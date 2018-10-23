Why A Blockchain-based DRM Has Always Been A Terrible Idea
I've threatened in the past to write up a post explaining why a blockchain-based DRM is a terrible idea that will flop -- and it appears I finally need to do so, with the sort of announcement that Sony is preparing to use the blockchain for "next-gen DRM." I should note that, unlike some people, I'm actually not a blockchain skeptic. I think that it does have a few potentially revolutionary and disruptive uses. But... I also think that nearly every use of the blockchain that has been championed so far is incredibly silly and pointless. In most cases, what people claim they're using a blockchain for would better be served with... a database. If you're just replacing a database with a blockchain-based system, all you're really doing is adding unnecessary inefficiency and complexity.
So while a blockchain does have efficiency and complexity weaknesses compared to a database, it does have two potential advantages -- but only if those advantages are necessary to the service being built. The first advantage is that the blockchain can be truly distributed, rather than centralized. For years, we've discussed the problems of too many centralized systems, whether it's the siloing of information, the weird incentives it creates for the central database controller, or simply the fact that a centralized system creates a single point of failure and/or point of attack for a would-be assailant. A blockchain can help limit (though not eliminate) some of those problems -- and that can open up some incredible new services. The second big thing that a blockchain does better than a database is that it creates a more trustworthy way to prevent the "double spending" problem.
The issue there is that with anything digital, it can always be copied and/or manipulated in some way. If you are trying to construct something that requires scarcity -- such as a digital currency or a specific ledger of asset ownership -- then you want to be sure that the system really has a 100% accurate record, and won't allow the same bit of digital currency to be held by multiple people (or allowing it to be spent multiple times by the same person) or, that the same asset is listed as being owned by different entities. One of the cool features of the Blockchain is that it is designed such that people can be fairly cryptographically certain that we don't have that sort of "double spending" problem. You do have to trust the math and the code, but the code is open and people are constantly checking it. Now, you can claim a centralized database can prevent these kinds of things too, but you have to totally trust whoever is in control over that centralized database. And you might. Most of the money you probably have is really in a centralized database at your bank. But, there are some advantages to have that record be on a publicly distributed ledger a la the blockchain.
The issue, of course, is finding services and applications that can really take advantage of these benefits of the blockchain, and so far, they are few and far between, though there are plenty of future possibilities where they could be super useful.
For years now, we've heard some people arguing for a blockchain-based DRM. This idea is at least marginally better than simply replacing a database with an unnecessary blockchain, because at the very least, it is an attempt (a weak one, but an attempt) to leverage one of the advantages I discuss above: the double spending issue. Obviously, as lots of people will tell you, the legacy copyright industries have decried the fact that the internet makes content super easy to copy, making their legal monopoly over the distribution of that content less than monopolistic. Thus, the folks who wish to go back to a world in which content is locked up, hear about how a blockchain "solves" the double spending problem, and they get excited: why couldn't we use that as DRM? After all, isn't the point of that aspect of the blockchain that it stops copying of digital assets?
But, that's about as far as the thought process goes. Because from there, it completely breaks down. There are few actual details about Sony's blockchain-based DRM idea, but it's not difficult to understand why it will fail. First, it's important to understand something that copyright supporters frequently forget: the copyright on something is different from the content itself. Copyright system supporters like to conflate the content itself and the "intellectual property." But as we've explained in the past while a "copyright" may have property-like elements, the underlying content does not.
The blockchain-based system for solving the double spend problem is a useful solution when it's the record or ledger entry that you don't want copied. But that's not what any DRM system would be. Because the "record" is the copyright information -- not the music/movie/book/etc. And who cares whether or not you can copyright the copyright information? You're solving the wrong problem? The content itself can still get copied. There's no way to stop that, because even if you were to somehow encode the actual content in the blockchain (a pointless idea), you'd still have the analog hole to deal with, as the content would inevitably escape the blockchain.
The other reason why a blockchain-based DRM solution is so dumb is because it actively goes against what the public wants. The reason a disruptive or transformational technology works is because it provides the public with something much better than they had before. A blockchain-based DRM solution provides a worse solution. There is no demand for such a thing. Sure, there may be "demand" on the label side, but that doesn't translate to usage.
The final reason why a blockchain-based DRM solution is utterly stupid is conveyed quite nicely by Cory Doctorow in his BoingBoing post about this announcement, in which he notes that what Sony is proposing appears to be a privacy nightmare:
Sony also implies that every transaction in which someone buys a creative work will end up in the ledger. This has extremely grave privacy implications, but it also has nothing to do with preventing copyright infringement. People who lawfully acquire copyrighted works have the right to sell them, lend them, and give them away -- and they are not liable if (for example) their data (including copyrighted works) is stolen and released online.
The fact that Sony publishes a list of the reading, viewing and listening habits of every one of its customers does not give it any basis for seeking damages from those customers if works they purchased show up in someone else's hands.
The whole idea of a blockchain-based DRM is based on a faulty understanding of either the blockchain, copyright, or (most likely) both. It involves people who wish to return to a world of artificial scarcity around content not thinking past the fact that a blockchain lets you solve the double-spend problem, without understanding why that doesn't make any sense at all in the world of copyright, where it's the content that's the issue, and not the copyright.
Well, you can file serial numbers off a gun too.
I think you're trying to find fault and not seeing the true purpose, which is to:
A) enforce players checking blockchain: those that don't are thereby ILLEGAL.
B) verifiable that any given copy of "the content" is NOT authorized.
And of course, there's NO DRM that you'll find acceptable, you're a quaint relic of last century believing that content can be distributed for just above cost of bandwidth and that giant corporations can be funded by T-shirts, or pink unicorns leading to a pot of gold at end of rainbow.
Re: Well, you can file serial numbers off a gun too.
As I note below, there is potential advantage in bypassing the license server shutdown for already licenced games via a distributed ledger, but your insistence that the blockchain being DRM being a technically unfeasable privacy violating mess is only true because we want to steal content means I am unlikley to be able to discuss this ftuitfully with you.
Re: Well, you can file serial numbers off a gun too.
Citation needed.
"giant corporations can be funded by T-shirts"
https://www.cnbc.com/2016/06/07/how-t-shirt-company-teespring-snared-58-million.html
Nope. Can't happen.
Re: Well, you can file serial numbers off a gun too.
Oh, it can, and much more of it than you can ever keep track of is. The question is are individuals allowed to self publish in competition with corporations, or can only corporations own copyrights for works that are published?
My opinion, if the corporations cannot compete with millions of individuals on the Internet, they should change its business model, or die.
Re: Well, you can file serial numbers off a gun too.
With age comes wisdom ... but also senility, one must learn to see the difference.
Why accept something that is clearly not needed, forcibly adds to the overall cost and usually results in loss of product? DRM is a scourge upon the general public solely for profit.
But that is not DRM in and of itself, which is what the article discusses. The blockchain as a distributed ledger maintaining licences and ownership is useful in and of itself, irrespective of its ability to be used as part of DRM. In fact, I believe Mike discussed in the past the value of the copyright office moving to a blockchain to prevent the orphaning of registered works and maintain clear ownership trails.
But in and of itself, the blockchain is not useful as DRM. A distributed ledger might be valuable to resolve the licence validation server shutdown issue, but otherwise provides no benefit over a standard database in DRM work, which is what I think Mike was trying to say.
Oops.
Re:
But as DRM? Nah...
I'm not a fan of DRM but I do favor strong copyright enforcement as much on creative grounds (control over one's work) than economic.
DRM is generaly pointless, since the key to piracy is the ability to advertise bootlegs, not having the bootlegged copies. If you can't market your pirated goods it's as if they don't exist. People have been taping songs off the radio since well before the internet.
What I'm seeing lately as the model that is keeping legacy publishers around, it's not copyright enforcement, but the sheer power of credibility and distribution. If some guest on an NBC talk show plugs a book people go out and buy it without thinking of piracy. That has more to do with branding and celebrity than the inability to pirate. Internet works are believed to be free anyway so people don't see it as theft because the target of the theft is not rich (due to piracy). This kills the benefits of distribution for the individual.
Many celebrities also give away their work for like 24 hours or whatever, not caring about lost sales, but more about getting their work into the public. The books are often paid for by the advertising time they generate on talk shows rather than from sales themsevlves. The authors get paid for being on the shows through increased sales, and the shows create advertising time to be sold. This is not a "free" business model for the authors, since they are still being paid. Without that distribution and credibility edge, as with an internet-based product, this payment is not there.
Copyright as we know it has been dying for a while now. Patronage and advertising are the replacemments, for better or worse. DRM won't make much of a dent except to annoy legitimate customers, much the way those "adult proofed" caps on medicine bottles do, the ones a four year-old can still open.
Re:
Doubt it.
No
Secondary market for digital files?
By tracking and creating an artificial scarcity doesn't it allow the emergence of a secondary market for digital files?
Currently you cannot sell those digital assets. The main argument against such market is that anyone would be able to create a copy of the product and sell it, while keeping the original or just spawning multiple copies. But if you guarantee that every license was legally created and can track them, what (except greed) would limit people to sell them to a third party?
