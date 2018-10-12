Oh Look, The FCC Is Lying Again In Its Latest Court Filings On Net Neutrality
from the ill-communication dept
As the FCC gears up for legal battle against the numerous net neutrality lawsuits headed its way, its latest filing with the courts acts as a sort of a greatest hits of the agency's biggest fallacies to date. 23 State AGs have sued the FCC, stating last fall's repeal of net neutrality ignored the law, ignored standard FCC procedure, and ignored the public interest. The FCC’s new filing with the U.S. Court of Appeals (pdf) for the District of Columbia Circuit declares these concerns "meritless," despite indisputible evidence that the FCC effectively based its repeal largely on lobbyist nonsense.
At the heart of the matter sits the Administrative Procedures Act, which mandates that a regulator can't just make a severe, abrupt reversal in policy without documenting solid reasons why. The FCC has some legal leeway to change its mind on policy, but as we've long noted, the FCC's justification for its repeal (that net neutrality was somehow stifling broadband investment) has been proven false. Not just by SEC filings and earnings reports, but by the CEOs themselves, publicly, to investors (who by law, unlike you, they can't lie to).
Unsurprisingly then, the FCC's brief leans heavily on the Supreme Court's 2005 Brand X ruling, which states the FCC has some leeway to shift policy course at its discretion if it has the data to back it up. Also unsurprisingly, the brief goes well out of its way to pretend that ignoring the experts, ignoring the public, and demolishing consumer protections purely at Comcast, Verizon and AT&T's behest is reasonable, adult policy making. And again, the false claim that net neutrality harmed "innovation, investment and broadband deployment" takes center stage:
"While the Commission’s legal analysis alone suffices to support its return to an information service classification and repeal of the 2015 rules, the Commission also offered robust public policy support for its actions. It explained in detail how Title II classification and regulation hampered broadband innovation, investment, and deployment. The Commission accordingly adopted a light-touch approach that relies on transparency, market forces, and enforcement of existing antitrust and consumer protection laws to protect against harmful conduct. This approach, the Commission reasoned, would foster innovation and investment in keeping with the dynamic and evolving nature of the Internet."
Of course the press has noted time and time and time again how these claims of a net neutrality-induced investment apocalypse are absolutely false. Ajit Pai has similarly gone before Congress repeatedly and falsely made the claim anyway, with absolutely zero repercussions thus far. The FCC's claims that its rules embrace transparency are equally hollow, given the agency's replacement transparency provisions are entirely voluntary. And the idea that "market forces" can fix the broken and uncompetitive broadband industry should be laughable to anybody that's experienced Comcast customer service.
Whether the FCC and broadband industry can convince a judge that bogus claims of hampered investment was the honest catalyst of their handout to telecom monopolies sits at the heart of this entire looming legal battle. The FCC and broadband industry will come prepared for battle with an ocean of ISP-funded economist data breathlessly insisting that the broadband industry was devastated by some arguably modest (by international standards) consumer protections. Net neutrality activists, in contrast, will try to argue the FCC was being "arbitrary and capricious" in its aggressive repeal of the rules at industry behest.
One of the major reasons the telecom industry wanted Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court is because this entire battle could rest on his shoulders. Kavanaugh supported the idiotic ISP argument that net neutrality rules somehow violate ISP First Amendment rights (we've dismantled this previously, noting your ISP is not making "editorial" decisions as a network operator). Given ISPs are trying to argue that state and federal oversight is a free speech issue, Kavanaugh's appointment could prove fatal in that regard if this fight makes it to the highest court in the land.
Meanwhile, there should also be some interesting sideshows during this looming legal battle, including discussions of why the FCC made up a DDOS attack, and ignored comment fraud and identity theft during the public comment process, both part of a pretty obvious effort on the FCC's part to downplay the massive, bipartisan public opposition to what the FCC was doing. This is a story about corruption, misinformation, and ignoring the public welfare to the benefit of widely despised telecom monopolies. The FCC, in contrast, desperately wants the courts to believe this was all just adult policy making as usual.
I really hope this end up with Pai in prison
Re: " but fear such a bullshit response from this agency,"
So, your imagination condemns the agency? My bet is FCC would follow that up vigorously.
Re:
What if the question on the ballot is the bill written by ISP lobbyists that enshrines protections that are anything but?
We only want the right question on the ballot, something that the ISP lobbyists had no hand in. That's the challenge.
FCC: We don't have the authority to do that.
States: Ok, we will.
FCC: We have the authority to tell you "NO!".
Odd that the Federal Communications Commission no longer deals with communications, the Environmental Protection Agency no longer protects the environment, the Food & Drug Administration no longer deals with drugs and food, etc....
However, under that rule a telephone, the namesake of a telecommunications service, is not a telecommunications service, because it provides access to 411 services, and when you dial it has to determine routing of your phone call to the correct device.
Re:
Not just access—the whole 411 service was traditionally provided by the phone company. As for routing, that's always been part of telecommunications, particularly in the early days (they didn't have roads everywhere—they really had to plan ahead).
The FCC explanation makes no sense. The main difference between the Internet and the PSTN (and telco standards like x.25) is that the Internet is dumber; the intelligence is mostly at the endpoints, in contrast to the telephone which was little more than a speaker and microphone connected to some wires.
FTC..and contracts..
The gov. and states have contracts, that they can NOW enforce. With teh FCC incharge, it was only responsible tot he gov. WHICH WAS DOING NOTHING...and the FCC was doing NOTHING to monitor and CHECK what had been done..Like a random Server in areas ro verify the QOS/SPEED/DEPENDABILITY of services supplied..
Even running a truck around to check Cell phone availability. Would have been a wonderful thing..
For anyone that hasnt watched this happen over many years..
IT USED to be that the gov was the major employer in the WHOLE NATION..until they started cutting, like every corp, from the bottom.. The FCc has 1688 employees.. the FTC has 1131..
As soon as he Transferred it to the FTC he has NO CONTROL over it..
Lets tell the FTC what we want..
Telecom SEC Filings
Add Your Comment