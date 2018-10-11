DHS Investigators Argue The Border Warrant Exception Covers Searches Performed Miles From The Border
The DHS is back in court, arguing for its "right" to expand border searches to cover the entire country. The case in which Homeland Security investigators are making this dubious claim involves the placement of a GPS device on a truck crossing the Canadian border… which FBI agents then tracked all the way down into California.
The "bust" carried out in Southern California turned up plenty of legal frozen pastries and four bags of a cocaine-like substances known as regular-ass sugar. The FBI posited this was a trial run for actual drugs and chose to take its collected evidence to court, where it was promptly thrown out by the presiding judge. As the judge saw it, tracking a vehicle inland requires a warrant. The "border exception" to warrant requirements can't be expanded to cover searches performed miles from the 100-mile "Constitution-free zone."
The government maintains the judge's opinion is wrong, according to this report by Cyrus Farivar of Ars Technica.
A top Homeland Security Investigations official has told a federal court that it remains the agency's policy that officers can install a GPS tracking device on cars entering the United States "without a warrant or individualized suspicion" for up to 48 hours.
There is no such time limit, HSI Assistant Director Matthew C. Allen also told the court, for putting such trackers on "airplane, commercial vehicles, and semi-tractor trailers, which has a significantly reduced expectation of privacy in the location of their vehicles."
The argument, laid out very briefly in the government's filing [PDF], is basically that DHS policy says this sort of thing is OK, so there's no need to worry about Constitutional protections or precedential Supreme Court decisions.
HSI exercises its border-search authority for the purpose of protecting national security and revenue of the United States. Pursuant to this authority, it is policy that a customs officer may install a GPS tracking device on a vehicle at the United States border without a warrant or individualized suspicion. HSI limits warrantless GPS monitoring to 48 hours, with the exception of airplanes, commercial vehicles, and semi-tractor trailers, which have a significantly reduced expectation of privacy in the location of their vehicles. It is HSI's position that such policy is consistent with the U.S. Supreme Court's decisions in United States v. Jones, 565 U.S. 400 (2012), and United States v. Flores-Montana, 541 U.S. 149 (2004).
It may be HSI's position but it's not the judge's position, nor is it a Constitutionally-sound position. The judge has already determined this inland tracking required a warrant, so simply restating DHS policy isn't going to reverse this decision. The government will probably get a chance to expound on this argument at a later date, but for now, all it's offering is a conclusory reiteration of internal policy. That's not even close to the same thing as an argument supported by caselaw and precedential decisions.
But for the rest of us, the DHS is at least clarifying its stance on the border warrant exception: it can track you anywhere you travel in the country, so long as a) it's within 48 hours of the warrantless placement of the tracking device, or b) the vehicle involved has any commercial purpose. The argument it barely makes still doesn't address the fact there's no current exception for warrantless deployment of GPS tracking devices.
The "border exception" the government claims exists actually doesn't. The law says nothing about border freebies and vehicles crossing the border are, more likely than not, going to travel outside of the area where the border exception is applicable. This is basically the DHS claiming because it can search your vehicle without a warrant at a border crossing, it can search it anywhere else in the US provided your vehicle crossed the US border at some point in the recent past. If the government can somehow convince the court its border protection mandates allow for inland searches, the Fourth Amendment will be null and void.
OOOOH they found sugar!
In some states the quickie test still says thats drugs & they steal your car.
This doesn't make us more secure, this makes us subject to the whims of idiots with badges... they hired what 2 serial killers so far? Perhaps they aren't really good at picking the right people to stop the 'bad guys'.
Re:
Uh, civil asset forfeiture does not require an actual charge. They don't need a quickie test. They can just say that it looked like cocaine to them, flush the sugar down the toilet and confiscate the car.
If you invest a few thousands in court fees, they might give it back to you a year later, assuming that they didn't crash it in the meantime.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
Re:
You forgot the /s
or maybe the implication is that they "find" themselves?
If DHS is not following the constitution, it needs to go
Re: If DHS is not following the constitution
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_law
Which is laws interpreted by judges using precedent. If precedent supports this then that is how things roll. You can't just declare something constitutional. It could be fought all the way to the top, but that seems unlikely.
Re: Re: If DHS is not following the constitution
I have heard over and over how we are a nation of laws ...
and then everything one sees in real life indicates this is simply not the case.
You seem confused about how the courts operate, precedence is not defined by your nebulous "common law". The use of the term common law could argue for anything - just claim it is common law. I'm surprised trump has not tried this.
Re: not following Constitution
So what's you plan for getting them to go away ??
DHS excesses merely reflect the outlook of the top management in the Federal Government.
Re: Re: not following Constitution
So what's you plan for getting them to go away ??
I don't have intentions for eliminating the government, I just pointed out that they are following "Common Law."
You are the one that is in need of a plan here, mate!
Re: Re: Re: not following Constitution
Formal U.S. Constitution can NOT be over-ridden by common law!
Re: Re: Re: Re: not following Constitution
Common Law, as used here is the Karma (that which has gone before) in the courts.
If, *IF* you can get the courts to decide it, of course the constitution is supposed to take precedence...but that is a *very expensive* proposition with lots of friction. Gideon versus Wainwright took YEARS to get to the supreme court and establish a right to effective counsel. Same for Miranda, all the other famous cases.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: not following Constitution
If so, have any of these instances resulted in the court siding with the "common Law" argument?
If not, then wtf are you going about?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: not following Constitution
As to Common law itself, have a look at the second paragraph page 11 of the court opinion in the following Techdirt post:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20180916/18265640652/after-fielding-third-case-point-court-fi nally-decides-curtilage-violating-knock-talks-are-clearly-unconstitutional.shtml
First, the opinion as a whole cites precedent after precedent...that which other courts have decided before.
Then:
For centuries, the common law has protected the curtilage of the house. See *Oliver*, 466 US at 180. And the supreme court long has held that the curtilage is "considered part of the home itself for fourth amendment purposes"...
Oh my...this opinion is *full* of the common law! And it is not at all unique.
Re: Re: Re: not following Constitution
Why does anyone need a plan mate? Seems our glorious leader does not follow a plan, why should we?
So the only ones really out anything is the tax payers.
Re:
Re:
wait - they already have that, it is just not madatory yet.
Who's on the case...top men. What top men? TOP men!
If a top man can, with a straight face, tell a federal judge that their agencies policy has greater authority than the Constitution, then they need new top men. Of course this is just the government looking to establish a president, similar to the FBI dragging its feet in the Apple cellphone case.
So the serious question becomes how do we go about taking down agencies like DHS and FBI for failure to respect the Constitution...in their policies? Who will do it is another question to consider, DOJ? Ha!
A special prosecutor or five need to be appointed, but who's gonna do that? We need an executive to be elected who is not interested in re-election and has the people in mind. Now who's gonna do that?
Re: Who's on the case...top men. What top men? TOP men!
And I thought the Orange one was already exercising presidential power, when the courts let him.:-)
Re: Who's on the case...top men. What top men? TOP men!
If a top man can, with a straight face, tell a federal judge that their agencies policy has greater authority than the Constitution, then they need new top men.
On the contrary that is exactly the sort of person they want on the payroll, as it helps them get the precedent they want. They want people who can assert with a straight face that internal rules trump the constitution as it then forces the judge on the defense, who must then point out that no, they don't get to just make their own rules like that and expect them to be legal just because they say so.
With the number of spineless judges that crumble the second the magic words 'national security' are mentioned there's decent odds that such an assertion will be granted as valid.
Re: Re: Who's on the case...top men. What top men? TOP men!
"Qualified immunity" very much means that the "good guys" get to make their own rules like that and expect them to be legal just because they say so. "I thought I should be allowed to do that" is quite legally valid authorization for a government official.
Re: Re: Re: Who's on the case...top men. What top men? TOP men!
Why am I not supposed to take money from foreign governments in return for removing sanctions? I am immune right? I can murder people on mainstreet - right? If we have nukews, why can't we use them?
No Collusion
Covfefe
'It's a test run... to see if we can get away with it later.'
The "bust" carried out in Southern California turned up plenty of legal frozen pastries and four bags of a cocaine-like substances known as regular-ass sugar. The FBI posited this was a trial run for actual drugs and chose to take its collected evidence to court, where it was promptly thrown out by the presiding judge.
Just... let that sink in. Unconstitutional search, and they try to salvage it by claiming they were engaged in a test run. That would be like someone breaking into a store, getting caught, and then arguing that they were just doing a 'test run' and should be let off the hook because look, they didn't take anything before they were caught!
Re: 'It's a test run... to see if we can get away with it later.'
So ... it's more like arresting someone for shopping at a store because they are obviously just there as a trial run for robbing it later.
Re:
Re: Re:
How is it not null and void?
Your laws are laughable.
Re: How is it not null and void?
I can't remember offhand if it's 2/3rd's of the US population or 3/4th's, but yes, 100 miles from the border covers the overwhelming majority of the US population.
As to why it's allowed, spineless judges who fold as soon as someone mentions the magical words 'national security' and/or claims that if the people wearing badges aren't allowed to do anything they want the Bad People will win.
