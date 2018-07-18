'Smart' TVs Remain The Poster Child For Dismal Privacy, Transparency & Security Standards
The dumpster fire that passes for security and privacy standards in the internet of things space is by now pretty well understood. It's also pretty clear that in this sector, "smart TV" vendors have been among the laziest sectors around in terms of making sure private consumer data is adequately encrypted, and that consumers understand that their viewing habits and even some in-room conversations are being hoovered up and monetized, usually sloppily.
Recent studies have found that upwards of 90% of smart TVs can be compromised remotely, and leaked documents have made it clear that intelligence agencies have been having a field day with the lack of security in such sets, easily exploiting paper-mache grade protections in order to use TV microphones to monitor targets without anybody being the wiser.
Meanwhile, set vendors and viewing tracking firms continue to do a pretty dismal job clearly explaining to the end user what data is being collected and monetized. The New York Times, for example, recently did a profile piece on a company named SambaTV, whose viewer-tracking software is now collects viewing data from 13.5 million smart TVs in the United States. Owners of these sets will find Samba's Interactive TV software already installed, and are told that the software simply lets you receive handy recommendations and experience TV "in a whole new way":
"Interact with your favorite shows. Get recommendations based on the content you love. Connect your devices for exclusive content and special offers. By cleverly recognizing onscreen content, Samba Interactive TV lets you engage with your TV in a whole new way."
But at no point during set up does the company really make it obvious just how much data is being collected or how it's used:
"Once enabled, Samba TV can track nearly everything that appears on the TV on a second-by-second basis, essentially reading pixels to identify network shows and ads, as well as programs on HBO and even video games played on the TV. Samba TV has even offered advertisers the ability to base their targeting on whether people watch conservative or liberal media outlets and which party’s presidential debate they watched."
That's certainly something that would never be abused, right? Especially since we keep seeing story after story after story about how anonymized data isn't really "anonymous", such data isn't particularly well protected, and consumers don't actually have the faintest understanding of what's being collected and monetized in the first place. Consumer advocates say that transparency about what data is collected remains utterly lacking, as most users of this software have zero understanding it can potentially even track their political leanings:
“It’s still not intuitive that the box maker or the software embedded by the box maker is going to be doing this,” said Justin Brookman, director of consumer privacy and technology policy at the advocacy group Consumers Union and a former policy director at the Federal Trade Commission. “I’d like to see companies do a better job of making that clear and explaining the value proposition to consumers."
The FTC last year fined TV vendor Vizio $2.2 million for hoovering up the viewing data on 11 million consumer TVs without consumers’ knowledge or consent. But FTC enforcement is inconsistent, and is often slow to address how companies now use numerous devices in concert (your smart phone, your home assistant, and your TV) to deepen in-home surveillance capabilities further. The rabbit hole gets deeper still when you consider that your ISP is also cashing in on your IOT device usage without much transparency or oversight thanks to the recent attacks on privacy rules and FCC authority over ISPs.
Quite often, such data hoovering systems are actively misrepresented as being of ambiguous benefit to the end user. And because users can technically dig through Samba's 4,000 word privacy policy and 6,500 word terms of use to discover what's actually happening (something companies know users won't do and may not even understand if they did), they're technically adhering to the law. Eventually we'll get around to working together on modernizations of the law, but pretty clearly not before years and dozens of additional privacy and security scandals drive the point home.
Reader Comments
So...turn it off.
Re: So...turn it off.
Re: Re: So...turn it off.
Re: Re: Re: So...turn it off.
Re: So...turn it off.
Re: Re: So...turn it off.
And I am the antipode. I have a TV, not connected to the Internet, but connected to my network (it's not a 'smart version so even though my network is connected to the internet, it is not (older model 'smart options not available)). I use my collection. There is a Raspberry Pi runing my NAS hooked up to a couple of 4 TB SSD's that don't need power supplies and another Raspberry Pi running LibreElec to collate and play my content. There is lots of content, and though I may have violated some stupid copyright maximalist rules by transferring it to digital media without DRM, I am unconcerned. And for good reason.
I am over 60 years old, if you think I haven't been collecting content for some time, your mistaken.
Re: So...turn it off.
To summarize the problem:
A) Smart TVs are designed to track everything and monetize the hell out of it
B) Companies are deliberately terrible at making this clear to the people that buy them
"Turn it off" only works for people who know this is happening, which point B ensures is an incredibly small portion of people. For those unaware, there is no redress provided for the invasion of their privacy with this particular answer.
It does nothing to solve the root problem.
Or, to put it another way, why are we placing this burden entirely on the shoulders of the consumers, and not ensuring there is consumer-friendly transparency on the part of the manufacturers and distributors? Why would we give them a free pass, and just tell people to "turn it off?"
Re: Re: So...turn it off.
The problem with merely making their schemes transparent is that it really should be illegal. Try getting your legislature to follow up on that. I wish you luck. I am for that effort, but I wish you luck under current conditions. When those companies have more power with your representative than you do, it is not going anywhere...fast.
Re: Re: Re: So...turn it off.
As for the legislature, well - I don't believe in not trying. Not trying will by default result in no success. Trying has a possibility of success.
I prefer a non-zero chance of success, however, small, to a zero chance of success.
Re: So...turn it off.
Re: Re: So...turn it off.
On or off
My TV is powered by a media PC I built for it.
Not everyone can/will do that.
Many folks actually want to use the features their smart TV offers.
Pulling the ethernet cable works, but it isn't a (good) solution to the problem. Raising awareness about the problem to shame the manufacturers may not work, but it's a first step.
Last time I checked, I had a hard time finding a TV *without* smart features.
Re: On or off
To anyone that DONT GET IT...just going to an internet site can track you(ALMOST) directly to your home..
an untrackable media system DOES NOT connect to the net, Anymore.. You have to do something ABIT illegal, and digitize all your Neighbors/family/frineds movies, and install them in a Wireless Server/network device, HIDDEN in your walls, or your Neighbors home, OR UNDER GROUND..
Setup to NOT send a signal, unless they KNOW the Net address to the device..
I cansee them NOW in your yard with a metal detector, scanning the ground and your Outside walls..
Re: Re: On or off
Re: Re: Re: On or off
Then the DHS can come into the home and find everything..even if there is NOTHING, they will get it all, and in 30 days, if not claimed(after loosing your paper work) can sell it off the the next police force that wants it..
Re: Re: On or off
Re: Re: On or off
Is a person in Germany had the same car as person in Australia..
After he found out he could REMOTE access his own car, the Aussie was asked to test something...
FROM Germany, the person could access the Aussie car, over the internet..
!0+ years ago, Cali wanted an interesting device in cars... remote shutoff/controls..
Think they got it??
We do need to update our laws indeed.
Counterpoint -- Is This Really So Bad?
Yes it's seedy, sneaky, and even sketchy. Honestly though there's not a lot of dangerous data that can be scraped by TV viewing habits. This isn't banking info or HIPAA compliance whatevers, it's behavioural information to tailor advertising. It's a big steamy dump on expectations of privacy but it's the least likely data to be used against you for malice. Recording voice information is a little worse but with the amount of phone apps which do that already it's a lost fight.
But hey, let's say we're crowned kings for a day and ban data collection from smart TVs. The price of these puppies will see an enormous spike. I don't know about you peeps but I'm finding it very difficult lately to find a non-smart TV. You wanna pay 25% more for the same quality TVs for the piece of mind that advertising will be slightly less effective on you?
I will say I do not own a Smart TV yet, I'm holding out as long as possible. I do know that gathering data and selling it to the highest bidder is one of the best cost-offsets around in the modern tech world. The little data a Smart V could get is a drop-in-the-bucket compared to everything else we use.
Re: Counterpoint -- Is This Really So Bad?
Except when you consider the videos and recordings of conversations and activities held within the 'ahem' purview (aka view of or hearing of) the TV. Viewing habits are one thing, conversations or 'activities' are another. Both are vulnerable with some systems.
Re: Re: Counterpoint -- Is This Really So Bad?
