by Karl Bode

Tue, Jul 3rd 2018 3:27pm


Filed Under:
ajit pai, death threats, fcc, net neutrality



This Shouldn't Need Saying: Threatening To Kill Anyone Over Net Neutrality Is Idiotic

from the bring-back-civility dept

It's indisputable that Ajit Pai's attack on net neutrality was a facts-optional hatchet job of historical proportions. Pai ignored the public, the experts, ethical boundaries, and FCC guidelines as he rushed to give a sloppy wet kiss to some of the most disliked and anti-competitive companies in any American industry. Making matters worse, Pai repeatedly rubbed salt in the wound by behaving like a tone-deaf ass at numerous points during the bizarre and amateurish gambit.

That said, however terrible Ajit Pai has been (and he has been historically terrible), it should go without saying that threatening the FCC boss or his family is both idiotic and counterproductive.

You'll recall that Pai was forced to cancel his appearance at CES back in January due to death threats. And late last week, the Department of Justice announced that it had arrested a 33-year old California man for sending e-mails that threatened both Pai's and his family's lives:

"The first email accused Chairman Pai of being responsible for a child who allegedly had committed suicide because of the repeal of net neutrality regulations. The second email listed three locations in or around Arlington, and threatened to kill the Chairman’s family members. The third email had no message in its body, but included an image depicting Chairman Pai and, in the foreground and slightly out of focus, a framed photograph of Chairman Pai and his family."

The full affadavit offers a little more detail, noting that the FBI didn't have to work very hard to identify the man behind the STUBBLEMANLINESS@GMAIL.COM address, from which the threats were made:

"The next day, on or about December 20, 2017, at approximately 3:47 p.m. EST, an email was sent from STUBBLEMANLINESS@GMAIL.COM to Federal Official 1 's government and personal email addresses. The subject line of the email was "Cheers" and the body of the email listed the names and addresses of three preschools located in or around Arlington, Virginia, followed by the following sentence: "I will find your children and I will kill them."

Again, it really shouldn't need saying that threatening any government official or their family over tech policy (net neutrality or anything else) is obviously utterly terrible, obnoxious and disgusting. It's also utterly counterproductive and self-defeating. In reality, this kind of behavior comprises a tiny, tiny fraction of the massive number of folks angry about the repeal. But Pai's staff has enjoyed singling out and highlighting these folks whenever possible to try and imply that opponents to Pai's ISP-cuddly policies are generally unhinged and unreasonable.

Besides, Pai has made it easy to dismantle his policy positions in an entirely civil manner without resorting to boorish behavior. This is an agency boss who not only turned a blind eye to fraud and identity theft during the public comment period, but also apparently helped make up a DDOS attack just to try and downplay the massive, bipartisan opposition to his policies. Pai doesn't have much of a leg to stand on when it comes to the facts -- so just stick to them.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Jul 2018 @ 4:20pm

    How do we know that THESE comments aren't more industry bots like what they did with the comment period. they are proven liars and with what happened during 2016s paid kremlin trolls.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Jul 2018 @ 4:25pm

    I wonder why

    It's almost as if there are websites that make Net Neutrality out to be something worth killing over.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 3 Jul 2018 @ 4:26pm

    Deaf ears

    As great as it is to remind people about not sending death threats, my guess is the ones doing it aren't in a rational state of mind and won't listen.

    Ashit Pi is an asshole but threatening his children/family is not a way to make a difference.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Iggy, 3 Jul 2018 @ 6:11pm

    I have a feeling Ajit Pai knew at the start of his chairmanship he'd be getting death threats and was prepared for them. I also have a feeling he knows the "death threats" amount to nothing and he's happy for the sympathy points from the media. I say all this as someone who was once a prolific online troll.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 3 Jul 2018 @ 7:02pm

    Related:

    Tyler Barriss, the shitbag behind the Wichita SWATting murder, claimed that he was the one behind the bomb hoax that disrupted Pai's internet-killing vote.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    carlb, 3 Jul 2018 @ 7:05pm

    preschools?

    Why target preschools? The average preschooler is more likely to play fair than the current FCC, and likely would also behave with more maturity. Credit where credit is due.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


