(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Glyn Moody

Mon, Jul 2nd 2018 7:48pm


forensics, printer dots, printers, sources, tracking



Researchers Reveal Details Of Printer Tracking Dots, Develop Free Software To Defeat It

As Techdirt has reported previously in the case of Reality Leigh Winner, most modern color laser printers place tiny yellow tracking dots on every page printed -- what Wikipedia calls "printer steganography". The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) first started warning about this sneaky form of surveillance back in 2005. It published a list of printers and whether it was known that they used tracking dots. In 2017, the EFF stopped updating the list, and wrote:

It appears likely that all recent commercial color laser printers print some kind of forensic tracking codes, not necessarily using yellow dots. This is true whether or not those codes are visible to the eye and whether or not the printer models are listed here. This also includes the printers that are listed here as not producing yellow dots.

Despite the EFF's early work in exposing the practice, there has been limited information available about the various tracking systems. Two German researchers at the Technical University in Dresden, Timo Richter and Stephan Escher, have now greatly extended our knowledge about the yellow dot code (via Netzpolitik.org). As the published paper on the work explains, the researchers looked at 1286 printed pages from 141 printers, produced by 18 different manufacturers. They discovered four different encoding systems, including one that was hitherto unknown. The yellow dots formed grids with 48, 64, 69 or 98 points; using the grid to encode binary data, the hidden information was repeated multiple times across the printed page. In all cases the researchers were able to extract the manufacturer's name, the model's serial number, and for some printers the date and time of printing too.

It's obviously good to have all this new information about tracking dots, but arguably even more important is a software tool that the researchers have written, and made freely available. It can be used to obfuscate tracking information that a printer places in one of the four grid patterns, thus ensuring that the hard copy documents cannot easily be used to trace who printed them. Printer manufacturers will doubtless come up with new ways of tracking documents, and may already be using some we don't know about, but this latest work at least makes it harder with existing models.

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 2 Jul 2018 @ 6:08pm

    Or

    Assuming your document is something juicy that the government does not want revealed due to embarrassment, email your document, using the most current form of encrypted email, from a public computer (library, coffee shop, print center) to someone who does not have a printer and have them take that digital document to someone who has a used printer, bought at a flea market, or Goodwill, or other some such, print the document, then physically take it to a fourth party, who will then (wear gloves for all the physical aspects of this, of course) take it to a Mailboxes R Us location and send it on to a fifth party (no return address, I have been told that no return address is illegal but I have sent a whole lot of mail with no return address that was received by the sent to party), who will then swap the mailing envelope and return it to you via some sort of physical mail or messenger. Then you can submit your documents to whomever you want that doesn't have a printer. That makes 5 co-conspirators, which is pretty dangerous, even if they are hard to track.

    Or, you could just use a public library computer (wearing your Halloween costume, only on Halloween, which is the only date to do such things, except April 1st) and send it via encrypted email (no need for printers on your end) to someone like Wikileaks, or The Intercept, or the New York Times, or...well there are a lot of places who would love to receive it, and a lot of government types who would love to meet you. Up close and personal like.

    Any better methods?

    BTW, I have a serious complaint about printer manufacturers adding something I did not intend to my printed photographs. They are works of art, and I object to their trying to infringe upon my copyright by adding, surreptitiously their art to my art. Could we DMCA these dot?

      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 2 Jul 2018 @ 7:03pm

      Re: Or

      Almost forgot, use a VPN for all computer related transactions. If you go the the library, make sure you take you logon information with you.

      teka, 2 Jul 2018 @ 11:35pm

      Re: Or

      Lots of co-conspirators. Or should I say... Terrorist cell members. Sounds like classic "conspiracy to be shot in a heroic gun battle where only another terrorist would dare point out that you were unarmed and cooperating" /s

    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jul 2018 @ 8:03pm

    Next you'll learn about the EXIF of digital cameras!

    "Reality" was a careless idiot, and worse because didn't actually have anything. -- There was NO "whistle-blowing", just an idiot who thought she'd damage Trump politically.

      Madd the Sane (profile), 2 Jul 2018 @ 8:13pm

      Re: Next you'll learn about the EXIF of digital cameras!

      EXIF metadata can be scrubbed. It's a bit harder to scrub the same data from a printed document.

      And what does Trump and Hillary have to do with this article?

        Anonymous Coward, 2 Jul 2018 @ 9:47pm

        Re: Re: Next you'll learn about the EXIF of digital cameras!

        But...but...but...what about OBAMA?!

        PaulT (profile), 3 Jul 2018 @ 1:01am

        Re: Re: Next you'll learn about the EXIF of digital cameras!

        Nothing. But, he has to play team sports and pretend he knows more than anybody else, even though there's obvious and immediate differences!

        He really is the kind of fool who will gladly support mass surveillance and stripping of rights, so long as it's the right team doing it.

      Anonymous Coward, 2 Jul 2018 @ 8:31pm

      Re: Next you'll learn about the EXIF of digital cameras!

      Trump's still not going to let you suck him off, blue.

      Anonymous Coward, 2 Jul 2018 @ 10:04pm

      Re: Next you'll learn about the EXIF of digital cameras!

      Obama!

      Drink!

