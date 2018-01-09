NSA Denies Prior Knowledge Of Meltdown, Spectre Exploits; Claims It Would 'Never' Harm Companies By Withholding Vulns

News surfaced late last week indicating everything about computing is fucked. Two critical flaws with zero perfect fixes -- affecting millions of processors -- were exposed by security researchers. Patches have been deployed and more are on their way, but even the best fixes seem to guarantee a noticeable slowdown in processing speed.

The government has stepped up to say that, for once, it's not involved in making computing less safe.

Current and former U.S. officials... said the NSA did not know about or use Meltdown or Spectre to enable electronic surveillance on targets overseas. The agency often uses computer flaws to break into targeted machines, but it also has a mandate to warn companies about particularly dangerous or widespread flaws so that they can be fixed. Rob Joyce, White House cybersecurity coordinator, said, “NSA did not know about the flaw, has not exploited it and certainly the U.S. government would never put a major company like Intel in a position of risk like this to try to hold open a vulnerability.”

The veracity of this statement is largely dependent on the credibility attributed to the person making it. While it is conceivable the NSA did not know about the flaw (leading to it being unable to exploit it), it's laughable to assert the NSA wouldn't "put a major company in a position of risk" by withholding details on an exploit. We only have the entire history of the NSA's use of exploits/vulnerabilities and its hesitant compliance with the Vulnerability Equities Process to serve as a counterargument.

The NSA has left major companies in vulnerable positions, often for years -- something exposed in the very recent past when an employee/contractor left the NSA in a vulnerable position by leaving TAO tools out in the open. The Shadow Brokers have been flogging NSA exploits for months and recent worldwide malware/ransomware attacks are tied to exploits the agency never informed major players like Microsoft about until the code was already out in the open.

These recently-discovered exploits may be the ones that got away -- ones the NSA never uncovered and never used. But this statement portrays the NSA as an honest broker, which it isn't. If the NSA had access to these exploits, it most certainly would have used them before informing affected companies. That's just how this works. As long as exploits are returning intel otherwise inaccessible, the NSA will use the exploits for as long as possible before disclosing this info to US companies. The agency has historically shown little concern about collateral damage and I don't believe putting someone new in charge of the VEP is going to make that much of a difference in the future.