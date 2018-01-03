A Major Security Vulnerability Has Plagued 'Nearly All' Intel CPUs For Years
Intel is in for a very challenging few weeks. Reports began to bubble forth this week suggesting that "nearly all" intel chipsets (and some chipsets from other vendors) have been plagued by a security vulnerability over the last decade that could impact millions upon millions of users. While the full details of the vulnerability have been largely been kept under secret embargo by the security community, the scale of the flaw appears to be monumental. From what's currently known, the vulnerability currently allows programs to gain access to the layout or contents of what previously was believed to be protected kernel memory.
You know, the area where everything from passwords, login keys, and files cached from disk are presumably stored away from prying eyes. The problem appears to be unprecedented, and the entire security community is rushing to quickly push out updates for the problem:
"There is presently an embargoed security bug impacting apparently all contemporary CPU architectures that implement virtual memory, requiring hardware changes to fully resolve. Urgent development of a software mitigation is being done in the open and recently landed in the Linux kernel, and a similar mitigation began appearing in NT kernels in November. In the worst case the software fix causes huge slowdowns in typical workloads. There are hints the attack impacts common virtualization environments including Amazon EC2 and Google Compute Engine, and additional hints the exact attack may involve a new variant of Rowhammer.
So for one, this appears to have been in the wild for years, raising questions as to whether this has already been exploited by the intelligence community and others. And while the nature of the vulnerability isn't being fully disclosed, AMD hinted at the structure of a problem in an e-mail over the holiday to the Linux kernel mailing list stating that AMD products aren't affected:
"AMD processors are not subject to the types of attacks that the kernel page table isolation feature protects against. The AMD microarchitecture does not allow memory references, including speculative references, that access higher privileged data when running in a lesser privileged mode when that access would result in a page fault."
At least one computer science PHD candidate at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam claims to have already developed a proof of concept capable of exploiting the flaw to read kernel memory from user mode:
Bingo! #kpti #intelbug pic.twitter.com/Dml9g8oywk
— brainsmoke (@brainsmoke) January 3, 2018
And while the vulnerability can be patched on the OS level (patches for the Linux kernel are already available even though the notes try to tap dance around the true nature of the issue), early reports indicate these updates could come with a much as a 30% performance penalty, something that will make gamers and other enthusiasts likely weep:
"Crucially, these updates to both Linux and Windows will incur a performance hit on Intel products. The effects are still being benchmarked, however we're looking at a ballpark figure of five to 30 per cent slow down, depending on the task and the processor model. More recent Intel chips have features – such as PCID – to reduce the performance hit. Your mileage may vary."
In other words, Intel's not only about to take a severe beating for a massive security vulnerability, but the performance of much of its product lineup is about to be dramatically impacted by the fix, which could flood the market with people looking for new, unimpacted CPUs. That's likely great news for AMD sales, but notably less so for Intel PR reps coming off of their holiday break, who'll be tasked with softening the perceived impact of the flaw ahead of more details in a week or two.
As CPUs get more and more complex we are introducing more attack surface like that case where Intel stuff was running an entire OS with full access to the system core functions. I expected unintended consequences like this to be a lot more common in the future. I'd love to say criminals around the world are thrilled but I don't think they are as thrilled as our authoritarian govts...
Re:
So I either have to patch which makes this situation completely unworkable because of the sheer amount of I/O system calls...
...or remain vulnerable.
So fair, vulnerability is winning.
Re:
From the same people who brought you the Minix backdoor
The security community has know about this since may
And I got AMD because they were cheaper for the speed.
Today I'm glad I was a cheapskate.
Re: And I got AMD because they were cheaper for the speed.
It's not clear yet whether AMD processors have the same flaw. It may even exist on ARM chips.
As Ninja noted, Ars has a good rundown of what we know so far.
MacOS
Yet another reason...
In short, they make a new CPU that actually is marginally faster than the last one AMD released. Then, they do a limited run of boards with full-speed FSBs and put them in the review units they send to various hardware reviewers. Then the rest of us, even the people who pay upwards of $600 for a motherboard, are stuck with lower-speed FSBs.
The end result is that, even though Intel's CPUs are almost always the best, their actual systems are not overall faster than AMD's. They appear to be in most testing, but in practice they aren't.
Then when enthusiasts who actually care about that last 5% of performance actually benchmark their systems, they're slower than they expected. So the cycle begins anew. The whole thing is a marketing gimmick that isn't even actually illegal because the speed of the FSBs is disclosed to the reviewers. It isn't pointed out that ONLY reviewers will EVER see this FSB speed, but then the law doesn't require that.
Just yet another reason I prefer AMD systems. Their CPUs may be SLIGHTLY slower, but overall their systems are faster, because they're more interested in selling you a decent computer than in shoveling you into the most vicious upgrade cycle they can think of.
Re: Yet another reason...
If there weren't end-user-driven stats sites out there to get the real performance data (ignore all those reviews sites) this might be a real concern. However, Intel is still the better buy, as long as you go with coffee lake. For now.
Sooner or later I expect AMD will take the lead again but it has been a really long time since the last inversion.
Re: Yet another reason...
Intel also disable ECC memory on most non-Xeon CPUs. (Some non-Xeons are rumoured to support it, but it's hard to find official details.) ECC may help prevent certain memory-corruption attacks like Rowhammer, which may or may not be related to this flaw.
AMD's Ryzen processors all have ECC capability—though, sadly, details on mainboard/firmware support are hard to find.
Re: Yet another reason...
Based upon what criteria?
Best at what?
Seems to be a rather broad statement.
Re: Re: Yet another reason...
Until AMD released Ryzen, Intel got higher scores on most CPU performance benchmarks (but cost more, so "better" is subjective). It's been like that through most of their history, except in the Pentium 4 days when AMD got higher scores. And now with Ryzen, which is competitive too.
LWN link
One of the linked articles links to a paywalled lwn.net article. Here's a non-paywalled link.
definition please.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: definition please.
Re: Re: definition please.
This would have been negotiated between the researchers and the affected companies/groups. In general nothing stops researches from publishing immediately. It seems they, Intel, AMD, Microsoft, and some Linux developers have the details, at least, and have agreed not to share them.
("Embargo" in this context is similar to the journalistic concept of an "embargoed" story.)
Re:
Re:
If the engine in your 2012 Mazda dies you might be upset at Mazda for poor quality or upset at the universe for your bad luck but you have no recourse. Your options now are to buy another Mazda or some other brand. Or, I suppose, stop driving. This is no different.
