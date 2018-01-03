No, The Death Of Net Neutrality Will Not Be Subtle
If you listen to Comcast , AT&T, Verizon and their army of paid allies, nothing bad will happen now that the FCC has voted to kill net neutrality protections. In fact, Comcast argues, without government oversight of an uncompetitive market, investment and jobs will soon be miraculously springing forth from the sidewalks. It will, the industry argues, be impossible to even measure the incredible innovation that will be created by letting entrenched ISPs (and their natural monopoly over the broadband last mile) run roughshod over the backs of American consumers and smaller competitors.
But even among folks that support net neutrality, there's pretty clearly a contingent that still believes the damage caused by the repeal of the rules will somehow be subtle. Because the net neutrality debate in recent years wandered into more nuanced and quirky areas like interconnection and zero rating, they believe the ultimate impact of the repeal will likely be modest. After all, these harms (like Comcast exempting its own content from usage caps, or Verizon covertly choking interconnection points) were murky and out of the intellectual or technical reach of many Luddite consumers.
The good folks at Boing Boing, for example, warn readers that the impact of the death of net neutrality will somehow be "hard to spot." Julian Sanchez similarly shared his concerns that net neutrality advocates are harming the overall goal of the movement by warning of dire outcomes in the years to come. Actual harms, Sanchez insists, will be "pretty much invisible":
I suspect the doomsday approach to net neutrality is going to backfire badly. Because if the sophisticated neutrality arguments are right, the actual harms are all going to be pretty much invisible to the end user. The visible effects will be stuff people like.
— Julian Sanchez (@normative) December 15, 2017
Of course most of the folks that really understand net neutrality have acknowledged that the harms initially may be muted. ISPs will initially want to be on their best behavior in the new year as they wait for the inevitable lawsuits against the FCC (for ignoring the public and ignoring rampant comment fraud) to shake out, wary of providing the ongoing proceedings with any ammunition. And, as we've noted, ISPs are well aware that even then the rules could simply be recrafted at a later date, which is why they're pushing for a fake net neutrality law that makes federal apathy on the subject the law of the land.
But should ISPs win in the courts or on the Hill, the end result of what they're trying to accomplish will be anything but subtle. Anybody believing otherwise doesn't understand the full scope of what ISPs lobbyists are (so far successfully) up to here.
That's because the FCC didn't just repeal net neutrality. The repeal of the neutrality rules is, in fact, just one part of a much larger vision the ISPs have been lobbying for for years. And that vision includes gutting FCC oversight of broadband ISPs entirely, then shoveling any remaining oversight to an FTC whose authority over ISPs is currently being challenged in court and may soon be all but worthless. With federal oversight out of the way, ISPs have also successfully lobbied the FCC to pre-empt any states that get the crazy idea of protecting consumers from these regional telecom mono/duopolies.
Subtle, nuanced violations of net neutrality (like zero rating) were the end result of fairly tepid, inconsistent regulatory oversight of administrations' past. But what we're talking about here is the wholesale dismantling of adult regulatory oversight of some of the least-liked, least-competitive companies currently operating in America. Anybody that has studied history (or watched Comcast and AT&T do business) and still thinks the resulting harms will be subtle once adult supervision leaves the building simply doesn't understand the full scale of what's being attempted here.
As such, "net neutrality violations" will only be a small part of the problem. Net neutrality infractions are just a symptom of a lack of competition. They're just "creative" efforts to abuse a lack of competition. With neither oversight nor competition, there's no longer a need to be creative or measured. And the impact will be a diverse array of compounded problems, including higher prices, expanded and tightening usage caps and overage fees, even worse customer support (if that's possible for the telecom sector) and even greater privacy abuses than we've grown accostomed to.
Should Comcast, AT&T and Verizon successfully win in court and make the repeal permanent, all bets are off. History tells us repeatedly that the one-two punch of regulatory capture and limited competition has very real, very obvious harms. With no rules and little to no real oversight, there will no need for the pretense we saw as ISPs attempted to creatively tap-dance around the FCC's modest 2015 rules. If you think these companies will be reasonable and measured when they finally receive the green light, you may soon get a very intimate lesson in regulatory capture and natural monopolies.
That said, there remain reasons for hope. The FCC engaged in so much bizarre behavior, made so many procedural gaffes and leaned so heavily on bogus data that the repeal has a good shot at being overturned in the courts. And the subsequent efforts to have ISP cronies in Congress pass bogus net neutrality rules appear to be facing too much justifiable skepticism to gain much traction (though this effort will see a renewed push with multiple legislative efforts -- and lots of phony, farmed support -- in the new year). With a little luck and some elbow grease, the doomsday scenarios quite correctly being predicted may still not come to pass.
There are a lot of people whose income is directly or indirectly dependent of the like of YouTube. Throttling and caps could send them into bankruptcy, or force them to seek employment. It will take a long time before similar communities are rebuilt if the existing ones are destroyed before net neutrality is restored.
Also, the way YouTube is changing the rules, at the behest of advertisers, it is creating the conditions where a rival could take its crown, if such a rival has a chance of establishing itself. It was starting to boost Vidme, but the boost cam too late for that platform.
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
But it was not exactly "at the behest of advertisers" -- it was the Wall Street Journal that spearheaded the campaign to force YouTube to de-monetize popular but "controversal" content by hunting down Youtube's major advertisers and shaming them into withdrawing their support. Which, of course, these companies reluctantly obliged, since no one wants to be singled out by a major media outlet as supporting things that good people are not supposed to support, especially after having it rubbed in their faces the way the WSJ did to them.
But while the Wall Street Journal in their new self-appointed role as morality police bore down on YouTube's independent content creators, they conveniently turned a blind eye to all Hollywood produced content, no matter how controversial, objectionable, or decadent it might be.
It certainly appears to cross the line from journalism to activism, and in this case, self-serving activism, because the WSJ's crusade against independent Youtube creators seems to be a clear example of the "old media" trying to strike a crippling blow to the "new media" that they see as a major threat to their outdated business model.
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
flip the pancake
We the consumers are the only ones with the power (aka: $$$) to fix this, but we won't. We're too busy whining, watching Monday Night Football, playing PUBG, or being indifferent/ignorant.
We're paying the greedy ISPs, who in turn buy the politians, who in turn pass the laws demanded by the ISPs. The fix starts with us the consumers.
Boycott or bend over. Even if you're unwilling to boycott your local ISP monopoly indefinitely, at least boycott buying from Amazon and the like at Christmas/Hanukkah/kwanza, etc., or boycott every Friday or something!
or bend over
Re: flip the pancake
Re: Re: flip the pancake
Apparently, Bezos owns shares in the NYT and they are not constantly licking Donny's boots like Fox does.
Re: flip the pancake
Yeah, because everybody has a myriad of options to choose from when signing up to an ISP. Of course, you may be talking about going without which fits squarely into the impossible territory nowadays.
And where does Amazon fit in this specific issue?
Re: flip the pancake
Though rightly go on to attack corporations, you have STILL fallen for the Corporatized Establishment's R / D show that's phonier than pro wrestling.
Politicians and anyone with wide public influence as in "media" are ALL TOTALLY BOUGHT, with just a tiny fraction of the easily-gained tax-free income that corporations get.
Buying influence is far and away the most effective "investment" corporations make. They've even got most of the inter-corporation rivalry smoothed out, like the mob, or Japan / Asian hereditary version of fascism, "trading families".
Re: Re: flip the pancake
You first.
I'm not sure how exactly going without the internet would work, so why not lead by example? Go without entirely for a month and then tell us how it went. Drop internet service yourself, and don't do business with anyone who uses it as that merely funds the ISP's indirectly.
Come on then, unless you are going to be a glaring hypocrite and demand of others what you won't do yourself, show the indifferent and/or ignorant the strength of your convictions and lead from the front.
Re: You first.
Here you come again with that same wet piss argument. Take those complaints to your local Congressional Critter, instead of defending your apathy on forums.
Re: flip the pancake
That only works if you don't require internet service. People who require it, and have little competition, don't have that choice, which was the major problem in the first place.
"Even if you're unwilling to boycott your local ISP monopoly indefinitely, at least boycott buying from Amazon"
That makes zero sense in terms of net neutrality rules.
Re: Re: flip the pancake
just keep writing bigger checks then. Do you like bending over? Again, you have boycott options: complete boycott, partial (once a week/month boycott) Christmas shopping boycott--or-- you could write your local congressional representative, but nooooo, it's so much easier to play the victim on the forums. I bet you "require" internet access both at home and at work (right?), and there's just absolutely no other option in your world other than your local ISP (right?). If so, you're an excused exception, but most of us have options that we're just too lazy to utilize.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: flip the pancake
Not so much, many don't watch pro football anymore.
Re: Re: Yot, "just one part of a much larger vision": CORPORATISM.
Your point would be better made if you did not write like an obnoxious troll who thinks they are better than everyone else because he hates corporations, believes in an interpretation of Techdirt’s position on corporations that the content does not support, and uses random all-caps to emphasize words that could instead be emphasized by the writing alone.
pressure Amazon and they'll pressure the ISPs also.
What will the rules be?
Ars published a story yesterday that the FCC is still editing the rules. While they state that this exercise is merely for omissions and errors, there does not appear to be anything to prevent them from making major changes. Since the majority seem to be following Pai's lead, I don't expect a re-vote would make any difference.
Hopefully the various court cases will put an end to this travesty.
Elsewhere as someone else, I saw a post from someone I knew mocking the you only get X free articles a month from a newspaper...
One of the replies was blaming it on Net Neutrality.
Now I have a bigger headache.
Comcast raises prices and starts blocking everything except gop.com during the next election.
Comcast: We don't consider any of the above to be "bad". so there.
You go first... no, you...
Sort of like airlines charging for meals, then checked bags, then leg room, then overhead bins... Wait for the other guy to start it.
Measurement difficulty
The industry is likely to be right, albeit for the wrong reason. History tells us that most of the innovation will be in the deceptive ways they market previously planned activities, rather than in actual new investment or innovation. Thus, with minimal or wholly absent real innovation, it will indeed be quite hard to measure that innovation.
Re: Measurement difficulty
I think our best strategy at this point is...
...to try to push for state net neutrality laws in as many states as possible. Even if only the more indigo states do it (as opposed to the more magenta states) it'll create a legal snarl that cannot be easily resolved without title II classification.
That is unless we can get The Guild of Calamitous Intent to launch a chain of localized pirate providers.
Hopefully this will happen in my lifetime.
