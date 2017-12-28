New York State Eyes Its Own Net Neutrality Law
Numerous states say they'll be crafting their own net neutrality protections in the wake of the FCC's recent vote to dismantle the rules. ISPs of course predicted this, which is why Comcast and Verizon successfully lobbied the FCC to include provisions in its "Restoring Internet Freedom" order that bans states from protecting consumers from privacy and net neutrality violations, or other bad behavior by incumbent ISPs. In ISP lobbying land, stopping states from writing protectionist law is an assault on "states rights," but when states actually try to help consumers you'll note the concern for states rights magically disappears.
Regardless, New York State, California and Washington have all indicated that they will attempt to test the FCC's state preemption authority on this front in the new year by crafting their own net neutrality legislation. You'll recall that the FCC already had its wrist slapped by the courts for over-reach when it tried to preempt states from passing anti-community broadband laws, quite literally written by large ISPs, intended to hamstring creative solutions (including public/private partnerships) for the telecom industry's broadband competition logjam.
But even if the FCC wins this new legal fight over state authority, folks like New York Assemblymember Patricia Fahy argue there's numerous steps states and cities can take to protect consumers on the net neutrality front without running afoul of the FCC's order. The text of her proposal (pdf) includes numerous proposals, including refusing to do business with companies that repeatedly violate net neutrality:
"If you are going to be a contractor and want to work with New York, then you must meet the principles,” Fahy tells Fast Company. She hopes that this approach will get around a roadblock known as preemption. The Constitution generally gives the federal government final authority over commercial activities that cross state lines. But while New York can’t require ISPs to uphold net neutrality, it can use its “power of the purse” to punish ISPs that don’t.
"There’s a decent amount of precedent for saying, if you want a state contract, you have to meet such and such requirements,” she says, noting construction contracts contingent on certain labor practices or the use of U.S.-made steel."
Again we'll see how this all pans out in the new year. States will likely face the same problem as the federal government did when trying to define net neutrality violations amidst a sea of ISP lobbying influence. Regardless, the FCC's battles with the states will be just one part of a cavalcade of lawsuits filed against the FCC in the new year for over-stepping its authority, ignoring the public, and rushing through what's potentially the least-popular decision in tech-policy history.
This same sequence of events played out earlier this year when the GOP and Trump administration rushed to kill consumer broadband privacy protections, resulting in numerous states attempting to create their own broadband privacy laws. And while Comcast, Verizon and AT&T lobbyists like to whine that states are wreaking havoc by creating discordant, inconsistent consumer protections, they tend to ignore the fact that this wouldn't be happening if they hadn't spent millions of dollars gutting popular, over-arching protections on the federal level.
I'm hoping Republicans get a rude awakening then.
Re:
Re:
Consider the "special election" held recently in Alabama. For all of the bad stuff that came out about the Republican candidate, the election is still close enough that this guy won't concede. That means that even in the Metoo world we live in, being an accused multiple sexual attacker isn't strong enough to sway "conservative" voters.
Democrats would likely squeak out a narrow Senate majority (but not as likely in the house) but as soon as they try to flex their muscles, the will get shut down. That leads to 2 years of the Republicans going on about how the Democrats are fucking things up, and Trump ends up with a second term.
Re: Re:
Flex their muscles? Is that what you call it?
Or - Trump is going to be impeached. Stay tuned, same cheeto time, same cheeto station.
The problem is that the FCC is trying to bluff the states by telling them they cannot pass their own net neutrality laws and that what's going to happen is when more and more states start passing their own net neutrality laws within their own states, it could very well create a domino effect where more and more states pass their own net neutrality laws and it could very well embarrass and undermine the FCC.
Re:
Actually, the sort of can. Interstate communications is a federal prerogative, not a state one. States cannot pass regulation onto how an interstate communications company would operate their communications network, that is for the Feds.
The states can do things for consumer privacy protections, provided it's framed as being for all industries and not narrowly set only for internet companies. Otherwise, there would be enough wiggle room in there for lawsuits that would keep the law in the freezer for years.
Also, you need to understand that there is at least one (and possibly more) "net neutrality" laws pending on congress that will very, very specifically ban the states from trying to override federal jurisdiction in the matter. No matter what those NN rules are, it's better to have a national standard than a state or municipal level patchwork of contradictory laws and mindless reporting.
Re: FCC Magic
Amusing to see Democrats and progressives suddenly enthusiastic for "States Rights" against the Federal government.
Note also that the NY State legislature is notoriously corrupt and easily purchased/bribed by special interests, big business or otherwise.
Re: Re: FCC Magic
I have been warning those losers that their zealotry over regulation is going to be the very thing used to fuck them.
They never listen, I am not even sure it is possible for them to view the world through anything other than democrat colored glasses. But this is also true of republicans.
But this just goes towards my constant claim that everyone actually does want corruption in government... well as long as it serves their purposes. They only bitch about that corruption when it is from their enemies.
You reap what you sow... a lesson I learned a long time ago and one that democrats will refuse to learn even while they succumb to the demise they could have been saved from if they would just learn it!
Re: Re: Re: FCC Magic
Re: Re: FCC Magic
That's not how quotation marks work.
States' Rights: Not Just for Racists Anymore.
There is, perhaps, some irony in seeing partisans support states' rights in some instances and not others (it is, after all, a Republican FCC that is explicitly attempting to limit states' rights here). And it's certainly ironic that the Sixth Circuit's ruling against Wheeler's FCC is likely to have consequences for Pai's.
Re:
Re:
Works for me, I have been telling you folks that NN per the FCC and "Wheeler vision" is pure weak-sauce and a terrible solution for much bigger problems.
Re: Re:
tooting that horn perhaps a bit too loud
And the worst players will be just fine with that, since they can rely on the Federal government to sit by while state governments usurp even more rights than the fed. All the while the chain of appeals courts between civil rights leaders and SCOTUS becomes even longer. Thus the probability of any given case stumbling into a court they own lock stock and barrel, gets even higher.
Why?
The economy is rebounding under a republican-led congress and a Trump presidency. The tax reform/cuts that we got are actually going to benefit the middle class, the government followed through on a promise that was proclaimed by Democrats in recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and we're actually seeing job growth in the country.
The problem with democrats was that when Trump was campaigning for president, they weren't dealing with your typical Republican, Trump was actually listening to Americans. If the Democratic Party had backed Bernie Sanders instead of Hillary Clinton, someone who offended many blacks and many women in this country, then the Democrats would have won the White House.
I just also think that the FCC might be in a no-win situation. The Net Neutrality issue has polarized the country and it's possible that Ajit-"whatever da fuck his name is" simply is going to either end up losing the final battle for Net Neutrality or that he's going to force more states into adopting net neutrality rules.
The FCC, simply does not have executive privilege to preempt states from passing their own policies. Sure, the FCC can try, but the more they dig in their heels, the more they'll come out smelling like garbage. I don't know, I just don't see the FCC coming out of this smelling nice.
Re:
Trump inherited an improving economy created by the Obama administration. Giving him and the current Republican-led Congress all the credit for the economy this year seems more than a bit shortsighted (and partisan). If the economy stays stable or gets worse over the next three years, Trump and Congress should accept responsibility for that; if it continues to improve, they should be given credit for that.
“You all just got a lot richer.” — Donald Trump, to a group of wealthy friends at Mar-a-Lago, the evening after he signed the tax bill
This decision created numerous rifts in diplomatic relationships that will be hanging over Trump’s head for as long as he is in office.
Again, let us see if Trump and Congress can keep that going for the next three years before we fall to our knees and, uh, praise them.
He was listening to White Americans, at least.
Quit litigating the 2016 primaries. You cannot know, with the certainty of God, whether Sanders would have won against Trump—or what the Trump campaign would have looked like with Sanders as the opposing candidate.
Also: Do not act as if Trump never offended anybody. He just had enough people who did not care that his campaign was built on authoritative White nationalism with a side of Christian theocracy.
Only because the FCC gives more weight to the corporations running FCC-regulated industries than it does to the general public that the agency supposedly serves.
According to most of the polling that I have seen, a healthy majority of people—made up of majorities from both sides of the political aisle—support Network Neutrality. “Polarizing” is not the adjective I would use here.
In which case, his entire crusade to dismantle Network Neutrality for the sake of his corporate leash-holders would seem all the more foolish in light of his intentionally making himself look like a gigantic gaping asshole.
The FCC did not go into this smelling nice.
Re:
Your answer to your own question is severely lacking in both depth and breadth. Are you often a guest speaker on Fox news?
backdoor ban / regulation through taxation
