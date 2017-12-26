Months Later, And People Are Still Discovering Their Dead Loved Ones Were Used To Support Killing Net Neutrality
from the disinformation-nation dept
By now we've well-established that the FCC's attempt to repeal net neutrality rules has been rife with fraud. From fake DDOS attacks to bogus comments during the open comment period, there was a fairly obvious effort made by the FCC and a mysterious ally (gosh, who benefits?) to downplay massive public opposition to the plan. And while the FCC has completely blocked law enforcement investigations into which group was behind these efforts, you can expect significantly more details to emerge during the court battles in the new year.
That said, nearly four months have passed since the FCC closed its public comment period, and we're still finding new instances of identity theft, or cases where a dead loved one's identity was used to justify the FCC's blatant handout to telecom duopolies. For example, the sister of Stranger Things star Sean Astin posted on Twitter that their dead mother's identity had been used to help kill net neutrality:
Hey, @AjitPaiFCC, today my mom would have turned 71. But she didn't. Because she died in March of 2016. Can you please take the time to explain to me how she made three separate comments in support of ending #NetNeutrality more than a year after she died?
cc: @SeanAstin pic.twitter.com/VtdLaB0eGp
— Mackenzie Astin (@MackenzieAstin) December 15, 2017
Many folks are only now understanding the scope of the fraud thanks to this tool provided by the New York Attorney General's office, which is investigating the fraud. Unsurprisingly, folks that have discovered their dead loved ones are being used as political props to help Comcast aren't particularly happy about it:
Saw this tweet and looked up my mom. https://t.co/9geZVNxKwN
Hey, @AjitPaiFCC, how does my radically liberal activist mother, who passed away 4 years ago, post an anti-net neutrality comment to the FCC in August 2017??
YOU. MASSIVE. PIECE. OF. SHIT. pic.twitter.com/IYkjh9O0mE
— Morgan Allan Knutson (@morganknutson) December 15, 2017
Even Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley says his name was used by the hackers to falsely support killing net neutrality:
Turns out someone impersonated me during the @FCC #NetNeutrality comment period – further proof of forged comments in this process. We need to get to the bottom of this and demand justice for those who sought to be heard. pic.twitter.com/k8SOzHtS9J
— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) December 18, 2017
And do you know what the Trump FCC is doing about this? Bupkis. Nothing. Zero. It's fairly clear by now that the goal all along was to undermine public trust in the integrity of the comment period in the hopes of downplaying legitimate public opposition to the repeal. But if journalists, activists and citizens can obtain data tying the fraudulent comments to an ISP-funded organization, next year's court battle over the repeal could get very interesting, very quickly.
I don't get the dead people.
That makes no sense. Have their brains been eaten by worms?
"The Obama-era FCC regulations known as "Title II" enable the federal government to exert an extraordinary and unnecessary amount of regulatory control over the internet. This bureaucratic overreach impedes innovation, stifles investment and continues to create economic uncertainty for one of the largest sectors of the U.S. economy. I support Chairman Pai's proposal to roll back Title II and restore the sensible regulatory framework that enjoyed broad bipartisan consensus and enabled the internet to thrive for more than two decades. I strongly urge all of the FCC Commissioners to support the Chairman's proposal to repeal the harmful Title II internet takeover."
Re:
Re:
Forensic analysis of the data set?
The most obvious way to give the appearance of randomized sources would be to use dial up networking. Comments being low bandwidth. They probably would have turned off image loads if they were doing that to make it go faster, so that would leave a signature in the http logs. And if that is the case RADIUS login data can be correlated to phone bill data.
Or even more likely, that the whole thing was done from the LAN by an employee. Fairly trivial if you know what you are doing and have access to a router on the web farm. Of course under those circumstances the address pool wouldn't conform to reality. ie. a lot of the sources of connections would actually be core equipment, and not end nodes. Again, a usable signature.
So yeah, certainly there is a chance to find out who did it, if subpeona'd. But of course the FCC will just "loose" all the logs. Not that you'd find a federal judge that would contempt of court Ajit Pai if they did right?
It was done by somebody. It was fraud. It is prosecutable. Let me guess... It was the RUSSIANS! Holy shit! We should nuke them.... (sorry just getting ahead of the trinity of cabal news)
Zombies all over! -- I've been watching the zombies of Techdirt.
Here's a good one. After over FOUR years, this crawled out: https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20171204/18102138740/where-credits-due-budweiser-goes-cool-fu nny-route-microbrewerys-dilly-dilly-craft-ipa.shtml#c146
Later that same day (after 9 hours) made 4 more comments as if to "prove" isn't a zombie, explaining: "I'm an epiphenomenon of relatively few words."
Of course, that's what any zombie would say, and who believes a zombie? (Techdirt fanboys do! And say "no one cares" about these ODD "accounts".)
Doesn't explain the amazing memory / urge to recall a little-used account, its sign-in name and password, after 4 years.
Anyhoo, that's my topical tie-in for ya. Flogging this now rotting horse isn't going to change anything. You can't even get fanboys to comment.
Obvious Fraud
