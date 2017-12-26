 
<< British Military Chief Warns Russia Could Cut...
 tdicon 
 
<< CenturyLink Pushed For Net Neutrality Repeal...
 

Failures

by Karl Bode

Tue, Dec 26th 2017 6:15am


Filed Under:
comments, fake comments, fcc, net neutrality



Months Later, And People Are Still Discovering Their Dead Loved Ones Were Used To Support Killing Net Neutrality

from the disinformation-nation dept

By now we've well-established that the FCC's attempt to repeal net neutrality rules has been rife with fraud. From fake DDOS attacks to bogus comments during the open comment period, there was a fairly obvious effort made by the FCC and a mysterious ally (gosh, who benefits?) to downplay massive public opposition to the plan. And while the FCC has completely blocked law enforcement investigations into which group was behind these efforts, you can expect significantly more details to emerge during the court battles in the new year.

That said, nearly four months have passed since the FCC closed its public comment period, and we're still finding new instances of identity theft, or cases where a dead loved one's identity was used to justify the FCC's blatant handout to telecom duopolies. For example, the sister of Stranger Things star Sean Astin posted on Twitter that their dead mother's identity had been used to help kill net neutrality:

Many folks are only now understanding the scope of the fraud thanks to this tool provided by the New York Attorney General's office, which is investigating the fraud. Unsurprisingly, folks that have discovered their dead loved ones are being used as political props to help Comcast aren't particularly happy about it:

Even Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley says his name was used by the hackers to falsely support killing net neutrality:

And do you know what the Trump FCC is doing about this? Bupkis. Nothing. Zero. It's fairly clear by now that the goal all along was to undermine public trust in the integrity of the comment period in the hopes of downplaying legitimate public opposition to the repeal. But if journalists, activists and citizens can obtain data tying the fraudulent comments to an ISP-funded organization, next year's court battle over the repeal could get very interesting, very quickly.

8 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    David, 26 Dec 2017 @ 6:39am

    I don't get the dead people.

    As any Jim Crow will be telling you, dead people tend to vote Democrat. Yet here they band together in order to repeal Net Neutrality.

    That makes no sense. Have their brains been eaten by worms?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Dec 2017 @ 8:30am

    Karl -- FYI, Mackenzie is Sean Astin's brother.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Berenerd (profile), 26 Dec 2017 @ 8:43am

    What I like is there are numerous posts with my name from different states but they all say the same thing (so far I found about 50 of them)

    "The Obama-era FCC regulations known as "Title II" enable the federal government to exert an extraordinary and unnecessary amount of regulatory control over the internet. This bureaucratic overreach impedes innovation, stifles investment and continues to create economic uncertainty for one of the largest sectors of the U.S. economy. I support Chairman Pai's proposal to roll back Title II and restore the sensible regulatory framework that enjoyed broad bipartisan consensus and enabled the internet to thrive for more than two decades. I strongly urge all of the FCC Commissioners to support the Chairman's proposal to repeal the harmful Title II internet takeover."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Dec 2017 @ 8:55am

      Re:

      The best comment so far is from Barack Obama at the White House's address, copy+pasted the same "The Obama-Era FCC regulations" message as the rest.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Berenerd (profile), 26 Dec 2017 @ 8:57am

      Re:

      On a hunch, I also searched the last 2 towns I lived in, not my name but the town/state. 1 of the people listed is serving a 10 year prison sentence without access to the internet. It has only been 2 years, either he got out really early or he didn't actually post it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Dec 2017 @ 8:47am

    Forensic analysis of the data set?

    The names were gotten from somewhere. There should be a ton of entropy for determining the source of the data, provided it wasn't combined from multiple sources and randomized first. There is a chance at least. It would be interesting to compare the data to Congressional donor lists for example.

    The most obvious way to give the appearance of randomized sources would be to use dial up networking. Comments being low bandwidth. They probably would have turned off image loads if they were doing that to make it go faster, so that would leave a signature in the http logs. And if that is the case RADIUS login data can be correlated to phone bill data.

    Or even more likely, that the whole thing was done from the LAN by an employee. Fairly trivial if you know what you are doing and have access to a router on the web farm. Of course under those circumstances the address pool wouldn't conform to reality. ie. a lot of the sources of connections would actually be core equipment, and not end nodes. Again, a usable signature.

    So yeah, certainly there is a chance to find out who did it, if subpeona'd. But of course the FCC will just "loose" all the logs. Not that you'd find a federal judge that would contempt of court Ajit Pai if they did right?

    It was done by somebody. It was fraud. It is prosecutable. Let me guess... It was the RUSSIANS! Holy shit! We should nuke them.... (sorry just getting ahead of the trinity of cabal news)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Dec 2017 @ 8:52am

    Zombies all over! -- I've been watching the zombies of Techdirt.

    Here's a good one. After over FOUR years, this crawled out: https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20171204/18102138740/where-credits-due-budweiser-goes-cool-fu nny-route-microbrewerys-dilly-dilly-craft-ipa.shtml#c146

    Later that same day (after 9 hours) made 4 more comments as if to "prove" isn't a zombie, explaining: "I'm an epiphenomenon of relatively few words."

    Of course, that's what any zombie would say, and who believes a zombie? (Techdirt fanboys do! And say "no one cares" about these ODD "accounts".)

    Doesn't explain the amazing memory / urge to recall a little-used account, its sign-in name and password, after 4 years.

    Anyhoo, that's my topical tie-in for ya. Flogging this now rotting horse isn't going to change anything. You can't even get fanboys to comment.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    AJ (profile), 26 Dec 2017 @ 8:57am

    Obvious Fraud

    I just looked up my wife’s name (I had already reported the entries against mine) and I found at least 7 entries all with the “In 2015” text shown in the post and on the same 8/27 date but for different addresses across the US. There may be people with that name at those addresses but the chances of them *all* submitting the same text on the exact same date (even via some “press this button now” service) have to be effectively zero.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< British Military Chief Warns Russia Could Cut...
 tdicon 
 
<< CenturyLink Pushed For Net Neutrality Repeal...
 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

06:15 Months Later, And People Are Still Discovering Their Dead Loved Ones Were Used To Support Killing Net Neutrality (8)
03:16 British Military Chief Warns Russia Could Cut NATO's Internet Connections, As Traffic For World's Top Sites Is Mysteriously Routed Via...Russia (22)

Saturday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (15)

Friday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: December 17th - 23rd (9)

Thursday

19:39 Canadian Government Looking To Step Up Domestic Surveillance, Scale Back Intelligence Oversight (40)
15:30 Top EU Court Says Uber Is A Transport Service That Can Be Regulated Like Traditional Taxis (37)
13:29 The Original 'Fashion Santa' Gets His Trademark After Mall Decides To Settle (14)
11:28 Good News: Trump Protestors Accused Of 'Hiding Behind The First Amendment' Acquitted (111)
10:44 CenturyLink Pushed For Net Neutrality Repeal, Now Adorably Calls For FCC To Police Interconnection (16)
10:39 Daily Deal: How To Build A Computer Bundle (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.