Comcast Busted For Signing People Up For Services They Didn't Want, Never Asked For
Earlier this year Washington State sued Comcast for routinely ripping off its customers. The original complaint (pdf) argued that Comcast violated Washington state’s Consumer Protection Act (CPA) by misrepresenting its "Service Protection Plan," which lets users pay a $5 per month additional fee to cover "all" service calls. But the investigation found that Comcast not only over-stated what the plan covered, but routinely signed customers up for the plan who never asked for it, resulting in an additional $73 million in subscription fees over the last five years for what the State AG called a "near-worthless" plan.
The original complaint found that Comcast reps repeatedly sold the plan as being "comprehensive," covering all service calls, including those related to inside wiring, customer-owned equipment connected to Comcast services and "on-site education about products." But when customers subscribed to the plan called up thinking they'd then get a break from Comcast on service charges, the company would routinely bill customers anyway for all manner of services and repairs that should have been covered under the plan.
Amusingly, last week while Comcast was busy celebrating the vote to kill net neutrality, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that his office would be amending and expanding its original complaint. According to investigators, the width and breadth of Comcast's protection plan scam went far deeper than investigators originally realized. After reviewing company interactions with subscribers, the AG found that "Comcast may have signed up more than half of all SPP subscribers without their consent," and in numerous instances charged customers for the SPP plan after telling them it was "free."
Ferguson's office claims they were "shocked" by the level of deception that occurred at Comcast:
"This new evidence makes clear that Comcast’s conduct is even more egregious than we first realized,” Ferguson said. “The extent of their deception is shocking, and I will hold them accountable for their treatment of Washington consumers."
If you've watched as Comcast gleans millions of dollars from unnecessary usage caps, extremely misleading fees (which it's also being sued over), or surcharges thanks to its monopoly over cable boxes, none of this should be remotely shocking. Being misleading is a rite of passage in the broadband sector, where captive customers, a lack of competition and blindly loyal state and federal regulators and lawmakers means accountability of any sort is frequently in short supply (though this is precisely the sort of stuff many falsely believe "the market" will magically take care of on its own accord).
And it's all about to get much worse. As we've well established, the Trump administration is gutting most meaningful FTC and FCC oversight of uncompetitive duopolies companies like Comcast. Worse, Comcast and Verizon have successfully lobbied the FCC to block any states that try to hold these ISPs accountable on the net neutrality, privacy, or errant billing fronts. All while the already flimsy competition Comcast faces in many of its markets weakens further thanks to telcos being unwilling to upgrade their networks. In other words, if you thought Comcast's behavior was bad in the past, you likely haven't seen anything yet.
When a dog licks its balls, it's just being a dog. When Comcast defrauds customers on a grand scale, it's just being Comcast.
Re:
No intelligent person would expect a business to... as you put it "self-regulate" in a fashion that "fits your agenda driven drivel". You clearly live in a fantasy where you expect business to cater to your wants and desires as if people should just be good in a fashion you agree with.
You constantly attack the wrong ideas and people for things and either ignorantly or intentionally continue to advance factually incorrect information.
In a free-market economy the "regulating" would come from competing business trying to offer superior products that consumers would desire more... NOT from internal "self-regulation" as you so ignorantly or dishonestly put it. Competitor based regulation is literally the regulatory model that free-market is based around and you wasted no time in misrepresenting that fact by showing your ignorance on the subject.
You first advocate for the destruction of free-market through regulatory agency and then proceed to blame free-market for its own failings.
Ajit Pai is not smart... the problem is that you are just that DUMB!
In a free-market economy, the market would trend towards one company instead of many. The best company “wins”, after all. A monopoly would be impossible to avoid as smaller companies fall at the feet of the “market winner”. Yes, a mom-and-pop store might be able to survive by breaking even every month thanks to enough loyal customers, but it is far from being a real “marketplace challenge” to the behemoth that is Wal-Mart.
The market must be regulated to ensure a balance between what is best for business and what is best for the consumer. For that to happen, we need agencies that can do their jobs without being hamstrung by bought-off legislators and revolving-door industry cronies.
Go take your psychiatric medicine now will you?
fyi, there is no such thing.
Wow.
$73 million (estimated) at $5 a month means 14,600,000 "months" charged over 5 years, so an average of 1,216,666 months per year, or about 102,000 customers each month over that 5 year period.
According to 2016 numbers, Comcast has circa 23 million cable and a similar number of internet customers (with plenty of overlap) and 11 million phone customers. Allowing for massive overlap between the three, you are still looking at least 25 million unique customers.
So if Comcast "routinely signed customers up" for this program, then they are as bad at doing that as anything else, as they only got around to signing up 0.4% of their customer base.
Now, let's make it clear (before the trolls dive in): Stuffing is bad, naughty, and they should be forced to refund the customers at least double what they took. However, for what is being pushed as a widespread fraud... Comcast truly sucked at being criminal!
Double is barely anything. Quadruple should be the bare minimum, and they should be made to pay even more than that if possible.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
However, this is proof of course that there is scrutiny of these companies, and it's not from the FCC. This has been going on while Wheeler fiddled. You have to think that the FCC saw some complaints on the issue.
It's not ok. Percentages are misleading. Very low values can still mean thousands being defrauded and millions of extra, illegally acquired money to the company. The wonders of huge mono/duopolies!
Population of WA is about 7mil, so say 700,000 Comcast accounts, of which 100,000 were wrongly charged, or about 15% - still not good.
Fergurson needs to visit TD... he wouldn't be as surprised. Just another Wednesday for Cc.
Interpretation unclear, now picturing Comcast execs licking their own balls. (Which I imagine they do anyway.)
Re: Re: Re:
Wasn't there a term coined for this very type of telemarketer abuse, once commonly known as "slamming"?
