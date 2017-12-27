EU Commission Hid Yet Another Report That... >>
Scams

by Karl Bode

Wed, Dec 27th 2017 6:32am


scams, service protection plan, washington

comcast



Comcast Busted For Signing People Up For Services They Didn't Want, Never Asked For

from the pay-more-for-nothing dept

Earlier this year Washington State sued Comcast for routinely ripping off its customers. The original complaint (pdf) argued that Comcast violated Washington state’s Consumer Protection Act (CPA) by misrepresenting its "Service Protection Plan," which lets users pay a $5 per month additional fee to cover "all" service calls. But the investigation found that Comcast not only over-stated what the plan covered, but routinely signed customers up for the plan who never asked for it, resulting in an additional $73 million in subscription fees over the last five years for what the State AG called a "near-worthless" plan.

The original complaint found that Comcast reps repeatedly sold the plan as being "comprehensive," covering all service calls, including those related to inside wiring, customer-owned equipment connected to Comcast services and "on-site education about products." But when customers subscribed to the plan called up thinking they'd then get a break from Comcast on service charges, the company would routinely bill customers anyway for all manner of services and repairs that should have been covered under the plan.

Amusingly, last week while Comcast was busy celebrating the vote to kill net neutrality, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that his office would be amending and expanding its original complaint. According to investigators, the width and breadth of Comcast's protection plan scam went far deeper than investigators originally realized. After reviewing company interactions with subscribers, the AG found that "Comcast may have signed up more than half of all SPP subscribers without their consent," and in numerous instances charged customers for the SPP plan after telling them it was "free."

Ferguson's office claims they were "shocked" by the level of deception that occurred at Comcast:

"This new evidence makes clear that Comcast’s conduct is even more egregious than we first realized,” Ferguson said. “The extent of their deception is shocking, and I will hold them accountable for their treatment of Washington consumers."

If you've watched as Comcast gleans millions of dollars from unnecessary usage caps, extremely misleading fees (which it's also being sued over), or surcharges thanks to its monopoly over cable boxes, none of this should be remotely shocking. Being misleading is a rite of passage in the broadband sector, where captive customers, a lack of competition and blindly loyal state and federal regulators and lawmakers means accountability of any sort is frequently in short supply (though this is precisely the sort of stuff many falsely believe "the market" will magically take care of on its own accord).

And it's all about to get much worse. As we've well established, the Trump administration is gutting most meaningful FTC and FCC oversight of uncompetitive duopolies companies like Comcast. Worse, Comcast and Verizon have successfully lobbied the FCC to block any states that try to hold these ISPs accountable on the net neutrality, privacy, or errant billing fronts. All while the already flimsy competition Comcast faces in many of its markets weakens further thanks to telcos being unwilling to upgrade their networks. In other words, if you thought Comcast's behavior was bad in the past, you likely haven't seen anything yet.

Reader Comments

The First Word

When a dog licks its balls, it's just being a dog. When Comcast defrauds customers on a grand scale, it's just being Comcast.

—Roger Strong

    Ninja (profile), 27 Dec 2017 @ 5:42am

    Yep, sounds like the type of company that can self-regulate and adhere to net neutrality principles and general good practices towards its consumers alright. Ajit Pai that little smart devil!

    /s

      Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2017 @ 7:20am

      Re:

      Nice intellectually dishonest and bankrupt logic you got there. We can clearly see that you are intentionally blaming free-market ideas yet again for the failure of regulatory agency.

      No intelligent person would expect a business to... as you put it "self-regulate" in a fashion that "fits your agenda driven drivel". You clearly live in a fantasy where you expect business to cater to your wants and desires as if people should just be good in a fashion you agree with.

      You constantly attack the wrong ideas and people for things and either ignorantly or intentionally continue to advance factually incorrect information.

      In a free-market economy the "regulating" would come from competing business trying to offer superior products that consumers would desire more... NOT from internal "self-regulation" as you so ignorantly or dishonestly put it. Competitor based regulation is literally the regulatory model that free-market is based around and you wasted no time in misrepresenting that fact by showing your ignorance on the subject.

      You first advocate for the destruction of free-market through regulatory agency and then proceed to blame free-market for its own failings.

      Ajit Pai is not smart... the problem is that you are just that DUMB!

        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 27 Dec 2017 @ 7:28am

        Re: Re:

        In a free-market economy, the market would trend towards one company instead of many. The best company “wins”, after all. A monopoly would be impossible to avoid as smaller companies fall at the feet of the “market winner”. Yes, a mom-and-pop store might be able to survive by breaking even every month thanks to enough loyal customers, but it is far from being a real “marketplace challenge” to the behemoth that is Wal-Mart.

        The market must be regulated to ensure a balance between what is best for business and what is best for the consumer. For that to happen, we need agencies that can do their jobs without being hamstrung by bought-off legislators and revolving-door industry cronies.

        Ninja (profile), 27 Dec 2017 @ 7:29am

        Re: Re:

        lol, right, right, free market is god, commuunism is bad, didn't read the article, have no education on history but keep ranting on what you don't know etc etc.. We know, we know.


        Go take your psychiatric medicine now will you?

        Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2017 @ 8:33am

        Re: Re:

        Not sure from where you grabbed on to the free market meme as the post to which you replied made no mention of it at all, perhaps it is some sort of fixation you have - perhaps you should have that looked at.

        fyi, there is no such thing.

        Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2017 @ 9:08am

        Re: Re:

        Having been described as the lowest form of humor, I believed most people understood sarcasm. That's why it always blows my mind when I discover how many people just don't get it. They guy even included the /s sarcasm mark!

        Wow.

    MyNameHere (profile), 27 Dec 2017 @ 6:45am

    Okay, let's play "truth busters" here.

    $73 million (estimated) at $5 a month means 14,600,000 "months" charged over 5 years, so an average of 1,216,666 months per year, or about 102,000 customers each month over that 5 year period.

    According to 2016 numbers, Comcast has circa 23 million cable and a similar number of internet customers (with plenty of overlap) and 11 million phone customers. Allowing for massive overlap between the three, you are still looking at least 25 million unique customers.

    So if Comcast "routinely signed customers up" for this program, then they are as bad at doing that as anything else, as they only got around to signing up 0.4% of their customer base.

    Now, let's make it clear (before the trolls dive in): Stuffing is bad, naughty, and they should be forced to refund the customers at least double what they took. However, for what is being pushed as a widespread fraud... Comcast truly sucked at being criminal!

      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 27 Dec 2017 @ 6:48am
Re:

      Re:

      Stuffing is bad, naughty, and they should be forced to refund the customers at least double what they took.

      Double is barely anything. Quadruple should be the bare minimum, and they should be made to pay even more than that if possible.

      Richard O, 27 Dec 2017 @ 7:10am
Re:

      Re:

      I've not read the complaint. However are these estimated 102,000 customers only in Washington state? If you want to express this as a percentage, you'd need to only use subscriber numbers from that state.

      Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2017 @ 7:11am
Re:

      Re:

      Why do you assume that the numbers are related to all Comcast customers, rather than just those in the State of Washington, where the AG has authority?

      Ninja (profile), 27 Dec 2017 @ 7:32am
Re:

      Re:

      Along with what has been pointed out already, and even if you are right (you aren't), it's still 0.4% too many. And it would keep happening if not under scrutiny.

        MyNameHere (profile), 27 Dec 2017 @ 8:00am
Re: Re:

        Re: Re:

        As I said, stuffing of any sort of bad, bad, bad... there is nothing that can be said to make it good or acceptable.

        However, this is proof of course that there is scrutiny of these companies, and it's not from the FCC. This has been going on while Wheeler fiddled. You have to think that the FCC saw some complaints on the issue.

          Ninja (profile), 27 Dec 2017 @ 8:52am
Re: Re: Re:

          Re: Re: Re:

          Sure, because such behavior is forbidden under current regulatory environment and it *still happens*. Notice that even with scrutiny it still happens in the thousands?

          It's not ok. Percentages are misleading. Very low values can still mean thousands being defrauded and millions of extra, illegally acquired money to the company. The wonders of huge mono/duopolies!

      Tim Illingworth, 27 Dec 2017 @ 7:34am
Re:

      Re:

      I would have thought that the $73mil was in Washington State only, not USA-wide, since this is a state lawsuit.

      Population of WA is about 7mil, so say 700,000 Comcast accounts, of which 100,000 were wrongly charged, or about 15% - still not good.

    I.T. Guy, 27 Dec 2017 @ 6:57am

    "Ferguson's office claims they were "shocked" by the level of deception that occurred at Comcast"

    Fergurson needs to visit TD... he wouldn't be as surprised. Just another Wednesday for Cc.

    Roger Strong (profile), 27 Dec 2017 @ 7:27am

    When a dog licks its balls, it's just being a dog. When Comcast defrauds customers on a grand scale, it's just being Comcast.

    Anonymous Coward, 27 Dec 2017 @ 7:36am

    Any company that uses commissioned salesmen in telemarketing campaigns should expect that a high percentage of them will end up "earning" their commissions through less than honest means. That's not to blame it completely on the salesmens' greed, as they may be under tremendous pressure by their bosses to meet sales targets or get fired.

    Wasn't there a term coined for this very type of telemarketer abuse, once commonly known as "slamming"?

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.