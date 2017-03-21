Filing Bogus Lawsuits As Part Of A... >>
by Karl Bode

Tue, Mar 21st 2017 6:29am


Filed Under:
broadband, competition, gigabit fiber, monopoly

Companies:
at&t, comcast, verizon



Despite Gigabit Hype, Comcast Is Facing Less Broadband Competition Than Ever

from the ma-bell,-ill-communication dept

Despite the rise of heavily-hyped-but-highly-scattered gigabit deployments, the broadband industry is actually seeing less competition than ever before across huge swaths of the country. Once upon a time, broadband "competition" consisted of an equally matched telco going head to head with the incumbent cable provider (if you were lucky). These days, most phone companies lack the finances or competitive motivation to improve lagging DSL speeds across their footprints -- speeds that don't even meet the FCC's base definition of broadband (25 mbps).

That's resulting in a growing monopoly for the nation's cable broadband providers, who have quietly been absolutely butchering phone companies over the last several years. Just take a look at the latest data from Leichtman Research, which notes that while cable broadband providers collectively added 2.7 million net additional high-speed Internet subscribers last year, phone companies collectively shed roughly 600,000 broadband users.

That's the most net additions the cable sector has seen in any year since 2007. And the 122% 2016 net additions are a notable bump up from the 106% of net additions seen by cable providers in 2015, and 89% of net additions seen in 2014. It paints a rather clear picture of a broadband industry that, frankly, is even less competitive than public wisdom dictates (and most of us already knew it's one of the least competitive sectors in technology):

In countless markets, phone companies like AT&T and Verizon are simply giving up on unwanted DSL users, quite happily driving them to cable via the one-two punch of price hikes or apathy (their focus now is more expensive wireless, and gobbling up various media companies). Elsewhere, smaller telcos (Windstream, Centurylink, Frontier) have saddled themselves with so much debt by gobbling up AT&T and Verizon's aging copper customers, they're incapable (or unwilling) to invest in necessary broadband upgrades en masse.

Many of these companies quite simply don't even want to be in the residential broadband business, resulting in a palpable, active disdain by many of these phone companies for their own paying customers. The residential broadband industry simply isn't profitable enough, quickly enough for modern investors, so most of these companies have shifted their entire focus elsewhere. For smaller telcos like Windstream, it's gobbling up companies like Earthlink to expand a focus on enterprise customers. For AT&T and Verizon, it's gobbling up media empires in the quest to be millennial ad juggernauts.

All of this is wonderful news for companies like Charter and Comcast. This reduction in overall competition is eroding the resistance to the rise of completely unnecessary and arbitrary usage caps, meaning broadband (and competing streaming) services are getting more expensive than ever before. And remember, most of these companies have written and successfully lobbied for state bills preventing your town or city from doing much about it. As icing on the cable cake, new Ajit Pai-run FCC has made it clear that nibbling these companies' earlobes is going to pass for regulatory policy for the foreseeable future.

All of this tends to get overshadowed each time an ISP proudly announces the expansion of expensive gigabit broadband lines in highly-selective areas. But for the countless markets in the States, phone companies have effectively given up -- resigning consumers to at least a decade of higher prices and the cable industry's particular knack for atrocious customer service.

Reader Comments

    Ehud Gavron (profile), 21 Mar 2017 @ 1:53am

    Data analysis is a lost art

    If cable companies had really gained 2.7M subs and telcos really lost 600K subs then we'd have to scratch our collective heads as to where the United States, with 124M households all of a sudden found 2.1M of them to hook up to cable.

    Data analysis suggests several things, but I'll save you my own analysis and suggest that the sources are lying.

    No, three million people did not leave telcos and go sign up with cable last year. That's 3% of US households and that kind of a monumental shift absent aliens landing is so beyond likely it's not funny.

    What, cable companies gaming the system and lying about stats to pretend there's no cord-cutting?

    Yup.

    E

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 21 Mar 2017 @ 5:13am

    The moment laws are tweaked to foster competition by strictly permitting new entrants to use public networks, easily deal with utility poles, let the Governments pursue municipal/public networks if their constituents so wish, enforce net neutrality principles.... etc, this will be solved. Don't expect evolution in the next 4 years at best. Forever at worst.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Mar 2017 @ 6:41am

    I expected to see Cox and Time Warner cable on that list. Is there a reason why they went missing?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Mar 2017 @ 6:41am

    How does AT&T plan on delivering their content, pay Comcast to do it for them?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Mar 2017 @ 8:37am

    Mega Mergers.... works every time

    I got a tech support person just the other weekend to explain why Charter's support for consumer IPv6 has gotten worse while saying the opposite. They're struggling to get their systems straight after buying TWC and Bright House, which apparently have implementations rolled out for their users, and pretty much indefinitely postponed their non-business roll out of IPv6 (so far they just update their FAQ page every quarter to say it's happening that quarter...)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ehud Gavron (profile), 21 Mar 2017 @ 8:48am

    IPv6 - it's all easy... until you're a rollup network

    In another life we had an ISP that had IPv6 working for years. We bought Internet transit service from [unnamed national cable company] and asked for IPv6 transit. They said they could provide us a tunnel but not native IPv6 but one day they'd get it.

    We offered to consult for them [at their rates] and they declined. The problem wasn't that they COULDN'T or DIDN'T KNOW HOW... the problem was that they had no DESIRE to provide IPv6 and their resources were all being spent to a)fix up the copper plant, and b)build up the fiber plant, and c)pay executives more.

    Nobody with spending power wanted to setup, provide, or fix IPv6.

    E

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Mar 2017 @ 9:10am

    and no one will do a damn thing about it particularly due to the amount $ being thrown at politicians to keep them quiet!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


