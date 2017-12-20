Shocker: FOIA Request Shows Yet Another Core Justification For Repealing Net Neutrality Was Bullshit
from the post-truth-apocalypse dept
We've pretty well established by now that the FCC's repeal of net neutrality is being justified by a lot of fluff and nonsense with no factual basis in reality. Like claims that net neutrality killed sector investment, which are easily debunked by SEC filings, earnings reports, and numerous public CEO comments to investors (who, unlike you, they're legally not allowed to lie to). From Ajit Pai's claims that net neutrality emboldens fascists in North Korea and Iran, to his most recent claim that net neutrality fears were overhyped because Twitter still somehow works, blatant bullshit is the foundation of this entire repeal effort.
For years now, one constant bit of bullshit spread by ISPs was the claim that the Obama-era White House somehow "illegally pressured" Tom Wheeler's FCC into passing tougher net neutrality rules. As we noted at the time that claim was nonsensical, since there's no law stopping the White House from expressing its opinion on what policy should be. From Bill Clinton urging then FCC boss Reed Hundt to ban alcohol ads on TV, to George W Bush telling then FCC boss Michael Powell to deregulate media ownership, such behavior is historically perfectly normal.
Again, this fact didn't stop ISPs and their water carriers in Congress and key media outlets from repeatedly trying to claim that Obama engaged in all manner of shifty behavior to force the FCC to create the rules. The Wall Street Journal in 2014, for example, professed that "unusual, secretive efforts inside the White House" caused FCC boss Tom Wheeler to shift his position from weaker, Title I based rules, to tougher Title II based rules. The idea that Obama's White House had undertaken a covert "federal takeover of the internet" quickly became gospel across countless partisan echoverses.
The criticism was enough to drive investigations in both the Senate and by the FCC’s Inspector General. And while nobody from either government body could be bothered to tell the public the outcome of these investigations, Motherboard recently filed several FOIA requests that now show the outcome of these investigations wound up being a giant bupkis:
"After reviewing more than 600,000 emails, the independent office found that there was no collusion between the White House and the FCC: “We found no evidence of secret deals, promises, or threats from anyone outside the Commission, nor any evidence of any other improper use of power to influence the FCC decision-making process."
Which again, was what we suggested back in early 2015. None of the claims that heralded Obama's "illegal takeover of the internet" had the slightest bit of evidence in support of them, noted the FCC Inspector General's report:
"Nothing we found refuted the factual findings in the Senate Staff Report,” the IG wrote (bolding by agency). “More importantly, nothing we found in the complete, unredacted record evidenced any undue influence that would have militated in favor of a more comprehensive investigation."
What the Inspector General found, then, were career public servants doing their job: “Nothing in these, or in any other emails appeared to indicate there was pressure to delay the Order from the December meeting from any source other than concerned FCC staffers,” the report found, adding that there was “no indication” that a draft of the net neutrality regulations had been circulated improperly.
Obama's first FCC boss Julius Genachowski was arguably a wishy washy fence sitter. But his replacement Tom Wheeler wound up actually being the rare type of person capable of changing his mind based on the available evidence. And when the available evidence (and the courts) made it clear that you can't have effective net neutrality rules without classifying ISPs as common carriers until Title II of the Communications Act, that's exactly what Wheeler did. He didn't make an evidence-based decision because of some secret White House cabal, he did it because that was his fucking job. And he's subsequently been punished for it.
Of course the very idea that net neutrality (aka wanting a healthy, competitive internet) is somehow partisan was already bullshit in and of itself. It's a construct built by the telecom industry's lobbying and policy apparatus, perpetuated by numerous ISP-funded groups. The express goal is to divide the public, sow dissent, and stall meaningful reform of a broken, uncompetitive market. If you hadn't noticed, this tactic has proven immeasurably successful.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
https://youtu.be/1ZAPwfrtAFY
At about 12:25.
That's the modus operandi of this administration so no amount of evidence and hard facts is going to change it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I have no evidence for much of Google's behind-the-scenes influence, either...
Lack of evidence proves nothing. You're claiming that undue influence is fine if done by voice.
It's a mystery how gov't works, isn't it?
Say. Speaking of ZERO evidence -- what's the alleged Trump-Russia collusion based on? After all, Techdirt ran with that for months! -- State not just that there are allegations from the usual suspects, but three facts of what Trump or Russia did.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I have no evidence for much of Google's behind-the-scenes influence, either...
JAQ-ing off by suggesting, without evidence, that the White House and the FCC struck a backroom deal on Network Neutrality also proves nothing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I have no evidence for much of Google's behind-the-scenes influence, either...
Wikipedia: Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections
Where to start....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I have no evidence for much of Google's behind-the-scenes influence, either...
Can you actually name one favorable decision?
Nah, of course you're not going to. That would mean admitting that you're full of it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I have no evidence for much of Google's behind-the-scenes influence, either...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I have no evidence for much of Google's behind-the-scenes influence, either...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I have no evidence for much of Google's behind-the-scenes influence, either...
Paul Manafort - met with multiple Russian agents, Russian emails show they believed they could use Manafort to influence Trump.
George Papadopoulos - had contacts with Russian government agents and lied about it to the FBI.
Jared Kushner - met with Russian agents and ambassadors as well, left it off his security clearance request, later said that was an error and the meetings were just about his commercial businesses. The white house contradicted this by stating they were diplomatic in nature. One of the meetings was revealed to have been in regards to getting the hacked emails from the DNC.
That enough facts for you?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
sing along
They've given you a number and taken away your name
**********************************************************
-after his brief federal internship, he'll return to Verizon, or whatever
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And still put in Zero Rating. Your messiah does not shine as brightly as you think!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Not that I would expect someone like you to understand.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
ftfy
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This administration does for bullshit what Stonehenge does for rocks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment