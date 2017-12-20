 
Politics

by Karl Bode

Wed, Dec 20th 2017 6:27am


ajit pai, barack obama, fcc, inspector general, interference, lies, tom wheeler, white house



Shocker: FOIA Request Shows Yet Another Core Justification For Repealing Net Neutrality Was Bullshit

from the post-truth-apocalypse dept

We've pretty well established by now that the FCC's repeal of net neutrality is being justified by a lot of fluff and nonsense with no factual basis in reality. Like claims that net neutrality killed sector investment, which are easily debunked by SEC filings, earnings reports, and numerous public CEO comments to investors (who, unlike you, they're legally not allowed to lie to). From Ajit Pai's claims that net neutrality emboldens fascists in North Korea and Iran, to his most recent claim that net neutrality fears were overhyped because Twitter still somehow works, blatant bullshit is the foundation of this entire repeal effort.

For years now, one constant bit of bullshit spread by ISPs was the claim that the Obama-era White House somehow "illegally pressured" Tom Wheeler's FCC into passing tougher net neutrality rules. As we noted at the time that claim was nonsensical, since there's no law stopping the White House from expressing its opinion on what policy should be. From Bill Clinton urging then FCC boss Reed Hundt to ban alcohol ads on TV, to George W Bush telling then FCC boss Michael Powell to deregulate media ownership, such behavior is historically perfectly normal.

Again, this fact didn't stop ISPs and their water carriers in Congress and key media outlets from repeatedly trying to claim that Obama engaged in all manner of shifty behavior to force the FCC to create the rules. The Wall Street Journal in 2014, for example, professed that "unusual, secretive efforts inside the White House" caused FCC boss Tom Wheeler to shift his position from weaker, Title I based rules, to tougher Title II based rules. The idea that Obama's White House had undertaken a covert "federal takeover of the internet" quickly became gospel across countless partisan echoverses.

The criticism was enough to drive investigations in both the Senate and by the FCC’s Inspector General. And while nobody from either government body could be bothered to tell the public the outcome of these investigations, Motherboard recently filed several FOIA requests that now show the outcome of these investigations wound up being a giant bupkis:

"After reviewing more than 600,000 emails, the independent office found that there was no collusion between the White House and the FCC: “We found no evidence of secret deals, promises, or threats from anyone outside the Commission, nor any evidence of any other improper use of power to influence the FCC decision-making process."

Which again, was what we suggested back in early 2015. None of the claims that heralded Obama's "illegal takeover of the internet" had the slightest bit of evidence in support of them, noted the FCC Inspector General's report:

"Nothing we found refuted the factual findings in the Senate Staff Report,” the IG wrote (bolding by agency). “More importantly, nothing we found in the complete, unredacted record evidenced any undue influence that would have militated in favor of a more comprehensive investigation."

What the Inspector General found, then, were career public servants doing their job: “Nothing in these, or in any other emails appeared to indicate there was pressure to delay the Order from the December meeting from any source other than concerned FCC staffers,” the report found, adding that there was “no indication” that a draft of the net neutrality regulations had been circulated improperly.

Obama's first FCC boss Julius Genachowski was arguably a wishy washy fence sitter. But his replacement Tom Wheeler wound up actually being the rare type of person capable of changing his mind based on the available evidence. And when the available evidence (and the courts) made it clear that you can't have effective net neutrality rules without classifying ISPs as common carriers until Title II of the Communications Act, that's exactly what Wheeler did. He didn't make an evidence-based decision because of some secret White House cabal, he did it because that was his fucking job. And he's subsequently been punished for it.

Of course the very idea that net neutrality (aka wanting a healthy, competitive internet) is somehow partisan was already bullshit in and of itself. It's a construct built by the telecom industry's lobbying and policy apparatus, perpetuated by numerous ISP-funded groups. The express goal is to divide the public, sow dissent, and stall meaningful reform of a broken, uncompetitive market. If you hadn't noticed, this tactic has proven immeasurably successful.

Reader Comments

    Ninja (profile), 20 Dec 2017 @ 6:23am

    I guess we should let Oliver speak.

    https://youtu.be/1ZAPwfrtAFY

    At about 12:25.

    That's the modus operandi of this administration so no amount of evidence and hard facts is going to change it.

    Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2017 @ 6:43am

    I have no evidence for much of Google's behind-the-scenes influence, either...

    And yet favorable decisions -- which I can see -- still get made.

    Lack of evidence proves nothing. You're claiming that undue influence is fine if done by voice.

    It's a mystery how gov't works, isn't it?

    Say. Speaking of ZERO evidence -- what's the alleged Trump-Russia collusion based on? After all, Techdirt ran with that for months! -- State not just that there are allegations from the usual suspects, but three facts of what Trump or Russia did.

      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 20 Dec 2017 @ 6:46am

      Re: I have no evidence for much of Google's behind-the-scenes influence, either...

      JAQ-ing off by suggesting, without evidence, that the White House and the FCC struck a backroom deal on Network Neutrality also proves nothing.

      Roger Strong (profile), 20 Dec 2017 @ 7:38am

      Re: I have no evidence for much of Google's behind-the-scenes influence, either...

      State not just that there are allegations from the usual suspects, but three facts of what Trump or Russia did.

      Wikipedia: Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections

      Where to start....

      Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2017 @ 7:47am

      Re: I have no evidence for much of Google's behind-the-scenes influence, either...

      Can you actually name one favorable decision?

      Nah, of course you're not going to. That would mean admitting that you're full of it.

      Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2017 @ 7:50am

      Re: I have no evidence for much of Google's behind-the-scenes influence, either...

      Are you in Moscow right now or are you posting from Siberia?

      Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2017 @ 8:00am

      Re: I have no evidence for much of Google's behind-the-scenes influence, either...

      lol you're embarrassing yourself

      Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2017 @ 8:08am

      Re: I have no evidence for much of Google's behind-the-scenes influence, either...

      Michael Flynn - met and spoke with Russian ambassador about various issues, including proposed US sanctions, and subsequently lied about it.

      Paul Manafort - met with multiple Russian agents, Russian emails show they believed they could use Manafort to influence Trump.

      George Papadopoulos - had contacts with Russian government agents and lied about it to the FBI.

      Jared Kushner - met with Russian agents and ambassadors as well, left it off his security clearance request, later said that was an error and the meetings were just about his commercial businesses. The white house contradicted this by stating they were diplomatic in nature. One of the meetings was revealed to have been in regards to getting the hacked emails from the DNC.

      That enough facts for you?

    Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2017 @ 6:52am

    In other news: there's gambling in casinos. It's about as shocking at this point

    Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2017 @ 6:59am

    sing along

    Secret Aji[n]t Pai[d], secret Aji[n]t Pai[d]
    They've given you a number and taken away your name

    **********************************************************
    -after his brief federal internship, he'll return to Verizon, or whatever

    Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2017 @ 7:06am

    "But his replacement Tom Wheeler wound up actually being the rare type of person capable of changing his mind based on the available evidence."

    And still put in Zero Rating. Your messiah does not shine as brightly as you think!

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2017 @ 7:58am

      Re:

      Nobody has stated he was some kind of 'messiah' and nobody has said he was perfect or that he crafted perfect NN rules. What we have stated is that he actually tried to do the job he was hired for and succeeded better than most but still not perfect.

      Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2017 @ 8:30am

      Re:

      There is a difference between "put in" and "didn't restrict"...

      Not that I would expect someone like you to understand.

    Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2017 @ 7:52am

    blatant bullshit is the foundation of this entire administration.

    ftfy

    Roger Strong (profile), 20 Dec 2017 @ 7:52am

    Shocker: FOIA Request Shows Yet Another Core Justification For Repealing Net Neutrality Was Bullshit

    This administration does for bullshit what Stonehenge does for rocks.

