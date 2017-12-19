FCC Boss Claims Net Neutrality Supporters Were Clearly Wrong Because Twitter Still Works The Day After Repeal
By now you've probably noticed that FCC boss Ajit Pai isn't particularly popular online after he voted last week to kill popular net neutrality protections. A big reason for that unpopularity is Pai's tendency to simply make things up as he rushes to coddle broadband duopolists, whether we're talking about his bogus claims that net neutrality killed broadband investment, his claims that net neutrality only emboldens tyrants in Iran and North Korea, or his claims that the broadband market is amazingly competitive.
So in the wake of the repeal (which of course still needs to survive legal challenge) it's not too surprising to see Pai engaging in more blatantly false nonsense as he tries to frame net neutrality supporters as hysterical hyperbolists. For example, Pai tried to argue last week on Fox and Friends that net neutrality supporters were clearly wrong to worry about the repeal because Twitter and Facebook still worked the day after the repeal:
To try and gather support for his extremely unpopular plan, Pai's been throwing some red meat to the base by framing net neutrality concerns as the domain of out of touch Hollywood elites, despite the fact the rules have broad, bipartisan support. As such, Pai took particular aim at comments made by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, claiming he was foolish to worry about the repeal since social media websites still worked the day after the FCC voted 3-2 to kill the rules:
"He's getting everything wrong about it," Pai said of Kimmel. "The free and open internet we had prior to 2015 is the one we're going to have going forward. And that kind of name-calling and hysteria is disappointing, but it's not surprising."
Pai went on to say that Kimmel and others were "proven wrong" by the fact that internet service providers (ISP) had not rolled out immediate changes Friday morning.
"Those who have said the internet as we know it is about to end have been proven wrong starting this morning," Pai said, "as people send emails, check on their Twitter accounts, post on Facebook, and the like."
But this is either an outright lie, or Pai honestly doesn't know how his own agency even works. While the FCC voted to repeal the rules last week, the repeal itself doesn't take effect until sixty days after the repeal hits the federal register, which doesn't even happen until January. Even then, we've made it abundantly clear that ISPs will likely remain on their best behavior for a year or so. Why? They'll want to portray net neutrality advocates as hysterical chicken littles. They also won't want to provide any ammunition for the looming lawsuits against the FCC's repeal.
It's only once ISPs secure a court victory that you'll see their true colors emerge. And even then, if they're too heavy handed they risk future FCCs simply passing new rules down the road. That's why you're going to see a concerted ISP push for a new net neutrality law starting in the new year. One that professes to "fix" the problem, but is so loophole-filled as to be effectively useless. Its one real purpose? To prevent any future FCCs from re-passing tough net neutrality protections. It will be an attempt to codify regulatory apathy into law.
Even then ISPs aren't likely to block websites outright. In large part because there's a universe of more subtle ways that they can abuse the lack of adult regulatory oversight and limited competition to minimize press and public backlash, whether that's fiddling with interconnection points to drive up costs for transit and content companies, or expanding arbitrary and unnecessary usage caps and overage fees to drive up the cost of cutting the cord.
And there's a universe of "creative" bad behavior these ISPs haven't even thought of yet. Remember, the Trump administration's plan (which is really just Comcast, AT&T and Verizon's plan) is to gut FCC, FTC and state oversight of some of the least-competitive companies in America almost entirely. With neither competition nor adult regulatory federal or state supervision in place to protect consumers and competition, the resulting damage won't be particularly subtle.
It's past time we start treating Pai as what he really is: a corrupt assholish liar. The benefit of doubt has expired a few months ago already for this dipshit.
Re:
My guess is that all this is timed so that the dust has settled from the lawsuits by the time Trump is ousted from power (and hopefully Pence or whoever else might replace him in his own party before 2020 or, god forbid, 2024). If those lawsuits succeed, they'll make noises along the lines of the lies that they've been pushing all along. If they fail, they'll find some way of blaming the new administration for the way customers are getting open screwed without NN protections, and use that to try and get re-election. It's sadly pretty clear once you stop assuming these people care about facts or making things work for a majority of citizens.
It's depressing when you can see what's actually happening, but it's hard to get a majority to take enough interest to see how they're being lied to.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Do you regularly announce how proud you are whenever you've made poor life choices?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Is this coming from the party that sent someone that even Trump could defeat in an election? Talk about poor life choices.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Own your disaster. Defend your choice.
Pai bashing
FCC NN decision has been made, but can be reversed at some future date.
The more sober NN supporters should focus on NN itself, rather than emotionally bashing Pai and NN opponents.
If NN supporters are correct ... very bad consequences will now develop with NN repeal -- What are those specific consequences (??) and When will they become apparent (??)
NN supporters now have a full real-world test of their views -- if disaster strikes with NN abolition ... then NN re-establishment should be easy.
Re: Pai bashing
Re: Pai bashing
You misunderstand the problem. There's not going to be an instant apocalypse affecting the American internet. There will instead be a slow erosion of services and competition, combined with higher prices and restrictions.
All you have to do is look at the history of the major ISPs and see what they've tried to get away with while NN rules were in place, and realise they don't have the same barriers any more. They're too clever to do it overnight as the misinformed would actually notice. But, it will happen.
Re: Re: Re:
Do you also have over 300 confirmed kills while engaging in gorilla warfare?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
The guys who actually understand what they're doing don't list their credentials to random strangers, certainly not as their only argument.
Re: Re: Re:
"I have multiple degrees in Electronics and Information Systems"
I tend to find that anyone who spouts off about what degrees and experience they have without discussing specifics are the most woefully misguided of all. Sorry.
"Your side is so quick to play the intelligence card you keep underestimating the other side"
...and people who think this is a team game are the dumbest of all.
He fits right in with his cohorts in crime.
Animal activists are full of it
https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/paqd9m/hawaii-net-neutrality-broadband-bill
You see, what this guy in Hawaii is doing is going to be far more effective a solution. It's still not free market, and I am sure it is going to be challenged in courts by the incumbents but it is a better arrangement than NN.
We must first destroy the monopolies then they will lose all of that buying power to fuck you all over. NN keeps the monopoly status quo!
Like I said... NN staying or going does not make much of a difference, but if ever NN loving city/state starts building their own networks... well that will fuck the ISP's harder than NN now wont it?
Re:
But first they will have to repeal the ISP bought laws that stop them, and second prevent the ISPs from getting the FCC to stop them.
Those ISPs hate laws and regulations that stop them from doing what they want with Internet services, while adoring laws that protect their monopolies.
Re: Re:
A fight worth having in my opinion.
"Those ISPs hate laws and regulations that stop them from doing what they want with Internet services, while adoring laws that protect their monopolies."
Agree, which is why I hate regulatory agency. All that money sitting there as the regulators eyeball it day in and day out.
This is why I only want regulations that focus on breaking up and preventing monopolies. I don't want any regulation that allow regulators to tell businesses what they should or should not be doing or blessing monopoly fiefdoms like now because it leads to regulatory capture.
Re: Re: Re:
Also, regulatory capture has become a chronic problem in the US, because heads of agencies are short term political appointees, and therefore have their eye on the next job.
Re:
No, the corresponding analogy is that a law gets passed decriminalizing heroin. The law doesn't officially take effect for 90+ days but the day after it gets signed they're saying "Look! Legal Heroin hasn't killed anyone!"
The FCC keeps talking about "before 2015" as if it were the golden age of the internet. The reason the NN rules were added was because of what the ISPs demonstrated they were willing to do, in a hope of cutting them off before they went too far. If the reversion holds, this does not bode well.
Re: Re:
Is NN better than nothing? Well sure... but we still have more than "nothing" to do still. I hope the death of NN gets the people, cities, and states to rebel in a way that gets them to start dismantling the monopoly and destroying NN is far more likely to cause that revolution than if we keep it around so all you Linuses can have your security blankets to hold while sucking your thumbs!
Re: Re: Re:
What Title II did was to give minor protections against the most major of of the dirtbag tricks that ISP's could come up with, but now we have nothing and the way is open for big ISP to make their own rules that most likely will be very bad for anyone who aren't them. This will be more likely to pass now that there is nothing.
We didn't stride to just keep Title II, but it did provide a bit of breathing room and a stepping stone to combat the remaining problems... instead we have to spend all our energy keeping a new bad law out, instead of making something better.
Re: Re: Re:
Nobody ignored it. The thing is, zero rating was a workaround, a way for the ISPs to get around the rules while pretending to uphold neutrality. They don't have to pretend any more.
Re: Re:
Re:
Re:
That makes him a valuable asset to the Trump administration, then.
Re: Re:
So the stink on both Obama and Trump for that shit stain, though appointment to Chairman is obviously a smellier foul!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
