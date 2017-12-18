Another Court Says Compelled Password Production Doesn't Violate The Fifth Amendment
Another court has decided compelled password production isn't a violation of the Fifth Amendment. The Massachusetts case [PDF], titled "In the Matter of a Grand Jury Investigation," concerns allegations of child abuse. The grand jury requested access to the contents of the suspect's phone. The government obtained a warrant but sought a court order compelling the suspect to produce a password to unlock it. The court granted it and the suspect challenged the order after being hit with contempt charges for failing to turn over the password. (via FourthAmendment.com)
The court finds no problem with the government's reasoning. According to the court, the ownership of the phone is the only "foregone conclusion" the government needs to reach.
Here, the Commonwealth demonstrated sufficient knowledge to show that the factual statements that the petitioner's act of entering his PIN code would convey are foregone conclusions. As summarized in the grand jury materials submitted to the judge under seal, the Commonwealth already knew that the iPhone contained files that were relevant to its investigation based, in part, on information provided by the petitioner. In addition, the Commonwealth knew that a PIN code was necessary to access the iPhone, that the petitioner possessed and controlled the iPhone, and that the petitioner knows the PIN code and is able to enter it. Accordingly, the Commonwealth established independently and with specificity the authenticity, existence, and possession of the compelled information.
Because of this low bar, the government can seek compelled access, even if the production of the password might result in evidence the government can use against the suspect.
Thus, the order does not require the petitioner to communicate information that would fall within constitutional self-incrimination protection. The affidavit in support of the search warrant application established that the Commonwealth had probable cause to believe that the iPhone contained evidence of the crimes that are the subject of the grand jury investigation. The order simply allows execution of that warrant.
This result is unsurprising, considering the only thing the government must prove is the locked device is owned or controlled by the person refusing to provide a password. There's a little variance between courts on the subject of "foregone conclusion," but the bar remains low enough most prosecutors and law enforcement agencies should be able to hit it. Of course, there's always a chance a person would rather spend an indefinite amount of time in jail on contempt charges rather than grant access to evidence to be used against them in a criminal trial.
This gives the government a considerable amount of leverage in cases like these. Considering courts are routinely sympathetic to "foregone conclusion" arguments, it's odd the courts haven't been hit with a massive influx of cases like these since the 2015 switch to default device encryption.
We hear from the FBI and prosecutors like Cy Vance that thousands of locked phones are sitting around law enforcement offices with no options for accessing their contents. It would seem compelled production is a pretty safe bet. Even if it doesn't result in device access, it would at least result in contempt charges, which would probably motivate more people into allowing access. But we just haven't seen that happen, which suggests the entities make the loudest noises about encryption aren't making a good faith effort to use every option available to them.
And some options like the one discussed in this article are already twisted and awful already so nothing that wouldn't please these sociopaths, no?
Re:
Your guilt is a foregone conclusion...
How on earth is this example any different than providing a PIN?!
Re: Your guilt is a foregone conclusion...
It's different, because we said it's different.
You'll also go to jail indefinitely, if you refuse to implicate yourself as we have told you to do.
Be glad we still have to provide some level of false assurances to the public, we can't wait to go full fascist.
This will never change, because there's not a single one of you willing to do anything about us.
You want to enjoy your freedoms? Stay off of our radar, and don't become a believable scapegoat.
Re: Your guilt is a foregone conclusion...
Except when they are fishing, and do not know what crimes they may find evidence of on the phone.
And the entities making the loudest noises that are anti-encryption seem to be supporting murderers, terrorists, and child molesters. How quaint.
Re:
Then why did they need access? If what they knew was enough to compel production, did it not meet the bar to be evidence in court? Defendant could have challenged the assertions in court, but then would have to provide access to the device & its contents to disprove the claims.
Vance & the FBI want a super sekrit backdoor because they really don't want the attention that bringing court cases would create. If they manage to hit a sympathetic defendant people might question the narrative that it isn't violating rights to force them to hand over their secrets. Super sekrit backdoors would make it easy for backdoor searches of people using secret warrants from our sekrit courts. Then there is the added bonus of seeing how often offical databases & records are accessed improperly & trying to pretend they would NEVER do that with the magic phone code.
I think its kind of telling that a legal system that doesn't seem to blink at parallel construction, accepts that somehow despite the huge amount of collected data that somehow people are managing to keep secrets.
Re:
A little bit like how if a particular bank sends out its customers' bank statements in a particular distinctive style of envelope, with the bank's name on it and the words "statement enclosed", you can know A: that a sealed envelope of that design which has the name of a particular person as the addressee contains one of that person's bank statements, but not know B: the bank balances recorded on that bank statement.
(Leaving aside the-bank-is-involved-in-it conspiracy situations where something other than a bank statement could be sent out in such an envelope, since they're so vanishingly rare as to be ignored as outliers for the purpose of this analogy.)
Slightly Misunderstood
If the court, for example, *knows* you have a spreadsheet of your illegal transactions, or interesting photos, or stolen goods, they can compel you to produce them. If the only way to do so is while the police watch over your shoulder, well, sucks to be you. You can't escape the court's "request" by simply burying the material deep in the woods once they know you have it. Nor can you simply hide it behind a password.
This is 180º different from a fishing expedition, assuming the state is telling the truth. If you have something in your possession, and the state knows it, they can compel you to produce it. What they can't do is go on fishing expeditions, like the San Bernadino terrorists - "We have no idea what is there, but we want to look in this phone". In that case, they are compelling you to produce unknown evidence by your testimony.
Re: Slightly Misunderstood
No, the state thinks and assumes that the specific material is there. What's the difference between this and "We know you killed your wife, so show us where the body is."?
Re: Re: Slightly Misunderstood
Your statement is false.
"the Commonwealth already knew that the iPhone contained files that were relevant to its investigation based, in part, on information provided by the petitioner"
They already knew that there was evidence on the phone, so they compelled the defendant to provide the password. This is no different than a locked door, or locked safe. They can't open it just to open it, but if they have enough evidence to convince a Judge that there is relevant evidence on the phone, I don't see a problem with them forcing someone to provide a password.
Re: Re: Re: Slightly Misunderstood
After having read through the provided PDF, nowhere does it say that they knew exactly what was on the phone. They claimed that it's a "foregone conclusion" (a phase I'm sure will become as common as "I feared for my safety."), but the court did not require them to prove that they knew what was on the phone, only that he owned it and knew the PIN for it and that they claimed they knew there was evidence on it.
It also says that a case qualifies for the "foregone conclusion" exemption when the produced information would add little or nothing to the prosecution's case. I have to wonder though, if the information on the phone would add little or nothing to the case, why are they so desperate to access it?
I'm calling it here and now; Law enforcement saying that they know that there's evidence on a locked phone or computer will become the newest go-to excuse to get around a suspect's rights. Which will make device encryption moot because either the suspect will have to enter their PIN and give the cops the evidence that they need to lock that person up, or they'll refuse and get locked up anyway for defying the court.
Re: Slightly Misunderstood
If all they have is the word of the people saying they saw the files and you can compel someone to show or produce evidence, then you have a potential slippery slope.
One that a team of people could use to falsely accuse someone to force a decryption for fishing or harassment?
I'll have to read more of the case files because it sounds like it's more than just a claim of knowing evidence and a refusal to produce putting the person in contempt.
Re: Slightly Misunderstood
It is like forcing murderer to produce the murder weapon.
So he could be convinced with 100% probability.
Re:
Good luck with that!
Beef up your 5th amendment rights!
Re: Beef up your 5th amendment rights!
Re: Re: Beef up your 5th amendment rights!
Re: Beef up your 5th amendment rights!
The service would need to be remote and basicly you provide the password and it returns your service specific password. If you don't unlock after X number of days the locker deletes your device specific passwords.
When they ask, it's already deleted as per your personal encryption policy.
Re: Re: Beef up your 5th amendment rights!
Best hurry though, we stack on more felony offenses the longer you make us wait. Not that you'll be employable or have a life after pissing us off anyway, but you'll definitely stay in prison longer.
Re: Beef up your 5th amendment rights!
DA: Please provide us with your passcode
You: I will not do that
DA: We will hold you in contempt
You: For what?
DA: Book 'em Danno
It's like the court is trying to create a new example for a Wikipedia page on "circular logic".
While it's hard to tell from the case, assuming the phone was encrypted, then your example isn't a proper analogy. It's not "simply hidden behind a password", it's encoded using the password as an initial state. In your example, your "interesting photos" don't exist- Instead, an incomprehensible set of data is all Law Enforcement has in its possession; And the only "foregone conclusion" they have is that it is a photo, and that you know the information necessary to translate it into an actual photo. While it's arguable whether or not compelling its translation is testimonial in nature (certainly compelling a translation of a coded message would be, but perhaps a coded transaction log would be legally distinct), Massachusetts' Constitution's Article 12 also prohibts the compelled "furnishing of evidence", and while courts have thus far only determined it applies to testimonial and communicative evidence, on its face it would seem to apply to exactly this kind of situation as well.
Re: only "applies to testimonial and communicative evidence"
You're trying to make up another case instead of understand this one.
Re: Re: only "applies to testimonial and communicative evidence"
Its apples and oranges
Re: Re: only "applies to testimonial and communicative evidence"
Corporations are people my friend
ANY search warrant "might result in evidence the government can use against the suspect".
Re: ANY search warrant "might result in evidence the government can use against the suspect".
Your phone is a desk/house full of information and the builders, being smart, put on a special lock that makes the house change from its normal state to an unrecognizable heap of garbage until you show up with the right keys to unlock that cool lock.
Re: Re: ANY search warrant "might result in evidence the government can use against the suspect".
Re: ANY search warrant "might result in evidence the government can use against the suspect".
However, the problem with both of those arguments is that they do not look at what the pincode generally is: equivalent to a door lock, and not much else. The courts have always held that a warrant can compel someone to produce the key or the police have the option of breaking down the door or cutting open the safe to get to the contents.
Re: Re: ANY search warrant "might result in evidence the government can use against the suspect".
Re: Re: Re: ANY search warrant "might result in evidence the government can use against the suspect".
Remember, this isn't like an 256 bit password - this is the guys unlock code on his phone that he unlocked hundreds or thousands of times before. Suddenly forgetting it would be, umm, a little too convenient.
You may have a more compelling argument for having forgotten a 256 or 1024 character random code, but your lock code, well... you know it. Saying you don't is just obstructing justice.
Re: Re: Re: Re: ANY search warrant "might result in evidence the government can use against the suspect".
Let the parties begin!
Re: Re: ANY search warrant "might result in evidence the government can use against the suspect".
And he gives them a PIN...
...and it is the wrong PIN. Oops -- that is to my other phone. Try this one... and it is again, the wrong PIN. At which point will they believe any PIN he gives them (if three failures wipe the phone)?
I really don't understand the court's logic. It is compelled speech which will incriminate him. That is the definition of a 5th amendment violation.
Liberty and Justice for All, My Ass!
Another Court Says Compelled Password Production Doesn't Violate The Fifth Amendment
Well, golly gee wilikers, federal/state court jesters (ie judges) are very adept in practicing newspeak and double think.
Compelling a person to reveal a password that may lead to the disclosure of information that may or may not be incriminating is exactly the reason the 5th Amendment to the Bill of Rights was authored in the first place.
What do the following plain English words mean?
nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself
http://nccs.net/online-resources/us-constitution/amendments-to-the-us-constitution/the-bill-of-righ ts-amendments-1-10/amendment-5-protection-of-rights-to-life-liberty-and-property
This gives the government a considerable amount of leverage in cases like these.
Do you think so?
What these authoritarian judicial decrees allow is for the Bill of Rights to be rendered a dead letter via judicial malpractice.
The Rights enshrined in the US Constitutions Bill of Rights were intended to act as a shield for the vulnerable, those of us least capable of defending themselves, against the depredations of the powerful (eg US government, corporations) not a document that further empowers tyrants under the guise of dispensing justice.
Re: Liberty and Justice for All, My Ass!
You just said why those rights are no longer relevant. The US government doesn't care to enforce them anymore. So the rights are meaningless.
If they want you to take the fall for something, they will make sure that you do. Rights or no rights. The people lost control years ago, it's only now that the government is starting to exploit that fact.
This is just more evidence that A) The people in the US are apathetic to their own plight. B) Your rights no longer exist unless you have money, or are well connected. C) Words are meaningless, and so are the ones signed by previous administrations. Actions are everything. You want your rights? You have to enforce them yourselves. Whether that involves the soap box, the ballot box, or the ammo box, is up to you, but you have to enforce them. Otherwise you will loose them.
Farcical logic
"We already have the evidence, so give us the evidence."
Funny how that works.
Claim that it's a 'forgone conclusion' that they know what's on the device, so compelling someone to decrypt it isn't providing anything new or incriminating and as such doesn't trigger fifth amendment protections, yet if they already had the evidence then they could do just fine without compelling someone to provide incriminating evidence against themself.
As always I'd love for someone to try and call their bluff by asking for immunity in return for the password, as if they're not being asked to provide self-incriminatory evidence then the investigators/prosecutors would lose nothing in the deal. That they would never take such a deal would expose that they know damn well what they are really demanding.
Re: "We already have the evidence, so give us the evidence."
They would jump on the opportunity if other suspects were involved. That's how grand juries frequently operate, forcing person A to testify under (usually partial) immunity in order to give prosecutors ammunition against person B, and then repeating the process with person B (and C, D, E ...), and in the end, convicting the lot, based largely on compelled testimony.
Re: "We already have the evidence, so give us the evidence."
It's entirely possible for B be sufficient to convict, but A and C together be insufficient.
In the argument that "the act of unlocking the device would constitute revealing information which would tend to incriminate me", the information which is deemed to be revealed by that act (under established precedent as far as I understand it) is not the information which is behind the lock; it is the information that "this person is able to unlock this device", or in other words "there is a non-imaginary connection between this person and this device", which - under C - is already known.
Since law enforcement already knows C, the act of unlocking the device does not tell them anything they already knew, any more than the act of unlocking a combination-lock safe would do - even though it does give them access to everything which is behind the lock.
(I'm not entirely happy with the consequences of that logic and its conclusion, but I don't see any actual holes in it.)
