 
<< Police Union Sues Toy Gun Maker For Not Doing...
Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Fri, May 5th 2017 1:30pm


Filed Under:
5th amendment, hencha voigt, miami, password



Miami Judge Says Compelling Password Production Isn't A Fifth Amendment Issue

from the password:-selfincriminate dept

Another small dart has been lodged in the thigh of the Fifth Amendment by the courts. A Miami, FL federal judge has ruled that defendants in a sex video extortion case must turn over their phones' passwords.

In a case being closely watched in legal and tech circles, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Charles Johnson ruled that Hencha Voigt, and another man charged with being her accomplice, must unlock phones police believe were used in a plot to extort a social-media celebrity.

He ruled that unlocking their phones would not violate their constitutional right against self-incrimination.

“For me, this is like turning over a key to a safe deposit box,” Johnson said.

The jurisprudence related to passwords and the Fifth Amendment is all over the place, but it seems to be leaning towards treating device passwords and pins as "non-testimonial." Other decisions have resulted in the indefinite jailing of defendants on contempt of court charges for refusing to turn over passwords. Arguing against self-incrimination hasn't found many judicial supporters, but the issue is far from settled.

Indefinite jailing may be on tap for these defendants as well. They've been given two weeks to comply with the order, with the "or else" being a stay of indeterminate length at the local lockup. The Miami judge appears to be following state precedent, citing an earlier case where the state appeals court ruled in favor of the government, ordering an upskirt photographer to turn over his password to prosecutors.

This decision will be appealed. But the decision cited by this judge appears to indicate this will only delay the inevitable. Sooner or later, this issue will have to be addressed by the Supreme Court, but I wouldn't hold my breath waiting for it to happen. The Supreme Court frequently takes a pass on timely issues, leaving circuit appeals courts to do most of the heavy lifting. There really hasn't been enough Fifth Amendment cases of this type in federal appeals courts to press the issue. So far, the only thing that's been made clear in multiple cases is fingerprints are worse than passwords when it comes to locking law enforcement out of phone contents.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 5 May 2017 @ 1:04pm

    "There really hasn't been enough Fifth Amendment cases of this type in federal appeals courts to press the issue."

    And it's okay that there are people locked up indefinitely because they don't want to give their passwords regardless of their motives. Nothing pressing here, jails are being paid for their indefinite inmates.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 May 2017 @ 1:43pm

    How else can it be described

    If all suspects are innocent until proven guilty, then the court would not be able to compel them to turn over a password without the guilty verdict. If the prosecution can't make their case without the defendant supplied password, then they don't have a real case.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 5 May 2017 @ 2:01pm

    “For me, this is like turning over a key to a safe deposit box,” Johnson said.

    One does wonder how Judges would feel if we demanded their passwords to poke around to maybe find something bad.

    "must unlock phones police believe were used in a plot to extort a social-media celebrity."

    Perhaps requiring more than belief would be a better system.
    If there is no other evidence than what they believe to make the case, it seems like a very weak case.

    One wonders if people started to consider they could be compelled to unlock phones, tablets, computers would they stop using them as much. They are external brains, where we keep stuff to keep track of but some courts keep saying you need to open up & expose things you intended to keep private because of belief.

    Its a messy area, but even the courts can't seem to agree upon anything.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 May 2017 @ 2:05pm

    differences

    Passwords aren't just keys. They can contain information. It could be self-incriminating if his password is "ImGuiltyOfExtortion" or contained the name (or even the birth year) of his accomplice.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 May 2017 @ 2:08pm

    legal question

    Question for those that know more about the law than me (i.e. basically everyone) - Can defendants be compelled to reveal a safe-deposit key that the police can't find?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 5 May 2017 @ 2:13pm

    1) This should definitely be a 5th amendment covered issue.

    2) Even if it wasn't, how they fuck can they jail you indefinitely for it? If you are legally obligated to comply, and you don't, you should then be charged with like "contempt of court" and sentenced to some small finite term for that offense.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 5 May 2017 @ 2:15pm

      Re:

      And

      3) What the fuck would happen to some one who actually forgot a password. Is forgetting a password a life sentence now? WTF?!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 5 May 2017 @ 2:18pm

        Re: Re:

        No one's ever going to be able to prove that a person does or doesn't remember a password. You can show they probably accessed it within some time frame. But with how slowly the wheels of justice turn, seems like it would usually be at least a few months before they'd be compelled by a judge to give it up. That seems like plenty of time to have forgotten a password, especially if you had just changed what the password is recently when you got arrested.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


