Say That Again

by Tim Cushing

Mon, Nov 27th 2017 1:33pm


Filed Under:
albuquerque, body cameras, civil liberties, civil rights, criticism, police



Sheriff Says He Won't Deploy Body Cameras Because He Doesn't Want His Deputies Criticized

from the christ,-what-a-coward dept

Something's very wrong with Albuquerque-area law enforcement. The Albuquerque Police Department has been described as a "criminal enterprise." These words didn't come from an activist group or an enraged op-ed in the local paper, but rather from a departing District Attorney in a letter to the DOJ.

The DOJ is at least partially aware of the Albuquerque PD's criminal activities. Its 2014 investigation concluded APD officers routinely engaged in indiscriminate force deployment. Worse, those above the officers did almost nothing to curb misconduct and brutality. Beyond shooting citizens at an alarming rate, APD officers were found to be tampering with camera footage -- an accusation brought by a private employee of the department in an affidavit presented to a judge.

It seems the APD isn't the only law enforcement agency in the Albuquerque area prone to unchecked acts of violence. Nor is it the only one actively disinterested in any form of accountability. In the last four months, the Bernalillo Sheriff's Department deputies have shot nine people. One deputy -- Charles Coggins -- shot two people in 22 days, killing one of them.

In addition to the shootings, a deputy was caught on camera pointing a gun at a motorcyclist. This incident occurred while both the motorcyclist and the deputy were in motion, with the deputy pointing his gun out the passenger-side window. The deputy claimed he was "in fear of an immediate and impending battery." Hmm.

Oddly, the deputy did not pursue the biker, despite being in so much fear he felt compelled to point a loaded weapon at him. He also offered no details on how a motorcyclist performing a wheelie equated to "impending battery."

The nine shootings, along with this incident, have generated calls for greater accountability. The Sheriff's Office is being pressured to issue body cameras to deputies, but Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales isn't having it.

Gonzales says his department does not, and will not, wear body cameras because he believes the media will use the footage to falsely criticize officers.

"Gives a lopsided, one-sided story, which I think is a disservice to the whole community," Gonzales said.

This is an incredibly stupid statement. First, it's hard to believe footage captured and controlled by the Sheriff's Department somehow morphs into a "one-sided story" -- with that "side" not being the BCSD's -- the instant it ends up in anyone else's hands.

Furthermore, there's the inane assertion footage will be used only to "falsely" criticize officers. There's a good chance it may be used to criticize officers, but under no circumstances would every criticism be "false." This only draws attention to the statement Gonzales won't make: he doesn't want his officers to create footage that might be used to justly criticize officers.

What Gonzales wants is zero accountability. He doesn't want any outside entities to question his officers' actions or his disciplinary tactics. He wants to run an agency that takes the public's money but owes them nothing in return.

Body camera footage is hardly a band-aid for police misconduct. Footage is often buried deep behind legislative walls and release of it is sometimes left entirely to law enforcement agencies' discretion. When it is released, it's sometimes missing critical moments and/or features (like audio). Sometimes it's been captured from useless angles. Sometimes it's been edited.

On top of that, even the most damning footage can be made useless by frame-by-frame analysis -- a process that turns the recording into an abstraction that can be made to "show" whatever the person presenting it wants it to show. This tactic dates all the way back to the Rodney King beating more than 25 years ago.

And it's not as though the footage can't be exonerating as often as it is damning. But a lot of that depends on the mindset and actions of the officers wearing them. That's what Sheriff Gonzales is really worried about: the footage might show his officers are as out of control as the public believes they are. But imagine being in the Sheriff's shoes: holding so much power but so afraid of the people he serves.

25 Comments | Leave a Comment

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 27 Nov 2017 @ 1:43pm

    We know policing is hard. We just want to know whether your brand of policing is legal and fair. If you cannot handle criticism of your job as a public servant—especially if it comes from the very public you claim to serve—you need to stop being a public servant.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Nov 2017 @ 1:49pm

    Fears immediate and impending battery by keeping his finger off the trigger. I'd say that's just plain ol' brandishing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      An Onymous Coward (profile), 27 Nov 2017 @ 2:29pm

      Re:

      It's not even that. The guy he was aiming at didn't appear to be aware he was in the crosshairs. This is just a cop being a dick, exactly the problem with police departments all over this country today.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 27 Nov 2017 @ 1:51pm

    "The only lopsided, one-sided story allowed is OURS."

    "Gives a lopsided, one-sided story, which I think is a disservice to the whole community," Gonzales said.

    Why yes, when the only thing people have to go on is what your officers say that does present a 'lopsided, one-sided story', a problem the cameras are intended to help decrease.

    If his officers are really the shining beacons of virtue that he seems to want people to think they are then cameras would help show this. The only way they would be problematic is if the criticism was valid and he doesn't want video evidence of misconduct/murder to confirm this.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Nov 2017 @ 2:09pm

    The Sheriff has nothing to worry about. He must not be aware that these cameras have a built-in feature of *magically* malfunctioning and will automatically stop recording the instant something bad is about to happen. Cops who wear body cameras know this. It's kind of like Robocop's [classified] prime directive.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 27 Nov 2017 @ 2:11pm

    Well, if video evidence would be one-sided

    that means that every time there has been word against word in court, video evidence would have conspired to show the word of the officer as belonging to an alternate reality.

    I have to agree with the sheriff here that employing body cameras in that case would not be the right measure.

    Instead every officer needs to get fired, every verdict based on their evidence reversed, and a new force hired. It would make sense to equip those with body cameras just to make sure that kind of policing does not repeat.

    But the current force sure sounds like a lost cause.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Nov 2017 @ 2:17pm

      Re: Well, if video evidence would be one-sided

      Nuke from orbit its the only way to be sure

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      crade (profile), 27 Nov 2017 @ 2:31pm

      Re: Well, if video evidence would be one-sided

      A new force wouldn't help. The problem isn't that the police act like criminals, the problem is that they are allowed to act like criminals. Body cams won't help either as long as the policy (official or not) is to cover up crimes by cops if at all possible. What you need is someone at the top who gives a shit and will hold people accountable.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 27 Nov 2017 @ 2:24pm

    It sounds like the Feds need to take over

    This is one police department that needs to be taken over by the Feds until it can be reformed. The Sheriff's statement is evidence of the necessity.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Nov 2017 @ 2:26pm

      Re: It sounds like the Feds need to take over

      No this is one poilce department that need to shoot their kids so ignorance isnt propagated and they need to hang themselves. this is 6 decades old fall on your fuckin sword

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      TheDonald, 27 Nov 2017 @ 4:00pm

      Re: It sounds like the Feds need to take over

      If Albuquerque-area law enforcement doesn't fix the horrible ‘carnage’ going on, I will send in the Feds!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    McFortner (profile), 27 Nov 2017 @ 2:27pm

    The real problem

    He's just worried that the footage will be seen on America's Funniest Bloopers and Home Videos.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 27 Nov 2017 @ 2:40pm

    A bigger disservice happening is the amount of money his out of control department is going to cost the tax payers.

    Cameras are everywhere, people have them in their pockets that shoot with a clarity you wouldn't believe.

    So if you just want to have the only side of the story be the public's holding the camera more power to you. I guess the big reason would be what in the hell could possibly justify that officer hanging out the window pointing a gun at a citizen. So we have to draw our conclusions from the image we have, a reckless cop decided he might shoot someone for doing a wheelie. When questioned he deployed the age old cop defense of I was scared for my life... and somehow you let him write this in a report?

    There is no possible threat posed by the biker heading away from you, the only threat is that officer holding a gun on an unarmed person he's not even trying to arrest for pissing him off.

    Citizens in this town need to get their heads out of their collective asses & replace the chief. It hasn't happened to you yet, so its not really happening isn't reality. Do you want the change now or after the cop draws on your child & fires because he was afraid the 15 yr old was going to over power him and steal a nuclear weapon.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    JoeCool (profile), 27 Nov 2017 @ 3:29pm

    What happened?

    When I lived in Houston, Texas, a few decades back, I knew officers who hadn't fired their gun ONCE in 20 years, except at the gun range. I knew one who had only DRAWN his gun once in 20 years. Albuquerque certainly isn't any bigger than Houston was then, and Houston had it own share of gangs and "bad parts" of the city. It seems the biggest change is the training and accountability. Today's officer spends 99% of their time training to shoot to kill, and 1% on actual police work. They don't seem to be accountable to anyone... they certainly act like it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Uriel-238 (profile), 27 Nov 2017 @ 3:46pm

    Fun history fact...

    An awful lot of mobs, mafias and organized criminal gangs emerged because the authorities at the time we not doing their jobs but were oppressing / bullying the commoners, robbing and murdering them at will. Eventually, the people started crowdfunding champions to resist the lord's conscripts (or the church's pikes) and protection rackets were born.

    Given that Trump likes the US Sheriffs, they're taking liberties with how they do their jobs. They're part of Trump's army now. (In contrast to the US Army or other servants of the United States).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Nov 2017 @ 3:53pm

      Re: Fun history fact...

      Other than the fact that they have been acting this way for years through multiple presidencies, yeah. Try to pin the tail on the president again.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Uriel-238 (profile), 27 Nov 2017 @ 4:42pm

        Trump's army now

        It's true. We had been seeing police militarization get worse with time from through the Bush and Obama administrations, though it's hard to say if brutality was less of a problem (Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. seemed to believe police brutality was of major concern.) Or just that we've become aware of it in this age of eyes.

        Still, in Obama's last year mechanations were beginning to start some reform, and the chiefs were saying that police behavior was sabotaging public trust. But that all ended when Trump got elected.

        So it's not to say Trump is to blame for the whole thing, though he has been encouraging asset forfeiture, loose cannon enforcement, abuse of nonwhites, especially suspected undocumented immigrants, and prioritizing nonwhite crime over white crime. And the Sheriffs, CBP and ICE are all allied with Trump, not the United States, having shown as much by defying court orders regarding policy on the field.

        Does that apportion blame to your liking?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          dcfusor (profile), 27 Nov 2017 @ 6:06pm

          Re: Trump's army now

          Ah, the (dis)advantages of age. You evidently only go back as far as Bush (2?). I go back to just after Eisenhower. The America I grew up in would be ashamed of the one we have now, it's only gotten incrementally worse, like the boiled frog, since I was a kid. The idea that either political team or any one personality can fix what's wrong is utterly false, they all fail in one way or another, kind of ratcheting in the direction of "worse" in a divergent process. Government responds to the people degrading by degrading them more, and the loop is complete. We are now at full "don't get caught" instead of "don't do wrong" and it's happened over the timescale I've witnessed first hand.
          Fix the problem, fixing the blame doesn't really help, there's plenty go around anyway.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Nov 2017 @ 3:53pm

    If you don't want the responsibilities, then get the hell out of the job. Simple.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Nov 2017 @ 3:54pm

    We need mandatory bodycams

    They need to be running every moment that a police officer is on duty -- NO exceptions -- and the data needs to be encrypted, so that police can't view it and can't tamper with it. In Baltimore, police have been caught repeatedly faking evidence discovery because they have the ability to turn the cameras on/off at will...so no more "off" switches for them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TheResidentSkeptic (profile), 27 Nov 2017 @ 4:26pm

    I nominate

    "... afraid of the people he serves." as the funniest comment of the week. And the most ironic. And the most moronic. A triple-play!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Nov 2017 @ 6:04pm

    A Kaiel Proverb

    "If you are feared, you must fear."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bugs, 27 Nov 2017 @ 7:57pm

    I knew I shoulda took a left at Albuquerque

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


