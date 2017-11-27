Sheriff Says He Won't Deploy Body Cameras Because He Doesn't Want His Deputies Criticized
from the christ,-what-a-coward dept
Something's very wrong with Albuquerque-area law enforcement. The Albuquerque Police Department has been described as a "criminal enterprise." These words didn't come from an activist group or an enraged op-ed in the local paper, but rather from a departing District Attorney in a letter to the DOJ.
The DOJ is at least partially aware of the Albuquerque PD's criminal activities. Its 2014 investigation concluded APD officers routinely engaged in indiscriminate force deployment. Worse, those above the officers did almost nothing to curb misconduct and brutality. Beyond shooting citizens at an alarming rate, APD officers were found to be tampering with camera footage -- an accusation brought by a private employee of the department in an affidavit presented to a judge.
It seems the APD isn't the only law enforcement agency in the Albuquerque area prone to unchecked acts of violence. Nor is it the only one actively disinterested in any form of accountability. In the last four months, the Bernalillo Sheriff's Department deputies have shot nine people. One deputy -- Charles Coggins -- shot two people in 22 days, killing one of them.
In addition to the shootings, a deputy was caught on camera pointing a gun at a motorcyclist. This incident occurred while both the motorcyclist and the deputy were in motion, with the deputy pointing his gun out the passenger-side window. The deputy claimed he was "in fear of an immediate and impending battery." Hmm.
Oddly, the deputy did not pursue the biker, despite being in so much fear he felt compelled to point a loaded weapon at him. He also offered no details on how a motorcyclist performing a wheelie equated to "impending battery."
The nine shootings, along with this incident, have generated calls for greater accountability. The Sheriff's Office is being pressured to issue body cameras to deputies, but Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales isn't having it.
Gonzales says his department does not, and will not, wear body cameras because he believes the media will use the footage to falsely criticize officers.
"Gives a lopsided, one-sided story, which I think is a disservice to the whole community," Gonzales said.
This is an incredibly stupid statement. First, it's hard to believe footage captured and controlled by the Sheriff's Department somehow morphs into a "one-sided story" -- with that "side" not being the BCSD's -- the instant it ends up in anyone else's hands.
Furthermore, there's the inane assertion footage will be used only to "falsely" criticize officers. There's a good chance it may be used to criticize officers, but under no circumstances would every criticism be "false." This only draws attention to the statement Gonzales won't make: he doesn't want his officers to create footage that might be used to justly criticize officers.
What Gonzales wants is zero accountability. He doesn't want any outside entities to question his officers' actions or his disciplinary tactics. He wants to run an agency that takes the public's money but owes them nothing in return.
Body camera footage is hardly a band-aid for police misconduct. Footage is often buried deep behind legislative walls and release of it is sometimes left entirely to law enforcement agencies' discretion. When it is released, it's sometimes missing critical moments and/or features (like audio). Sometimes it's been captured from useless angles. Sometimes it's been edited.
On top of that, even the most damning footage can be made useless by frame-by-frame analysis -- a process that turns the recording into an abstraction that can be made to "show" whatever the person presenting it wants it to show. This tactic dates all the way back to the Rodney King beating more than 25 years ago.
And it's not as though the footage can't be exonerating as often as it is damning. But a lot of that depends on the mindset and actions of the officers wearing them. That's what Sheriff Gonzales is really worried about: the footage might show his officers are as out of control as the public believes they are. But imagine being in the Sheriff's shoes: holding so much power but so afraid of the people he serves.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
We know policing is hard. We just want to know whether your brand of policing is legal and fair. If you cannot handle criticism of your job as a public servant—especially if it comes from the very public you claim to serve—you need to stop being a public servant.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"The only lopsided, one-sided story allowed is OURS."
"Gives a lopsided, one-sided story, which I think is a disservice to the whole community," Gonzales said.
Why yes, when the only thing people have to go on is what your officers say that does present a 'lopsided, one-sided story', a problem the cameras are intended to help decrease.
If his officers are really the shining beacons of virtue that he seems to want people to think they are then cameras would help show this. The only way they would be problematic is if the criticism was valid and he doesn't want video evidence of misconduct/murder to confirm this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, if video evidence would be one-sided
that means that every time there has been word against word in court, video evidence would have conspired to show the word of the officer as belonging to an alternate reality.
I have to agree with the sheriff here that employing body cameras in that case would not be the right measure.
Instead every officer needs to get fired, every verdict based on their evidence reversed, and a new force hired. It would make sense to equip those with body cameras just to make sure that kind of policing does not repeat.
But the current force sure sounds like a lost cause.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Well, if video evidence would be one-sided
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Well, if video evidence would be one-sided
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It sounds like the Feds need to take over
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: It sounds like the Feds need to take over
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: It sounds like the Feds need to take over
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The real problem
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Cameras are everywhere, people have them in their pockets that shoot with a clarity you wouldn't believe.
So if you just want to have the only side of the story be the public's holding the camera more power to you. I guess the big reason would be what in the hell could possibly justify that officer hanging out the window pointing a gun at a citizen. So we have to draw our conclusions from the image we have, a reckless cop decided he might shoot someone for doing a wheelie. When questioned he deployed the age old cop defense of I was scared for my life... and somehow you let him write this in a report?
There is no possible threat posed by the biker heading away from you, the only threat is that officer holding a gun on an unarmed person he's not even trying to arrest for pissing him off.
Citizens in this town need to get their heads out of their collective asses & replace the chief. It hasn't happened to you yet, so its not really happening isn't reality. Do you want the change now or after the cop draws on your child & fires because he was afraid the 15 yr old was going to over power him and steal a nuclear weapon.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What happened?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fun history fact...
An awful lot of mobs, mafias and organized criminal gangs emerged because the authorities at the time we not doing their jobs but were oppressing / bullying the commoners, robbing and murdering them at will. Eventually, the people started crowdfunding champions to resist the lord's conscripts (or the church's pikes) and protection rackets were born.
Given that Trump likes the US Sheriffs, they're taking liberties with how they do their jobs. They're part of Trump's army now. (In contrast to the US Army or other servants of the United States).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Fun history fact...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Trump's army now
It's true. We had been seeing police militarization get worse with time from through the Bush and Obama administrations, though it's hard to say if brutality was less of a problem (Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. seemed to believe police brutality was of major concern.) Or just that we've become aware of it in this age of eyes.
Still, in Obama's last year mechanations were beginning to start some reform, and the chiefs were saying that police behavior was sabotaging public trust. But that all ended when Trump got elected.
So it's not to say Trump is to blame for the whole thing, though he has been encouraging asset forfeiture, loose cannon enforcement, abuse of nonwhites, especially suspected undocumented immigrants, and prioritizing nonwhite crime over white crime. And the Sheriffs, CBP and ICE are all allied with Trump, not the United States, having shown as much by defying court orders regarding policy on the field.
Does that apportion blame to your liking?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Trump's army now
Fix the problem, fixing the blame doesn't really help, there's plenty go around anyway.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We need mandatory bodycams
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I nominate
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A Kaiel Proverb
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment