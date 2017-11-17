Court Denies Government's Demasking... >>
Privacy

by Karl Bode

Fri, Nov 17th 2017 6:23am


Filed Under:
ajit pai, fcc, mobile, net neutrality, privacy

Companies:
ctia



Wireless Industry Lobbies To Ban States From Protecting Your Privacy, Net Neutrality

from the zero-accountability dept

In the wake of the Trump administration's decision to gut modest FCC consumer privacy protections and net neutrality rules, telecom lobbyists are working overtime trying to stop states from filling the void. In the wake of the FCC's wholesale dismantling of consumer protections, states like California have tried to pass their own laws protecting your broadband privacy rights online, only to find the efforts scuttled by AT&T, Verizon and Comcast lobbyists, who've been more than happy to spread all manner of disinformation as to what the rules did or didn't do.

Worried that states might actually stand up for consumers in the wake of the looming attack on net neutrality, both Verizon and Comcast have been lobbying the FCC to ban states from protecting your privacy and net neutrality. The two companies were also joined this week by the wireless industry's biggest lobbying and policy organization, the CTIA. In an ex parte filing (pdf) with the FCC, wireless carriers whine about how unfair it is that states attempted to protect user privacy after the federal government made it clear it had no such interest:

"Earlier this year, legislators in various states attempted to countermand Congressional action on broadband privacy regulations. When states and localities are provided a wide berth to test the boundaries of what is or is not consistent with Congressional objectives, the Commission and the courts are forced to evaluate regulations case-by-case, with broadband providers subject to a patchwork of mandates at issue during the review."

Like Comcast and Verizon, the wireless industry would have you forget that states wouldn't be running to create discordant privacy protections if these same lobbyists hadn't just successfully killed modest federal rules. This is a problem caused entirely by lobbyists for some of the least competitive companies in America. Said lobbyists would also have you ignore the fact that when California presented a fairly modest EFF approved replacement that could be used as a template for other states -- they made up a whole bunch of bullshit to scuttle the effort.

Most importantly these folks would have you ignore that they're perfectly fine with states writing shitty, protectionist regulations designed solely to protect uncompetitive duopolists, but state legislation that actually attempts to protect consumers is just a bridge too far. When critics suggest that maybe giant ISPs shouldn't get to write awful state laws, said ISPs will often lament an "attack on states rights." But here you'll notice the hypocrisy in having no problem dictating what local states can and can't do.

Further in, the wireless industry makes it clear it's worried that states will also try to protect net neutrality after lobbyists and the FCC vote to gut net neutrality rules on December 15:

"The Commission therefore should preempt any state or local broadband-specific regulation, irrespective of whether the state or locality claims that its regulation promotes or supplements federal goals. Thus, for example, state “network neutrality” regulations addressing the treatment of traffic on the network would be preempted, as would state broadband-specific privacy requirements."

The end goal is virtually no oversight for an industry that has proven repeatedly that it's incapable of regulating itself within the boundaries of good taste. From AT&T charging broadband users hundreds of dollars annually just to opt out of snoopvertising, to Verizon covertly modifying user packets to track users around the internet, these companies have repeatedly shown that there's no end to the privacy-eroding concepts they'd love to implement. Without any meaningful guard rails on the state or federal level, and only modest market pressure to behave due to limited competition, you can expect this kind of behavior to get immeasurably worse.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Nov 2017 @ 6:31am

    Aren't they in a kind of catch-22?
    If the FCC can't regulate, then they can't ban, but if they can ban, then they can regulate?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Nov 2017 @ 6:36am

    Proof

    Like I have always told you... telco WANTS regulation, just not regulation the protects consumers.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Vidiot (profile), 17 Nov 2017 @ 6:50am

    If only there was an American political party that feared Federal overreach... that championed States' rights to regulate themselves... that was appalled at the swamp full of lobbyists and special interests...

    Oh, wait. Never mind.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 17 Nov 2017 @ 7:27am

    They'll probably succeed.

    Fewer points to bribe means higher bribes. So federal lawmakers will be sympathetic to bundling the competency for screwing consumers over at federal level.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    I.T. Guy, 17 Nov 2017 @ 7:31am

    When they propose these sort of things, our response OVER AND OVER again should be:
    "Why do you hate the American public?"
    "Why do you hate the American public?"
    "Why do you hate the American public?"
    Maybe we'd get an hones.... BLAH couldn't finish it.

    On a side note... literally. The Polsen XLR to USB adapter for 44 bucks is really cool. Power for condenser mics is the particular interest. Did I just click on an ad? I feel so dirty.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Nov 2017 @ 7:31am

    and members of Congress, in return for 'campaign contributions', will be pissing all over the States that want to do what those Congress persons should be doing anyway, protecting the people!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ShadowNinja (profile), 17 Nov 2017 @ 8:01am

    I hope this will inevitably blow up in their faces long term if they succeed, by a new administration breaking up all these monopolist jerks and straggling them all with even more regulation then utilities like water and electric companies face.

    These kinds of companies are EXACTLY why more and more young people are turning against Capitalism and in favor of Socialism. They're the best advertisement of why Capitalism doesn't work, and Crony Capitalism run amok.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Nov 2017 @ 8:49am

      Re:

      capitalism DOES work, safe guards just need to be USED and not left at the wayside

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 17 Nov 2017 @ 10:56am

        Re: Re:

        no, it's better to blame it on Capitalism so you can introduce something far worse.

        Don't forget who you are dealing with here. "Blame the wrong thing to get what you really want" is the name of the game around here.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Will B., 17 Nov 2017 @ 12:08pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Why wouldn't we blame it on capitalism, hmm? This is late-stage capitalism; the ultimate result of the Quest for More Money.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    NeghVar (profile), 17 Nov 2017 @ 9:30am

    10th amendment hypocrits

    When Obama's FCC passed Net Neutrality, part of it was forbidding states to pass laws of protectionism in favor of ISP's and allowing municipalities to implement their own internet infrastructure. ISP's claimed that was unconstitutional because it violated states rights. Now they are pushing for regulation doing exactly that. The difference being that this time, it is in favor of ISPs

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Nov 2017 @ 10:58am

      Re: 10th amendment hypocrits

      Both ways are unconstitutional, but we don't pay any attention to that document anymore.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    MyNameHere (profile), 17 Nov 2017 @ 12:33pm

    You manage to miss the main issue, which is the risk of having a hodge-podge of privacy regulations (50 different ones) which would essentially be impossible to accurately follow.

    Consider someone who signs up for service in one state, and then travels and connects in another. Which state's rules would apply? What about a consumer who signs up in one state, and relocates with the same provider into another?

    Heck, what about mobile roaming?

    You would create a situation where the state with the most stringent laws would "rule", it would legally too risky to do any less. That would supplant the FCC as ruler in the communication world.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      h, 17 Nov 2017 @ 1:44pm

      Response to: MyNameHere on Nov 17th, 2017 @ 12:33pm

      They didn't miss that at all. They just pointed out that that is the ISPs' fault for killing modest federal rules. ^.^

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    MikeOh Shark, 17 Nov 2017 @ 2:20pm

    proposal

    Let the states pass a 20% gross receipts tax on all ISPs and telecommunications companies and sell them a waiver if and only if they sign the legal agreement to respect privacy and net neutrality.

    I think the states do have the right to tax. The net neutrality and privacy is just the price to comply if you don't want to be penalized. Use any tax revenue to subsidize public broadband.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


