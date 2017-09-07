Police Chief Says He'll Decide Who Is Or Isn't A Real Journalist
from the anyone-disagreeing-will-be-put-on-the-'isn't'-list dept
Good news, citizens. The police are here to tell you who the real journalists are.
Sheboygan's Police Chief, Chris Domagalski, corrects errors in a story circulating on social media this week, accusing his department of withholding information from the community. The story involved the arrest of a Sheboygan man facing several felony drug charges, resisting arrest, and biting an officer at Erie and North 14th Street.
[...]
Domagalski, armed with facts, and the law, spoke out about the accusations, encouraging the community to be very careful about where they get their news - saying "Because you have a website and a facebook page, does not make you a journalist. When you engage in repeated unethical conduct, your character is revealed, and people should weigh that in their decision about whether they rely on you for news."
This is true… partly. A website and a Facebook page does not automatically make someone a journalist. But having only a website and a Facebook page does not disqualify someone from being a journalist. There are plenty of journalists out there who've never written anything on a printed page. There are plenty of people committing journalism without ever intending to, and a lot of that revolves around requesting public records.
The journalist, who Chief Domagalski says isn't one, wrote an article about this arrest, suggesting the refusal to turn over recordings of the arrest was a sign of more widespread misconduct within the force.
There's not enough information out there to state definitively which side of the story is more credible. It must be noted there's no love shown for the unnamed "non-journalist" in this article's comment thread, suggesting someone who has aimed for muckraker but settled for constant annoyance.
Unfortunately, the writer for WHBL Radio seems inclined to consider only those who show tons of deference to police officials to be real journalists. Those that question the actions and motives of government entities are nothing more than non-journalist interlopers.
Some of that sentiment can be picked up in the first sentence of the second quoted paragraph:
Domagalski, armed with facts, and the law…
That's some credible stenography right there. Then again, someone without even a Facebook page or a website could have transcribed Domagalski's statement without pausing to infer the chief was wholly in the right.
There's more, though.
The Sheboygan Police Department has a number of different ways to communicate factual, verified information to the public, including services like Nixle, which will push information out as text messages or email, AND a service powered by LexisNexis, which provides real-time mapping of police calls within the city.
They also maintain a social media presence on facebook and twitter, and communicate regularly with credible journalists in Sheboygan, who can accurately communicate important information about the community with the public.
Apparently, people employed by WHBL will also be determining who is or isn't a "credible journalist." Defined in these surrounding terms, it will be those who publish whatever the PD provides, even if it appears to contradict what has been captured on video or gleaned from public records.
I prefer my journalists to show distance, rather than deference, when covering controversial incidents involving public servants. And I don't give a damn if the journalists I read have nothing more than a Wordpress blog and a Muckrock account. What I find less than credible is coverage of police press conferences that read like low-key fan fiction -- especially ones that idolize authority figures while trotting out self-congratulatory prose. The police chief is implying he prefers deference in his journalists, and WHBL is only too happy to comply.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
So Sorry..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: So Sorry..
The powers that be very much do control the media, and that's why they're scared to death about "rogue journalists" and "citizen activists" that circumvent their mouth pieces.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: So Sorry..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: So Sorry..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: So Sorry..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Chris Domagalski is not a real police chief.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Here is hoping
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What Law?
I have read that several times, and I am still in a quandary as to the definition stated there of what the press is. I realize that when the Amendment was written, the only form was print, but since then technology has come along and radio and TV and yet other mediums have come to pass, and been credited with 'press' credentials, including bloggers. Today, yet more mediums have come to pass, and in the future there will be others.
Where is it written in law that anyone can determine what the 'press' is without violating this Amendment. Why do people think (talking about Law Enforcement and Legislators and other elected officials here) who may or may not be journalists (aka the 'press').
Believe what is written (or spoken) or not, argue against what is written (or spoken) if one wishes to, but back it up with credible (not everything one writes or says is credible) evidence and let MORE speech and presentation of evidence be the deciding factor.
Just because someone with some 'authoritay', be it law enforcement or legislator or other elected official, says something is so, does not make it so. The same as the stenographic 'press' responding to those entities, say it is so, does not make it so.
Lay out the facts, back them up with credible evidence, then the populace will decide whether to believe or not. Or, go into court and present your evidence.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What Law?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What Law?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: What Law?
However, the usage of "press" to apply to a profession encompassing reporters, journalists, photographers, and talking heads did not occur until the 20th Century. So, anyone telling you that "the press" is the only institution mentioned in the 1st Amendment is likely an ignorant journalist (apologies for the redundancy). The 1st Amendment as written thus applies to the dissemination of information, not the collection of it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What Law?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Today's Lesson: The Importance of Proper Comma Usage
Compare this:
to this:
Next Lesson: Effective Use of Bullet Points.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Today's Lesson: The Importance of Proper Comma Usage
I'm sorry, do you mean that Domagalski knows or cares about the difference, or does?
Or are you suggesting that the author might make a different point (or understands that there is a different point to be made, or for that matter care) using your methodology?
Or are you pointing to the fact that Phillip Bock, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, the author of the quote, is not actually part of the press?
A) I'm confused, (but only sort of).
B) Does that acquiesce to your bullet point follow up?
:)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Today's Lesson: The Importance of Proper Comma Usage
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Today's Lesson: The Importance of Proper Comma Usage
AAC, when practicing, use blanks:
And tighter grouping.
Next Lesson: How to Bury the Lead
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Today's Lesson: The Importance of Proper Comma Usage
There corrected your vocabulary and grammar.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Today's Lesson: The Importance of Proper Comma Usage
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It still absolutely stuns me that we saw written proof that today's "journalists" are nothing more than mouthpieces for one political party, and over and over again they report stories proven to be hoaxes, and yet people still defend them as some sort of crusaders for freedom and truth.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
That we have now? ... Like things have changed - and you're serious.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
the expectation that a human, idea, or entity can be unbiased is fruitless.
Just the selection of what is and is not newsworthy is an exercise in bias.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sheboygan Police Chief Domagalski
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Stupid TD you only harm yourself
The problem is that the distinction is being made at all, even by you TD.
Anyone, anywhere, as per the first can become the press or a part of the press at any moment of their choosing. It does not matter if they are just offering verbal, visual, audio, or video recorded testimony, information, or evidence.
This is a sign of how ignorant TD any many others have become on this subject.
The 1st is so clear that the US government cannot constitutionally charge any citizen of the US with criminal charges for anything they give to the press no matter how super duper fucking super state security secret it is classified to be!
All they can "constitutionally do" is fire people for breach of contract and civilly sue them for damages in court.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Stupid TD you only harm yourself
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Stupid TD you only harm yourself
"an press" is not part of the language in the Constitution. "the press" is. I do agree with your interpretation that the 1st does protect the "liberty" of doing just exactly what you say it does. But your interpretation seems to imply that it is "explicitly" talking about the press machine itself, which I do not believe is the case. Based on the writings of the founders when asked, they are clearly referencing "the press" as a general term for any individual, institution, or enterprise about the business of sharing information in any public capacity to the citizens at large!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Stupid TD you only harm yourself
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Stupid TD you only harm yourself
I am just asking if you are making the claim that "the press" part of the 1st is directly referencing a pressing machine.
You words could potentially imply that and I am just seeking clarification if I am understanding correctly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Stupid TD you only harm yourself
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We're ALL journalists
Any time anyone claims to you that "The Press" or "Journalists" have some special rights or privileges under the First Amendment, the proper response is a loud raspberry and scorn.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Cushing's journalistic strawman
Cushing might want to give thoughtful consideration, though, to Domagalski's observation that "When you engage in repeated unethical conduct, your character is revealed, and people should weigh that in their decision about whether they rely on you for news."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
There is no qualification to be a journalist
Second, journalism is a job, not a profession. I have a diploma from an accredited journalism school, and I can tell you that there is no particular skill to it that is particularly difficult or unobtainable by average people.
I wrote at some length about this some years ago, see here: http://senseofevents.blogspot.co.uk/2010/04/court-to-bloggers-get-stuffed.html
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment