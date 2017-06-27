Appeals Court Upholds Matthew Keys' Two-Year Sentence For A 40-Minute Web Defacement
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld Matthew Keys' conviction and sentence of two years for a 40-minute web defacement he didn't actually perform himself. That works out to basically 18 days for every minute of mild disruption the LA Times suffered, as it (very briefly) suffered through a headline changed to read "Pressure builds in House to elect CHIPPY 1337."
Prosecutors actually wanted five years for this momentary mild hacking, but still managed to end up with two years after the LA Times submitted enough paperwork to make it appear as though this 40-minute malicious hiccup racked up $1 million in CFAA damages.
The appeals court isn't there to question the accuracy of the LA Times' bill of lading, but it does use the inflated figure to affirm the part of the sentencing affected by the claimed damages. From the unpublished opinion [PDF]:
Concerning employee response time, the district court did not abuse its discretion by relying on loss estimates based on employees’ testimonies or on the worksheet prepared by a Fox 40 executive. In response to Keys’s challenge to inconsistencies in the employee salary evidence, the district court appropriately re-reviewed the trial testimony and considered the amount in light of national statistics on the value of non-liquid employee benefits.
The government presented evidence that nearly all of the 20,000 Fox 40 Rewards Program members cancelled their participation in response to Keys’s conduct. Starting essentially from square one, the database took three years to rebuild. The district court did not abuse its discretion in relying on the Fox 40 executive’s representation that this process cost $200,000. It was appropriate for the district court to order restitution in the amount it cost Fox 40 to replace the member database, as it would be difficult to determine the fair market value of such an asset.
Basically, this database could have been worth any amount, so why not the $200k the LA Times claims it's worth. That adds to the restitution amount owed by Keys and also plays a small part in the sentencing. But in total, this is overkill for a 40-minute web defacement, especially one performed by someone else using Keys' login credentials. The move may have been petty and amateurish but it's extremely difficult to believe the momentary elevation of Chippy 1337 to the front page of the LA Times' website warrants a two-year sentence and thousands of dollars in fines.
But it appears the DOJ is happy with this outcome. And having completed its prosecution of Keys, it's presumably performing an OJ Simpson-style hunt for the person who actually performed the defacement.
Reader Comments
So, a 30 second outage should be the punishable the same as a few weeks by your assessment? That's strange considering that the sentencing seems to hinge on the amount of money that was supposedly lost.
Oh, and if it's the time you have the biggest problem with out of the following sentence, you and I have very different priorities " conviction and sentence of two years for a 40-minute web defacement he didn't actually perform himself".
Re: Re:
As for the "didn't perform himself", we have been over this many times. He provided the password and asked for it to be done. There isn't much wiggle room there for the simple reason that without him, nothing would have happened.
Re: Re:
The attempt alone, regardless of outcome, is the largest factor. My concern here is, do we have the right guy and/or is someone skating free or should they be locked up right beside him?
Re:
Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
Good job partisan citizens!
I think it is clear that they have a lot of bias in their reporting.
You "would" be right, but only if those places criticized all parties equally.
If you hack a website, then you deserve to be tossed in jail.
Re:
Apologies here, but this seem a little fishy. Could you clarify for me?
- Which piece of software did you switch to? You state that it's security software, but also state that it had a vulnerability capable of bringing down your entire site when it was exploited. That seems to contradict the "working perfectly fine" statement if the original was focused on security.
- You state that the exploit was fixed in the "software you use". Do you mean that you switched back again to the original software once the patch was issued? If so, why did you decide to switch the software completely to a different vendor that may have had similar vulnerabilities?
- What were the timescales and losses involved? The suggestion is that it wasn't a short-term outage, so I'm curious as to what drove you to redevelop your site twice to include different software, rather than switch providers or insert some mitigation to avoid the exploit from happening again before the patch was available on the original.
I appreciate the emotional response if you've been the victim of an exploit, but what you've stated really doesn't add up. It would be nice to have further details.
"If you hack a website, then you deserve to be tossed in jail."
Oh, and as people seem to be missing, the first line in this article and headline of the original inked article clarify that he didn't hack the site himself. He supplied details to those who did, but he didn't perform the hack. Does this change your opinion as to the proportional punishment?
Re:
If you hack a website, then you deserve to be tossed in jail.
Good point. We don't have enough people who commit non-violent crimes packed into prisons. There's a particular shortage of script kiddies who've digitally spray-painted 'U p0wned' on someone's blog. Existential threat to national security right there, feeding our devolution into anarcho-linuxian debauchery.
Everyone left because of Chippy?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
