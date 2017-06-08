Congress Getting Pissed Off Over Failure Of... >>
by Glyn Moody

Thu, Jun 8th 2017 8:33am


attacks, encryption, fud, human rights, london, manchester, theresa may, uk



Strong Crypto Is Not The Problem: Manchester And London Attackers Were Known To The Authorities

from the adding-hay-to-the-stack-makes-it-harder-to-find-the-needles dept

Soon after the attack in Manchester, the UK government went back to its "encrypted communications are the problem" script, which it has rolled out repeatedly in the past. But it has now emerged that the suicide bomber was not only known to the authorities, but that members of the public had repeatedly warned about his terrorist sympathies, as the Telegraph reports:

Counter Terrorism agencies were facing questions after it emerged Salman Abedi told friends that "being a suicide bomber was okay", prompting them to call the Government's anti-terrorism hotline.

Sources suggest that authorities were informed of the danger posed by Abedi on at least five separate occasions in the five years prior to the attack on Monday night.

Following the more recent attacks on London Bridge, the UK prime minister, Theresa May, has gone full banana republic dictator, declaring herself ready to rip up human rights "because terrorism". But once more, we learn that the attackers were well known to the authorities:

London attack ringleader Khuram Butt was identified as a major potential threat, leading to an investigation that started in 2015, UK counterterrorism sources tell CNN.

Butt was seen as a heavyweight figure in al-Muhajiroun, whose hardline views made him potentially one of the most dangerous extremists in the UK, the sources said Tuesday. The investigation into Butt involved a "full package" of investigatory measures, the sources told CNN.

Butt was filmed in a 2016 documentary with the self-explanatory title "The Jihadis Next Door", in which a black flag associated with ISIS was publicly unfurled in London's Regent’s Park. Even though police were present during the filming, they did not follow up that incident, according to the Guardian:

Police did not make a formal request for footage or information from the makers of a Channel 4 documentary that featured Khuram Butt, one of the London Bridge attackers.

The broadcaster of The Jihadis Next Door said no police requests were made for film or programme maker's notes to be handed over under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act or Terrorism Act.

The UK authorities were warned last year about another of the London Bridge attackers,Youssef Zaghba, by Italian counter-terrorism officials:

An Italian prosecutor who led an investigation into the London Bridge attacker Youssef Zaghba has insisted that Italian officials did send their UK counterparts a written warning about the risk he posed last year and monitored him constantly while he was in Italy.

Giuseppe Amato, the chief prosecutor in Bologna, who investigated Zaghba when he tried to travel from Italy to join Islamic State in Syria in March 2016, told the Guardian that information about the risk he posed was shared with officials in the UK.

Amato added that he personally saw a report that had been sent to London by the chief counter-terrorism official in Bologna about the Moroccan-born Italian citizen.

Manchester and London are not the only cases where the authorities were informed in advance about individuals. A 2015 article in The Intercept looked at ten high-profile terrorist attacks around the world, and found that in every single case, at least some of the perpetrators were already known to the authorities. Strong encryption is not the problem: it is the inability of the authorities to act on the information they have that is the problem. That's not to suggest that the intelligence services and police were incompetent, or that there were serious lapses. It's more a reflection of the fact that far from lacking vital information because of end-to-end encryption, say, the authorities have so much information that they are forced to prioritize their scarce resources, and sometimes they pursue the wrong leads and miss threats.

We wrote about this problem back in 2014, when an FBI whistleblower confirmed what many have been trying to explain to governments keen to extend their surveillance powers: that when you are looking for a needle, adding more hay to the stack makes things worse, not better. What is needed is less mass surveillance, and a more targeted approach. Until Theresa May and leaders around the world understand and act on that, it is likely that more attacks will occur, carried out by individuals known to the authorities, and irrespective of whether they use strong crypto or not.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 8:53am

    Worth noting in the context of the US "travel ban"

    Every terrorist attack on US soil since 9/11/2001, and including 9/11/2001, was performed by either (a) US citizens or (b) citizens of countries NOT on the proposed ban list.

    So it's not just enough to avoid creating a haystack where none needs to exist, it's important to look at the right needles, not the ones that are convenient or politically expedient.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 9:05am

    Even though police were present during the filming, they did not follow up that incident

    Ah yes, the police did not follow up on the "incident" in which a documentary (freedom of press) was being filmed about a fringe religious movement in the UK (freedom of religion) and a flag was unfurled in a public area (freedom of speech).

    Obviously the only freedom that techdirt cares about right now is that freedom which is exercised over HTTP(S). Police demand information about your internet activity, bad. Police demand information about your activity irl, well why didn't they do more of that, @#$%ing incompetent law enforcement...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 8 Jun 2017 @ 9:26am

      Re:

      You're misrepresenting, as usual.

      The article does criticize the police for not following up. It does not assert that those freedoms should have been violated.

      The point it makes is that whether or not an investigation was done or was necessary in hindsight, an encryption ban would have made no difference.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 9:05am

    "The war for the Internet has begun" - Kim Dotcom, in 2012

    Actually, the war began with 9/11 (2001), which had nothing to do with the Internet.

    If you replace "terrorism/terrorists/criminals/bad guys" with "privacy/activists/whistle blowers/journalists/dissidents" in every piece of news, then everything will make sense: 'the war' is about total control over (world) population.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 9:12am

      Re:

      The war never stopped. Governments will always lean toward tyranny in their solutions to problem. The people also ask for that tyranny in ignorance as well, which help foment that fires of that war.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 8 Jun 2017 @ 9:29am

    Job not done, but we're not done yet

    On one hand, the authorities knew about potential threats, yet did apparently nothing, or not enough, about those threats.

    On the other hand, could it be possible that those threats never did anything illegal which would allow the authorities to arrest them? Appearing to be a threat, and being a threat are not the same. This does not mean those apparent threats should not or could not be closely watched.

    So the question becomes, do the authorities want to prevent the threats, or just lock up anyone that threatens them (for political reasons (embarrassment) rather than presenting danger to others)? The authoritarian's behavior suggests the latter.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Jun 2017 @ 9:35am

    The investigation into Butt involved a "full package" of investigatory measures, the sources told CNN.

    Sounds like the investigators didn't probe deep enough.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


