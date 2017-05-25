Brazilian Journalist Detained By UK Border... >>
(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Mike Masnick

Thu, May 25th 2017 10:44am


Filed Under:
amber rudd, encryption, manchester, privacy, security, theresa may, uk



UK Government Using Manchester Attacks As An Excuse To Kill Encryption

from the say-what-now? dept

It's no secret that there are those in the current UK government who are just itching to kill encryption. Earlier this year, Home Secretary Amber Rudd made some profoundly ill-informed comments about how encryption on the internet was "completely unacceptable" and saying that they needed to stop companies from providing end-to-end encryption. And, in the recently leaked Tory Manifesto, it was made clear that the current government sees breaking encryption as a priority:

In addition, we do not believe that there should be a safe space for terrorists to be able to communicate online and will work to prevent them from having this capability.

As has been explained time and time again, the only way you prevent bad guys from having encryption is by preventing everyone from having effective encryption... and that makes everyone significantly less safe. Seriously, the only way to do this is to put dangerous vulnerabilities into encryption that will certainly be hacked fairly quickly. This doesn't make people safer. It makes them less safe.

But, of course, like so many politicians these days (of all major parties) it appears that the Conservative Party in the UK can't let a good tragedy go to waste. The Independent is reporting that, because of the attack in Manchester this week, the party is ramping up its plans to outlaw encrypted communications:

Government officials appear to have briefed newspapers that they will put many of the most invasive parts of the relatively new Investigatory Powers Act into effect after the bombing at Manchester Arena.

The specific powers being discussed – named Technical Capability Orders – require big technology and internet companies to break their own security so that messages can be read by intelligence agencies.

Again, in case you're just joining us, requiring that internet companies "break their own security so that messages can be read by intelligence agencies" is the nice way of saying "kill real encryption." It means that these companies will be deliberately forced to leave vulnerabilities in encryption that will be a goldmine for hackers of all kinds, from foreign surveillance to online criminals.

And, so far, there is zero evidence that the Manchester attack had anything to do with encryption. And, even if it did, so what? If the UK forced companies to break encryption, people planning terrorist attacks would just switch to other encryption products that don't have corporate entities in the UK. Or they'd come up with other ways to communicate. It will do basically nothing to stop terrorist attacks, but will instead make it much, much easier for all sorts of people with nefarious intent to hack into the private communications of everyone.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    HegemonicDistortion (profile), 25 May 2017 @ 10:43am

    Then they're going to tear up the streets the terrorists travel on, and the pipes through which the terrorists get their tap water.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 25 May 2017 @ 10:46am

    Break Security, Open the Banks

    When they get Internet companies to break their security, I hope the first bank accounts to be plundered and huge unsecured loans take out in their names, will be theirs.

    Hmm, while we are at it, what else would these scumbags find devastating? Maybe uploading some porn to their inboxes? Logins would be irrelevant after security is broken. How about some messages they won't like sent in their names?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 May 2017 @ 10:55am

    Or, you know, they could have just investigated the guy when HIS OWN FRIENDS CALLED AUTHORITIES AND SAID "YO, INVESTIGATE THIS GUY!"

    But why let a tragedy go unused in advancing your political agenda?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Christenson, 25 May 2017 @ 11:08am

      Re: Actually Effective Response...

      Seems to me that if his friends are concerned enough to call the authorities about him....and the authorities seem to *want* to let a tragedy happen, as here.....

      Maybe it's time we figured out how to help those friends, and future friends in the same situation take effective, more local action?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 May 2017 @ 10:55am

    I hope a good samaritan immediately leaks the encryption master key to the world when the government does this, thus proving that their ideology is fundamentally wrong and has the opposite intended effect.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    J.R., 25 May 2017 @ 10:56am

    "People with nefarious intent" unfortunately includes a lot of folks in government, and in very high places at that.
    Bottom line: they don't care if everyone else gets screwed; and why? "Fuck you, that's why!"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 May 2017 @ 11:28am

    It seems like their goal is to throw away the baby while keeping as much bathwater as possible.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 May 2017 @ 11:40am

    Typical Government rhetoric

    In order for us to protect you, you should not even have the option for privacy.

    Go ahead losers, keep asking government to save you, the only end outcome is your servitude.

    Every Nation gets the government it deserves.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 May 2017 @ 11:46am

    And there is the problem of travllers to Britain having encryption on their computers back home.

    When I go to Canada or Mexico on road trips, I always connect to my home computer, using the VPN server on my computer to protect my data from NSA and CIA spooks who usually monitor all international connections. All the CIA and NSA will see is that I am making an encrypted connection to my computer in my home.

    If I ever travel to Britain I will do that to protect my data from the British government. All they will know is that I am connecting to my computer back home in America. It also let me evade Teresa May's planned censorship.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    aerinai (profile), 25 May 2017 @ 11:47am

    So much for the UK being a tech player

    No tech company in their right mind would want to have a company in the UK if they implement this... Have fun going back to MSN Messenger and MySpace guys... You won't have any modern apps after those morons get done shooting themselves in the foot.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 25 May 2017 @ 11:57am

      Re: So much for the UK being a tech player

      "All consumer applications must now use WWII era enigma machines for all encryption needs. We foresee no problems with this plan."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 25 May 2017 @ 12:06pm

      Re: So much for the UK being a tech player

      If neither the company, nor the servers, are in the UK, it is not subject to British laws.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 May 2017 @ 12:03pm

    What could go wrong... It's not like it could EVER be leaked onto the internet and out in the open for ANYONE to use.

    Looks the other way....

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


