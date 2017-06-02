 
Failures

by Karl Bode

Fri, Jun 2nd 2017 6:17am


The Rate Of TV Cord Cutting Is Actually Worse Than You Think

from the the-miracle-of-competition dept

It's funny what a little added competition can do. It's no surprise that with the rise of streaming alternatives from AT&T (DirecTV Now), Dish (Sling TV), Google (YouTube TV) and Sony (Playstation Vue) -- last quarter saw one of the biggest cord cutting spikes on record. MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett has noted that 2016's 1.7% decline in traditional cable TV viewers was the biggest cord cutting acceleration on record. SNL Kagan agrees, noting that traditional pay TV providers lost around 1.9 million traditional cable subscribers. That was notably worse than the 1.1 million net subscriber loss seen last year.

The shift has finally forced a number of denial prone industry executives to admit things are changing, even if few want to adapt their products and services (read: lower prices) in order to weather the storm.

But while the simple metric of subscriber totals tells quite a tale, the story gets worse for traditional cable if you look a little deeper at the numbers. For example, Moffett has been one of the only analysts to emphasize how people who are moving or buying new homes aren't signing up for cable at their new location. Millennials moving out of their parents' houses aren't either. So while the pay TV sector lost around 762,000 customers during the first three months of the year, that total is actually higher if you include movers and home buyers:

"By Moffett’s estimates, if you include the people who should have signed up for pay TV when they moved into new homes, “nearly a million homes either cut the cord or chose not to take one in the first place in Q1.” The diagnosis: “Identifying the root cause of the acceleration in cord-cutting isn’t hard. It’s not demand (the demand has always been there). It is supply. Would-be cord-cutters and cord-nevers are finally being given options,” like Netflix, HBO Now and, to a lesser degree, those skinny bundles.

Many of these folks have been labeled "cord nevers," since they've never really subscribed to traditional cable -- and have no intention to. You may recall that originally, these folks were mocked as irrelevant by the cable industry (including by Moffett, who used to be a cord cutting skeptic). And many cable and broadcast executives quite incorrectly believed that once these younger viewers got married and settled down, they'd see the error of their ways and return to traditional cable. That's simply not happening.

And things really are only just starting to heat up. Amazon, Apple, and countless others are soon expected to throw their hats into the live TV streaming ring as well, ramping up what's been already quite heated competition among streaming video alternatives. And while the push to kill net neutrality (which in turn lets companies like Comcast use usage caps to punish users that leave the Comcast pasture) could pour some amount of cold water on this evolution, this trend isn't likely to be slowed down by much of anything.

And as we've long noted, it's really not too late for the cable industry to adapt. They simply need to lower prices and offer more flexible viewing options. But while the industry has paid lots of empty lip service to this concept, most cable companies continue to blindly pass on endless broadcaster rate hikes, resulting in obnoxious retransmission disputes and blacked out content -- only accelerating the rate of defections by disgusted subscribers.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 6:19am

    I have to disagree

    The rate of cord cutting is not worse than you think.

    It is better than you think.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      DannyB (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 6:20am

      Re: I have to disagree

      It's like saying the rate of people escaping North Korea is worse than you think.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 6:49am

      Re: I have to disagree

      Yeah, same thing I thought. IMO if there were more people cutting the cord than I think, that would be better.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Joseph Ratliff (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 7:17am

      Re: I have to disagree

      Or "worse than Cable giants might think." (Framing it as a problem they are thinking about)

      But yes ... "better" is a better word for the title.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        DannyB (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 7:25am

        Re: Re: I have to disagree

        In that case the cable giants have the wrong thinking.

        They should be racing to abandon 20th century cable tv. Everything about it is a relic of a past millennium. Sliced and diced into channels on one axis and time slots on the other axis. Not on demand. A season is not released all at once so you can watch it all in a weekend. Bundles that force people to have deeply offensive programming such as ESPN.

        Advertising overload. Not enough content. Poor quality content. Characters that walk out onto the content after a long string of ads, and obscure the content -- sometimes even IMPORTANT parts of the content that contribute to the plot.

        You would think giant cable would be looking to move to the future and abandon the past as quickly as possible.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 6:38am

    If millennials just give up their daily coffee, they'd be able to buy their own cars.

    If millennials just give up avocado toast, those layabouts can finally move out of their parents house.

    If millennials just stopped buying a new iPhone every year, they'd have no student debt.

    WHY AREN'T MILLENIALS SUBSCRIBING TO CABLE TELEVISION??????

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 6:49am

      Re:

      Breaking News: Comcast pivots to enter the Avocado Toast maket

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Roger Strong (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 7:47am

        Re: Re:

        They don't think that way. Instead they'd bribe, er, "lobby" public officials to ban avocados and toasters. Unless bundled with a sports channel package that you'll never watch.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 7:05am

      Re:

      Answer: Just another thing to piss off the previous generation for spewing the BS that we're a bunch of lowlifes. After all we're the worse kind of "other": the ones you created and cannot understand.

      Oh, and because I'm such a lowlife:

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 7:08am

        Re: Re:

        .... Fricking enter button, with no confirmation.

        *Ahem* Because I'm such a lowlife:

        If the previous generation just stopped subscribing to cable television, they'd wake up and realize that the world around them has changed.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 7:05am

    If I have to parse the headline through an ideological filter, it's a bad headline.

    Rates are greater or lesser, not worse or better.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Jun 2017 @ 7:31am

    Millennial and cable never here. Its a rip off. Instead, I have netflix, hulu, and amazon. Also have a digital antenna that gets me about 15 live channels.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Totes McGoats (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 7:51am

    this is literally me

    Have had cable since my first apartment in 2001. Sold my old house in late 2016 – only got internet in the temporary apartment. Moved in the new house a few weeks ago – no desire for anything but internet.

    Once you go streaming only there is zero desire to go back – why would I ever want to watch anything that’s not on-demand, commercial free? Plus, since I am saving so much money I can buy shows on Amazon and iTunes and watch them indefinitely – cable goes away when I quit paying for it. And I can’t imagine any young person getting their first place ever signing up for cable in 2017.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TheResidentSkeptic (profile), 2 Jun 2017 @ 8:08am

    Can't stop the march of progress...

    .. no matter how hard they try. They refuse to learn from history, and can't see the future wall they are about to run into.

    In the 1930's and 1940's families sat around the radio - then along came TV and families moved from radio to TV. Radio's heyday was over.

    Cable came along to give a lot more choice than the 3 broadcast channels. And broadcast moved out of relevance.

    Facts - Water is a necessity; Food is a necessity; Their particular flavor of "Entertainment" is NOT.

    Families no longer sit at home during the "prime time viewing hours". They are out DOING THINGS. Or enjoying other forms of entertainment and relaxation.

    I cut the cable; I dropped the dish; I use only streaming services. And I'm 64.

    This is NOT a millennials issue - it is a change in the very CULTURE of life.

    And if they can't learn that and figure a way to be a part of the new culture of entertainment and relaxation - then they can "go quietly into that good night" of irrelevance.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


