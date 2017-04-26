 
by Karl Bode

Wed, Apr 26th 2017 6:27am


Cord Cutting Is Very Real, And 25% Of Americans Won't Subscribe To Traditional Cable By Next Year

from the head-buried-firmly-in-the-sand dept

For years the traditional cable and broadcast industry has gone to great lengths to deny that cord cutting (getting rid of traditional cable TV) is real. First, we were told repeatedly that the phenomenon wasn't happening at all. Next, the industry acknowledged that sure -- a handful of people were ditching cable, but it didn't matter because the people doing so were losers living in their mom's basement. Then, we were told that cord cutting was real, but was only a minor phenomenon that would go away once Millennials started procreating.

Of course none of these talking points were true, but they helped cement a common belief among older cable and broadcast executives that the transformative shift to streaming video could be easily solved by doubling down on bad ideas. More price increases, more advertisements stuffed into each minute, more hubris, and more denial. Blindness to justify the milking of a dying cash cow instead of adapting.

But given the numbers we've seen over the last year or two, even the cable and broadcast industry has had to scale back its "head firmly in the sand" approach to market evolution. Last month MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett, the telecom industry's top media quote machine, pointed out that 2016's 1.7% decline in traditional cable TV viewers was the biggest cord cutting acceleration on record. Kagan agreed, a recent report indicating that Pay TV providers lost around 1.9 million subscribers last year, the firm predicting a notable spike in the number of broadband-only homes:

"At the same time, American broadband-only homes grew much faster in 2016 — increasing by more than 2 million. Kagan estimated the U.S. had 15.4 million non-multichannel broadband homes at the end of last year, up from 13.3 million end of 2015. That suggest that 13% of the country’s occupied households make the decision not to take a traditional multichannel TV package."

Another new report by the Convergence Consulting predicts that this broadband-only trend will only continue:

"US TV subscriber losses and cord cutter/never household additions saw a major increase in 2016 as compared to 2015: We estimate 2016 saw a decline of 2.05 million US TV subscribers, 2015 saw a decline of 1.16 million, and forecast a decline of 2.11 million TV subscribers for 2017...As of YE2016 we estimate 27.2 million US households (22.3% of HHs) did not have a traditional TV subscription with a Cable, Satellite, or Telco TV access provider, up from 24.2 million (20% of HHs) YE2015, and we forecast 30.3 million (24.6% of HHs) YE2017. 2015 saw 2.1 million, 2016 3 million, and we forecast 3.1 million 2017 cord cutter/never household additions.

The shorter version: by next year, one quarter of Americans will no longer subscribe to traditional cable. And that's only going to accelerate as cheaper, better, streaming alternatives emerge.

In a functioning, healthy market, these companies would see the writing on the wall and adapt, benefiting users. And to be fair, some have tried (Dish's Sling TV, AT&T's DirecTV Now). But with the cable industry's growing monopoly over broadband, a return to rubber-stamp regulation, and the looming death of net neutrality, many of these companies correctly understand they won't have to seriously compete anytime soon. They can simply impose unnecessary usage caps and overage fees on uncompetitive broadband markets, then use zero rating to give their own services a leg up -- while penalizing competitors.

Unfortunately for them, even that likely won't "solve" the tectonic evolution that's only just starting to take place. Ultimately, denial-prone cable and broadcast executives will be left with just one, unthinkable option: actually competing on cable TV price, flexibility and quality.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 26 Apr 2017 @ 5:52am

    "Ultimately, denial-prone cable and broadcast executives will be left with just one, unthinkable option: actually competing on cable TV price, flexibility and quality."

    Good one! Do you know that joke about the drunk guy and the dog?

    No seriously, why compete when we can buy laws?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      TheResidentSkeptic (profile), 26 Apr 2017 @ 8:02am

      Re:

      That's the scary part. They will try to get the "internet+TV package" approved as the ONLY service they sell...then try to make it illegal to NOT subscribe.

      This will get really ugly before it finally resolves. Hopefully, we lose 500 channels of reality TV in the process...

      Personally, I watch far more independent and BBC productions than American ones...on Amazon Prime Streaming...

      / proud cord-cutter and dish-dropper /

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 26 Apr 2017 @ 6:38am

    More price increases, more advertisements stuffed into each minute, more hubris, and more denial.

    "The beatings will continue until morale improves."

    • Old joke, cable industry excepted.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 26 Apr 2017 @ 6:40am

    25% are just losers

    Isn't it the opinion of cable executives that the people cutting the cord are just losers and don't want to pay? Or something like that?

    Can't the cable companies just make up for lost customers by raising the price? That is a sustainable plan that would work forever -- like printing money!

    Even if some people are no longer cable customers, companies like Comcast can still be the most hated by the remaining 75% of people who still have cable.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 26 Apr 2017 @ 6:44am

    A solution to fix this

    Oh, oh, I know!

    Obviously the cord cutting, if it is happening at all, must be due to "job killing, business destroying regulations".

    So let's eliminate all possible regulations on cable companies so that cord cutting will stop.

    Coming Soon to an executive order near you!

    (very few animals were harmed in the making of this post) (any resemblance to actual facts is unintentional and purely coincidental)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Apr 2017 @ 6:54am

    So, the situation is still the same? Thanks for letting us know.

    I'm trying to figure out what the point of this story is and the only thing I can come up with is Bode has a posting quota to meet.

    Here are some more story ideas if you have trouble with your quota tomorrow:

    * printer ink is expensive
    * politicians don't always look out for their constituents
    * current airport security practices don't make a lot of sense

    You're welcome.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 26 Apr 2017 @ 7:00am

      Re:

      Are you still upset over Bode calling you a "top lobbyist?"

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 26 Apr 2017 @ 7:25am

      Re:

      And the technology TD uses that forces you to read the site and every single post keeps amazing me. Ar amusing. Never mind the semantics.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 26 Apr 2017 @ 7:54am

        Re: Re:

        When you care about something it's hard not to speak up when you think quality is dropping. This isn't Reddit. My expectations for thoughtful, substantive pieces is pretty high.

        For this story in particular, what does it add to the already voluminous (and often very good) back catalog of cord-cutting-is-real stories on TechDirt?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 26 Apr 2017 @ 7:45am

      Re:

      You forgot

      • AC continues to whine like a bitch

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Apr 2017 @ 7:04am

    held captive in an HOA

    Have no option to "cut the cord", so cable bill is rolled into the monthly HOA fees.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Berenerd (profile), 26 Apr 2017 @ 7:06am

    " head-buried-firmly-in-the-sand "

    I think the industry has pretty much hit bedrock at this point.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Apr 2017 @ 7:13am

    The cable industry and their approach to cord cutting has always made me think of the scene in Eric the Viking when High Brazil was sinking.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJh6EQ5gv7g

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Lady Gwyneth (profile), 26 Apr 2017 @ 7:32am

    I grew up with cable and traditional tv, I always hated it,I'm 18, part of the cable nevers because I can pay for as many online services as I want and it will never be more expensive than cable. My mom's cable bill (satellite rather) is something like 200$ a month(being generous here), most online premium straming sites are 10$ a month, unless I can manage to watch 20 different services, I am guaranteed to always save money compared to her, and somehow I'm the stupid one.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Apr 2017 @ 7:34am

    Perfectly on cue, ESPN, aka "the people who don't watch us are poor anyways channel" just announced 100 layoffs, including 40 on-air personalities.

    Guys. I'm beginning to think there might be something to this cord cutting stuff after all!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Kode (profile), 26 Apr 2017 @ 7:54am

    Kagan who?

    "Kagan agreed" who, or what, is Kagan? Perhaps I'm missing it, but it's referred to twice (once as part of a quote) but with zero mention as to wtf it is.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Apr 2017 @ 8:03am

    Investors Beware

    I recently moved, landing in one the Comcast-only zones. If I subscribe to TV and Internet, my monthly rate would be $10 less per month than for Internet alone. Let's be dead clear on this - Comcast would PAY me to pretend to use their cable TV services. I can only image that an ongoing intent to deceive investors is the goal of such subterfuge.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    someguy, 26 Apr 2017 @ 8:08am

    only 25%? Seems low.

    I'm 46 years old, born and raised in the US, and I've never had cable. I think my parents do now though.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Apr 2017 @ 8:11am

    In the process of cord cutting now. Just returned 3 boxes to Verizon, and downgraded services. There are plenty of options to ADD to your package online, but none to remove features from it. Have to actually talk to someone, who's just amazed that anyone would want less than everything, and to not pay $200 a month for a package that originally started at "$79" a month (before box rental, modem rental, DVR fees, local sports fees, "because we're a monopoly" fees, regulatory fees, etc...). Going with YouTube TV for the moment, because they have just about everything I watch, except for the Food Network (and that's usually nothing but repeats of shows anyway, which I can get online if I feel the need). $35 a month, unlimited DVR, and once you get used to using an app on your phone for a remote, it's amazing how many more features it actually offers. Hoping at some point in the near future they come out with a Roku app, but it's so much better than what I had from Verizon.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


