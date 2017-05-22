Wireless Data Revenues Dip For First Time in... >>
<< Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week...
 tdicon 

(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Tim Cushing

Mon, May 22nd 2017 3:25am


Filed Under:
exploits, leaks, nsa, vep, vulnerabilities, vulnerabilities equities program, wannacry



NSA Was Concerned About Power Of Windows Exploit Long Before It Was Leaked

from the and-still-nothing-until-the-last-minute dept

The NSA's exploit toolkit has been weaponized to target critical systems all over the world. So much for the debate over the theoretical downside of undisclosed vulnerabilities. (It also inadvertently provided the perfect argument against encryption backdoors.) The real world has provided all the case study that's needed.

It appears the NSA finally engaged in the Vulnerabilities Equity Process -- not when it discovered the vulnerability, but rather when it became apparent the agency wouldn't be able to prevent it from being released to the public. What's happened recently has been devastating and Microsoft -- whose software was targeted -- has expressed its displeasure at the agency's inaction.

Maybe the agency will be a bit more forthcoming in the future. Ellen Nakashima and Craig Timberg of the Washington Post report former NSA employees and officials had concerns about the undisclosed exploit long before the Shadow Brokers gave it to the world.

When the National Security Agency began using a new hacking tool called EternalBlue, those entrusted with deploying it marveled at both its uncommon power and the widespread havoc it could wreak if it ever got loose.

Some officials even discussed whether the flaw was so dangerous they should reveal it to Microsoft, the company whose software the government was exploiting, according to former NSA employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the issue.

Officials called it "fishing with dynamite." The exploit gave the NSA access to so much on compromised computers, the agency obviously couldn't bear the thought of voluntarily giving up such a useful hacking tool. But when it was first deployed, some inside the agency felt the vulnerability might be too powerful to be left undisclosed.

But there were plenty of others who viewed disclosure as "disarmament." Somehow, despite three straight years of leaked documents, the NSA still felt it had everything under control. The Shadow Brokers NSA exploit auction made it clear the NSA was no better at securing its software stash than it was at keeping thousands of internal documents from wandering out the door.

The only upshot is the NSA has now witnessed what kind of damage its exploits can do in the wrong hands. Since the agency cannot possibly ensure this sort of thing won't happen again, the question now is how much of other people's security is the agency willing to sacrifice in the name of national security?

The NSA appears to believe it handled this as well as it could given the circumstances, but the outcome could have so much worse. The chain of events leading to the NSA's eventual disclosure helped minimize the collateral damage. It has very little to do with the steps the NSA took (or, more accurately, didn't take).

What if the Shadow Brokers had dumped the exploits in 2014, before the [US] government had begun to upgrade software on its computers? What if they had released them and Microsoft had no ready patch?

There's your intelligence community nightmare fuel. Had the vulnerability managed to take down US government hardware and software, the NSA would be facing even more criticism and scrutiny that it already is.

The NSA appears to only disclose vulnerabilities when forced to. It may possibly hand over those it finds to be of limited use. Former NSA head Keith Alexander says the agency turns over "90%" of the vulnerabilities it discovers, but that percentage seems inflated. The NSA spent years as "No Such Agency." It's only been the last four years that it's been forced to engage in more transparency and accountability, so it's tough to believe it's spent years proactively informing affected companies about the flaws in their products.

In any event, the NSA's second-guesswork will have do for now. Some legislators are hoping to shore up the vulnerabilities reporting process, but it's likely by the time it heads for the Oval Office desk, it will be riddled with with enough national security exceptions to make it useless. With the Shadow Brokers hinting they still have more dangerous exploits to release (including one affecting Windows 10), the decision to disclose these vulnerabilities will once again be informed by the NSA's inability to keep its hacking tools secure, rather than any internal examination of its hoarder mentality.

7 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 May 2017 @ 4:00am

    ...the question now is how much of other people's security is the agency willing to sacrifice in the name of national security?

    No. It's not.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 22 May 2017 @ 4:41am

      Re:

      The preamble to the question ("Since the agency cannot possibly ensure this sort of thing won't happen again") is also not good. If they did, in fact, have misgivings about the exploit they were using, the question isn't posed on whether or not it will happen AGAIN. It was quite possible in the first place that someone else might have found it as well, or that their tool would be stolen, as it was.
      Going by their track record, I don't think they'll give two thoughts to doing something similar in the future. They're more than likely doing it now.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Chris-Mouse (profile), 22 May 2017 @ 6:43am

      Re:

      The answer to that question has always been known.
      "All of it"

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Champion, 22 May 2017 @ 4:00am

    i was given a back door

    whoever these people are they actually armed us hackers
    5 of us in certain nations with these kinda kits

    and yes im at actual risk telling you this, ive decided i dont care, and they know it and yes im armed you bastards( not you techdirt peeps , this is directed at them)

    they are spying on me and find me in my games and start saying shit only people involved can and boy are they sore im not playing there ...game no more
    and yes ive leaked shit they cant do nothing about no more

    one example is the million of honey pot ips the fbi uses

    they other was knowledge that the so called Sony root kit existed in source and binary for years before sony got its part ( binary which is why they had hard time fixing it lol ) ....one day these yahoos will get what they got coming to them....

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    drewmerc (profile), 22 May 2017 @ 5:11am

    if the NSA has this type of exploit makes me wonder what the CIA has

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 May 2017 @ 5:14am

    Well, you just have to love the hypocrisy of the government. They were concerned about the exploit but not concerned enough to report it to Microsoft? This is exactly why Americans and American voters do not trust the government and why we have so much contempt for our elected officials.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Peter (profile), 22 May 2017 @ 6:16am

    Why not give the exploit to Microsoft asap, so they can prepare a patch asap and keep it locked up (with NDAs, NSLs, injunctions), so it can be released immediately when Hackers discover it?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Wireless Data Revenues Dip For First Time in... >>
<< Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

06:27 Wireless Data Revenues Dip For First Time in Seventeen Years -- Thanks To A Crazy Little Thing Called Competition (2)
03:25 NSA Was Concerned About Power Of Windows Exploit Long Before It Was Leaked (7)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (13)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: May 14th - 20th (2)

Friday

19:39 Senate Given The Go-Ahead To Use Encrypted Messaging App Signal (108)
15:45 China To Require Drone Owners To Register, Just As Similar US Requirements Are Struck Down (15)
13:25 Russian Military Apparently Using Cell Tower Spoofers To Send Propaganda Directly To Ukrainian Soldiers' Phones (28)
11:50 Conan O'Brien Joke-Stealing Case Gets Green-Lit For Jury Trial (23)
10:43 Malta's Prime Minister Sues Panama Papers Journalist For Defamation; Gets Facebook To Delete His Reporting (22)
10:38 Daily Deal: VPNSecure Lifetime Subscription (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.