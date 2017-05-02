 
Personal Security Takes A Hit With Public Release Of NSA's Hacking Toolkit

from the national-security-still-healthy,-but-always-worth-panicking-over dept

Former members of Team Espionage recently expressed their concern that the Shadow Brokers' dump of NSA Windows exploits had done serious damage to the security of the nation. The unwanted exposure of NSA power tools supposedly harmed intelligence gathering efforts, even though the tools targeted outdated operating systems and network software.

However, there are still plenty of computers and networks online using outmoded software. This makes the released exploits a threat (especially those targeting XP users, as that version will never be patched). But not much of a threat to national security, despite the comments of anonymous former Intelligence Community members. It makes them a threat to personal security, as Chris Bing at CyberScoop points out:

One of these hacking tools, a backdoor implant codenamed DOUBLEPULSAR — which is used to run malicious code on an already compromised box — has already been installed on 30,000 to 50,000 hosts, according to Phobos Group founder Dan Tentler. Other researchers have also engineered different detection scripts to quickly scan the internet for infected computers.

John Matherly, the CEO of internet scanning-tool maker Shodan.io, said that upwards of 100,000 computers could be affected.

Rather surprisingly, data gathered by security researchers shows a majority of the infected computers are in the United States. This shows Microsoft's steady updating push still faces a sizable resistance right here at home. What it also shows is how fast exploits can be repurposed and redeployed once they're made public. The scans for DOUBLEPULSAR have turned up thousands of hits worldwide.

DOUBLEPULSAR is simply a backdoor, but an extremely handy one. Once installed, it makes targeted computers extremely receptive to further malware payloads.

“The presence of DOUBLEPULSAR doesn’t mean they’re infected by the NSA, it means there is a loading dock ready and waiting for whatever malware anyone wants to give it,” Tentler said. “The chances are none that all theses hosts [were hacked by] the NSA.

So, there's that small bit of comfort. It's not the NSA nosing around the innards of your Windows box, but a bunch of script kiddies playing with new toys… adding them to the normal rolls of malware purveyors seeking to zombify your device and/or make off with whatever information is needed to open fraudulent credit card accounts or whatever.

The NSA certainly could have informed Microsoft of these exploits before it ended support for certain platforms, thus ensuring late- (or never-) adopters were slightly more protected from malware merchants and state agencies. But that's the Vulnerabilities Equity Process for you: no forewarning until a third party threatens to turn your computing weapons over to the general public.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Darkhog, 2 May 2017 @ 3:05pm

    Release of the exploits is not the problem

    The problem is that NSA instead of informing companies about the flaws it detects is hiding that knowledge. And there will be more leaks of this nature in the future if they won't change their course of action.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 May 2017 @ 3:12pm

    Simply a backdoor? Like just metadata?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 May 2017 @ 3:26pm

    I thought

    I thought that the government was, by law, required to report vulnerabilities to the vendors so that could be patched.

    1. Am I mistaken?
    2. If not, who is going to jail?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 May 2017 @ 4:00pm

      Re: I thought

      There are exceptions like with the FOIA law.

      Namely they can claim "National Security" and never tell anyone about the bug/security risk.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 May 2017 @ 3:52pm

    Distraction, Distortion, & Ignorance

    Look, it is foolish to assume that the public release of any information or tools are damaging to Personal Security or Privacy. You can't solve problems in the dark because there is no light to see how to fix anything.

    "Former members of Team Espionage recently expressed their concern that the Shadow Brokers' dump of NSA Windows exploits had done serious damage to the security of the nation."

    Team Espionage are the ones that caused the serious damage, they are just trying to save face to "Distract" you from their wrong doings here, by using "Distortion" of the facts to play on everyone's "Ignorance" about technology.

    A Government of Liberty and Justice cannot operate in secrecy or shadows.

    Liberty and Justice can only stand in the light because it's principals generate light which destroys secrets and shadows. Secrecy and Shadows require darkness so that they can be safe from the light.

    When you agree that the Government can secretly spy or secretly interpret law, then you also agree that the Government will now become your master and owner and you the subject and slave.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    SpaceLifeForm, 2 May 2017 @ 3:56pm

    Old implants vs New implants

    Do not assume that current count of infected machines has suddenly multiplied because the exploit is now known. It is great cover to dump the exploit to hide your original targets.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


