FCC Commissioner Wants To Ban States From Protecting Consumer Broadband Privacy
from the states-rights!-Or-not! dept
Despite a last-ditch effort by the EFF and other consumer and privacy groups, the GOP voted back in March to kill consumer broadband privacy protections. As we noted several times, the protections weren't particularly onerous -- simply requiring that ISPs are transparent about what data they're collecting, who they're selling it to, and that they provide working opt-out tools. But because many of these large ISPs are busy pushing into the media sector (AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner being just one example), large ISPs lobbied fiercely to eliminate anything that could dent these future potential revenues.
Shortly thereafter, at least eight states and a handful of cities rushed in to fill the void. The city of Seattle, for example, passed a new requirement that ISPs receive opt-in permission (the dirtiest phrase imaginable to the marketing industry) before collecting and selling subscriber data. Meanwhile in Maine, a new privacy proposal by State Senator Shenna Bellows is seeing support from Democrats, Republicans, and Independents alike. Bellows cited Congress' decision to overturn the protections as a motivation for the move:
"With its reckless vote, Congress put Mainers’ privacy up for sale,” Bellows said. “Most people are rightfully appalled by the idea that their Internet service provider could be watching their every move online and selling their information to the highest bidder. We owe it to our constituents to protect their privacy."
This move by the states to do the job Congress wasn't willing to do has apparently riled the current FCC majority. Speaking at an event at the American Legislation Exchange Council (ALEC), FCC Commissioner Mike O'Rielly said he would be exploring taking some kind of action against states that move to pass new broadband privacy protections. O'Rielly's comments have previously been backed by current FCC boss Ajit Pai, who has also hinted at taking action against the states:
"It is both impractical and very harmful for each state to enact differing and conflicting privacy burdens on broadband providers, many of which serve multiple states, if not the entire country,” said Pai. “If necessary, the FCC should be willing to issue the requisite decision to clarify the jurisdictional aspects of this issue."
And to be clear, many of these state efforts may cause problems. ISPs have to adapt their business to multiple, discordant protections. In same states, you're likely to see overreach, as politicians try to craft legislation based on what's all-too-often a mud-puddle deep understanding of technology. And the patchwork rules also create confusion for consumers, who suddenly find their privacy is (or isn't) protected depending entirely on whether they're over the state line -- or just how loyal their state representatives are to the charms of large ISP and marketing industry lobbyists.
The problem with this complaint, of course, is we wouldn't be in this situation if Congress and the FCC majority hadn't mindlessly rushed to kill the FCC's basic privacy protections in the first place. It was their choice to ignore the will of the public and push policy solely because AT&T, Verizon, Comcast and Charter thought it would be nice. The resulting fractured policy landscape is their responsibility.
There's also the fact that both Pai and O'Rielly have taken longstanding issue with the FCC's attempt to thwart ISP-written, state protectionist laws that hamstring local competition. Those laws, O'Rielly and Pai have long declared, are sacred and a matter of states' rights. Odd that when the states defend the anti-competitive fiefdoms enjoyed by giant ISPs, it's a matter of "states' rights," but when those same states move to buck the interests of those same providers and protect consumer privacy, it's suddenly a capital offense.
During his speech, O'Rielly repeatedly vilified support for privacy and net neutrality as the "whims of the misinformed" and "socialism":
"The members of ALEC can serve an important role as the new Commission seeks to restore free market principles to broadband offerings. Many of you know all too well of the pressure on us to buckle and acquiesce to the whims of the misinformed screaming for Net Neutrality. You likely face it at your respective statehouses as you debate the various matters before you. The ‘progressive agenda’ being pushed in so many settings is really an effort to use government as a means to redistribute hard earned assets from one group of people to favored interests. Do not let your voices go unheard as Net Neutrality advocates slowly, but surely, seek to drag the U.S. economy toward socialism."
As we've long noted, ISPs (and the politicians paid to love them) have had immense success portraying both privacy rights and net neutrality as partisan issues, therefore encouraging public bickering and stalling any real progress on policy. In reality, however, both concepts have broad, bipartisan support (only baseball and getting screwed repeatedly by Comcast tend to magically bridge this country's deep, partisan divide). Ultimately, I think we'll find that mindlessly trampling consumer broadband rights isn't quite the "red meat for the base" both Pai and O'Rielly believe it is in their own heads.
Other than the money, I really have to wonder why the FCC would be so adamant about gutting privacy protections, Net Neutrality principles, and basic consumer-friendly oversight. If there is a good reason for doing those things that does not involve large sums of money, I sure as shit cannot figure it out.
Re:
Re: Re:
They are inexorably linked, however they do not guarantee a portion of the other.
One can have power, without money, or resources.
One can have money, without power, or resources.
One can have resources, without power or money.
It's just that one or two of these can usually be "easily" traded for a portion of one or both of the others.
Re:
Idiot.
Re:
That's all you really need to know about this clown. He's received nearly $1m dollars in the last three years from major telcos, and has been in fasvour of them for a lot longer.
He is a baby-eating dingo.
Re:
Other than the money, I really have to wonder why the FCC would be so adamant about gutting privacy protections, Net Neutrality principles, and basic consumer-friendly oversight. If there is a good reason for doing those things that does not involve large sums of money, I sure as shit cannot figure it out.
It's a fundamental principles thing. To Pai and O'Rielly, they simply don't think the FCC should be regulating these issues at all. At best, they think of the FCC as a spectrum management agency. At worst, they think the entire agency should be shut down.
So when you view their actions through that lens it makes sense in a manner that is not corrupt. They simply believe the simplistic concept that "regulation bad" (as one of our vocal commenters here also believes), and thus they look to undermine restrictions on telcos at all opportunities, not realizing, of course, that that is a form of regulation in its own right that does much greater harm to innovation and consumers.
Re: Re:
the FCC caused this problem, a full shut down along with all of their rules protecting business is better than them staying alive where the rules now only protect the business.
TD is becoming a poster child for "Those who run face first into their destinies in vain attempts to avoid it!"
The moment you turn to a politician to save your ass, is the moment you give it away!
Go ahead, keep ignoring history, you will only repeat it!
The only thing history teaches is that people are terrible at learning from it!
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Uniform rules
Scratch that. OK, what if we all just ignore the antics in Washington, and set up our OWN government - of the people, for the people...
I see your point. Never mind.
One can only hope...
Re:
Eh, they could argue that they were appointed in “good faith”—that is, they believed Trump was not compromised at the time of their appointments—and likely keep their positions.
Re: Re:
In that case, they should be disqualified under the "you should not be out in public without a keeper to wipe up the trail of drool you leave wherever you go" doctrine.
Re:
A pointless affair, the entire government is compromised. Removing Trump will fix nothing. All it will do is give a bunch of clueless nuts a feel good ego boost.
It Trump would just shut his fucking pie hole a lot of snowflakes would begin to forget the turd.
Re: Re:
Only then would America be great again.
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I am okay with people disagreeing with me, I just called him an idiot for implying that I was pro-Trump just because I made the statement that Trump is hardly the only corrupt bastard we have to deal with in government.
Did not vote for Trump, but I do clearly see the hypocrisy of those that have lost their marbles over the guy.
So again, it is not the difference of opinion that makes him an idiot, just the level of ignorance of the facts.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I said I do not have THAT bias problem.
Everyone has a bias of some kind, some positive, some negative. I am betting your problem is a negative bias towards intelligence.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
If only we had more useful idiots. We could dump that pesky old constitution and make Trump supreme leader.
Like I said, it's too bad people pay attention. If they didn't we'd finally make America great again.
It's a shame that Trumps presidency has activated so many people. Now we are never going to be able to keep out refugees. We probably won't even be able to start another war in Iran for a while now.
Life sucks for us Trumpos right now.
I'm just hopeful that Steve Bannon will still be in the administration. We need more totally not evil guys like him. Keep the whitehouse cuck free!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Quite the contrary, people are NOT paying attention. They have been busy focused on a lot of superficial stuff. If they were paying attention... well let's just say Trump might be poor by now instead of sitting in an oval office.
"Life sucks for us Trumpos right now."
One thing I have learned from the Hillary sycophants, is that sycophants are called sycophants for a reason. The Trump sycophants are no different.
Your problem is that you have trouble with comprehension... making you an idiot. Your lame attempts at sarcasm are at least well understood, but you should peddle those on Trump supporters for better effect.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Anyone who has comprehension difficulties is an idiot - got it.
I learn something new every day, life is good :)
Re: Re:
The appointments, policies, and legislation pushed by the Trump administration will not “disappear” if Ol’ 45 stops speaking. They are real, tangible, and likely to damage this country for decades.
They are also not the domain of Trump alone. He did not drop the American Health Care Act on the GOP; the GOP came up with that and asked Trump to stamp it with his approval. Every policy position held by Trump has either been approved or endorsed by the GOP at large—everything from “the wall” to “less taxes for the rich” is part and parcel of that political party.
When laws and policies affect a wide swath of people whom politicians are supposed to serve, people do not “forget” about it. They look at those who enacted those laws and pushed those policies to either praise or berate them. As it so happens, a lot of policies and potential laws being pushed by the Trump administration will affect more people than I think even they could imagine—and not in a positive way. People should give him and the GOP hell for that. People should be telling their leaders, regardless of party, that a certain law or policy could have grave consequences for the average American citizen.
Trump is a symptom, yes; the larger disease is the political party that enabled him. The GOP does not want to look inward, as it will find nothing but spite for the broader American populace that Republicans are supposed to govern. How else can you explain a political party that grinds the processes of government to a halt just so they can say “the government doesn’t work”? And why should the American public “forget” that sort of thing?
Re: Re: Re:
And people will forget about it, as history shows. They have forgotten many times already!
"Trump is a symptom, yes; the larger disease is the political party that enabled him. The GOP does not want to look inward, as it will find nothing but spite for the broader American populace that Republicans are supposed to govern."
I agree, but you forgot to include the democrats along with that, leading to a larger problem called the Elecorate. A group of several million people that accept the corruption in their parties while lambasting the corruption in the opponents party.
Hypocrisy is a nasty affair, sort your own corruption before you can see clearly enough to sort another's!
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re:
What does one get when a lot of snowflakes accumulate upon an unleveled surface?
The potential for avalanche that's what ... do you want an avalanche? Because this is how you create an avalanche.
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I really do not expect you to have the mental fortitude to understand this, but that is quite normal around here.
In short, the Declaration of Independence and George Washington both figuratively and literally predicted what is going on right now. Heck a lot of founding fathers as well.
Your problem is your ignorance of history.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
I wonder if the "slowflakes" have it in them.
(no, that was not a typo)
Re:
Re: Re:
I can only imagine that the line of presidential succession will be at play in such a situation. There is no precedent for a special presidential election, and I cannot believe that the federal government is prepared for such a thing.
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
- Oh Noes !!!!
Re: Re:
When midterms come around congress will either flip or republicans will lose the majority. Then it's just a matter of containment.
I think America can stick it out until 2020 if the administration is contained by the people, congress, and the courts.
But we'll see.
I'm hopeful that sane dialogue can resume in time for 2020.
The ‘progressive agenda’ being pushed in so many settings is really an effort to use government as a means to redistribute hard earned assets from one group of people to favored interests.
I just love how everything these days is flipped upside down. If you want a good sound bite, just accuse your opposition of doing everything you're doing!
Re:
Re: Re:
I still do not know what they mean by this phrase ... it seems to morph into whatever suits their purpose, I suppose the same could be said about the "regressive agenda" being pushed by the opposition but this dichotomy seems unbalanced at the moment.
FCC commissioner is trying to Protect consumers
If our information were kept private, nobody would be able to monetize it. This would ultimately lead to the death of capitalism worldwide.
Re: FCC commissioner is trying to Protect consumers
There is a lot of metal in the human body. Maybe we can boil people down to make new coins.
*states introduce proposals to actually protect customers*
Pai: "No state rights!
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
Breakup AT&T ... again.
Curious
Re: Curious
Re: Curious
Socialism is always bad!
Yes O'Rielly, socialism is always bad.
Except for things like Social Security, Medicare, anti-monopoly laws, the public education system guaranteeing free education to all kids, the fire departments, the police departments, the justice system, etc.
Them and all those other things that are paid for tax payer expense are just fine despite being a socialist redistribution of wealth in some way!
But the very idea of net neutrality is horrible, because socialism is BAD! BAD! BAD!
Re: Socialism is always bad!
And of course the military. (Excluding private militias, but if they exist they're irrelevant in modern times. America's massive military budget is as large as most of the rest of the world's military budgets combined. Even setting aside the manpower and weapons, "socialism" refers to the government controlling that much of the economy through defense contracts.
Re:
How the F is he in charge?
Re: How the F is he in charge?
Well, asking any variation if Pai will be fired results in some form of yes. However, asking any variation of "Will the FCC get better during this term" results in some form of no.
As for an answer of why... I would go for 1 of 3 choices, all of them being Lobbyists. Take your pick.
States Rights
Re:
go to war pissant, hopefully I will be around to take over after the two largest evil groups in America kill each other off!
I don't think you know what that means.
