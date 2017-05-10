FBI Releases 'Study' Of Law Enforcement's Persecution Complex
In what may be an attempt to bolster now ex-FBI director James Comey's oft-derided "Ferguson Effect" claims, the FBI has released a "study" that gathers
facts feelings from law enforcement officers around the US and attempts to build a narrative somewhere between "life is unfair" and "there's a War on Cops." It's not a study. It's an opinion poll with the word "study" appended to it.
In short, the Ferguson Effect theory is this: cops are afraid to do their jobs because they're undergoing intense scrutiny in the wake of controversial shootings. It's bullshit, but there are plenty of law enforcement officials willing to stake their reputations on assertions that portray their officers as cowards. Faced with heightened public scrutiny, officers are apparently deciding to do less work than before, supposedly to head off any misrepresentation of their tactics.
The FBI's study involved interviewing officers and supervisors at agencies where an officer had been killed in the line of duty. It studied the background of the assailants, but that appears to be the end of any factual basis for claims made. What these stats show is most attacks on officers involved a person who didn't want to be arrested. A smaller percentage of attacks were motivated by a desire to hurt cops.
Despite these conclusions, the FBI's study pushes forward with an officer-driven narrative that follows the War on Cops/Ferguson Effect: supposedly-increased violence towards cops (not supported by line-of-duty death statistics) and "de-policing." I supposed the FBI's "impartiality" restrained it from challenging contradictory and false assertions provided to it by officers. From the study [PDF]:
Since 2014 multiple high-profile police incidents across the country have occurred that law enforcement officials believe influenced the mindset and behaviors of the assailants. Specifically, the Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson, MO, in 2014, and the social disturbances that followed, initiated a movement that some perceived made it socially acceptable to challenge and discredit the actions of law enforcement. This attitude was fueled by the narrative of police misconduct and excessive force perpetuated through politicians and the media.
This narrative has apparently risen unbidden. It couldn't possibly have been the result of multiple DOJ civil rights investigations and the rise of non-police-controlled cameras. In other words, it couldn't possibly be the result of verifiable evidence, rather than hurt feelings of police officers who fear they're no longer viewed as minor deities.
Law enforcement agencies also complained they're no longer able to provide the only narrative after incidents of abuse or violence.
Due to the coverage of the high-profile police incidents, it appears that immediately following the incidents, assailants were constantly exposed to a singular narrative by news organizations and social media of police misconduct and wrong-doing. In many cases, this singular narrative came from the subject's friends and family, and witnesses to the incident who often knew the subject, long before law enforcement provided their findings to the public.
Reading this is like asking a four-year-old for their opinion on current events. This is so self-centered, self-pitying and bereft of awareness, it's ridiculous. The standard M.O. following the killing of someone by a police officer is to get the dead person's rap sheet into journalists' hands as quickly as possible. Meanwhile, the officer's agency will refuse to provide any information on the officer involved (in most cases, not even the officer's name) until everything is thoroughly investigated, which means weeks or months will pass before law enforcement is ready to tell its side of the story.
Both of these bogus assertions lead to a third: the inability of law enforcement to control the narrative has "emboldened" arrestees, making them less compliant, more argumentative, and more likely to engage in violence. The officers surveyed also threw out the following, which is so unmoored from reality, it calls their judgment into question:
Across the country, law enforcement officials link the de-criminalization of drugs to the increase in violent attacks on law enforcement.
If this were even remotely true, the number of officers killed in the line of duty should have dropped dramatically during the late 80s and early 90s when new, extremely-harsh statutory minimums were put into place in response to the crack epidemic. And those numbers should be on the rise in recent years, as marijuana legalization and sentencing reform efforts have taken hold. None of what's asserted by officers is reflected in killed in the line of duty stats. If anything, it shows deaths have decreased as legalization efforts have increased.
And, as officers have felt less support from non-cops and been subjected to unprecedented scrutiny (i.e., more than none), they've felt less and less like doing the job taxpayers are paying them to do.
The above-referenced factors have had the effect of "de-policing" in law enforcement agencies across the country, which the assailants have exploited. Departments - and individual officers - have increasingly made the conscious decision to stop engaging in proactive policing. The intense scrutiny and criticism law enforcement has received in the wake of several high-profile incidents has caused several officers to (1) "become scared and demoralized" and (2) avoid interacting with the community.
Let's just repeat this simple fact: being a law enforcement officer is not compulsory. If you no longer feel you can do the job, or don't like the working conditions, leave. Find something else to do. Taxpayers aren't interested in being under-served by officers who can't stand the heat but are unwilling to leave the kitchen.
I realize this is a facile response. Leaving a job, much less a career, is a very difficult thing to do. But these are facile answers. And they're being given by officers who are finding out they need to do their jobs better in the future, but are clearly unwilling to improve themselves or their agencies. Instead, they'd rather blame everyone outside of law enforcement for their problems, when years of opacity and unquestioned authority have turned them into the officers and officials they are.
We usually see the worst of law enforcement when it comes to the media. But we generally see the worst of all members of the public when filtered through this narrow lens. Police work is a customer service job, albeit one that grants employees an incredible amount of leeway to perform their duties.
The worst will be what's remembered. That may seem unfair, but that's just the way it is. United Airlines may fly millions of passenger miles without complaint, but it will be remembered for a long, long time as the airline that booted a paying passenger from its plane using law enforcement as the stick. (There was no carrot.) The same goes for law enforcement agencies.
The FBI's study contains no indication officers are willing to surmount the challenges of this era of policing. There's no sign officers are interested in making the effort needed to change the public's perception. Instead, it's an open airing of grievances that may have had limited therapeutic value for responding officers, but does nothing to repair the relationship between law enforcement and the public.
Stood on a hood and emptied a weapon into innocent people - No Charges.
Peppersprayed unarmed detained women, later claiming magic ninjas had appeared threatening him & then vanished as he sprayed - No Charges.
Handcuffed suspect in a patrol car managed to bend the laws of physics producing a gun from another dimension & bending his arms to shoot himself in the head - No Charges.
Rolled up on a child with a toy weapon & shot him dead before issuing any commands - No Charges.
Asked for drivers ID after driver informed them he was permitted to carry a weapon, shot driver as he reached for his ID - No Charges.
Shot a suspect, left him on the ground bleeding while comforting the shooter & not rendering aid or calling for aid - No Charges.
Stole from a pot dispensary & cried rights violation because they missed 1 of the cameras which caught them abusing citizens & theft - Still waiting for charges.
Often when they dare to bring charges, there is no justice. If an officer is punished, the Union demands arbitration and FORCES the force to take back an officer who was found guilty of breaking the law... with back pay.
Police are being trained to be terrified of citizens, that black citizens especially, have secret powers ala Dragon Ball Z where they can power themselves up & need to be shot before their power gets over 9000.
They claim everything is a plot to get them, that its just a narrative to discredit them... yet they often turn a blind eye to their brother officers breaking the law because their code requires them to protect the image over citizens.
Pulled over many women & demanded sexual favors - Only charged after he picked the wrong black woman who wasn't a hooker to abuse.
Molested children - Only charged when they went to an outside agency.
Trafficked in CP - Only busted when an outside agency catches them.
Locked someone in a room and left them to die - No charges.
Boiled a human being ALIVE for shitting on the floor - No Charges.
Cut off a prisoners water for over a week resulting in death - they MIGHT charge them.
Dash & Bodycam videos disappearing or the machinery not working or being activated - No Charges.
Cams being disabled on purpose - No Charges or repairs.
Perhaps if they stopped acting like a gang more interested in playing the victim while raping, robbing, murdering & covering those events up people might have a different view of them.
They are not above the law, but you wouldn't know it from how things play out. Prosecutors warned to not bring charges or the gang will tank other cases. Prior bad acts locked from view of Juries, who might suspend the cop halo effect to know the officer testifying has been busted multiple times for lying on the stand.
But yes, there is no basis in reality for why people film police actions as offical recordings often vanish. There isn't a bodycount of citizens (notice they didn;t have those numbers to put in the report because they ignored the rules about finally reporting them) to go next to the officers because we matter less.
When the LE mentality is US vs THEM, why are they shocked that THEM are very worried at any interaction with them because they know US can kill, lie, destroy evidence, and walk with a repurposed military ribbon?
I'd like to put at least some balance to that narrative. It would be akin to saying "if you don't love your country the way it is with all those problems then leave". I've already had a few interactions with cops and there's a guy I studied with that is a cop. That said, there are numerous problems on how they are treated by the Government itself, with how budgets are allocated, accountability against abuse by higher ranks and others. Of course this is here, not in the US but I'd guess that good cops in the US do see problems that need solving including the fallout from dipshits that call themselves cops abusing their position and making lives harder for good cops elsewhere.
I would use the "love it or leave it" narrative cautiously anywhere that involves public interests.
That said, I am not criticizing this article specifically because there is context to the phrase I emphasized above. Cops should be held to a higher standard. If I screw up an engineering project and people get killed as a result I am going to face scrutiny and I will be held accountable. If I do something wrong to a patient and he/she dies as a result I am going to be investigated (specially if it keeps happening) so cops should be held to the same standards at the very least. However, having so much power over another citizen (doctors and engineers can't screw your life as they please, only from killing or injuring you due to an error or failure) they should be held to a higher standard to discourage arbitrary actions and abuses. If this specific point is too much and you can't just follow the damn law and actually work to protect everybody regardless of political position, skin color or whatever reason then yes, just leave.
Sry about the long post but I thought it was important to outline this.
Think like a cop for a moment:
Let's see...if I told the truth, admitted responsibility, that's my career down the drain. I'd go to jail, and probably end up murdered myself or doing slave labor for some corporation. I don't want to be dead or a slave.
But if I lie, make out that it was a 'bad guy' and he 'drew his gun first' and stuff, I know I can get away with it. I know, it's throwing someone else under the bus to save myself, but at least they're already dead, it can't get any worse for them.
Really, it's not my fault. Tell a lie and everyone lives (except my victim), tell the truth and I'm as good as dead. If you punish people for being honest, don't be surprised when I start lying to you.
--
Okay, I'm done thinking like a cop.
You know, maybe it's time to stop relying on the police entirely.
Get to know your neighbors, find people who are having trouble (poor or drug addicted or whatever) and help them, protest bad conditions in prisons, encourage voting in elections...
...Does anyone get to know their neighbors anymore? I honestly don't, I'm antisocial.
I know this is going to be held for moderation, but it has to be said
When policemen get assaulted or killed, you cheer and celebrate.
I hope Shiva takes down this cesspool of anti-establishment, anti-law, anti-law enforcement pirate apologists.
Re: I know...
By contrast, this site reports frequently on policemen killing suspects (or innocents), taking money at traffic stops under the guide of asset forfeiture, and almost never being held responsible for it by other officers or members of the government.
So yes, we complain when 'criminals' are murdered by police. And I'll be honest, that 'Thin Blue Line' post here just a couple of days ago? I read the bit near the end about the number police killed in the line of duty, and, I'm not making this up, my first thought was 'I wish it was higher'.
Re: I know this is going to be held for moderation, but it has to be said
Back up what you claim or continue looking like a deranged loon.
You can't link to any articles supporting your narrative because they do not exist. You enjoy spinning what you imagine the stories are REALLY about, while ignoring the actual content of them.
I hear you throwing out a buncha insults, you should be cautious... if Shiva wins you could find yourself being sued for a bajillion dollars. But then you are sure you are a paragon of virtue & its everyone else who is wrong.
As I am more and more want to do...
ByeFelecia.gif
Re: I know this is going to be held for moderation, but it has to be said
Re: I know this is going to be held for moderation, but it has to be said
Would you care to respond with evidence in support of your claims?
...
Not expecting a reply as these types of folk throw the shit but can not take it.
Re: I know this is going to be held for moderation, but it has to be said
Though, at least you've stopped whining like a little baby about people mocking you and reporting you, so that's almost a breath of fresh air.
Anyway, where will you obsessively whine and post if this site is shut down? Because there's others that will mock you and your heroes just as mercilessly. Unlike you, we don't lie about what we see, we just call you people out for who you are, and we can do that from anywhere.
Re: I know this is going to be held for moderation, but it has to be said
What the articles always point out is that some officers don't stick to the law and almost always gets away with it and that corrupts law-enforcement as a whole.
Besides that, when has there ever been an article that cheers assaults and deaths of policemen?
It seems to me that you are the one who is anti-law and anti-law enforcement since you want the "bad apples" to stay and ruin the whole barrel even more.
Re: Re: I know this is going to be held for moderation, but it has to be said
I have no doubt that some person exercising the anonymous posting facilities he abuses have indeed said such things, but to pretend that such things are said in the articles is disingenuous at best.
"It seems to me that you are the one who is anti-law and anti-law enforcement"
He's an interesting case study in mental illness, but the only stance he'll take is whatever he thinks in contradictory to Techdirt's stance. Even if he either gets that wrong or ends up supporting some truly despicable stances in the process.
Re: I know this is going to be held for moderation, but it has to be said
Expected you to show up thumping your chest in moral umbrage as usual, and contrary to what you consistently claim, all these responses within three hours of posting show that your garbage isn't being monitored as closely as you'd like to claim, just to bolster your obsessive grasp for martyrdom.
Seems that the intelligent aren't just turned away from jobs in the police force; they get turned away from the PR department too. That'd explain you, for starters.
Comey
Ferguson Effect
When I think Ferguson Effect I think of the lines of officers which I got to see in real time from cameras on the ground during the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri. To the last guy, and contrary to every firearms safety regimen I've known, they had their rifles and shotguns trained on the (unarmed) public, and I was turning blue in fear that someone was going to accidentally discharge his weapon and set off a massacre.
Later on, they'd climb in/on their bearcat mine-proof transports and go to town raining tear gas cannisters all over the neighborhood for no discernable tactical reason, except to show they can piss anywhere they want. Rebel yelling was involved.
For me, the Ferguson Effect is when I looked at all this and asked myself what the fuck happened to the police to turn them into this?
FTFY
Picking Cherries
From the article:
This falls a little short of representing a random sample of officers. Choosing people who have suffered traumatic losses is less than ideal in terms of deciding how the broader population view their situations.
The History of Police Brutality Did Not Begin in 2014
Specifically, the Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson, MO, in 2014, and the social disturbances that followed, initiated a movement that some perceived made it socially acceptable to challenge and discredit the actions of law enforcement.
Unfortunately for those within the law enforcement community keen on controlling the police brutality narrative history did not begin with the police response to the protests of Mike Brown's death in 2014.
There have been enumerable past instances where the unprofessional actions of law enforcement easily surpass the defective police response in Ferguson as these few cases listed below will attest (if you look there are thousands of examples littering the dustbin of history):
LAPD Rodney King, Chicago PD's history of torture, NYPD's torture of Abner Loumiea, FBI COINPRO, police use of violence to break up peaceful civil rights marches in 1950's - 1970's, OK Corral.
The point is the history of police brutality in the US did not begin in 2014 any person or entity claiming as such is full of malarkey.
As for challenging and discrediting the actions of law enforcement it is every citizens duty to question those who have been granted the authority to govern whether they be law enforcement, politicians or admirals. If those holding public positions within government do not like being held accountable for their actions (oversight) they are free to resign and ply their skills in the private sector.
