Bad Take: Rep. Sensenbrenner's Response Over Internet Privacy Concerns: 'Nobody's Got To Use The Internet'
from the and-nobody's-got-to-vote-for-you-either dept
As we've explained, with Congress voting (and the President signing) a bill to kill off the FCC's broadband privacy rules, things are not necessarily as bad as some might have you believe, but they're still bad. And lots and lots of people seem to be asking their elected representatives why they did this. After all, despite the fact that the vast majority of both Republican and Democratic voters supported the rules (as they did with net neutrality rules as well...), in Congress everyone lined up along party lines over this issue, with Republican members of Congress voting down the rules.
At least some are now facing backlash over this... and they don't seem to be handling it well. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner seems to have what may be the worst possible take on this after being asked about it. He told a constituent, to maybe just not use the internet if you don't like it. That linked article only has part of the quote, but here's the video of the question and the response:
.@JimPressOffice tells his constituents not to use the internet if they don't like his vote to sell out their privacy to advertisers. #wi05 pic.twitter.com/lSVVx8OclO
— Brad Bainum (@bradbainum) April 13, 2017
The questioner points out, correctly, that for individual services, like Facebook, people have a choice of how much they actually use them or what info they give, but for your overall ISP that's not true -- and also notes that there aren't competitive options. Sensenbrenner's answer is... maddeningly nonsensical and wrong, and basically ignores everything the questioner just said to him:
"You know, again, nobody's got to use the internet. And the thing is, if you start regulating the internet like a utility, if you did that right at the beginning, we'd have no internet. Internet companies have invested an awful lot of money in having almost universal services, now. And the fact is, you know, I don’t think it’s my job to tell you that you cannot get advertising through your information being sold. My job, I think, is to tell you that you have the opportunity to do it and then you take it upon yourself to make the choice that the government should give you. And that's what the law has been and I think we ought to have more choices, rather than fewer choices, with the government controlling our everyday lives.”
Now, it's a live situation, and perhaps Rep. Sensenbrenner misspoke. But, no, his press office doubled down on this when someone called it out on Twitter. Amusingly, the press office was trying to parse the difference between "don't use the internet" (as a Tweeter claimed Sensenbrenner said) and "you have a choice" which is... well... not a very big difference, despite his press office claiming it's a "big difference."
The idea that people "have a choice" in using the internet today is laughably out of touch. Indeed, so many things that people rely on today pretty much require the internet. Jobs, transportation, housing and more frequently require the internet. And, to put an even stronger "WTF" on Sensenbrenner's misguided statement: a big part of the problem here is the very lack of choice. The vast majority of Americans have no real choice when it comes to getting true broadband access -- as the very questioner stated, and which Sensenbrenner totally ignored. Thanks to bad policies, we have a non-competitive market, where if you want broadband, you basically have to go with one company, and then it gets access to a ton of data about you.
If Sensenbrenner truly meant what he said here, he'd have been against rolling back the rules. As small ISP boss Dane Jasper recently noted on our podcast, without these privacy rules, it actually gives the giant providers that much more power over the smaller upstarts, and makes it harder for the small providers to compete.
Also, Sensenbrenner is simply flat out wrong with his argument about "if the internet was regulated like a utility at the beginning" because it WAS regulated like a utility at the beginning and it resulted in tons of competition and innovation. Indeed, for most of the internet's early rise it was treated as a utility in terms of things like open access and line sharing. And privacy rules. It's only more recently that that went away.
Also, I have no clue what Sensenbrenner is trying to say when he says: "I don't think it's my job to tell you that you cannot get advertising through your information being sold. My job, I think, is to tell you that you have the opportunity to do it and then you take it upon yourself to make the choice that the government should give you." What does that even mean? First of all, it was the FCC's job, and it did so. What Sensenbrenner did here was to roll back what the FCC said. Second, even with the rules, it never said that "you cannot get advertising through your information being sold." All the rules did was say that ISPs had to tell you about it and offer clear options on how you controlled your data. Third, seriously, what is he saying when he says his job is "to tell you that you have the opportunity to do it and then you take it upon yourself to make the choice that the government should give you." I honestly keep reading that sentence and cannot parse it. The privacy rules were what gave individuals choices. It gave them choices in how their data could be used. Rolling back those rules takes away the choice.
For years, we've pointed out that Congress appears totally and completely out of touch when it comes to basic tech policy -- especially related to the internet. Jim Sensenbrenner's vote and statements on this issue have only confirmed that basic fact.
Cut off his internet
Back up you stance Sensenbrenner, go internet free for just 30 days. Your office, your staff and your residence, no internet, no wifi, no cellular data.
I'm sure someone out there can help him with this.
Re: Cut off his internet
Keep in mind that this is a guy who still writes his letters on a 1971 IBM Selectric II typewriter.
Dunno if it's because he likes the old technology, or if - like several Congressman who say "they don't use email" and have their aides use it for them - it's about bypassing email archiving laws.
Re: Cut off his internet
Pretty much all electronic payments these days are processed via internet connections. Let's see how he manages without.
Re: Re: Cut off his internet
Republicans, free market, and totalitarians
Re: Republicans, free market, and totalitarians
Who knew ... not like any of those liars actually detailed wtf they were talking about while spewing that total bs. Dog whistle for some, complete bs for most everyone else. But they won the electoral college and that means everyone marches in lock step - right? ... lol. What's next, a law forbidding any criticism of these asshats?
I serve you up on a plate for them, because I care about them more.
They told me this was fine and only unamerican bastards would be against it.
They pay me to do what they want, so suck it up.
Drink the poisoned water or go without.
Not even any unpoisoned alternative for us.
No Internet is nothing to him just like going through a checkout line was
a first time experience for Geoege Bush.
Re: Drink the poisoned water or go without.
When called out on their ignorance they deflect in several ways, some of which are a big concern as it sheds light upon how screwed we all are - including the ignorant idiots, but they are too stupid to even realize or acknowledge same.
Re:
Let's take away his typewriter, abacus, and quill pen and see how this wrinkled bag of pus gets along.
And every time you see him, asked if he, or anybody he knows, used the Internet in the past 24 hours.
1984
Re: 1984
The guy who introduced the Patriot Act in 2001 would never say that!
He'd enact it without consulting you.
Seems to me when the internet was dial-up it was regulated. There were at least 6 different ISP's in my area and prices were competitively lowered to about $7.00 a month. Now I have 1 ISP with truly fast speeds (Comcast).
The biggest mistake was never opening up the last mile.
Re:
This implies they do not have your best interests in mind.
And yet we still refer to this as a representative form of government ... really? I thought everyone was supposed to be represented, not just the uber riche. Now I'm told that the proles simply need to suck it up. You got yours, screw everyone else.
Re:
It was way back then when the last mile closed up and it was AT&T or whoever your local phone company was for DSL service or your cable company for Internet and that was pretty much it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
TSA Precheck
See! I don't have a choice.
Re: TSA Precheck
You don't need that job.
You don't need to live.
Re: Re: TSA Precheck
we don't NEED modern plumbing.
we can all be Amish!
FTFY
would be far more correct as "...completely out of touch when it comes to basic technology"
Re: FTFY
Thank you, Congressman Mike Bost, for voting to end our internet privacy. Your browsing history can now be sold by ATT and Charter. Imagine the fun of discovering from Walmart or any other retailer that your 14-year-old daughter is pregnant.
Sorry for putting this here, but it needs wider attention.
Loud Howard: "WE CAN ALL LIVE IN AN AGRARIAN SOCIETY!"
a little bit later...
Loud Howard: "THAT'S IT, WE'RE ALL FARMERS!"
To me, he'll always be the petulant politician who was so mad that people were talking about Guantanamo Bay at a PATRIOT Act hearing in 2005 that he abruptly gaveled the session to a close, took the gavel with him and then cut the mics of the other reps.
http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2005/06/10/AR2005061002110.html
I'm shocked -- shocked -- that someone with that thin of a skin would show even greater levels of contempt for the public.
I have got my popcorn
what could be better?
Like I said before Trump was in power, the actions that democrats are taking will help ENSURE that someone like Trump will be elected into office.
Now, we have the reverse of it at play. Right now the actions of the republics will help to put someone like Hillary in next time around.
Just as George Washington foretold in his farewell address if we keep sticking to political parties... "the dominance of one party over the other, sharpened by the spirit of revenge will reduce government to a despotism!"
If you liked Obama, then you have ZERO standing to bitch about Trump, because you helped bring him here, you need to sleep in the bed you helped make. Those of you that like Trump, your hate for Obama was bankrupt!
when this kind of buttikus maximus is presented as a party's offering you realize why we shouldn't have political parties.
Re:
Better analogy is to state that government is terrible at everything it does, so if you want something done right, get government involved. Sure there are some things you cannot avoid the involvement of government, those are narrow and few, and SHOULD kept that way!
Even churches share information primarily through the internet these days. During Easter service on Sunday the church I was in read off a web address to locate materials. I suppose nobody has to eat, or leave their own home, but they certainly feel necessary to modern life each in their own right.
And We The People keep electing them, so who's further out of touch?
