 
<< Latest Exploit Dump By Shadow Brokers Contains...
 tdicon 

Say That Again

by Mike Masnick

Mon, Apr 17th 2017 6:19am


Filed Under:
broadband, competition, fcc, internet, jim sensenbrenner, privacy



Bad Take: Rep. Sensenbrenner's Response Over Internet Privacy Concerns: 'Nobody's Got To Use The Internet'

from the and-nobody's-got-to-vote-for-you-either dept

As we've explained, with Congress voting (and the President signing) a bill to kill off the FCC's broadband privacy rules, things are not necessarily as bad as some might have you believe, but they're still bad. And lots and lots of people seem to be asking their elected representatives why they did this. After all, despite the fact that the vast majority of both Republican and Democratic voters supported the rules (as they did with net neutrality rules as well...), in Congress everyone lined up along party lines over this issue, with Republican members of Congress voting down the rules.

At least some are now facing backlash over this... and they don't seem to be handling it well. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner seems to have what may be the worst possible take on this after being asked about it. He told a constituent, to maybe just not use the internet if you don't like it. That linked article only has part of the quote, but here's the video of the question and the response:

The questioner points out, correctly, that for individual services, like Facebook, people have a choice of how much they actually use them or what info they give, but for your overall ISP that's not true -- and also notes that there aren't competitive options. Sensenbrenner's answer is... maddeningly nonsensical and wrong, and basically ignores everything the questioner just said to him:

"You know, again, nobody's got to use the internet. And the thing is, if you start regulating the internet like a utility, if you did that right at the beginning, we'd have no internet. Internet companies have invested an awful lot of money in having almost universal services, now. And the fact is, you know, I don’t think it’s my job to tell you that you cannot get advertising through your information being sold. My job, I think, is to tell you that you have the opportunity to do it and then you take it upon yourself to make the choice that the government should give you. And that's what the law has been and I think we ought to have more choices, rather than fewer choices, with the government controlling our everyday lives.”

Now, it's a live situation, and perhaps Rep. Sensenbrenner misspoke. But, no, his press office doubled down on this when someone called it out on Twitter. Amusingly, the press office was trying to parse the difference between "don't use the internet" (as a Tweeter claimed Sensenbrenner said) and "you have a choice" which is... well... not a very big difference, despite his press office claiming it's a "big difference."

The idea that people "have a choice" in using the internet today is laughably out of touch. Indeed, so many things that people rely on today pretty much require the internet. Jobs, transportation, housing and more frequently require the internet. And, to put an even stronger "WTF" on Sensenbrenner's misguided statement: a big part of the problem here is the very lack of choice. The vast majority of Americans have no real choice when it comes to getting true broadband access -- as the very questioner stated, and which Sensenbrenner totally ignored. Thanks to bad policies, we have a non-competitive market, where if you want broadband, you basically have to go with one company, and then it gets access to a ton of data about you.

If Sensenbrenner truly meant what he said here, he'd have been against rolling back the rules. As small ISP boss Dane Jasper recently noted on our podcast, without these privacy rules, it actually gives the giant providers that much more power over the smaller upstarts, and makes it harder for the small providers to compete.

Also, Sensenbrenner is simply flat out wrong with his argument about "if the internet was regulated like a utility at the beginning" because it WAS regulated like a utility at the beginning and it resulted in tons of competition and innovation. Indeed, for most of the internet's early rise it was treated as a utility in terms of things like open access and line sharing. And privacy rules. It's only more recently that that went away.

Also, I have no clue what Sensenbrenner is trying to say when he says: "I don't think it's my job to tell you that you cannot get advertising through your information being sold. My job, I think, is to tell you that you have the opportunity to do it and then you take it upon yourself to make the choice that the government should give you." What does that even mean? First of all, it was the FCC's job, and it did so. What Sensenbrenner did here was to roll back what the FCC said. Second, even with the rules, it never said that "you cannot get advertising through your information being sold." All the rules did was say that ISPs had to tell you about it and offer clear options on how you controlled your data. Third, seriously, what is he saying when he says his job is "to tell you that you have the opportunity to do it and then you take it upon yourself to make the choice that the government should give you." I honestly keep reading that sentence and cannot parse it. The privacy rules were what gave individuals choices. It gave them choices in how their data could be used. Rolling back those rules takes away the choice.

For years, we've pointed out that Congress appears totally and completely out of touch when it comes to basic tech policy -- especially related to the internet. Jim Sensenbrenner's vote and statements on this issue have only confirmed that basic fact.

34 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    D.C. Pathogen (profile), 17 Apr 2017 @ 6:32am

    Cut off his internet

    If you don't have to use the internet - don't.
    Back up you stance Sensenbrenner, go internet free for just 30 days. Your office, your staff and your residence, no internet, no wifi, no cellular data.

    I'm sure someone out there can help him with this.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 17 Apr 2017 @ 7:26am

      Re: Cut off his internet

      Keep in mind that this is a guy who still writes his letters on a 1971 IBM Selectric II typewriter.

      Dunno if it's because he likes the old technology, or if - like several Congressman who say "they don't use email" and have their aides use it for them - it's about bypassing email archiving laws.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Apr 2017 @ 8:07am

      Re: Cut off his internet

      also, cut off his credit/debit cards too.
      Pretty much all electronic payments these days are processed via internet connections. Let's see how he manages without.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 17 Apr 2017 @ 8:18am

        Re: Re: Cut off his internet

        And forbid any method of withdrawing cash that requires net connection such as ATMs, cashback, branch locations of the bank, etc.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Median Wilfred, 17 Apr 2017 @ 6:34am

    Republicans, free market, and totalitarians

    For the last 20 years, it appears that Republicans are against government being in charge, but are 110% in favor of churches and corporations being absolute rulers. Citizens exist solely to vote Republican, get fleeced by churches and overpay already bloated monopoly corporations. What the fuck?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Apr 2017 @ 7:02am

      Re: Republicans, free market, and totalitarians

      Apparently that is what makes America "Great Again" ...

      Who knew ... not like any of those liars actually detailed wtf they were talking about while spewing that total bs. Dog whistle for some, complete bs for most everyone else. But they won the electoral college and that means everyone marches in lock step - right? ... lol. What's next, a law forbidding any criticism of these asshats?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 17 Apr 2017 @ 6:37am

    My job is to screw the people who elected me for a few silver coins from the industry.
    I serve you up on a plate for them, because I care about them more.
    They told me this was fine and only unamerican bastards would be against it.
    They pay me to do what they want, so suck it up.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Ed Allen, 17 Apr 2017 @ 6:42am

    Drink the poisoned water or go without.

    That is closer to the "choice" he provided us.

    Not even any unpoisoned alternative for us.

    No Internet is nothing to him just like going through a checkout line was
    a first time experience for Geoege Bush.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Apr 2017 @ 7:08am

      Re: Drink the poisoned water or go without.

      It appears that some of our elite congressional representatives are a tad bit ignorant - I'm shocked.

      When called out on their ignorance they deflect in several ways, some of which are a big concern as it sheds light upon how screwed we all are - including the ignorant idiots, but they are too stupid to even realize or acknowledge same.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Apr 2017 @ 6:48am

    BREAKING: Old, out-of-touch man who doesn't use something thinks no one else needs to as well.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Apr 2017 @ 8:54am

      Re:

      ^^^ This. ^^^

      Let's take away his typewriter, abacus, and quill pen and see how this wrinkled bag of pus gets along.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 17 Apr 2017 @ 6:53am

    If I was an opponent, I would plaster, "You know, again, nobody's got to use the internet."- R-Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner everywhere.

    And every time you see him, asked if he, or anybody he knows, used the Internet in the past 24 hours.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    TheOtherDude, 17 Apr 2017 @ 6:59am

    1984

    Shut up and do as your told citizen!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Rob (profile), 17 Apr 2017 @ 7:02am

    "You know, again, nobody's got to use the internet. And the thing is, if you start regulating the internet like a utility, if you did that right at the beginning, we'd have no internet."

    Seems to me when the internet was dial-up it was regulated. There were at least 6 different ISP's in my area and prices were competitively lowered to about $7.00 a month. Now I have 1 ISP with truly fast speeds (Comcast).

    The biggest mistake was never opening up the last mile.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Apr 2017 @ 7:16am

      Re:

      What you consider to be a mistake, they call a huge success - big surprise huh.

      This implies they do not have your best interests in mind.
      And yet we still refer to this as a representative form of government ... really? I thought everyone was supposed to be represented, not just the uber riche. Now I'm told that the proles simply need to suck it up. You got yours, screw everyone else.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Apr 2017 @ 7:27am

      Re:

      The last mile was opened up! I don't know if people remembered this, but you could get DSL service from a number of company's. I in fact had SDLS service from this one company early on which most DSL service is ADSL. So that last mile, the one going to your house was OPEN. Of course they ended up going out of business. I lost high speed Internet. So I tried getting DSL service from AT&T and they told me I was to far away, so I ended up getting ISDN. That was 64kbps per B channel. Which was faster then a Phone Modem, not by a whole lot, and you could double that using both B channels. It wasn't exactly fast, and it wasn't exactly cheap. Especally using both B channels at once. I couldn't wait until Comcast Internet came to town. I heard it was coming, so I went out and got a cable modem, Plugged it in and waited until it made a connection after a few weeks. Called Comcast, at first they said they didn't have service in my area yet, but in the end I finally was connected up. So I must of been one of the first in town back then to get Cable Internet.

      It was way back then when the last mile closed up and it was AT&T or whoever your local phone company was for DSL service or your cable company for Internet and that was pretty much it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Apr 2017 @ 7:13am

    Let's stop calling them "out of touch" because now it is just a euphemism for "lying and selling us out". He knows he's being an obtuse dickweed and we should call him as such. Who says we should respect dickweeds like this?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Apr 2017 @ 7:14am

    TSA Precheck

    Recently I applied for and received TSA Precheck authorization. I had no choice but to apply over the web. After the initial application was approved, I had to visit a TSA office in person. But, the initial stuff HAD to done over the web.

    See! I don't have a choice.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Apr 2017 @ 7:17am

    Nobody's got to use Google either, but sadly that doesn't stop tools like My_Name_Here from throwing a hissy fit about it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TheResidentSkeptic (profile), 17 Apr 2017 @ 7:28am

    FTFY

    This phrase: "...completely out of touch when it comes to basic tech policy"

    would be far more correct as "...completely out of touch when it comes to basic technology"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous, 17 Apr 2017 @ 7:36am

    Had an anonymous sound-off letter published in the local paper today:

    Thank you, Congressman Mike Bost, for voting to end our internet privacy. Your browsing history can now be sold by ATT and Charter. Imagine the fun of discovering from Walmart or any other retailer that your 14-year-old daughter is pregnant.

    Sorry for putting this here, but it needs wider attention.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ryunosuke (profile), 17 Apr 2017 @ 7:54am

    reminds me of the Dilbert Y2K cartoon.


    Loud Howard: "WE CAN ALL LIVE IN AN AGRARIAN SOCIETY!"

    a little bit later...

    Loud Howard: "THAT'S IT, WE'RE ALL FARMERS!"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Apr 2017 @ 8:01am

    <edit> A problem understanding technology == a problem understanding reality

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    JD, 17 Apr 2017 @ 8:18am

    To me, he'll always be the petulant politician who was so mad that people were talking about Guantanamo Bay at a PATRIOT Act hearing in 2005 that he abruptly gaveled the session to a close, took the gavel with him and then cut the mics of the other reps.

    http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2005/06/10/AR2005061002110.html

    I'm shocked -- shocked -- that someone with that thin of a skin would show even greater levels of contempt for the public.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Apr 2017 @ 8:21am

    I have got my popcorn

    I have my entertainment...

    what could be better?

    Like I said before Trump was in power, the actions that democrats are taking will help ENSURE that someone like Trump will be elected into office.

    Now, we have the reverse of it at play. Right now the actions of the republics will help to put someone like Hillary in next time around.

    Just as George Washington foretold in his farewell address if we keep sticking to political parties... "the dominance of one party over the other, sharpened by the spirit of revenge will reduce government to a despotism!"

    If you liked Obama, then you have ZERO standing to bitch about Trump, because you helped bring him here, you need to sleep in the bed you helped make. Those of you that like Trump, your hate for Obama was bankrupt!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    wshuff (profile), 17 Apr 2017 @ 8:37am

    Corporations: "All Your Lives Are Belong To Us!"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Apr 2017 @ 8:37am

    exhibit b in why our government no longer works.

    when this kind of buttikus maximus is presented as a party's offering you realize why we shouldn't have political parties.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Apr 2017 @ 8:45am

      Re:

      Oh, government WORKS, just not in the way we want it!

      Better analogy is to state that government is terrible at everything it does, so if you want something done right, get government involved. Sure there are some things you cannot avoid the involvement of government, those are narrow and few, and SHOULD kept that way!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Apr 2017 @ 8:52am

    > "You know, again, nobody's got to use the internet."

    Even churches share information primarily through the internet these days. During Easter service on Sunday the church I was in read off a web address to locate materials. I suppose nobody has to eat, or leave their own home, but they certainly feel necessary to modern life each in their own right.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    UniKyrn, 17 Apr 2017 @ 8:56am

    "... Congress appears totally and completely out of touch ..."

    And We The People keep electing them, so who's further out of touch?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Latest Exploit Dump By Shadow Brokers Contains...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

06:19 Bad Take: Rep. Sensenbrenner's Response Over Internet Privacy Concerns: 'Nobody's Got To Use The Internet' (34)
03:22 Latest Exploit Dump By Shadow Brokers Contains Easy-To-Use Windows Exploits, Most Already Patched By Microsoft (9)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (0)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: April 9th - 15th (0)

Friday

19:39 Copyright Society's 'World IP Day' Lesson: Give Us Your Copyrights For Nothing (18)
15:44 Oregon Cop's Inability To Keep His Hands Off A Resident's Phone Costs Taxpayers $85,000 In Legal Fees (12)
13:39 That Was Fast: Denuvo's Version 3 Update Has Been Cracked (13)
11:45 EFF Goes To Court To Stop Australian Patent Troll From Stifling Free Speech (10)
11:40 Daily Deal: Citrix Xen Cloud Mastery Bundle (0)
08:20 Latest Filings In Our First Amendment Fight; Please Help Keep True Independent Journalism From Being Silenced (48)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.