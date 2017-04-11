Idaho Governor Says Cops Matter More Than The... >>
Broadband

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Apr 11th 2017 1:15pm


Filed Under:
dane jasper, net neutrality, podcast, privacy

Companies:
sonic



Techdirt Podcast Episode 117: Why This ISP Supports Net Neutrality, Privacy Rules And More

from the good-ideas dept

Since Congress threw out new privacy rules for ISPs that were supposed to come into effect soon, there's been a renewed uproar on all sides of the debate about internet regulation. While the big ISPs generally want to be able to do as they please, there are smaller service providers out there that fully understand and embrace the need for privacy, net neutrality and more. One such ISP is Sonic, and this week we're joined by CEO Dane Jasper to discuss why these rules are a good thing.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

