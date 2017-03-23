Whistleblower Says UK Police Worked With... >>
<< Supreme Court Says You Can Copyright Elements...
 tdicon 

Privacy

by Karl Bode

Thu, Mar 23rd 2017 11:17am


Filed Under:
broadband, congress, fcc, isps, privacy



Congress Just Voted To Kill Consumer Broadband Privacy Protections

from the the-almighty-dollar dept

Despite a last-ditch effort by the EFF and other consumer and privacy groups, Congress today voted to dismantle privacy protections for broadband subscribers in a 50-48 vote. The rules, passed last October by the FCC, simply required that ISPs clearly disclose what subscriber data is being collected and sold by ISPs. It also required that ISPs provide working opt out tools, and required that consumers had to opt in (the dirtiest phrase imaginable to the ad industry) to the collection of more sensitive data like financial info or browsing histories.

Another part of the rules, which simply required that ISPs were transparent about hacking intrusions and data theft, had already been killed off quietly by new FCC boss Ajit Pai.

The rules were seen as important in the face of greater consolidation in an already uncompetitive broadband market, where said lack of competition eliminates any organic market punishment for bad behavior on the privacy front (unlike the content or other industries). Now, with neither broadband competition -- nor meaningful regulatory oversight -- privacy advocates are justifiably worried about the repercussions to come.

The rules were killed by using the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to dismantle recently approved regulations with a simple majority vote. While the rules really were relatively straightforward, telecom lobbyists spent months deriding the rules as "onerous regulations" that would be "too confusing" for consumers, potentially stifling sector "innovation." Industry lobbyists also consistently pushed "studies" proclaiming that ISPs really don't collect much consumer data, in stark contrast to, you know, the truth.

One of the proposals sponsors, Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, went so far in a speech Wednesday night to suggest that the rules somehow "restricted constitutional rights" (of giant ISPs like Comcast, apparently):

"In a speech on the Senate floor Wednesday night, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), who introduced the bill, said the FCC regulations were an example of a “bureaucratic power grab.” "Passing this CRA will send a powerful message that federal agencies can’t unilaterally restrict constitutional rights and expect to get away with it,” Flake said."

ISP lobbyists had spent countless hours trying to convince lawmakers that FCC oversight of privacy was unnecessary, and that the FTC alone was well-equipped to handle consumer privacy complaints in the broadband sector. But in a recent interview, former FCC boss Tom Wheeler made it abundantly clear that this was largely bullshit -- and the goal is to shovel off privacy oversight to an FTC without rule making abilities, already overloaded by other enforcement obligations:

"It’s a fraud. The FTC doesn’t have rule-making authority. They’ve got enforcement authority and their enforcement authority is whether or not something is unfair or deceptive. And the FTC has to worry about everything from computer chips to bleach labeling. Of course, carriers want [telecom issues] to get lost in that morass. This was the strategy all along.

So it doesn’t surprise me that the Trump transition team — who were with the American Enterprise Institute and basically longtime supporters of this concept — comes in and says, “Oh, we oughta do away with this.” It makes no sense to get rid of an expert agency and to throw these issues to an agency with no rule-making power that has to compete with everything else that’s going on in the economy, and can only deal with unfair or deceptive practices."

In other words, the goal is quite simply to gut oversight of one of the least competitive (and most anti-competitive) sectors in American industry. First by hamstringing the FCC's oversight of the sector, then by inevitably pushing bills that hinder the FTC's oversight as well. All told, today's vote is one of the more embarrassing examples of our broken, cash-compromised legislative process in recent memory.

Update: Here's the roll call breakdown of who voted for or against the measure, in case you're the type that actually likes accountability.

37 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 23 Mar 2017 @ 11:21am

    War is Peace. Slavery is Freedom. Violation of Privacy are Protecting the Consumer

    I mean imagine if someone rents out a house. It would be a violation of their constitutional rights if some overzealous regulator were to pass a law stating that they have to make it clear to potential renters that they have cameras set up to record what people do in the house, and make the recordings opt-in rather than opt opt-out.

    Likewise, requiring Comcast and company to tell customers what they are scooping up and allowing customers the chance to avoid having their data collected is a clear violation of their constitutional rights, as is almost certainly enumerated somewhere in the Bill of Rights.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 11:45am

      Re: War is Peace. Slavery is Freedom. Violation of Privacy are Protecting the Consumer

      >the chance to avoid having their data collected is a clear violation of their constitutional rights

      What part of the Constitution begins with "Comcast shall make no contract clause"?

      I can't seem to find it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 12:05pm

        Re: Re: War is Peace. Slavery is Freedom. Violation of Privacy are Protecting the Consumer

        Wait a second... this is not really apples to apples here.

        The expectation of privacy is there, and because the government has granted a monopoly for these companies which literally prevents people from being able to use Free market to escape their corrupt grasp then perhaps the Constitution should apply to any business literally operating as an extension or agency of the Federal Government the way ISP's do.

        These bastards are directly in bed with each other, even if they do not want to be because the law requires them to be little government bitches.

        I think you have forgotten about how this regulation business works.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 12:16pm

          Re: Re: Re: War is Peace. Slavery is Freedom. Violation of Privacy are Protecting the Consumer

          >I think you have forgotten about how this regulation business works.

          FCC made up these rules unilaterally out of thin air. The proper way is to introduce legislation and put it to a vote by your elected representatives.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 12:29pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: War is Peace. Slavery is Freedom. Violation of Privacy are Protecting the Consumer

            You will not find any argument from me... if they actually did their jobs.

            But they are just nitpicking the regulations they decided they don't like without doing any work or due diligence management for the people they "claim" to represent.

            So if they are going to spring to action, they need to spring on all of it and not just the ones they got paid to pay attention to. So yea, let the regulate, but do it correctly as well and not like a bunch of half assed dick suckers with Telco jizz dripping from the corners of their mouths.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 12:33pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: War is Peace. Slavery is Freedom. Violation of Privacy are Protecting the Consumer

            Even the quoted guy in the article who is against the FCC creating these rules says about the FCC:

            "their enforcement authority is whether or not something is unfair or deceptive."

            I consider it deceptive that a company can bury their data collection and sales deep in some fine print clause that no one reads.

            I consider it unfair that I have no bargaining power against these companies in that situation because there are no other options. It's either do business with those companies who will sell my information, or go without. And going without the internet in this day, age, and country is not really an option anymore.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 12:47pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: War is Peace. Slavery is Freedom. Violation of Privacy are Protecting the Consumer

              "I consider it unfair that I have no bargaining power against these companies in that situation because there are no other options. It's either do business with those companies who will sell my information, or go without. And going without the internet in this day, age, and country is not really an option anymore."

              This is exactly why I rail against the "Regulation" machine. This is always the end result of regulation. After all, we asked them to regulation for us, and they said... well we regulated, now we don't need your opinions or input, we are only doing what you wanted us to do. This is why Free Market must be available to people so someone that does care will see that they can now start a business that DOES give consumers what they want and make millions! Right now... that is impossible to have because of regulation, and Big Business loves it that way. They just cry about regulation to keep people thinking that they hate it when big businesses actually LOVE regulation because it can be bought! And for cheap too!

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 2:13pm

          Re: Re: Re: War is Peace. Slavery is Freedom. Violation of Privacy are Protecting the Consumer

          No, it's just corruption. Legalized, but just corruption.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 23 Mar 2017 @ 12:07pm

        Re: Re: War is Peace. Slavery is Freedom. Violation of Privacy are Protecting the Consumer

        If that's how you want to go I can play that game too. What part of the constitution says that the government cannot create rules limiting what companies are and are not allowed to do? What 'constitutional right' is a rule saying that companies need to respect customer privacy violating?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Thad, 23 Mar 2017 @ 12:15pm

        Re: Re: War is Peace. Slavery is Freedom. Violation of Privacy are Protecting the Consumer

        What part of the Constitution begins with "Comcast shall make no contract clause"?

        I can't seem to find it.

        Can you find the part where it explicitly states that just because something isn't in the Constitution doesn't mean it's not a right?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 12:17pm

          Re: Re: Re: War is Peace. Slavery is Freedom. Violation of Privacy are Protecting the Consumer

          You have no rights. The Constitution only gives the government privileges.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 12:32pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: War is Peace. Slavery is Freedom. Violation of Privacy are Protecting the Consumer

            Constitution grants power, not privileges. Any power not addressed in its passages are powers not granted. The bill of Rights serves as a list of things the Government are not allowed to touch period.

            Quick, tell me which of the 3 branches follows any bit of the Constitution.

            Will give you a hint.

            The words has 2 N's, starts with N, and end with E.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 11:23am

    another win for those poor dumb consumers who are too easily confused!!!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    FocusOnTheProblemNotSymptom, 23 Mar 2017 @ 11:28am

    Target the advertisers to win

    If we focused on the problem and not the symptom we could make headway with the American people.

    The bottom line, the base, the root cause is advertisers want and get access to every detail of your personal information.

    Someone show me a clause in the constitution that says ADVERTISERS have a right to our information?

    Go after companies that use this advertiser information.
    Boycott them just like AT&T is boycotting Google ads right now for placing their ads next to terrorist videos.

    Go after congressional reps that accept that advertisers have the right to our information. Ask them if the reason they support it is a) the NSA finds this an easy method of tying your behavior to actions, b) advertisers have put money into their campaign coffers, c) they don't understand the implications of letting ISPs sell our usage data?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 11:39am

      Re: Target the advertisers to win

      >Someone show me a clause in the constitution that says ADVERTISERS have a right to our information?

      Show me a clause in the Constitution that allows the federal government to stop them.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 11:36am

    On the Bright side...

    My two turds from Texas were the most Expensive to buy off!

    I can be proud of my shitbag reps for being high dolla hoes! yeee haww!!!!

    I sent Cruz a nasty gram though, probably pointless.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Shilling, 23 Mar 2017 @ 12:02pm

    So it costs 1.7million for ISP's to influence these representatives over a 4/5 year period. Didn't know laws were so cheap to buy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 12:05pm

    I can't wait to buy the Senators' internet browsing history and publicly shaming them with their porn habits.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 12:09pm

      Re:

      Due to their class and position they would likely be hit with very serious charges for doing so.

      Remember... they get a different set of rules from us. There are very few Senators & Congress Critters compared to serfdom citizens... their privacy is assured because there is an interest for them to be protected. The serfs? the ignorant voters that can only seem to vote the wrong way? yea, we usually get just exactly what we deserve for being obtuse easy to fool shits.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 12:12pm

        Re: Re:

        So we need a "Good enough for me; Good enough for thee" law passed that says Politicians cannot be exempted from laws they impose on the country.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 12:39pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Yes, we are sorely in need of a Constitutional Amendment that clearly states that any law levied against citizens shall be enforced upon all Elected Representatives of Government 1 year in advance, and no exceptions to this by way of "national security/emergency/disaster" shall be allowed either.

          But hey... we don't give a shit when they ignore the constitution so I am guess any rule we make now will just be ignored.

          The only way the Citizens can peaceable win back their government now is by voting out everyone that even looks in the direction of ignoring the constitution. But the Party Doctrines have been rigorously entrenched in the minds of the people now. so fat chance!

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 12:06pm

    Anyone have the bill number for this? I'm looking to see who voted for and against this so I can make calls accordingly. Thanks.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    clemahieu (profile), 23 Mar 2017 @ 12:10pm

    Where to from here?

    Are we done deluding ourselves in to thinking a government agency will protect the internet or roughly how long do we need to keep wasting our time?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    kallethen, 23 Mar 2017 @ 12:16pm

    Someone pointed out in the comments of Ars Techinca's coverage how way back when there was a law past that prohibited video rental stores from sharing information of what tapes you rented. The reason it was past so quickly? Because a judge's rental history was released which was quite embarrassing.

    Perhaps that's what needs to happen now?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 12:24pm

      Re:

      >Perhaps that's what needs to happen now?

      Regarding incidental collection and section 702 that's exactly what's happening. In this bizarro world, Trump may be our only meaningful shot at surveillance reform.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 12:34pm

        Re: Re:

        "Trump may be our only meaningful shot at surveillance reform."

        I really think this is a long shot. Sure Trump is no Obama, but the guy is certainly comfortable in his own skin and more than willing to be a dictator if the chance presents itself.

        He would only be angry at surveillance on his self, he would not care one lick about surveillance of the little people he means to rule over.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 12:21pm

    Fook you Ajit Pai you worthless POS. Same goes for congress.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    SpaceLifeForm, 23 Mar 2017 @ 12:41pm

    Not a done desl yet

    Only Senate. Would need House
    and no Trump veto.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    I.T. Guy, 23 Mar 2017 @ 12:44pm

    In other news, VPN subscriptions soar.


    Speaking of VPN services... anyone know a good one?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Dave Cortright (profile), 23 Mar 2017 @ 1:21pm

    Get a VPN and install it on your router

    I personally have an ISP that I trust. But even still I have a router that I have configured to always use an encrypted VPN connection for all of my traffic. I recommend everyone do the same. For example:
    https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/pages/client-support/tomato-vpn

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      I.T. Guy, 23 Mar 2017 @ 1:42pm

      Re: Get a VPN and install it on your router

      "I personally have an ISP that I trust."
      Which ISP do you have that you feel is trustworthy?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 23 Mar 2017 @ 1:53pm

        Re: Re: Get a VPN and install it on your router

        I don't trust my ISP. I have the same VPN as Dave, and a tomato router configured to put all traffic on the VPN. The tomato router is placed between the local network and the ISP router. So all traffic that touches the ISP router is encrypted and sent via some exit point (PIA has thousands of servers in dozens of countries), which basically masks my location.

        The one exception is when I have need to use a website that blocks VPN's. The only one I have run into is Craigslist, which I only use when I am shopping for a new used motorcycle. Not often.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Whistleblower Says UK Police Worked With... >>
<< Supreme Court Says You Can Copyright Elements...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Math Is Not A Crime
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

12:46 Whistleblower Says UK Police Worked With Hackers To Access Activists' Email Accounts (5)
11:17 Congress Just Voted To Kill Consumer Broadband Privacy Protections (37)
10:44 Supreme Court Says You Can Copyright Elements Of 'Useful Articles' -- Which May Spell Disaster For 3D Printing & More (8)
10:43 Daily Deal: Ztylus Stinger Car Charger Emergency Tool (0)
09:24 Majority Of Intuit's Lobbying Dollars Spent Trying To Stop IRS From Making It Easier To File Your Taxes (23)
06:22 Netflix Is No Longer Worried About Net Neutrality Now That It's Massive And Successful (22)
03:23 California Police Department Can't Keep It Real; Deploys Fake Press Releases And Fake Affidavits (32)

Wednesday

22:47 eBook Pirates Tend To Be Older And Well Off, Which Means They Pirate Because Of Human Intuition On Economics (55)
16:14 Swiss Government Blows Off Turkish President's Demands For Prosecution After He's 'Insulted' By A Local Tabloid (19)
14:29 Supreme Court Says Patent Trolls Can Wait A While Before Suing (6)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.