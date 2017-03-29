Judge Alsup Wants Uber & Waymo To Teach... >>
by Mike Masnick

Wed, Mar 29th 2017 1:34pm


No, You Can't Buy Congress's Internet Data, Or Anyone Else's

from the this-won't-fix-piracy dept

In the wake of yesterday's unfortunate Congressional vote to kill broadband privacy protections (which had only just been put in place a few months ago, and hadn't yet taken effect) we've been seeing a lot of... bad ideas. People are rightfully angry and upset about this. The privacy protections were fairly simple, and would have been helpful in stopping truly egregious behavior by some dominant ISPs who have few competitors, and thus little reason to treat people right. But misleading and misinforming people isn't helpful either.

The story that's getting the most attention and seems to be going viral (or at least on the verge) is this GoFundMe campaign set up by Misha Collins to buy and release Congress's internet data:

Congress recently voted to strip Americans of their privacy rights by voting for SJR34, a resolution that allows Internet Service Providers to collect, and sell your sensitive data without your consent or knowledge. Since Congress has made our privacy a commodity, let’s band together to buy THEIR privacy.

This GoFundMe will pay to purchase the data of every Congressperson who voted for SJR34 and to make it publicly available.

PS: No, we won't "doxx" people. We will not share information that will impact the safety & security of their families (such as personal addresses). However, all other details are fair game. It says so right in the resolution that they voted to approve.

Game on, Congress.

As I type this, the campaign is rapidly approaching $30,000 raised (though it claims it has a $500 million goal). The campaign also promises that any leftover money will go to the ACLU — and I love the ACLU, but I'd argue that other organizations were much more involved in this particular fight than they were, so that's an odd choice). Update: Turns out this isn't the only such campaign. There's another one here that has raised even more and doesn't say what it will do with the money if it can't buy the data.

But here's the real problem: you can't buy Congress' internet data. You can't buy my internet data. You can't buy your internet data. That's not how this works. It's a common misconception. We even saw this in Congress four years ago, where Rep. Louis Gohmert went on a smug but totally ignorant rant, asking why Google won't sell the government all the data it has on people. As we explained at the time, that's not how it works*. Advertisers aren't buying your browsing data, and ISPs and other internet companies aren't selling your data in a neat little package. It doesn't help anyone to blatantly misrepresent what's going on.

When ISPs or online services have your data and "sell" it, it doesn't mean that you can go to, say, AT&T and offer to buy "all of Louis Gohmert's browsing history." Instead, what happens is that these companies collect that data for themselves and then sell targeting. That is, when Gohmert goes to visit his favorite publication, that website will cast out to various marketplaces for bids on what ads to show. Thanks to information tracking, it may throw up some demographic and interest data to the marketplace. So, it may say that it has a page being viewed by a male from Texas, who was recently visiting webpages about boardgames and cow farming (to randomly choose some items). Then, from that marketplace, some advertisers' computerized algorithms will more or less say "well, I'm selling boardgames about cows in Texas, and therefore, this person's attention is worth 1/10th of a penny more to me than some other company that's selling boardgames about moose." And then the webpage will display the ad about cow boardgames. All this happens in a split second, before the page has fully loaded.

At no point does the ad exchange or any of the advertisers know that this is "Louis Gohmert, Congressional Rep." Nor do they get any other info. They just know that if they are willing to spend the required amount to get the ad shown via the marketplace bidding mechanism, it will show up in front of someone who is somewhat more likely to be interested in the content.

That's it.

* Amusingly, Rep. Gohmert voted to repeal the privacy protections, which makes no sense if he actually believed what he was saying in that hearing a few years ago...

Now, what is true is that it's still a bad thing to have companies holding this much data about our private internet usage. And there are real privacy risks of data leaking, and potentially then being tied back to individuals, because it's basically impossible to anonymize that kind of data entirely. But no one is out there "selling your browsing history" in a way that someone else can go buy it.

I know that some people don't care about this distinction, and even some people I know and trust are cheering on this crowdfunding campaign, at the very least to try to make a point about how Congress is voting against their own privacy in favor of some of their largest campaign donors. And that point is not wrong. But if we continue to push this myth that companies are selling direct dossiers on each individual surfer, people will start believing other wrong and misleading stuff, and that makes it more difficult to tackle the actual problems here.

And that's not the only kind of myth we've seen. We've already talked about people now falsely believing that VPNs are a solution here (they are not, and at best might solve some small problems while creating others). But then you have MSNBC, with a TV news correspondent (who you'd think would know better) tweeting out complete nonsense, telling people to "delete" their browsing history hourly:

That's just... embarrassingly uninformed, to the same level as the people insisting you can walk up to Comcast or AT&T and buy Louis Gohmert's browsing history (or, for that matter, Louis Gohmert's belief that the government can just buy advertising data to find terrorists).

We don't solve problems by misrepresenting what the real scenario is. It's true that ISPs have way too much power over these markets, and they can see and collect a ton of information on you which can absolutely be misused in privacy-damaging ways. But let's at least be honest about how it's happening and what it means. That's the only way we're going to see real solutions to these issues.

17 Comments | Leave a Comment

Reader Comments

  • icon
    TechDescartes (profile), 29 Mar 2017 @ 1:47pm

    Oddly Specific

    So, it may say that it has a page being viewed by a male from Texas, who was recently visiting webpages about boardgames and cow farming (to randomly choose some items).

    Since you don't specify, we just will assume that you randomly chose these items from your browser history. Using a Tor exit node in Texas.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Fool, 29 Mar 2017 @ 1:54pm

    I donated

    Yea, I know they can't actually buy the info ... Legally.
    I gave $10 just because.

    I'll probably give some to the EFF asking to target this issue.
    Congresskritters are scum.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 2:02pm

    Oh, it's all okay. Because power-mad politicians, rabid "law enforcement", greedy corporations, malicious nerds, or the evil ??AAs, won't ever go further.

    Whew. I was worried before this assurance from someone who sells every scrap of information that site visitors provide.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    SpaceLifeForm, 29 Mar 2017 @ 2:11pm

    You can't buy it

    But they can give it away.
    Qrid pro quo.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 2:13pm

    How do they plan on sending me those targeted ads when I routinely surf sans javascript ?

    I laugh at their feeble attempts.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Uriel-238 (profile), 29 Mar 2017 @ 2:27pm

    Why not?

    We can't purchase anything from an ISP unless it is willing to sell it, but what's to stop the ISP from acting as a man-in-the-middle and scooping up all communications from a given IP addy?

    What is to prevent the ISP from, then, compiling a dossier on its location, and the users that connect to and from that ISP, including reading anything that it can decrypt,much the way the NSA uses only metadata?

    Google has everything about me in its database. Google's policy stops it from using that data to dox me or stalk me. According to Google's policy, they'll defend my from government access except as required by a warrant or due process. And they sell analyses of data that includes my data, without ever mentioning me specifically.

    But without the limitations of this policy, a Google agent could determine what I read on the potty and what I think about when I masturbate.

    Comcast (a monopoly in my town) doesn't have these policies. What stops them from selling an extensive dossier of me to whoever wants it?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Scote, 29 Mar 2017 @ 2:32pm

    "That's just... embarrassingly uninformed, to the same level as the people insisting you can walk up to Comcast or AT&T and buy Louis Gohmert's browsing history "

    We actually don't know what the ISPs will do. They may sell targeted ads using their own delivery network to inject HTML. Or they may connect with existing ad trackers. They may sell data that can be de-anonymized to data companies (eg, one email from someone may give you their IP which may allow you to pick out their data from an "anonymous" collection). Or they may actually sell people's browsing history *by name* to data agregators.

    So, if you want to dispel misinformation about this don't add more of your own to the mix.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 2:36pm

    What of profiling firms such as LexisNexis? Wouldn't they be a potential customer for Internet histories with names attached?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 3:16pm

    I understand the main point of this article.. However it does need correcting to point out how the campaigns could reap real world data.. For example Russia could purchase targeted advertising to Congress figure out what websites when people are eating lunch etc..

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Thad, 29 Mar 2017 @ 3:20pm

    We've already talked about people now falsely believing that VPNs are a solution here (they are not, and at best might solve some small problems while creating others).

    Using a VPN absolutely creates new problems, and merely kicks others down the road (you're now trusting your VPN not to sell the same data that you don't trust your ISP not to sell). But I disagree with the argument that they "at best might solve some small problems".

    The specific problem we're talking about here is my ISP retaining data on my Internet usage, and, potentially, selling that data to advertisers. A decent VPN vastly decreases the amount of information my ISP is able to retain on me. At best, the VPN does not retain my browsing history either. That sounds like more than a small problem solved to me.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 3:25pm

    Yes, you can buy Internet (browsing or other) data

    You just can't do it above board. There are many -- MANY -- marketplaces on the darknet where databases of all descriptions are available, some rather cheaply. Coverage isn't complete, of course, but it's quite extensive and the level of detail is often superb: timestamps, full URLs, DNS queries, SMTP/POP/IMAP transactions, FTP/SSH transactions, and so on.

    Where's it coming from? How's it being acquired? Sellers are invariably silent but in some cases it's not hard to figure out. The more interesting question is whether this is being done officially by ISPs (and then sold under the table by employees who know a cash cow when they see one) or whether the instrumentation necessary to collect it has been installed by rogue engineers without the knowledge of company management. (The average CEO with a McDegree like an MBA couldn't possibly find this stuff: it's way beyond their pitiful technical skills.)

    So don't make the mistake of presuming that just because YOU don't know where to buy this data that it can't be bought. There is always someone willing to pay.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 3:26pm

    But we could buy ads targeted at congress

    Maybe the Kick-Starter could buy an ad targeted at specific reps. For instance you could purchase an ad targeting people over the age of 70 living in KY, employed as a US senator. Maybe seeing an ad that says "Mr. Mitch McConnell, why did you vote to eliminate our privacy? - signed the internet", might creep him out.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 3:34pm

      Re: But we could buy ads targeted at congress

      If the targeting of your ad was further narrowed to include only those who recently visited certain embarrassing websites , you could make the message even creepier ("Senator, I know you went to website XXXX yesterday").
      And assuming the ISP gave the ad-purchaser feedback on if the ad got any views, you could very well track what websites they visited.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 4:07pm

    I can't tell if people are this stupid, or these claims were deliberately planted to weaken opposition.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Shmerl, 29 Mar 2017 @ 4:12pm

    The way it works

    Just because it used to work a certain way, doesn't mean ISPs can't go ahead and do something else now. Since legal situation is now different, can't they decide to re-interpret what they can do?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 4:24pm

    While you can't buy a person's internet traffic metadata, you can bid on a location's internet traffic metadata. I'd assume some smart person will dredge up the public IP of whatever shared network congress members use at work and buy the data from that location (precision to be negotiated).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 4:42pm

    I am going to write a program that deletes browsing history of the website you just visited just before you visit it. Well, I will do that after I add that secure back door to encryption.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


