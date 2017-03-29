Defense Contractor Shkrelis The US Government... >>
by Karl Bode

Wed, Mar 29th 2017 6:28am


'Just Use A VPN' Isn't A Real Solution To The GOP's Decision To Kill Broadband Privacy Protections

Not too surprisingly, VPN providers say they're seeing an interest spike in the wake of lawmakers' full frontal assault on consumer broadband privacy protections. The attack on the rules comes as the broadband industry is suffering from an overall decline in competition, something of notable concern to privacy advocates. Some VPN providers were quick to use the debate as a marketing opportunity, with VPN provider Private Internet Access taking out a front page ad in the New York Times shaming the 50 Senators who sold consumer welfare down river in exchange for AT&T, Comcast, Verizon and Charter campaign contributions.

VPN provider NordVPN says it has seen an 86% spike in new subscriber inquiries since the effort to kill the rules began, something it's quick to note happens every time privacy is threatened by myopic lawmakers worldwide:

"Such spikes in user interest in VPNs are not unusual - whenever a government announces increase in surveillance, people turn to privacy tools. We saw similar spikes back in November when UK passed the law dubbed ‘The Snoopers Charter’ or after the revelation about CIA surveillance by the Wikileaks. We are worried about the global tendency to invade Internet users’ privacy, and we are glad we can offer a reliable tool that helps people keep their information private. We want to stress that privacy tools are needed every day, not only during such moments - to protect yourself from ever-growing online security threats and increasing surveillance."

When ISPs were busy lobbying to have the rules killed, they were quick to insist that they don't really collect much data about consumers anyway (patently false). They were also quick to try and argue that killing consumer broadband privacy protections isn't that big of a deal -- because consumers could just protect themselves by using encryption and a VPN. One particular study (pdf) by the telecom-sector funded Information Technology & Innovation Foundation put it this way:

"ISPs do not have nearly the visibility critics suggest. First, as the cost of processing has continued to drop, the number of online services and sites that use encryption has dramatically increased. As a result, ISPs will have less and less insight into customers' Internet usage. Second, any customers who have a heightened sensitivity to privacy concerns are able use tools like Virtual Private Networks (VPN) or even onion routing to obscure online communications. Third, ISPs only have a partial view of subscriber online behavior since most use multiple devices and service providers."

This argument has also been pushed around by many folks that aren't keen on additional government regulation, but want to convince themselves the erosion of privacy protections in a captive, uncompetitive market isn't that big of a deal. But as Princeton computer Scientist Nick Feamster pointed out a year ago, ISPs know an alarming amount about you via DNS records, deep packet inspection, location data tracking and other commercial surveillance. And neither encryption nor VPNs alone are enough to ensure your private data isn't being tracked, collected, stored, and sold:

"Traffic from VPNs doesn’t simply disappear: it merely resurfaces in another ISP that can subsequently monitor user activity. The opportunities for observing user traffic are substantial. For example, in a recent simple experiment that postdoc Philipp Winter performed, web requests from Tor exit relays to the Alexa top 1,000 websites traversed more than 350 Internet service providers considering the DNS lookups from these exit relays, the traffic from these exit nodes traverses an additional 173 Internet service providers."

Meanwhile, Feamster was also quick to point out that the myriad of internet-of-broken-things devices in most homes usually aren't compatible with VPN use:

"VPN clients are typically for desktop machines and, in some cases, mobile devices such as phones and tablets. As previously discussed, IoT devices in homes will continue to generate more traffic. Most such devices do not support VPN software. While it is conceivable that a user could set up an encrypted VPN tunnel from the home router and route all home traffic through a VPN, typical home gateways don’t easily support this functionality at this point, and configuring such a setup would be cumbersome for the typical user."

As Wired quite correctly points out, a VPN also won't help you if your wireless carrier is installing snoopvertising locally on your phone (remember CarrierIQ?). Nor is it a bulletproof solution for ISPs like Verizon that have creatively started modifying user packets to covertly track subscribers around the internet. Nor does it prevent you from an ISP charging you more to opt out of data collection (something AT&T and Comcast have both flirted with). A VPN also won't protect you from companies that have flirted with providing worse customer service based on your credit score.

And, of course, in using a paid-for VPN service, you're basically just moving the area of attack. Now, instead of your ISP snooping on you, you need to worry about the VPN company, because they get the same insight into your traffic patterns as your ISP. And while many VPNs insist that they don't monitor, record, or track this stuff, not all do, and there's been little done to see if various VPN companies are telling the truth. Certainly, many VPN companies stake their entire reputation on privacy and not snooping through your surfing data -- and hopefully the potential risk to their reputation for not being honest about that stops abuses, part of the problem is that no one really knows. Kevin Riggle has a good post outlining why you should be skeptical and careful, if you think a VPN is the answer to your privacy concerns.

Long story short, you're going to hear a lot of people say "just get a VPN" in the wake of Congress' decision to sell your privacy down river for ISP campaign contributions. But a VPN isn't a silver bullet that magically compensates for fading regulatory oversight of an uncompetitive (and anti-competitive) telecom sector, where neither regulatory authority nor competition impede these companies' hoovering up of consumer data. A VPN is just one tool for anybody hoping to protect their traffic from the ever-expanding, watchful gaze of your now unshackled broadband provider, and it may not even be a very good one. And it's a problem if people jump on VPNs thinking that it's "the solution." It is not.

Reader Comments

    Ninja (profile), 29 Mar 2017 @ 5:55am

    Even if VPNs were a definitive solution you'd still be shelling extra cash just to have basic functionality (privacy). This is wrong on multiple levels even if you disconsider Americans already pay a kidney for their internet connections.

    And this is just another ugly episode of the dysfunctional history of the advertising industry. It's become a cancer. It's aggressive and it's out of control. And the other cancer (politicians) joined it.

    Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 6:44am

    As I understand it, this rule was never implemented or enforced. Was the threat of action enough to dissuade ISPs from engaging in these kind of ad sales, or has it already been happening?

      That One Guy (profile), 29 Mar 2017 @ 9:31am

Re:

      Re:

      The rules weren't in force yet, no, the 'problem' was that it would have seriously cut down on the profits the ISP's could get, by requiring them to provide clear information as to what they were collecting and more importantly change it from opt-out(assuming that was possible) to opt-in, which would require them to convince people that they data they were collecting to sell wasn't really that big of a deal.

      With a threat to easy money like it that makes perfect sense why they fought so hard to block the rules, and then to keep them from coming into play when that didn't work.

    Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 6:47am

    >it's a problem if people jump on VPNs thinking that it's "the solution."

    A technical option is almost never the solution with the powerful modern states we have. Especially if you get a non-US VPN which will almost certainly lead to incidental collection.

    Christenson, 29 Mar 2017 @ 6:54am

    VPN -- yet *ANOTHER* cost on my internet bill!

    Might be voluntary, but only partially so, but still.

    Tell me, congrescritters, has YOUR family been visiting Ashley Madison lately?

    Uriel-238 (profile), 29 Mar 2017 @ 6:54am

    Meanwhile on the limbus of the darknet

    We anarchists, terrorists and child-pornographers are going to have plenty more noise in which to conceal our dark work.

    Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 6:59am

    I'm surprised the NYT would sell a front page ad. That must have cost them a fortune.

    Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 7:12am

    So if a VPN is not a solution, then what is the solution?

    timmaguire42 (profile), 29 Mar 2017 @ 7:18am

    I'm not surprised Rand Paul is 1 of the 2 Republicans who voted no. Who's the other one?

      compujas (profile), 29 Mar 2017 @ 8:49am

      Re:

      He actually didn't vote at all. Isakson (R-GA) is the other who also didn't vote. Had both voted No it would've been a split 50-50, gone to the VP for a tie-break, and the result would've likely been the same anyway. Not a single republican actually voted no.

    Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 7:19am

    The only winning move is not to play. - Joshua

    nuff said.

    Brian Carnell, 29 Mar 2017 @ 7:33am

    Riggle article

    Disagree with a lot that is in the Riggle article, especially this,

    "Don’t use VPN services which advertise BitTorrent anonymity or content geolocking circumvention. Whatever your views on its ethics and morality, copyright infringement is a crime in the US, and a VPN provider which will turn a blind eye to crimes committed by its users is likely to commit a few of its own."

    If a VPN doesn't provide such anonymity then it is doing one of two things. It is either a) maintaining logs so that it can respond to DMCA requests or take other actions, or b) it is blocking the BT protocol.

    Both render the point of using a VPN pointless.

      I.T. Guy, 29 Mar 2017 @ 7:54am

      Re: Riggle article

      "VPN provider which will turn a blind eye to crimes committed by its users is likely to commit a few of its own."

      For me, that's a feature.

      Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 8:33am

      Re: Riggle article

      Riggle me this Batman. If a VPN doesn't provide such anonymity then it is doing one of two things?

      lgm (profile), 29 Mar 2017 @ 9:07am

      Re: Riggle article

      Also both VPN providers Riggle's recommends don't allow setup of OPENVPN client. You have to use their apps so no router VPN.

    Derek Kerton (profile), 29 Mar 2017 @ 7:43am

    It's Not Easy, Nor The Default

    Setting up a VPN is non-trivial for non-techies, and it's also not free.

    We've seen this drill played out dozens of times:
    - Did average users update their PCs or phones regularly, to get security updates, PRIOR to that being automated? No.

    - Did the average user put a freaking password on their Wifi gateway before that was a required step of setup? NO!

    The average person doesn't understand, well, pretty much anything about what is going on when they connect to the Internet. Sadly, they count on their service providers, their gov't representatives, and their regulators to learn about this, and solve their problems for them. That's what we pay those people to do, after all.

    But it's clear that the ISPs want to take our money, and also sell our data, double dipping. (or triple, or quad...Karl, what are we up to now?)

    Our gov't officials are fucking clueless, and don't do the homework to figure tech out (they don't "know all the hashtags"), but DO sell us out for chump change from the ISPs.

    And our regulators are now full-fledged partisans, who arrived pre-sold out via the revolving door between K-street and gov't. Looking at you, Ajit Pai.

    They sold us down the river. And they did it for chump change. All because people don't understand that they've been sold out.

    Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 8:06am

    and then how long before VPN is banned for personal use? when are people going to wake up and realise that almost every person in politics is accepting bribes to sell out the people and ensure that companies get to know whatever they want about everyone, and can then pass that info on to the various security forces, that were the ones after it from the beginning and stopped from getting it? and when are people going to realise that everything Trump is doing is contrary to the people and everything to do with aiding industries, companies, corporations, because all he's interested in is money and has already made deals to be handsomely rewarded for selling out every single ordinary person ijn the whole of the USA? once you all accept what hes doing, perhaps then you can do something about it, but i'll bet he will have every bit of resistance to what he wants trampled on and keep re-introducing all that fails until he gets what he wants!!

    Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 8:13am

    "wake up and realise that almost every person in politics is accepting bribes to sell out the people"

    When are you going to wake up and realize this has always been the case, that does not make it right - but please stop acting as though this is a new thing caused by those you blame for same.

    Narcissus (profile), 29 Mar 2017 @ 8:54am

    Going dark?

    So, in serving their corporate overlords they managed to increase attention for anonymity tools and encryption. To me it sounds like they made the NSA's job a bit harder.

    They also increased the market for good solutions to stay anonymous online so it's a matter of time before somebody finds one.

    Beech, 29 Mar 2017 @ 9:32am

    The cure

    I think I know how to fix this problem. There is just about 1 way for the common man to get a response from this administration, so here we go:

    "Hey! Trump! I dare you to veto this bill, or are you too chicken? ! I've talked to all of the people, the best people, and they told me that only a loser with tiny hands would pass up the chance to veto this bill. I bet you don't have the guts to do it. I double dog date you! "

