'Just Use A VPN' Isn't A Real Solution To The GOP's Decision To Kill Broadband Privacy Protections
from the snoopvertising-incorporated dept
Not too surprisingly, VPN providers say they're seeing an interest spike in the wake of lawmakers' full frontal assault on consumer broadband privacy protections. The attack on the rules comes as the broadband industry is suffering from an overall decline in competition, something of notable concern to privacy advocates. Some VPN providers were quick to use the debate as a marketing opportunity, with VPN provider Private Internet Access taking out a front page ad in the New York Times shaming the 50 Senators who sold consumer welfare down river in exchange for AT&T, Comcast, Verizon and Charter campaign contributions.
VPN provider NordVPN says it has seen an 86% spike in new subscriber inquiries since the effort to kill the rules began, something it's quick to note happens every time privacy is threatened by myopic lawmakers worldwide:
"Such spikes in user interest in VPNs are not unusual - whenever a government announces increase in surveillance, people turn to privacy tools. We saw similar spikes back in November when UK passed the law dubbed ‘The Snoopers Charter’ or after the revelation about CIA surveillance by the Wikileaks. We are worried about the global tendency to invade Internet users’ privacy, and we are glad we can offer a reliable tool that helps people keep their information private. We want to stress that privacy tools are needed every day, not only during such moments - to protect yourself from ever-growing online security threats and increasing surveillance."
When ISPs were busy lobbying to have the rules killed, they were quick to insist that they don't really collect much data about consumers anyway (patently false). They were also quick to try and argue that killing consumer broadband privacy protections isn't that big of a deal -- because consumers could just protect themselves by using encryption and a VPN. One particular study (pdf) by the telecom-sector funded Information Technology & Innovation Foundation put it this way:
"ISPs do not have nearly the visibility critics suggest. First, as the cost of processing has continued to drop, the number of online services and sites that use encryption has dramatically increased. As a result, ISPs will have less and less insight into customers' Internet usage. Second, any customers who have a heightened sensitivity to privacy concerns are able use tools like Virtual Private Networks (VPN) or even onion routing to obscure online communications. Third, ISPs only have a partial view of subscriber online behavior since most use multiple devices and service providers."
This argument has also been pushed around by many folks that aren't keen on additional government regulation, but want to convince themselves the erosion of privacy protections in a captive, uncompetitive market isn't that big of a deal. But as Princeton computer Scientist Nick Feamster pointed out a year ago, ISPs know an alarming amount about you via DNS records, deep packet inspection, location data tracking and other commercial surveillance. And neither encryption nor VPNs alone are enough to ensure your private data isn't being tracked, collected, stored, and sold:
"Traffic from VPNs doesn’t simply disappear: it merely resurfaces in another ISP that can subsequently monitor user activity. The opportunities for observing user traffic are substantial. For example, in a recent simple experiment that postdoc Philipp Winter performed, web requests from Tor exit relays to the Alexa top 1,000 websites traversed more than 350 Internet service providers considering the DNS lookups from these exit relays, the traffic from these exit nodes traverses an additional 173 Internet service providers."
Meanwhile, Feamster was also quick to point out that the myriad of internet-of-broken-things devices in most homes usually aren't compatible with VPN use:
"VPN clients are typically for desktop machines and, in some cases, mobile devices such as phones and tablets. As previously discussed, IoT devices in homes will continue to generate more traffic. Most such devices do not support VPN software. While it is conceivable that a user could set up an encrypted VPN tunnel from the home router and route all home traffic through a VPN, typical home gateways don’t easily support this functionality at this point, and configuring such a setup would be cumbersome for the typical user."
As Wired quite correctly points out, a VPN also won't help you if your wireless carrier is installing snoopvertising locally on your phone (remember CarrierIQ?). Nor is it a bulletproof solution for ISPs like Verizon that have creatively started modifying user packets to covertly track subscribers around the internet. Nor does it prevent you from an ISP charging you more to opt out of data collection (something AT&T and Comcast have both flirted with). A VPN also won't protect you from companies that have flirted with providing worse customer service based on your credit score.
And, of course, in using a paid-for VPN service, you're basically just moving the area of attack. Now, instead of your ISP snooping on you, you need to worry about the VPN company, because they get the same insight into your traffic patterns as your ISP. And while many VPNs insist that they don't monitor, record, or track this stuff, not all do, and there's been little done to see if various VPN companies are telling the truth. Certainly, many VPN companies stake their entire reputation on privacy and not snooping through your surfing data -- and hopefully the potential risk to their reputation for not being honest about that stops abuses, part of the problem is that no one really knows. Kevin Riggle has a good post outlining why you should be skeptical and careful, if you think a VPN is the answer to your privacy concerns.
Long story short, you're going to hear a lot of people say "just get a VPN" in the wake of Congress' decision to sell your privacy down river for ISP campaign contributions. But a VPN isn't a silver bullet that magically compensates for fading regulatory oversight of an uncompetitive (and anti-competitive) telecom sector, where neither regulatory authority nor competition impede these companies' hoovering up of consumer data. A VPN is just one tool for anybody hoping to protect their traffic from the ever-expanding, watchful gaze of your now unshackled broadband provider, and it may not even be a very good one. And it's a problem if people jump on VPNs thinking that it's "the solution." It is not.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
And this is just another ugly episode of the dysfunctional history of the advertising industry. It's become a cancer. It's aggressive and it's out of control. And the other cancer (politicians) joined it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The rules weren't in force yet, no, the 'problem' was that it would have seriously cut down on the profits the ISP's could get, by requiring them to provide clear information as to what they were collecting and more importantly change it from opt-out(assuming that was possible) to opt-in, which would require them to convince people that they data they were collecting to sell wasn't really that big of a deal.
With a threat to easy money like it that makes perfect sense why they fought so hard to block the rules, and then to keep them from coming into play when that didn't work.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A technical option is almost never the solution with the powerful modern states we have. Especially if you get a non-US VPN which will almost certainly lead to incidental collection.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
VPN -- yet *ANOTHER* cost on my internet bill!
Tell me, congrescritters, has YOUR family been visiting Ashley Madison lately?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Meanwhile on the limbus of the darknet
We anarchists, terrorists and child-pornographers are going to have plenty more noise in which to conceal our dark work.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The only winning move is not to play. - Joshua
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Riggle article
"Don’t use VPN services which advertise BitTorrent anonymity or content geolocking circumvention. Whatever your views on its ethics and morality, copyright infringement is a crime in the US, and a VPN provider which will turn a blind eye to crimes committed by its users is likely to commit a few of its own."
If a VPN doesn't provide such anonymity then it is doing one of two things. It is either a) maintaining logs so that it can respond to DMCA requests or take other actions, or b) it is blocking the BT protocol.
Both render the point of using a VPN pointless.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Riggle article
For me, that's a feature.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Riggle article
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Riggle article
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's Not Easy, Nor The Default
We've seen this drill played out dozens of times:
- Did average users update their PCs or phones regularly, to get security updates, PRIOR to that being automated? No.
- Did the average user put a freaking password on their Wifi gateway before that was a required step of setup? NO!
The average person doesn't understand, well, pretty much anything about what is going on when they connect to the Internet. Sadly, they count on their service providers, their gov't representatives, and their regulators to learn about this, and solve their problems for them. That's what we pay those people to do, after all.
But it's clear that the ISPs want to take our money, and also sell our data, double dipping. (or triple, or quad...Karl, what are we up to now?)
Our gov't officials are fucking clueless, and don't do the homework to figure tech out (they don't "know all the hashtags"), but DO sell us out for chump change from the ISPs.
And our regulators are now full-fledged partisans, who arrived pre-sold out via the revolving door between K-street and gov't. Looking at you, Ajit Pai.
They sold us down the river. And they did it for chump change. All because people don't understand that they've been sold out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
When are you going to wake up and realize this has always been the case, that does not make it right - but please stop acting as though this is a new thing caused by those you blame for same.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Going dark?
They also increased the market for good solutions to stay anonymous online so it's a matter of time before somebody finds one.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The cure
"Hey! Trump! I dare you to veto this bill, or are you too chicken? ! I've talked to all of the people, the best people, and they told me that only a loser with tiny hands would pass up the chance to veto this bill. I bet you don't have the guts to do it. I double dog date you! "
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment