What Should We Add Next To The Techdirt Gear Store?
Right now, there are four different designs in available in the Techdirt Gear store on Teespring: our new Copymouse gear, our limited-time I Invented Email gear, and two different styles of Techdirt logo gear. But, under Teespring's new ongoing-order system, over time we're going to start bringing back some of our designs from last year as permanent fixtures in the store — in some cases with tweaked or updated designs.
So, which Techdirt tees would our readers like to see first? There's our popular Takedown gear, the controversial Copying Is Not Theft, and some less-popular but beloved-by-some options like Home Cooking Is Killing Restaurants and Math Is Not A Crime. Of course, there's also the first t-shirt we offered and still the most popular: Nerd Harder.
We have some brand new designs in the works too and will be rolling those out in the near future, but first we want to get one or two of these classics back into rotation. In addition to letting us know which ones you're most interested in, feel free to include your thoughts on whether the design needs an update or you'd like to see different products/colors available!
Thanks for your feedback, and thanks for supporting Techdirt.
Re:
Re: Re:
- TechDescartes
PS: Sorry for not being helpful.
Pure schadenfreude makes me want to see the Copying is not Theft shirt brought back first, just to tweak the people who threw fits over it last time, and Home Cooking is Killing Restaurants would be a good second choice.
For a new addition, inspired by an old trend that seems to be cropping up in the comment section perhaps a Curse you spam filters! shirt?
Response to: That One Guy on Feb 25th, 2017 @ 5:18pm
Re: Response to: That One Guy on Feb 25th, 2017 @ 5:18pm
Celebration T-Shirt
Sizes
Some feedback for Teespring, too, the shirts they print on are very very comfortable. Every now and then I'm tempted to buy more shirts just so I have more that I enjoy wearing!
Re: Sizes
Glad to know the shirts are good! There are a few different base shirt options we can choose from, but we've always stuck with one particular premium line that seemed like the best choice.
Patents
Re: Patents
How about:
Your copyright ends when my fair use begins
or
I'll fix what I buy, NO EXCEPTIONS
or
Sometimes copyright is all wrong...
