 
<< Just To Be Safe, We're Resetting All...
 tdicon 

Techdirt

by Leigh Beadon

Sat, Feb 25th 2017 12:00pm


Filed Under:
copymouse, gear, i invented email, t-shirts



What Should We Add Next To The Techdirt Gear Store?

from the feedback dept

Techdirt Gear on Teespring

Get I Invented Email, Copymouse and more in the Techdirt Gear store »

Right now, there are four different designs in available in the Techdirt Gear store on Teespring: our new Copymouse gear, our limited-time I Invented Email gear, and two different styles of Techdirt logo gear. But, under Teespring's new ongoing-order system, over time we're going to start bringing back some of our designs from last year as permanent fixtures in the store — in some cases with tweaked or updated designs.

So, which Techdirt tees would our readers like to see first? There's our popular Takedown gear, the controversial Copying Is Not Theft, and some less-popular but beloved-by-some options like Home Cooking Is Killing Restaurants and Math Is Not A Crime. Of course, there's also the first t-shirt we offered and still the most popular: Nerd Harder.

We have some brand new designs in the works too and will be rolling those out in the near future, but first we want to get one or two of these classics back into rotation. In addition to letting us know which ones you're most interested in, feel free to include your thoughts on whether the design needs an update or you'd like to see different products/colors available!

Thanks for your feedback, and thanks for supporting Techdirt.

Two logo tee styles (plus hoodies, mugs & more) in the Techdirt Gear store »

Techdirt Gear on Teespring

13 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Feb 2017 @ 3:11pm

    How about 'free soeech for everyone, but only if we like what you say'?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Feb 2017 @ 4:02pm

    You guys should try to put together a program for deferred electronic messaging and sell it. I'm sure no one has thought of that and you could make lots of money on the fame alone!

    PS: Sorry for not being helpful.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 25 Feb 2017 @ 5:18pm

    Pure schadenfreude makes me want to see the Copying is not Theft shirt brought back first, just to tweak the people who threw fits over it last time, and Home Cooking is Killing Restaurants would be a good second choice.

    For a new addition, inspired by an old trend that seems to be cropping up in the comment section perhaps a Curse you spam filters! shirt?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 25 Feb 2017 @ 6:18pm

      Response to: That One Guy on Feb 25th, 2017 @ 5:18pm

      They can't bring those shirts back as they were previously sold as lomited edition artificial scarcity products. Resellling them in an unlimited manner would destroy the value.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Leigh Beadon (profile), 25 Feb 2017 @ 6:39pm

        Re: Response to: That One Guy on Feb 25th, 2017 @ 5:18pm

        Yeah they were sooooo artificially scarce that we even gave the vector art away for free.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Feb 2017 @ 6:24pm

    Celebration T-Shirt

    Everyday, when I wake up, I celebrate. Trump is president, my stock portfolio is rapidly expanding, and Masnick is in federal court. How about a T-Shirt that promotes Article I, Section 8, Clause 8 of the US Constitution? Failing that, how about "RIP TechDirt", I know a lot of people that would buy one of those.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Feb 2017 @ 6:26pm

    Sizes

    I am an XL but I know someone who would love a couple of the shirts, mainly NERD HARDER, but he needs size 6XL (yes, he's pretty bloody hefty!) and so the current shirts don't fit him. Any chance of a size range increase?

    Some feedback for Teespring, too, the shirts they print on are very very comfortable. Every now and then I'm tempted to buy more shirts just so I have more that I enjoy wearing!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Leigh Beadon (profile), 25 Feb 2017 @ 6:38pm

      Re: Sizes

      5XL is the Teespring max, I'm afraid.

      Glad to know the shirts are good! There are a few different base shirt options we can choose from, but we've always stuck with one particular premium line that seemed like the best choice.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    zerosaves (profile), 25 Feb 2017 @ 8:15pm

    Patents

    How about something asinine drawn out in patent application style, with little figures and text descriptions.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Feb 2017 @ 8:59pm

    How about:

    Your copyright ends when my fair use begins

    or

    I'll fix what I buy, NO EXCEPTIONS

    or

    Sometimes copyright is all wrong...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Just To Be Safe, We're Resetting All...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Saturday

12:00 What Should We Add Next To The Techdirt Gear Store? (13)

Friday

17:56 Just To Be Safe, We're Resetting All Techdirt Passwords In Response To Cloudbleed (28)
14:49 California Law Enforcement Union Sues To Block Police Accountability (26)
13:26 Tiffany & Co., Defenders Of Intellectual Property, Sued For Copyright Infringement (13)
11:57 Judge Rejects Warrant Seeking To Force Everyone At A Searched Location To Unlock Seized Electronic Devices (14)
10:49 Federal Election Commission Member Quits, Says Agency Refuses To Address Campaign Finance Violations (27)
10:46 Daily Deal: Hacking For National Security Training (1)
09:40 Arizona Legislators Approve Bill That Would Allow Government To Seize Assets From Protesters (100)
08:39 Federal Judge Says Providing Web Hosting Isn't Even Close To The Same Thing As Contributory Infringement (12)
06:33 Comcast's Decision To Charge Roku Users A Bogus Fee Highlights Its Uncanny Ability To Shoot Innovation In The Foot (23)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.