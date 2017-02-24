Daily Deal: Hacking For National Security... >>
Free Speech

by Tim Cushing

Fri, Feb 24th 2017 9:40am


Filed Under:
arizona, asset forfeiture, civil asset forfeiture, first amendment, free speech, protests, racketeering, rico, riot, snowflake



Arizona Legislators Approve Bill That Would Allow Government To Seize Assets From Protesters

from the police-state-groundwork dept

Building legislation on top of the political equivalent of an urban myth is never a good idea. Fold in something routinely abused by law enforcement and you've got a proposed bill whose short name should be "Shit Sandwich."

That's the (tentative) plan in Arizona, where the existential threat of "paid protesters" has resulted in a terrible bill that promises to use a handful of Constitutional amendments as a doormat. (via Raw Story)

SB1142 expands the state’s racketeering laws, now aimed at organized crime, to also include rioting. And it redefines what constitutes rioting to include actions that result in damage to the property of others.

Nothing good can come from the expansion of racketeering laws, which are already abused by government agencies and citizens alike. But it gets worse. A lot worse. It doesn't just apply to protesters who damage property. It applies to anyone possibly connected to a protest in which damage occurs, even if they don't induce or encourage the destruction. (Perhaps even if they speak out against violent acts, but still support the demonstration's premise.)

And, to top it all off, police officers would not only be authorized to arrest people engaged in First Amendment activity just because someone down the street broke a window, but also to enrich themselves in the process.

But the real heart of the legislation is what Democrats say is the guilt by association — and giving the government the right to criminally prosecute and seize the assets of everyone who planned a protest and everyone who participated. And what’s worse, said Sen. Steve Farley, D-Tucson, is that the person who may have broken a window, triggering the claim there was a riot, might actually not be a member of the group but someone from the other side.

Supporters of asset forfeiture always claim it's a great tool for defunding criminal ventures. I can only imagine the verbal gymnastics that will need to be deployed to justify taking cash, cars, whatever from protesters, especially when the state's existing laws already criminalize rioting but without the added "bonus" of depriving rioters of their cash, homes, cars, etc. Do the legislators actually believe protesters are being paid in small, unmarked bills and mid-priced sedans?

The "guilt by association" aspect allows law enforcement to apply its discretion, which is seldom a good thing. The moment anything is damaged, it's open season on protest attendees. In fact, it's open season on non-attendees as well, if cops can dredge up anything that appears to be evidence of protest planning. Acquiring a permit pre-demonstration is no longer an act of good faith. It's self-incriminating.

One supporter of this truly stupid legislation believes the state's existing riot laws don't work because… wait for it… the bail system exists.

Sen. Sylvia Allen, R-Snowflake, said the new criminal laws are necessary.

“I have been heartsick with what’s been going on in our country, what young people are being encouraged to do,’’ she said.

She agreed with Quezada that there already are laws that cover overt acts. But Allen said they don’t work.

“If they get thrown in jail, somebody pays to get them out,’’ she said. “There has to be something to deter them from that.’’

I don't often can't even, but... here we are. People have argued against the bail system because it's stacked against the poorest criminal suspects, but I've never heard the system portrayed as faulty because it works exactly the way it's intended to. And the new law wouldn't change anything this legislator is concerned about. Brand new criminal charges stemming from the stupid bill would still allow suspects to post bail. The only difference is they may not have the cash to do it or a car to drive home if they make bail. Maybe that's what Allen is referring to: extra layers of punitiveness because most current protests are targeting the senator's party -- which also happens to be the party in power at the moment.

This made it past a House vote in Arizona, suggesting the state's craziness isn't confined to Maricopa County. It won't survive a Constitutional challenge if it somehow manages to stumble out the governor's desk without being vetoed.

30 Comments | Leave a Comment
Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Feb 2017 @ 9:45am

    Wlll the cop bother be out of uniform when the window gets broken?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Feb 2017 @ 9:45am

    >“If they get thrown in jail, somebody pays to get them out,’’ she said. “There has to be something to deter them from that.’’

    You could always just not arrest them. Oh wait, this is from and an appeal to the same ilk that thinks an arrest is just a conviction by another name. Carry on then with your regularly scheduled burning of the constitution.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Thad, 24 Feb 2017 @ 9:47am

    This made it past a House vote in Arizona, suggesting the state's craziness isn't confined to Maricopa County.

    Hey, man, we voted Arpaio out by double digits.

    Granted, we gave him six terms first, but better late than never.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Michael, 24 Feb 2017 @ 9:48am

    1) Be an asshat so people protest you
    2) While they are protesting, break your own window
    3) Sell the protester's stuff
    4) Profit!

    The only problem is I now have a broken window. There should be a way to force the protesters to pay for that as well.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Feb 2017 @ 9:51am

      Re:

      It's just the cost of doing business. You just use a little bit of the proceeds to fix the window, and you've still made a massive profi-I mean stopped the ne'erdowells.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Michael, 24 Feb 2017 @ 9:57am

        Re: Re:

        Why should the cost of the window come out of the pocket of the victim?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          sorrykb (profile), 24 Feb 2017 @ 10:17am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Michael asked:

          Why should the cost of the window come out of the pocket of the victim?

          Bureaucratic hassles notwithstanding, under already-existing Arizona law, it doesn't have to.

          Arizona Revised Statutes § 13-603:

          C. If a person is convicted of an offense, the court shall require the convicted person to make restitution to the person who is the victim of the crime or to the immediate family of the victim if the victim has died, in the full amount of the economic loss as determined by the court and in the manner as determined by the court or the court's designee pursuant to chapter 8 of this title.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Machin Shin (profile), 24 Feb 2017 @ 10:13am

      Re:

      Well you see, that is what insurance is for. They pay for your window, or building (You know, if your looking to remodel you just break the window with a Molotov instead of a rock.)

      Then you also get all the money and any nice things the protesters have on them. Who knows, you might get lucky and find some nice furniture in the protestors offices.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      ShadowNinja (profile), 24 Feb 2017 @ 11:13am

      Re:

      I'd prefer these steps instead.

      1) Find something that politicians who support this bill and civil asset forfeiture oppose.

      2) Organize a protest opposing that same thing those politicians oppose.

      3) Get someone to break some stuff at that protest.

      4) Use the very power of this new law to confiscate the assets of said politicians who backed this law, by arguing that through their public statements on the issue they were a part of the group of protesters, even if said politicians weren't even there at the protest.

      5) Watch as the politicians are forced to suddenly take asset forfeiture laws and abuse their seriously when they're suddenly the ones being robbed by it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    sorrykb (profile), 24 Feb 2017 @ 9:59am

    Sen. Sylvia Allen, R-Snowflake, said the new criminal laws are necessary. ... “If they get thrown in jail, somebody pays to get them out,’’ she said. “There has to be something to deter them from that.’’

    Ooh! Maybe they could also seize the assets of people who pay the bail for to get people out. And seize the assets of defense attorneys too! I mean, why stop at just an attack on the constitutional rights of protesters? Need to bring the whole criminal enterprise down, amirite?

    ....

    On a related note, R-Snowflake is just a little too on-the-nose.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    PostMortemBoredom, 24 Feb 2017 @ 10:06am

    To Sen. Sylvia Allen

    Here's how you fix the problem.

    #1 Get rid of tyrants in Government.
    #2 Get rid of tyrants in the Police, Sherrif's, ATF's, FBI's, CIA's, NSA's ranks.
    #3 Pull your head from your ass and look at the Constitution you swore to uphold when you took office.
    Guess what, you're not doing your job.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Feb 2017 @ 10:53am

      Re: To Sen. Sylvia Allen

      well... you have to first get the party sycophants to agree with you on which ones are the tyrants.

      Every Nation gets the Government it Deserves.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Feb 2017 @ 10:25am

    Snowflake?

    Wait. 'Sen. Sylvia Allen, R-Snowflake ...' ?
    There are snowflake conservatives now?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Feb 2017 @ 11:06am

    That is one good reason to carry the right kind of jammer with you. If a cop decides to use one of these ERAD machines to run your bank card and drain the money from your adccout, you just turn on the jammer, and prevent his ERAD machine from being able to access your account.

    ERAD machines need wireless Internet connectivitity to work, so if you can jam 2g/3g/4g/5g/Wifi/Wimax frequencies, you can prevent the ERAD machine from working

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Feb 2017 @ 11:14am

    Also, keep a second cell phone, with Location Services on, concealed in your car. So that if they take your car, you find where they took ip, using the GPS on your concealed phone, then you sneak in there in the middle of the night and take your car back.

    Google's find my android can be very useful for that.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Feb 2017 @ 11:57am

      Re:

      What, you think they leave cars in the middle of a corn maze and not a fenced, guarded compound? And unless you wire a charger to a power line that is on when the car is off, your cell phone will be dead well before you hit the streets again. Lastly, if your phone is concealed it will not be getting GPS signals.

      Other than those problems, it's a brilliant plan.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Michael Schundler, 24 Feb 2017 @ 11:50am

    Violent Protests

    I think the vast majority of Americans support the right of people to assemble and peacefully protest. I think the numbers shrink, when that protest is intended to disrupt someone else's right to free speech. You don't have a right to force people to hear you when they don't want to. Finally, the numbers shrink to a small number when protests involve property damage or personal assaults or any other sort of violence.

    So given the media and social networks there are a huge number of outlets in which to express oneself. Similarly, there are plenty of public spaces in which to express oneself. Your cause or belief does not trump (pardon the pun) the rights of others. Intentionally disrupting speeches by people you don't agree with should come under civil disobedience.

    Civil disobedience means you break the law to make a point, but it also means you accept the responsibility and consequences of doing so. Anyone thinking free speech protects from the consequences of their actions is wrong. Back in my youth people burned draft cards and accepted the consequences. Today people seem to forget the "consequences" part of their actions.

    At the same time we got lost about what the right of free speech really means. It was intended to protect people from the government suppressing their ability to criticize the government. It was never intended to be used as a weapon to suppress others trying to express themselves. Again that would come under civil disobedience and includes accepting the legal consequences of doing so.

    There should be consequences for disrupting a meeting of others... people incurred cost and time to hear someone speak and your rights of free speech don't override their right to hear what they came to the location for. It really is that simple.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      bob, 24 Feb 2017 @ 12:15pm

      Re: Violent Protests

      As you pointed out the freedom of speech is designed to stop government officials. Here we have a law that is being written to stifle free speech because those in power don't like the consequences of their bad decisions. People get mad when politicians and police abuse their power.

      Now that outrage doesn't excuse violence or destruction and in a private venue you will be escorted out. However people have a right to assemble and speak out against what they see as wrong. Doesn't matter if it is physically in person or virtually.

      There already are laws on the books prohibiting destruction of property. They need to just enforce those laws. If they can't catch the suspects of the crime then they are just going to have to make a better effort next time.

      Abusing citizens rights because of a few bad apples is not okay. Just like punishing all police because of a few bad apples is also wrong. The problem is police and politicians can hide behind a desk or badge while citizens have nothing to help them due to efforts to stack the deck in favor of the police and politicians through bad laws.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Feb 2017 @ 12:36pm

      Re: Violent Protests

      This is pointing out that you could be standing next to a protest, someone breaks a window, then you get your stuff taken with this law. I don't think you would be for this if your stuff got taken away and you were arrested just because you were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    dlaurels (profile), 24 Feb 2017 @ 12:32pm

    protestors

    This has to be unconstitutional. What to heck are these GOP controlled legislators thinking? Trump will be gone in the not too distant future and so will these anti-constitutional politicians. None too soon, in my opinion.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    IfWeAllResistTogetherWeAllWin, 24 Feb 2017 @ 12:45pm

    Unjust laws should be resisted

    I'm reminded of an old saying that's pretty popular among the right wing.

    You can take my property "when you pry it from my cold, dead hands."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Feb 2017 @ 1:07pm

    This can't be real. If it is then I hope this is the "Ahh" moment for poor "working class" Republican voters. They don't care about you or their favorite word "the Constitution. It's all about money, power and control. And if it is then you would make the best decisions for you and your family and stop falling for the boogie man that "they" tell you is out to get or take from you. And see "they" are the ones that are ACTUALLY doing so.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


