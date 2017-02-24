Arizona Legislators Approve Bill That Would Allow Government To Seize Assets From Protesters
Building legislation on top of the political equivalent of an urban myth is never a good idea. Fold in something routinely abused by law enforcement and you've got a proposed bill whose short name should be "Shit Sandwich."
That's the (tentative) plan in Arizona, where the existential threat of "paid protesters" has resulted in a terrible bill that promises to use a handful of Constitutional amendments as a doormat. (via Raw Story)
SB1142 expands the state’s racketeering laws, now aimed at organized crime, to also include rioting. And it redefines what constitutes rioting to include actions that result in damage to the property of others.
Nothing good can come from the expansion of racketeering laws, which are already abused by government agencies and citizens alike. But it gets worse. A lot worse. It doesn't just apply to protesters who damage property. It applies to anyone possibly connected to a protest in which damage occurs, even if they don't induce or encourage the destruction. (Perhaps even if they speak out against violent acts, but still support the demonstration's premise.)
And, to top it all off, police officers would not only be authorized to arrest people engaged in First Amendment activity just because someone down the street broke a window, but also to enrich themselves in the process.
But the real heart of the legislation is what Democrats say is the guilt by association — and giving the government the right to criminally prosecute and seize the assets of everyone who planned a protest and everyone who participated. And what’s worse, said Sen. Steve Farley, D-Tucson, is that the person who may have broken a window, triggering the claim there was a riot, might actually not be a member of the group but someone from the other side.
Supporters of asset forfeiture always claim it's a great tool for defunding criminal ventures. I can only imagine the verbal gymnastics that will need to be deployed to justify taking cash, cars, whatever from protesters, especially when the state's existing laws already criminalize rioting but without the added "bonus" of depriving rioters of their cash, homes, cars, etc. Do the legislators actually believe protesters are being paid in small, unmarked bills and mid-priced sedans?
The "guilt by association" aspect allows law enforcement to apply its discretion, which is seldom a good thing. The moment anything is damaged, it's open season on protest attendees. In fact, it's open season on non-attendees as well, if cops can dredge up anything that appears to be evidence of protest planning. Acquiring a permit pre-demonstration is no longer an act of good faith. It's self-incriminating.
One supporter of this truly stupid legislation believes the state's existing riot laws don't work because… wait for it… the bail system exists.
Sen. Sylvia Allen, R-Snowflake, said the new criminal laws are necessary.
“I have been heartsick with what’s been going on in our country, what young people are being encouraged to do,’’ she said.
She agreed with Quezada that there already are laws that cover overt acts. But Allen said they don’t work.
“If they get thrown in jail, somebody pays to get them out,’’ she said. “There has to be something to deter them from that.’’
I don't often can't even, but... here we are. People have argued against the bail system because it's stacked against the poorest criminal suspects, but I've never heard the system portrayed as faulty because it works exactly the way it's intended to. And the new law wouldn't change anything this legislator is concerned about. Brand new criminal charges stemming from the stupid bill would still allow suspects to post bail. The only difference is they may not have the cash to do it or a car to drive home if they make bail. Maybe that's what Allen is referring to: extra layers of punitiveness because most current protests are targeting the senator's party -- which also happens to be the party in power at the moment.
This made it past a House vote in Arizona, suggesting the state's craziness isn't confined to Maricopa County. It won't survive a Constitutional challenge if it somehow manages to stumble out the governor's desk without being vetoed.
You could always just not arrest them. Oh wait, this is from and an appeal to the same ilk that thinks an arrest is just a conviction by another name. Carry on then with your regularly scheduled burning of the constitution.
Hey, man, we voted Arpaio out by double digits.
Granted, we gave him six terms first, but better late than never.
2) While they are protesting, break your own window
3) Sell the protester's stuff
4) Profit!
The only problem is I now have a broken window. There should be a way to force the protesters to pay for that as well.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Michael asked:
Bureaucratic hassles notwithstanding, under already-existing Arizona law, it doesn't have to.
Arizona Revised Statutes § 13-603:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re:
Then you also get all the money and any nice things the protesters have on them. Who knows, you might get lucky and find some nice furniture in the protestors offices.
Re:
1) Find something that politicians who support this bill and civil asset forfeiture oppose.
2) Organize a protest opposing that same thing those politicians oppose.
3) Get someone to break some stuff at that protest.
4) Use the very power of this new law to confiscate the assets of said politicians who backed this law, by arguing that through their public statements on the issue they were a part of the group of protesters, even if said politicians weren't even there at the protest.
5) Watch as the politicians are forced to suddenly take asset forfeiture laws and abuse their seriously when they're suddenly the ones being robbed by it.
Ooh! Maybe they could also seize the assets of people who pay the bail for to get people out. And seize the assets of defense attorneys too! I mean, why stop at just an attack on the constitutional rights of protesters? Need to bring the whole criminal enterprise down, amirite?
....
On a related note, R-Snowflake is just a little too on-the-nose.
To Sen. Sylvia Allen
#1 Get rid of tyrants in Government.
#2 Get rid of tyrants in the Police, Sherrif's, ATF's, FBI's, CIA's, NSA's ranks.
#3 Pull your head from your ass and look at the Constitution you swore to uphold when you took office.
Guess what, you're not doing your job.
Re: To Sen. Sylvia Allen
Every Nation gets the Government it Deserves.
Re: Re: To Sen. Sylvia Allen
Snowflake?
There are snowflake conservatives now?
Re: Snowflake?
Re: Re: Snowflake?
Re: Snowflake?
There are snowflake conservatives now?
There always have been.
It's called "projection."
ERAD machines need wireless Internet connectivitity to work, so if you can jam 2g/3g/4g/5g/Wifi/Wimax frequencies, you can prevent the ERAD machine from working
Google's find my android can be very useful for that.
Re:
Other than those problems, it's a brilliant plan.
Violent Protests
So given the media and social networks there are a huge number of outlets in which to express oneself. Similarly, there are plenty of public spaces in which to express oneself. Your cause or belief does not trump (pardon the pun) the rights of others. Intentionally disrupting speeches by people you don't agree with should come under civil disobedience.
Civil disobedience means you break the law to make a point, but it also means you accept the responsibility and consequences of doing so. Anyone thinking free speech protects from the consequences of their actions is wrong. Back in my youth people burned draft cards and accepted the consequences. Today people seem to forget the "consequences" part of their actions.
At the same time we got lost about what the right of free speech really means. It was intended to protect people from the government suppressing their ability to criticize the government. It was never intended to be used as a weapon to suppress others trying to express themselves. Again that would come under civil disobedience and includes accepting the legal consequences of doing so.
There should be consequences for disrupting a meeting of others... people incurred cost and time to hear someone speak and your rights of free speech don't override their right to hear what they came to the location for. It really is that simple.
Re: Violent Protests
Now that outrage doesn't excuse violence or destruction and in a private venue you will be escorted out. However people have a right to assemble and speak out against what they see as wrong. Doesn't matter if it is physically in person or virtually.
There already are laws on the books prohibiting destruction of property. They need to just enforce those laws. If they can't catch the suspects of the crime then they are just going to have to make a better effort next time.
Abusing citizens rights because of a few bad apples is not okay. Just like punishing all police because of a few bad apples is also wrong. The problem is police and politicians can hide behind a desk or badge while citizens have nothing to help them due to efforts to stack the deck in favor of the police and politicians through bad laws.
Re: Violent Protests
protestors
Unjust laws should be resisted
You can take my property "when you pry it from my cold, dead hands."
This can't be real. If it is then I hope this is the "Ahh" moment for poor "working class" Republican voters. They don't care about you or their favorite word "the Constitution. It's all about money, power and control. And if it is then you would make the best decisions for you and your family and stop falling for the boogie man that "they" tell you is out to get or take from you. And see "they" are the ones that are ACTUALLY doing so.
