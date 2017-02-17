Man Who Used Facebook Live To Stream Birth Of... >>
Politics

by Tim Cushing

Fri, Feb 17th 2017 10:49am


Filed Under:
dhs, jim banks, social media, visas



Freshman Representative Serves Up Immigration Bill That Would Make The DHS Do Things It Already Does

from the voted-'most-likely-to-kiss-ass' dept

In what looks to be the FNG currying favor with the new boss, rookie Congressman Jim Banks is introducing a bill that would turn the DHS's social media prying from something it would like to do to something it has to do.

Congressman Jim Banks (IN-03) today will introduce the Visa Investigation and Social Media Act (VISA) of 2017, legislation to strengthen the vetting process for visa applicants. The bill is the first piece of legislation that Congressman Banks will introduce.

While CBP and DHS have been asking incoming foreigners for social media info for a while now, the process has been voluntary -- or at least as voluntary as any process can be when one side holds all the power. New DHS Secretary John Kelly suggested this would expand further in the near future, moving from requests for social media handles to demands for account passwords.

Rep. Banks appears to be making a move to codify the DHS's requests for social media info. It doesn't go so far as to demand account passwords, but it would make examination of foreigners' social media accounts part of the vetting process. The bill's text hasn't been posted yet, but here's what Rep. Banks' website says the legislation will include.

The VISA Act of 2017 would require the Department of Homeland Security to include the following in the background check of any individual applying for a visa to the United States:

A review of the applicant’s publicly available social media activity (i.e. public tweets, YouTube videos, Facebook photos and posts);

An interview of each applicant who is age eleven years or older;

A fraud-prevention check of each applicant’s documentation; and

A requirement that the applicant provide an English translation of his or her documentation.

Rep. Banks says this is no different than the process companies use to vet new hires. That's a truly bogus comparison. While some companies view applicants' social media posts when considering them for employment, very few are demanding social media account information as part of the application process. Those that do tend to drop the policies as soon as they're made public. (And child labor laws pretty much rule out interviews of tweens and teens.)

What's most troubling about this new rep's bill is its complete uselessness. The only real change it makes is dropping three years from the interview requirement (from 14 to 11). Everything else is something Customs already does. Vetting of social media posts has been part of the process for months. Banks' bill just makes it a requirement for the DHS to perform social media checks on all applicants. The legal ball will get pushed downhill, which will force applicants to hand over this info. ("In compliance with [insert US Code info here], DHS/CBP require applicants to provide social media account information, etc.") This may make it easier for the DHS to start demanding passwords, but the bill limits itself to public posts.

As for the rest of it, it's completely redundant. Extensive background checks are run on all applicants against several databases and Customs has required an English translation of visa applicants' documentation for years.

Banks likes corporate analogies so he should be aware his effort looks like a new hire trying to make his mark -- not by being a valuable addition to the company -- but by enthusiastically offering up worthless suggestions that signal your "Company Man" virtues to upper management.

9 Comments | Leave a Comment
Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    aerinai (profile), 17 Feb 2017 @ 10:58am

    Is law easier to fight than regulation?

    If this were codified in law, would it be easier to have a court weigh in on the constitutionality/legality of these types of requests? I mean, regulation can get slippery (see Trumps Anti-Immigration Executive Order rewrite as an example). If this particular bill were to get passed and then the government sued for overreach would that be an easier solution than the ACLU wrangling with a bunch of different regulations at a bunch of different departments? I'd expect the opinion (regardless of the way it was decided) would be more broad than any opinion about a specific regulation would be.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 17 Feb 2017 @ 11:03am

    Walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, oh look, it is a duck.

    Look at me...Look at me...I'm doing something! That it is pure grandstanding is irrelevant.

    Besides, DHS/CPB officers response will axiomatically be "What do you mean you don't have social media accounts? Ahahaha, tell me another 'cause your not getting in until you get one."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Feb 2017 @ 11:20am

    no shocker here

    There are already all sorts of stupid laws like this anyways. Just more work for no gain... and it only really works if people just enforce the laws to begin with which are already not being done in some cases.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Machin Shin (profile), 17 Feb 2017 @ 11:34am

    Things like this really make me wonder, what about those people who don't use social media? We are quickly headed in a crazy direction. Am I going to end up in jail someday because I refuse to hand over my non-existent facebook login?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Feb 2017 @ 12:06pm

      Re:

      As you should... if you have nothing to hide, why in the fuck don't you have a facebook login? Are you a nazi or something?

      think of the fucking kids you pervert!

      I am just waiting for the day government gets to install video cameras in every room of your house... we have to make sure you are not up to anything after all... everyone has a right to a SAFE SOCIETY!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 17 Feb 2017 @ 12:30pm

      Re:

      We're also heading in a direction where someone trying to be "funny" can get you turned back or detained at the border with a post to your Facebook page.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Mockk, 17 Feb 2017 @ 11:45am

    Perhaps with just a minor addition...

    The VISA Act of 2017 would require the Department of Homeland Security to include the following in the background check of any individual applying for a visa to or running for elective office in the United States...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Feb 2017 @ 12:08pm

      Re: Perhaps with just a minor addition...

      Found the politician...

      trying to stick shit in where it does not belong!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 17 Feb 2017 @ 12:54pm

      Re: Perhaps with just a minor addition...

      The Visa Act should only let the government check if the person has a visa card...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


