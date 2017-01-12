Court Documents Appear To Confirm The FBI Is Using Best Buy Techs To Perform Warrantless Searches For It
from the private-search-loophole dept
As we covered last week, the FBI has apparently been paying Best Buy Geek Squad members in exchange for tips about illegal material discovered on customers' computers. This is problematic for a couple of reasons.
First, adding a financial incentive could lead to Best Buy employees digging around in users' computers in hopes of finding something to turn in, rather than limiting themselves to the job at hand: repairing the device.
Second, while companies are legally obligated to report the discovery of child porn to law enforcement, this occurs as a "private search." As such, it's perfectly legal and can result in the probable cause needed to perform a forensic search of the computer, as well as (possibly) any other electronic devices the customer owns. But when the FBI turns Best Buy employees into confidential informants -- paid or not --it's no longer a private search. It's a third-party search at the government's request. The government can't task private individuals with performing warrantless searches on its behalf -- at least not if it wants to hold onto the evidence.
The government is arguing that there was nothing wrong with the FBI's relationship with Best Buy. This is being argued despite the growing amount of evidence showing the FBI's role in Best Buy searches of computers is anything but passive.
One former agent confirms [PDF] in her declaration that the employee who alerted the FBI to alleged child pornography found on the computer of the defendant in this case, had been signed up by the agency as a “confidential human source” (CHS) in 2009 — two years before the offending content was discovered in this case — but contends that this worker was “never asked” to “search for child pornography or evidence of any other crime on behalf of the FBI.”
However, in a Dec. 19 order [PDF] in this case, the judge notes that emailed communications may hint at a deeper connection between the agency and the Geek Squadder.
For instance, in Oct. 2009, this agent emailed the Best Buy staffer to set up a meeting “to discuss some other ideas for collaboration.” The since-retired agent now says she has no “independent recollection of what ‘collaboration'” refers to in that email, blaming her memory lapse on brain damage caused by Lyme disease.
Whatever the case may be, the documents do seem to show what Mark Rettenmaier, the defendant at the center of this case, alleges they do: a close partnership between the FBI and Best Buy that has gone on for years.
Judge Cormac Carney's ruling on Rettenmaier's demand for document production from the FBI indicates that what he's seen so far (many of the documents handed over by the FBI to date are under seal) points in this direction.
According to the FBI, [Best Buy employee] Meade was a CHS [confidential human source] for two periods of time—October 2008 to January 2009 and November 2009 to November 2012. During the first CHS period, Meade worked with FBI Agent Richard T. Boswell. (See Bates 1123; Dkt. 152 at 6.) Before the second CHS period, Agent Jennifer Cardwell took over for Agent Boswell (Agent Riley took over for Agent Cardwell in July 2010 (Bates 1028)). (Bates 1122–23.) Meade estimates that he contacted the FBI reporting child pornography approximately six to nine times per year. (Bates 544–45.) Though the FBI has had eight different CHS at Best Buy’s Kentucky facility, at the time when Best Buy had Rettenmaier’s hard drive, only Meade and Ratliff were connected to the FBI. (Dkt. 152 at 6.) Both Ratliff and Meade received payment from the FBI; every CHS prior to February 2012 received payment.
The government is refusing to hand over any more information that may shed more light on this relationship, but Judge Carney isn't going to let it get away with it. The government claims any such evidence, if produced, would only "undermine" Rettenmaier's "unsupported argument" about the FBI/Best Buy BFF situation. Judge Carney basically says we won't know until we see it, will we?
The Court cannot determine whether Rettenmaier’s “unsupported” argument has merit as long as the Government refuses to produce the evidence that may support it; the Government’s hope that the evidence will undermine Rettenmaier’s motion does not exempt its production.
The ruling almost completely denies the government's motion to quash, which means that the documents demanded -- if they exist -- will have to be turned over to the defendant. Most will probably be filed under seal, but some are bound to escape the FBI's desire for complete secrecy. What leaks out around the edges will be interesting, and mostly sussed out through defense motions and judicial orders. If the FBI is treating private companies' employees as confidential informants, then it's basically utilizing the private sector to perform warrantless searches for it.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
State Actors
In United States law, a state actor is a person who is acting on behalf of a governmental body, and is therefore subject to regulation under the United States Bill of Rights, including the First, Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments, which prohibit the federal and state governments from violating certain rights and freedoms.
Although at first blush the term would seem to include only persons who are directly employed by the state, the United States Supreme Court has interpreted these amendments and laws passed pursuant to them to cover many persons who have only an indirect relationship with the government. Controversies have arisen, for example, over whether private companies that run towns (the "company-town") and prisons (traditionally a state function) can be held liable as state actors when they violate fundamental civil rights. This question remains unresolved, but the Supreme Court has held private citizens to be liable as state actors when they conspire with government officials to deprive people of their rights.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Great entertainment; poor due process.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Job opportunity
I get paid to hunt for porn and then really take the time to determine whether it's good stuff or bad.
With some luck there are passwords and other goodies on those computers too.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Job opportunity
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This concerns me as I can see unscrupulous Geek Squad members keeping a cache of incriminating evidence on hand to plant on people's computers in an effort to claim the monetary incentive for finding it.
I never trusted Geek Squad to be good technicians or even have a lot of integrity, but they are completely and utterly untrustworthy now and have lost all credibility.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Back in the 90s, I was a tech. Not at Best Buy, but at a few local computer shacks and at one bigger chain store. Your typical post-high-school jobs for a nerdy kid.
Every once in a while, we'd run across a porn stash on a customer's computer. Not intentionally, but people leave stuff laying around on the desktop, and you would see porn folders pop up from time to time cloning a filesystem, or something like that. Yes, we would sneak a peek sometimes - I mean, free porn, and back then modems were not so fast. The best was when someone had a really good MP3 trove off of Napster, I mean, gigabytes took a LONG TIME to get to you otherwise.
Well, it happens. If you are paying someone to dig through your computer and recover a hard drive, we are going to randomly click through your folders if for no other reason than to make sure that your data is still intact. IDGAF about your family photos, or personal documents, or whatever. Plus, you are handing your computer to kids that probably got the job from developing their tech skills doing dirt at school.
In any case, once, I found a stash of kiddie porn. Just lying on the desktop, too, not even concealed. Not a pleasant thing... I'm not taking about "Officer, I swear she said she was 18" porn, I am talking about children being raped. Horrible stuff. We called the cops, the cops called the feds, they staked out our backroom all day, coached us on what was going to happen, what to say when we called the dude to pick up the computer, the whole bit. Dude got arrested very quietly in the back of the store, and I really feel like the world is a better place with that creep locked away. Hopefully he got some help, or at least, was prevented from encouraging / participating in horrific child abuse for a while.
So, normally I am a strong proponent of civil rights, search and seizure laws need to be tightened, &c, &c, but, fuck that guy. You got CP on your box, you need to be taught the error of your ways. Some lines, you do not cross.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It is easy to convict a reputed pedophile, guilty or not, because of the atrocity of the crime. But it seems that few are willing to believe that alphabet agency members are spies, or that police routinely murder and violate the rights of citizens.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Assume all computer service/repair shops are scams
Just make sure to have your milf wife or hot G/F (appropriately attired for the pool) hanging around and showing off so the knowledgeable tech. will come back next time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This fits in with the DOJ attitude of:-
We have evidence that shows thew accused is guilty, we will not produce it, so trust us and convict them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What has Best Buy had to say about all this?
At the least I expect them to fire the employee. I also expect them to try whatever legal wrangling they can to ferret out all the other informants and fire them as well.
It's a huge black eye to the company. They've always been known to be scummy as far as pricing and diagnosing issues goes. If they're also associated with the FBI to this extent they may lose even more business.
On a minor side note, if the informant's name's been revealed I doubt he'll be able to get work in a technical field outside of law enforcement or government contractor.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: When do pc techs become mandated reporters?
They're regulations that make sense, but have some nasty side effects. Someone's feeling suicidal and goes to get help. Hope they like being naked in prison, while not being allowed to sleep.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: When do pc techs become mandated reporters?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
But wait...
Are they using write blockers on the drives as a matter of practice?
Seems like using what amounts to using a trained chimp to do things like this would be more of a liability to Best Buy than anything else.
Supposed a "tech" found something - unless the tech can outline how the drive was safeguarded from being written to, I find it completely plausible to say that the technician put it there. After all, given that there's a reward system in place, and these guys probably make shit as it is, this seems like a completely reasonable thing to argue.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: But wait...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment