Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Mon, Jan 9th 2017 6:43am


Filed Under:
fbi, geek squad, informants, searches, warrants

Companies:
best buy



The FBI Is Apparently Paying Geek Squad Members To Dig Around In Computers For Evidence Of Criminal Activity

from the maybe-these-are-the-'smart-people'-who-can-fix-Comey's-encryption-&# dept

Law enforcement has a number of informants working for it and the companies that already pay their paychecks, like UPS, for example. It also has a number of government employees working for the TSA, keeping their eyes peeled for "suspicious" amounts of cash it can swoop in and seize.

Unsurprisingly, the FBI also has a number of paid informants. Some of these informants apparently work at Best Buy -- Geek Squad by day, government informants by… well, also by day.

According to court records, Geek Squad technician John "Trey" Westphal, an FBI informant, reported he accidentally located on Rettenmaier's computer an image of "a fully nude, white prepubescent female on her hands and knees on a bed, with a brown choker-type collar around her neck." Westphal notified his boss, Justin Meade, also an FBI informant, who alerted colleague Randall Ratliff, another FBI informant at Best Buy, as well as the FBI. Claiming the image met the definition of child pornography and was tied to a series of illicit pictures known as the "Jenny" shots, agent Tracey Riley seized the hard drive.

Not necessarily a problem, considering companies performing computer/electronic device repair are legally required to report discovered child porn to law enforcement. The difference here is the paycheck. This Geek Squad member had been paid $500 for digging around in customers' computers and reporting his findings to the FBI. That changes the motivation from legal obligation to a chance to earn extra cash by digging around in files not essential to the repair work at hand.

More of a problem is the FBI's tactics. While it possibly could have simply pointed to the legal obligation Best Buy has to report discovered child porn, it proactively destroyed this argument by apparently trying to cover up the origin of its investigation, as well as a couple of warrantless searches.

Setting aside the issue of whether the search of Rettenmaier's computer constituted an illegal search by private individuals acting as government agents, the FBI undertook a series of dishonest measures in hopes of building a case, according to James D. Riddet, Rettenmaier's San Clemente-based defense attorney. Riddet says agents conducted two additional searches of the computer without obtaining necessary warrants, lied to trick a federal magistrate judge into authorizing a search warrant, then tried to cover up their misdeeds by initially hiding records.

The "private search" issue is mentioned briefly in OC Weekly's report, but should be examined more closely. Private searches are acceptable, but the introduction of cash payments, as well as the FBI having an official liaison with Best Buy suggests the searches aren't really "private." Instead, the FBI appears to be using private searches to route around warrant requirements. That's not permissible and even the FBI's belief that going after the "worst of worst" isn't going to be enough to salvage these warrantless searches.

As Andrew Fleischman points out at Fault Lines, the government's spin on the paid "private search" issue -- that it's "wild speculation" the Best Buy employee was acting as a paid informant when he discovered the child porn -- doesn't hold up if the situation is reversed. AUSA Anthony Brown's defensive statement is nothing more than the noise of a double standard being erected.

Flipping the script for a minute, would an AUSA say it was “wild speculation” that a man was a drug dealer when phone records showed he regularly contacted a distributor, he was listed as a drug dealer in a special book of drug dealers, and he had received $500.00 for drugs? Sorry to break it to you, Mr. Brown, but once you start getting paid for something, it’s tough to argue you’re just doing it for the love of the game.

In addition to these problems, the file discovered by the Best Buy tech was in unallocated space… something that points to almost nothing, legally-speaking.

[I]n Rettenmaier's case, the alleged "Jenny" image was found on unallocated "trash" space, meaning it could only be retrieved by "carving" with costly, highly sophisticated forensics tools. In other words, it's arguable a computer's owner wouldn't know of its existence. (For example, malware can secretly implant files.) Worse for the FBI, a federal appellate court unequivocally declared in February 2011 (USA v. Andrew Flyer) that pictures found on unallocated space did not constitute knowing possession because it is impossible to determine when, why or who downloaded them.

This important detail was apparently glossed over in the FBI's warrant application to search Rettenmaier's home and personal devices.

In hopes of overcoming this obstacle, they performed a sleight-of-hand maneuver, according to Riddet. The agents simply didn't alert Judge Marc Goldman that the image in question had been buried in unallocated space and, thus, secured deceitful authorization for a February 2012 raid on Rettenmaier's Laguna Niguel residence.

Courts have shown an often-excessive amount of empathy for the government's "outrageous" behavior when pursuing criminals. The fact that there's child porn involved budges the needle in the government's direction, but the obstacles the FBI has placed in its own way through its deceptive behavior may prevent it from salvaging this case.

The case is already on very shaky ground, with the presiding judge questioning agents' "odd memory losses," noting several discrepancies between the FBI's reports and its testimony, and its "perplexing" opposition to turning over documents the defense has requested.

In any event, it appears the FBI has a vast network of informants -- paid or otherwise -- working for both private companies and the federal government. Considering the FBI is already the beneficiary of legal reporting requirements, this move seems ill-advised. It jeopardizes the legitimacy of the evidence, even before the FBI engages in the sort of self-sabotaging acts it appears to have done here.

Underneath it all is the perplexing and disturbing aversion to adhering to the Fourth Amendment we've seen time and time again from law enforcement agencies, both at local and federal levels. Anything that can be done to avoid seeking a warrant, and anything that creates an obfuscatory paper trail, is deployed to make sure the accused faces an even more uphill battle once they arrive in court.

60 Comments | Leave a Comment
Reader Comments

    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 6:50am

    Works for me...

    People will begin to see the value of their computers and NOT turn them over to a bunch of shady nerds in a store.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 6:55am

      Re: Works for me...

      What kind of dumb shit is this? Not everyone is a computer technician.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:00am

        Re: Re: Works for me...

        Don't care if you're a tech or not, if you hand over any device, folder, or piece of paper with all the personal info about yourself that your home computer probably has to someone, not know exactly who is going to have access to it, give unrestricted access, and then not be there watching over the shoulder of whoever is viewing this data, you are an idiot.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:03am

        Re: Re: Works for me...

        You need to be careful *who* you let work on your computer. There are probably people out there who would plant stuff on a computer for $500.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:05am

          Re: Re: Re: Works for me...

          And probably a lot less.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            Will Moments, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:40am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Works for me...

            Yes. I have had direct exposure to the "technicians" in these cases and its a tough, not very well paying job in many places. Many times I find people who are out of rehab, battling alcohol and other drugs, etc.They tend to be marginally tied to any employer, so loyalty is low.

            Not trying to know computer technicians (used to be one), but the people I worked with would *jump* at such money.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:24am

          Re: Re: Re: Works for me...

          Not only that but I hear that what some techs might do is they may try and steal ram from an unsuspecting computer illiterate person and return their computer with less ram.

          Basic computer literacy, along with basic literacy in how to handle money, should be taught in high school. Handing over your computer that may have all sorts of confidential information to a random Best Buy nerd (ie: bank statements and transactions, names, addresses, etc...) is risky.

          Then again having malware on your computer is also risky. Either way you can get personal information stolen and be subject to identity theft. The solution is for people to be educated about how to use Windows.

          Luckily I noticed that the younger generation is more proficient than older people (but not always).

          It's funny when I was taking one of my chemistry classes our chemistry teacher was really old. He was very sharp for his age, had a very good memory and was very well spoken and competent. He worked for NASA in the past and he helped develop the fuel that put the first man on the moon. Yet he could barely work Windows and it was his students that were showing him how to do what he wanted (ie: he partly used powerpoint and whatnot). I think he's probably retired by now. This guy knew everything there was to know about chemistry but couldn't operate or troubleshoot Microsoft Windows very well. He's not the first old brilliant teacher I've had that couldn't work Microsoft Windows. The younger professors have no problems working their computers and are themselves very proficient. So part of it is a generational thing I guess.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            ferb, 9 Jan 2017 @ 9:01am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Works for me...

            I used to work for geek squad. I wouldn't worry about them stealing physical hardware out of your computer. People used to bring in computers that were not that old all the time and recycle them. If you wanted to steal some hardware that is where you could steal it. At the store I worked for never knew anyone that did though. I would be more worried about the people from foreign countries who do all the actually work on the computers. This process is called Agent Johnny Utah. Dozens of virus and malware infected computers are connected to the same local network and put on the internet to connect to geek squad agents in third world countries who make far less money than American Workers.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:41am

        Re: Re: Works for me...

        might be time to learn

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      JC, 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:49am

      Re: Works for me...

      Funny part is, people don't realize that they don't "fix" your computers in the store. They either plug them in and some guy from India remotes in to your PC and "fixes" it or it is shipped off somewhere else for a 3rd party to work on.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Brice Jones, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:09am

        Re: Re: Works for me...

        They actually fix quite a few things in house. I worked as a GS manager for a couple years.
        Best buy has a proprietary software tool for diagnostics and repair. If the problem is hardware it's almost always returned to a service center however.

        On another note.. this article about dumb as shit.
        The biggest "spying" that goes on is dumb people with naked pictures on their machines. The store employees will gather and laugh at you.
        If you wanted to spy and keep it secret you definitely would NOT use unskilled workers making hourly wages at best buy

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Re: Re: Re: Works for me...

          So as a manager you knew your employees looked through things they were not supposed to and let them keep their jobs?


          "If you wanted to spy and keep it secret you definitely would NOT use unskilled workers making hourly wages at best buy"
          John "Trey" Westphal, an FBI informant.

          Apparently BB/GS managers need not possess reading comprehension skills.

          I have had a GS boot disk and there is nothing proprietary about them. A bunch of readily available virus/malware/HW test tools and some command line scripts for the 10/hr "tech" to run.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:53am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Works for me...

            The people who bring their computers in to Geek Squad are clueless.

            I first of all have no sympathy for perverts getting dimed out by a GS agent. I've never seen anyone get a reward when I worked there, but that's great if the FBI is paying some people for it.

            Rule of thumb, if your computer has content on it, that you know could get you sent to prison for having, don't take your computer in to get fixed.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    scotts13 (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 6:50am

    Missed opportunity

    Wait, wait - You mean I could have gotten PAID to snoop through customer pictures back when I ran a camera store?!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:00am

    IS this why it takes so long to get repairs done? There are spending time looking at all images and videos just in case...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:02am

      Re:

      I assume the same about my mechanic, must be off joyriding in my car. Or my plumber, must have been taco night last night. These things make way more sense than maybe they're busy, and ffs it's retail, you know they pay low and staff less. Lets not be so quick to assume everyone on the planet has some evil agenda against you.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:23am

        Re: Re:

        Did you even read the article? No one is saying the people in Best Buy have any kind of evil plot against anyone. The FBI has ADMITTED TO PAYING Best Buy employees to look through computers.

        It's not paranoia to believe proven, uncontested facts.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:06am

    How much do they pay to get an image planted?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:32am

    Violation of the 4th Amendment through the Exclusionary Rule. It is one thing if the Geek Squad members discover a crime through inadvertent discovery but since they are being paid to actively seek out crime the Geek Squad members would be acting as agents of the FBI. Unconstitutional.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:05am

      Re:

      Its the same twisting of the third party exception:-
      because its legal for a third party to voluntarily pass on information, we can demand that they give us information when we want it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:48am

    STASI 2.0

    I fully agree that child porn scums should be punished, but methods like described in the post are STASI 2.0. It could give informants an incentive to plant evidence for some extra income, besides circumventing law. If an IT service tech finds something by accident he's obliged to report it anyway.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Ninja (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:43am

      Re: STASI 2.0

      I was thinking about it. Was it a single picture? Was it saved in a collection or in the download folder? Was it a cache pic? Is there enough trust that the employee didn't plant the evidence to make a few bucks?

      I wouldn't say this is Stasi 2.0. Yet. It's the framework being put in place.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Re: STASI 2.0

      Except it was no accident. You don't just happen to find things in unallocated space. My thinking is these little turds know damn well users will delete things if capable and go looking for it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:49am

    And this is why, ladies and gentleman, you encrypt anything you don't want snooped. I was honestly shocked when I needed to ask for maintenance under warranty and the tech person asked for my password. I was like, what? Make it turn on and then if you need to check the configurations you'll do while I'm looking. Sure this guy may have had CP on his machine but it could be pictures of his family, pictures of him and his girl in the nudes etc.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Bert Darrell, 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:51am

    FBI in the Obama era

    One more disaster in Obama's FBI history and one more reason why January 20 can't happen soon enough. Done with 8 years of abject lies, constant deception, blatant violation of numerous laws and, worst of all, stepping all over the U.S. CONSTITUTION.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      jupiterkansas (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:10am

      Re: FBI in the Obama era

      Try 16 years, or longer. This isn't just an Obama thing, and it's not going to change just because there's a new president.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Ninja (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:14am

        Re: Re: FBI in the Obama era

        That. And Trump doesn't seem to be worried with restoring Constitutional rights as well.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Re: Re: Re: FBI in the Obama era

          I struggled with that fact in this election. I saw no reason to believe Trump or Clinton would slow down the dismantling of our privacy rights, so I just had to try to ignore the issue. It's a pity too, because that's close to the top of my list of priorities.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Perhaps we need HIPAA like laws for our electronic devices. And Tech-security compliance requirements punishable by jail, fines, or extremely large civil awards.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Michael, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:29am

      Re:

      We don't need another law for this. It's already unconstitutional.

      I would also not look at HIPAA regulations as a good way to do anything except increase costs for companies involved. They do not seem to have done much to protect our medical information.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:43am

      Re:

      Unfortunately, the ACA pretty much destroyed HIPPA. Those protections don't mean much when health care providers are now required to turn over just about everything to the government. In fact, the ACA mandated the government to create far more detailed files on Americans than just their medical records. It basically required a low-mid level FBI file to be opened on every American. Just try to sign up for Obamacare, and see how much they know about your personal life. I only did it to check prices, and I quit because it was so disturbing.

      Yes, it's still illegal to divulge most medical information to private third parties. But as much as I despise Monsanto, I just don't see how they could cause me as much grief as the government could.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      SamanthaCruz, 9 Jan 2017 @ 9:04am

      Re: HIPAA

      Hipaa is hardly a model for a solution to government snooping; that law basically REQUIRES health providers to turn over their medical records to the government.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    In what scenario does a service technician need to view specific, individual image files that are stored on my hard drive to effect the repair of the machine?

    That would be the equivalent of a plumber going through your bedroom drawers as part of his "job" of unclogging your drain.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    RULE 41

    All of you fuckers who ignored RULE41 fucked us all.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bust or blackmail the customer at best buy.

    So $500 to bust a customer, or a couple thousand to claim something was on the laptop and offer to get rid of it. Hmmmm.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:41am

      Re: Bust or blackmail the customer at best buy.

      And become an accessory to child porn? Being registered as a sex offender for life? No thanks.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    When you are busted...

    Guess what I do for a living, folks, for over 20 years? Computer forensics, especially criminal defense. I do a fair share of "kiddie porn" cases, for the defense. If and when you do get busted, please be so kind as to pick-up the telephone, to retain my services.

    Confidential informant or not, it looks like there will be a heck of a lot of dismissals, on the horizon, for these types of cases.

    I had a recently like case, dismissed / terminated.

    Steven Moshlak President, Computerlegalexperts.com http://www.computerlegalexperts.com 202-262-0225

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Johnny Doh, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:14am

    $500 dollars a pop

    I would be copying porn on to every laptop I fix.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Nice... so instead of actually fixing your PC they are running a utility to recover deleted files then lying about how they found them.

    "According to court records, Geek Squad technician John "Trey" Westphal, an FBI informant, reported he accidentally located on Rettenmaier's computer"

    "the image in question had been buried in unallocated space"

    It's like trying to say to your girlfriend/wife... "I accidentally had sex with that woman."

    I bet the tech in question saved a copy for himself before turning the guy in. I'd be curious if a warrant were issued to search John "Trey" Westphal's PC how many customer pictures, MP3's, and Movies would be found on his PC.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Stoopit People

    If people are so stupid as to think the NSA/CIA/FBI doesn't already have access to any computer they want almost anytime it's on and connected to the internet thru the documented Windows and Mac Opsystem BACK DOORS --then this story should piss them off.

    DO NOT EVER TRUST THE GOVERNMENT. IF YOU EVEN THINK THEY CAN DO IT --THEY ARE.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    So now the geeks have a financial incentive to place child porn on your PC if you take it to them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Computer search

    It's not even that the technician is rooting around your system looking at files. They are running a set of "standard" utilities that on the surface are "looking for computer viruses". But the FBI has seeded these programs with the digital signatures of child porn they have already identified. This happens online with Microsoft, Google, Dropbox, Box, Facebook, etc. So anything you store "in the cloud" is getting this treatment as well, to "look for viruses".

    Now this has been weaponized, they can search for anything. In some countries a copy of the US constitution would be considered a prohibited "virus", though it appears the Fed's have found the antidote.

    This is similar to the NSA revelations a few years ago. Some smart person paid to "find a work around" always will. It's this attitude which the judges are responsible for stopping.

    I am not defending child porn, terrorists, or even drug dealers. It's just that these are hot button issues to deploy the techniques and socialize them in the courts, the population, etc.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Dangerous Territory...

    FBI contracts computer services and delivery people to "spy" and report on Citizen's activities. In the case of "accidentally stumbling on child pornography" on Rettenmaier's computer yet the Podesta brothers actually have nude adolescent girls displayed in their homes?

    Yet, FBI had Santiago in November, handed him off to psych interview and returned his firearm. Month later he shoots up Ft Lauderdale airport baggage claim area.


    The CIA is politically engaged, the FBI can't seem to catch terrorists yet they can justify Geek Squad/UPS spying on citizens? This is VERY DANGEROUS territory and points to a govt that is off the rails.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Simple Workaround

    All Best Buy has to do is offer a "free service" as part of their "standard maintenance package" to "help recover lost files" or "do a full hard drive search for viruses". Bingo! Any rooting around in unallocated space is now justified as "standard operating procedure" and not some kind of special snooping for the Feds.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:43am

    Worst of the Worst is just an excuse

    As with the Apple terrorist iPhone battle last year, this is not about what it appears to be. It is about something different.

    The FBI wanted Apple to build a universal back door so the FBI could access any phone at any time without supervision. In the name of Terrorism.

    In this instance, the FBI wants to work around the warrant requirement by involving a third party. All in the name of Think Of The Children.

    What they seem to want is a warrantless way to snoop into anyone's computer or smartphone.

    I would suggest that this is what their NIT (network investigative technique) is all about. The NIT is a euphemism for hacking into computers around the globe. Under cover of a local search warrant from an easily fooled judge.

    Imagine this. Use NIT to find someone you want to bust, by hacking their computer. You can't nail them on some other charge. So plant illegal pr0n on their computer. Then make their computer unbootable (but easily fixable) so that they take it in to Best Buy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Perhaps the FBI can step in and catch the Best Buy employees hoarding all the new Classic NES' and selling them on eBay.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Laws

    EXTERMINATE NIGERS---SPICCKS---MUSLUMS and LIBERAL FAGGOT===
    Then HUMANS can PROSPER

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anon E. Mous (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:52am

    Here is what I would like to know, who at the FBI brought the idea forward and approached the folks at Best Buy HQ's and proposed this idea?

    Who at Best Buy HQ thought this would be great that the employees would get $500.00 for the info, so if the employee was getting $500.00 what was Best Buy's cut then? No way they were doing this to be a good citizen and how did they think violating their customers privacy was a-ok to do?

    Several people at Best Buy HQ are responsible for having their staff act as agents for the FBI under teh guise of fixing someone computer issues, but yet it seems onlt the geek squad employees are taking the hit.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bustbuy Geeksquad snooping on customers.

    That's why I encrypt everything in 448 Blowfish just to drive them crazy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Disturbing

    What seems most disturbing? Is it that the FBI has a number of child porn sites which it runs? (I guess it works to catch child pornographers.)

    Or when the article alludes to "suspicious amounts of cash it can swoosh it and seize"?

    They can decide to take property. Beware civil forfeiture. No crime, no judge involved.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    I didn't realize that anyone at Geek Squad knew how to do anything other than a factory restore or tell you that you need to buy a new computer.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Geek $quad?

    ...or Peek Bod?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Always Insert Clean Drive

    You should always put a clean drive into your computer when it is turned over to someone else or traveling. Most computers are an identity thief's treasure trove of personal information. If you lose your computer or it's confiscated your valuable personal information is likely gone forever. Encrypt your computer. The FBI is generally the least of your worries. Even crappy encryption is better than none for the more typical situation of theft by a common criminal.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


