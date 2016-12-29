Merry Christmas! Techdirt is on a reduced posting schedule for the holidays. We'll be back to our normal routine in the new year.Hide
 
<< Daily Deal: Wireless Charging Pad for...
 tdicon 

Politics

by Tim Cushing

Thu, Dec 29th 2016 11:02am


Filed Under:
asset forfeiture, attorney general, civil asset forfeiture, doj, donald trump, due process, jeff sessions, theft



Trump's Pick For Attorney General A Big Fan Of Civil Asset Forfeiture

from the status-quo-maintenance dept

Efforts to rein in civil forfeiture have been moving forward around the country. Several states have passed laws that remove some of the perverse incentives that have allowed law enforcement agencies to seize cash, cars, homes, and whatever else might be laying around without criminal convictions. Very few efforts have gone as far as to make convictions a requirement in every case, but most have at least closed the federal loophole that allowed agencies to bypass more restrictive state laws to take control of citizens' assets.

The federal government's use of asset forfeiture still remains untouched. The equitable sharing program that helped local law enforcement agencies skirt state regulations closed briefly due to budget cutbacks, but was revived once the tax dollars started flowing again.

While some legislators have mounted efforts to scale back federal civil asset forfeiture, nothing has made its way to the president's desk. There's a new president on the way and his choice for attorney general isn't going to help those efforts along. Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions is a longtime fan of asset forfeiture and still believes -- despite years of evidence to the contrary -- that it's an effective Drug War weapon, rather than law enforcement agencies going shopping for things they want.

At a 2015 Senate Judiciary Hearing, Sessions had this to say about federal adoption of local forfeitures, as well as forfeiture in general.

[Sessions] said he doesn’t “think it’s wrong to—for federal government to adopt state cases” and added that “taking and seizing and forfeiting, through a government judicial process, illegal gains from criminal enterprises is not wrong.”

Mr. Sessions said he was “very unhappy” with criticism of a program that mostly took money from people who have “done nothing in their lives but sell dope."

It's difficult to square Sessions' "done nothing but sell dope" view on forfeiture with the more common reality: assets seized from people who've "done nothing in their lives" but never "sell dope."

For Christos and Markela Sourovelis, for whom the worst thing was losing their home, “Room 101” was Courtroom 478 in City Hall. This “courtroom’s” name is Orwellian: There was neither judge nor jury in it. There the city government enriched itself — more than $64 million in a recent 11-year span — by disregarding due process requirements in order to seize and sell the property of people who have not been accused, never mind convicted, of a crime.

The Sourovelises’ son, who lived at home, was arrested for selling a small amount of drugs away from home. Soon there was a knock on their door by police who said, “We’re here to take your house” and “You’re going to be living on the street” and “We do this every day.” The Sourovelises’ doors were locked with screws, and their utilities were cut off. They had paid off the mortgage on their $350,000 home, making it a tempting target for policing for profit.

Sessions doesn't care for this program being criticized, despite no law enforcement agency being able to offer up evidence backing his claim that "95%" of forfeitures are linked to drug dealing. Why? Because these agencies don't have that proof. They're not required to. Civil asset forfeiture circumvents the adversarial part of the judicial process almost entirely.

The few cases we do hear about are those that involve amounts worth fighting for. The process is expensive, labyrinthine, and stacked against the former owners of the seized assets. All most agencies have to do is make a few hunch-backed assertions about drug dealers and their tendency to use cash for transactions and their ability to purchase assets with obtained cash. Because convictions aren't an integral part of the process, no investigations are started and no efforts made to ensure the seized assets are the direct result of criminal activity.

Sessions as attorney general won't be able to do much about state laws that prevent law enforcement from partnering with the federal government to route around local statutes, but he will be able to stand in the way of reform efforts targeting federal civil asset forfeiture. As long as he's in charge, agencies under his control will continue to abuse an inherently-abusable process to separate people like the Sourovelis family from their property.

9 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 29 Dec 2016 @ 9:44am

    Congress could stop him...but won't

    In addition, Sessions might think about what assets he carries around with him that might get confiscated by some Podunk LEO with too much authoritay in his tool belt. His flashing his ID might or might not protect him.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      ECA (profile), 29 Dec 2016 @ 11:42am

      Re: Congress could stop him...but won't

      Reading some of the events of these Cases...
      Cases NEVER taken into court..
      People have money and goods taken from them, and it takes YEARS to get some of it back,

      Anyone want to Run this past a politician? Raid his home over a warrant, and Take EVERYTHING...then have them TRY to go thru the courts, WITH NO FAVORITISM..

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Edvard Munch, 29 Dec 2016 @ 1:06pm

        Re: Re: Congress could stop him...but won't... Primal Scream

        Start with the Clintons and their shady "foundation."

        And don't forget to scope the medicine cabinet of the clowns who approve these idiotic so-called aws.

        Aghhhhhh

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Dec 2016 @ 11:55am

    Looks like the bandits with badges will be looking forward to more lucrative robberies from the citizens its supposed to protect.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    scotts13 (profile), 29 Dec 2016 @ 12:03pm

    "and stacked against the former owners"

    I would have said "rightful owners"...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 29 Dec 2016 @ 12:11pm

    Soon there was a knock on their door by police who said, “We’re here to take your house” and “You’re going to be living on the street” and “We do this every day.” The Sourovelises’ doors were locked with screws, and their utilities were cut off. They had paid off the mortgage on their $350,000 home, making it a tempting target for policing for profit.

    When your actions can be compared to the mob and you come out looking significantly worse, it's probably a good sign that you're not the good guys anymore.

    The mob would threaten a business owner for 'protection', sure, but it serves nothing to go around torching buildings or kicking people out on the streets just for laughs, because it's not profitable and a smart criminal knows that when you back someone into a corner such that they feel they have nothing to lose they're willing to do things that they otherwise wouldn't even consider.

    At this point I'm pretty sure I'd prefer the actual mob running 'law enforcement', for their honesty if nothing else, and because they are less greedy than the cops currently in place.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Jeremy2020 (profile), 29 Dec 2016 @ 12:26pm

    someone should tell 'publicans that they confiscate guns..

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Dec 2016 @ 12:50pm

    Proof?

    Who needs proof anymore. Just make up whatever suits ya.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Dec 2016 @ 12:55pm

    With Trump at the helm, I would not be surprised to find this practice increased to cover all crimes. Especially in areas where Trump wants to build and buy cheap land.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Daily Deal: Wireless Charging Pad for...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

11:02 Trump's Pick For Attorney General A Big Fan Of Civil Asset Forfeiture (9)
10:50 Daily Deal: Wireless Charging Pad for Qi-Enabled Devices (0)
09:04 Ridiculous Congressional Proposal Would Fine Reps Who Live Stream From The Floor (25)
07:02 FOIA Requesters Sue Government Agencies Over Non-Responses To Requests For Election-Related Documents (4)
03:59 Obama Administration Looking To Expand Definition Of 'Critical Infrastructure' To Hit Back At Russians (35)

Wednesday

17:39 South Carolina Legislators Introduce Three Bills Targeting Police Stingray Use (17)
14:48 Microsoft Finally Admits Its Malware-Style Windows 10 Upgrade Sales Pitch Went Too Far (67)
12:48 CIA Admits It Hasn't Touched FOIA Request In Six Years... Says It Will Close Case If Requestor Doesn't Reply (10)
10:54 NYPD Officers Search Wrong Home; Post Photos Of Handcuffed Family To Snapchat (32)
10:47 Daily Deal: The Complete Ruby on Rails Super Bundle (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.