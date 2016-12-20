DMCA Process Abused To Nuke Post About... >>
<< Seeking Open Access Deal, 60 German Academic...
 tdicon 

Failures

by Karl Bode

Tue, Dec 20th 2016 6:33am


Filed Under:
attention, customer service, press

Companies:
comcast



Why Does It Still Take Press Attention For Comcast To Fix Obvious Screw Ups?

from the dysfunction-junction dept

Just about every year, like clockwork, Comcast will breathlessly insist that it has finally turned the corner when it comes to the company's historically abysmal customer service. In 2014, Comcast even went so far as to make a big deal about the fact it had hired a new "customer experience VP" who, the company promised, would finally get to the bottom of why Comcast has been ranked among the worst companies in any industry in America in terms of customer service and support. The end result: Comcast is still among the worst companies in America in terms of customer service and support.

And, time and time again, Comcast will engage in some fairly obvious but incredible screw up that only gets fixed once the media gets involved. Case in point: Ars Technica tells the tale this week of a condo association in Sarasota, Florida that was just at the tail end of a 10 year bulk service contract with Comcast to provide cable service to the community. Once the contract ended, the association went ahead and cancelled service. But, Comcast being Comcast, the company kept billing the association $680 a month for several months, resulting in an "outstanding balance" of more than $2000.

As always, actually getting a refund from Comcast wound up being a Sisyphean feat.

When contacted, Comcast first claimed the association sent the cancellation center to the "wrong location." That's something the association denies, noting they sent the request to a Comcast office in Boca Raton that handles paperwork related to bulk contracts in the region (Comcast just mishandled the request). Subsequent efforts over the next few months included filing complaints with the FCC, filing complaints with the Florida government, and writing to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts. The association also tried to obtain mediation through the Citizen Dispute Settlement Program in Florida; a request Comcast never responded to.

Ultimately, like we've seen countless times before, Comcast only jumped to action once the media got involved:
Riggs Landing canceled the automatic bank payments, refused to pay for further months, and accused Comcast of illegally charging them twice for the same service, which Comcast denied. Riggs Landing and Comcast were at a stalemate for a few months, until Wiener contacted Ars in early September.

“It just amazes me that for $2,000 plus, which has to be petty cash for them, that they would put up such resistance and alienate customers,” Wiener told Ars. Comcast is the United States' largest cable company and broadband provider.

Finally, after Ars contacted Comcast, the company agreed in mid-September to honor the April 1 cancellation date and provide a refund. Riggs Landing received the refund check of $2,034.31 on October 21.
It's just the same pattern over and over again. Comcast screws up, and instead of just admitting error and nipping the problem in the bud, the company doubles down -- putting the already incredibly annoyed customer through a gauntlet of dysfunction, compounding the public disdain for the company. Only once the threat of broad public exposure of its incompetence surfaces can Comcast be bothered to actually take a closer look at what happened.

The problem is there's no end in sight for this kind of market idiocy. Cable giants are consolidating at an incredible rate. And the nation's DSL providers are effectively refusing to upgrade huge swaths of their DSL networks to instead focus on getting into the content and media business. Add in an incoming regulatory regime that doesn't think broadband monopolies are real, and you have a recipe for a stronger cable monopoly, less competition, and less incentive than ever to fix this ongoing parade of dysfunction.
47 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    scotts13 (profile), 20 Dec 2016 @ 6:52am

    Very Simple

    It's more profitable to do so. For every unfair billing exposed and corrected, there are probably thousands unheard of. They make more money keeping that. And, what do they care if their reputation is sullied? For so many people, there are only inadequate alternatives, if any.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      TTr, 20 Dec 2016 @ 8:22am

      Government idiocy

      -

      "It's more profitable to do so"


      Correct. And the reason it's profitable is because there's no effective market competition (consumer choice)-- thanks to dumb/corrupt politicians at federal/state/local levels.

      TD doesn't get it, instead TD bemoans that "The problem is there's no end in sight for this kind of market idiocy".

      There's NO 'market idiocy' here-- there's NO free market in operation here. It's standards 'government idiocy'.
      Government directly prevents markets from operating efficiently. Emphasis upon "Press Attention" to fix Comcast shows a severe lack of economic understanding.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 8:39am

        Re: Government idiocy

        Kindly explain to us mere mortals how you get a free market in an industry that has to construct infrastructure on public and private land, without regulatory control at some level?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 8:50am

          Re: Re: Government idiocy

          Do not expect a reply, and if there is one, do not expect it to make any sense. These people are paid to post unsubstantiated bullshit to blogs in an attempt to ..... I'm still not sure wtf the purpose is, other than simply being assholes.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 11:12am

            Re: Re: Re: Government idiocy

            greetings fellow "unsubstantiated bullshit" poster.

            Anyone at least posting a part of their idea, no matter how bullshit is still doing more work than your ignorant... "no one has a solution and I know before they post it that it not a good solution", either.

            If all you got is "no one has a solution", then you are part of the problem and are in fact saying that you wish to perpetuate the existing situation, which is not surprising.

            You, like most other Americans, find your miserable destinies on the roads you take to avoid them. The signs are plain as day, mine field ahead, bump in the road, bridge is out... but you just keep on flying down the road without a care...

            to be so ignorant and blissful must be nice.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 5:51pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Government idiocy

              I re-read the post to which you refer, and I did not find the following quote which you claim was obtained from the same post, perhaps you are embellishing?

              "no one has a solution and I know before they post it that it not a good solution"

              In addition, I do not find the following quote
              "no one has a solution"
              Perhaps you posted to the wrong thread? idk.


              Then there is this:

              "You, like most other Americans, ...down the road without a care... to be so ignorant and blissful must be nice."

              Apparently you know everything about me, not sure how this occurred maybe you are with the nsa? On the other hand, you could just be full of shit. I will go with the latter.


              btw, you got anything on the topic at hand? Maybe something about the free market and how it solves everything magically and does not need regulation because the free market is self regulating ... you know stupid shit like that - give it at try.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 8:59am

          Re: Re: Government idiocy

          If you cannot figure it out for yourself with all of the readily available examples in the public arena already then perhaps there is no level of education that will benefit you.

          But here goes... some portions of the infrastructure becomes public property, while other portions remains as business owned property. Example, the Telephone poles and the underground pipes that handle the cabling are public property. Telco's pay a maint fee for what they use. This allows them to all run their own wires, but not have to dig or stand up new pathways which can be regulated by government.

          The telco can still in a free market offer whaterver level of service the local market is willing to bear as they see fit without interference from locally 'purchased' monopolies or other fiefdoms carved out by the FCC, ISP, or Local government corruption. Since they do in fact travel across state lines they can be regulated federally blocking cities from cunting up their less than intelligent citizens options.

          In one sense, it is insane to continue to ask the most corruption institution mankind creates to manage shit for us, so in my opinion... we are getting exactly what we keep asking for!

          We don't want a free market... so we do not have one.
          We WANT corrupt as fuck regulation... so we get them, and then ask for more... TD fashion.
          We enjoy the bribery and pork that our elected officials get us locally while incessantly bitching about the other team doing the same!

          So there you have it... 'mere mortal' a system you wanted but say you don't and a product of your own efforts of which you deny to have participated in!

          Enjoy your mortality...

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 10:40am

            Re: Re: Re: Government idiocy

            >Example, the Telephone poles and the underground pipes that handle the cabling are public property. Telco's pay a maint fee for what they use. This allows them to all run their own wires, but not have to dig or stand up new pathways which can be regulated by government.

            All that does is shift the burden from telcos (who already handle this kind of thing) onto the government...and you say this will decrease government involvement in the market? What are you smoking, because I want some. How on earth would your proposed solution handle line hits, or collapsed conduit in a way that *removes* government meddling? You're in la-la land.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 11:05am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Government idiocy

              Like I said... if you are already too stupid to learn from already existing examples then you cannot be helped. Please go back to your lego's and/or barbie dolls, lunch will be served with chocolate milk shortly!

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 11:23am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Government idiocy

              All that does is shift the burden from telcos (who already handle this kind of thing) onto the government...

              The government already handles this sort of thing, "this sort of thing" being digging and rights of way (as for water mains, electricity, roads, etc.). Not all government involvement is "meddling"; they'd just be providing a wholesale service. What does "collapsed conduit" have to do with anything? It would be fixed, as a collapsed culvert would be fixed; and if somebody caused the collapse they'd be liable for costs, the same as if they'd damaged your private property.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 11:56am

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Government idiocy

                I think you misunderstood my perspective here. I agree that not all government involvement is meddling. I was trying to bridge some level of understanding with a guy who says, in essence, that the way to make telcos more free market while still keeping sane regulations is to increase the stake the government has in the entire operation.

                And sure, the government handles the digging rights, permitting, and all that, but who do you think pays to place the boxes and conduit the fiber lines go in? You stick the government in the last-mile business and then they have to go after every two-bit contractor that hits a line or crushes a conduit because they were too lazy to call in their dig sites? How does that make things more free market?

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 12:44pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Government idiocy

                  You stick the government in the last-mile business and then they have to go after every two-bit contractor that hits a line or crushes a conduit because they were too lazy to call in their dig sites?

                  They're already doing this. Sometimes people hit water, gas, or electric lines while digging (or private lines like phone or cable). If the government were burying fiber they'd probably be right near the water mains anyway, so as not to require digging two trenches, and you'd have bigger problems than the fiber being out.

                  How does that make things more free market?

                  The same way government roads enable free markets (taxis, trunk lines, delivery vehicles): build out a "common carrier"-type infrastructure which everyone needs in order to do business, but which is so costly (in money and also headaches like land acquisition) that a natural monopoly would form if left in private hands.

                  Basically everyone in the country requires telecommunications infrastructure. And we're actually paying for two such infrastructures (cable and POTS) but still getting poor service, with monopolies/duopolies expanding. It would be a better use of money to build a better infrastructure, once, correctly.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 11:05am

            Re: Re: Re: Government idiocy

            So - the communications industry is not a free market, has no real competition and it wants to be freed of the remaining threads of regulation. I'm shocked!

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 11:16am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Government idiocy

              exactly, the problem here is that a lot of folks refuse to see that it is regulator capture that gave us all of this.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • icon
                JMT (profile), 20 Dec 2016 @ 4:07pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Government idiocy

                You must be really new around here if you think TD writers and readers don't understand that. It's been a regular topic of discussion for many years.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 5:56pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Government idiocy

                  Not only that, but the poster mangled the term.

                  It's regulatory capture, not regulator capture.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Bruce C., 20 Dec 2016 @ 2:01pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Government idiocy

              That's a key point: lack of government interference does not guarantee a free market. A monopoly is not a free market.

              And in the real world, there is no such thing as an unregulated free market anyway. The closest thing is probably the commodity exchanges and those are governed by rules and regulations enforced by the exchange themselves. Not laissez faire by any means.

              The free market model fails if a party in a market knows more about an offering than the other parties in the market. This is why regulations about insider trading, product safety false advertising and corporate accounting exist: having valid information about a product or investment is just as essential to a free market as a wide range of suppliers and buyers to offer supply-side and demand-side competition.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 11:51am

            Re: Re: Re: Government idiocy

            Example, the Telephone poles and the underground pipes that handle the cabling are public property. Telco's pay a maint fee for what they use. This allows them to all run their own wires,

            And how do you stop the first one or two into an area filling the ducts or poles on critical routes for linking where the customers are.? Both ducts and poles have a limited capacity for cables.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 12:50pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Government idiocy

              And how do you stop the first one or two into an area filling the ducts or poles on critical routes for linking where the customers are.?

              That was just an example, and other models are possible. But if they legitimately fill the ducts, because customers choose that provider willingly, build more ducts as needed (it should be done before they reach capacity, really). Maybe temporarily tunnel traffic to ISP(s) over a city-owned network, until the ISP(s) can build again. If someone's buying all the ducts just to crush a competitor, anti-trust laws can cover that.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 1:28pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Government idiocy

                Funny thing about your proposal for getting rid of government regulation, it requires government regulation. Also competition like you envisage could easily turn into a system where customers have to buy services from several ISPs to get all the Internet services that they want; as in one ISP allows Netflix, another allows Amazon, and Comcast content is only available over a Comcast cable, or do you propose more regulation, like net neutrality to prevent such a division of services?

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 21 Dec 2016 @ 5:18am

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Government idiocy

                  Funny thing about your proposal for getting rid of government regulation, it requires government regulation.

                  Few people would suggest getting rid of government regulation entirely (even libertarians have contract law, and the interpretion and enforcement of such is a form of government regulation). The point is to replace complicated and onerous regulation with something that doesn't require the government to micromanage, and doesn't require small businesses to hire lawyers and lobbyists.

                  Also competition like you envisage could easily turn into a system where customers have to buy services from several ISPs to get all the Internet services that they want; as in one ISP allows Netflix, another allows Amazon, and Comcast content is only available over a Comcast cable, or do you propose more regulation, like net neutrality to prevent such a division of services?

                  I'm not proposing fixing these problems before they happen. In areas with real competition, particularly where third-party providers can use existing infrastructure, we haven't seen anything too egregious—nobody blocking a popular website outright for example. We'd still have something like the FTC looking into false advertising to make sure people wouldn't be sold an "internet" connection and then be surprised it's not really the full internet.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Arthur Moore (profile), 20 Dec 2016 @ 1:07pm

            Re: Re: Re: Government idiocy

            > Example, the Telephone poles and the underground pipes that handle the cabling are public property.

            Umm, the entire fight about the one touch make ready legislation is the telephone poles **are not** public property. They are owned by the telcos. Who make it as difficult as possible for a potential competitor to use them.

            If you're suggesting that the government should use eminent domain to forcibly purchase vital public resources to allow competition, then I agree. Combine that with one touch make ready rules and competition becomes possible.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 21 Dec 2016 @ 5:35am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Government idiocy

              Example, the Telephone poles and the underground pipes that handle the cabling are public property.

              Umm, the entire fight about the one touch make ready legislation is the telephone poles are not public property.

              If you're suggesting that the government should use eminent domain to forcibly purchase vital public resources to allow competition, then I agree.

              The example may have been saying that they should be public property, perhaps via eminent domain or by building more poles and pipes. Eminent domain is likely cheaper and faster, but governments build and rebuild infrastructure all the time and could start oppurtunistically adding fiber (and some have, which is where the municipal broadband fights come from).

              Another option is to make use of existing municipal infrastructure, like by running fiber through water/sewer pipes (it's not bothered much by water, and people have been working on devices to push it through existing pipes).

              People sometimes complain about the speed of government. "One touch make ready"-type rules for government-owned infrastructure would address that by letting ISPs sidestep them when necessary.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              The Wanderer (profile), 22 Dec 2016 @ 5:04am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Government idiocy

              My understanding about the "one touch make ready" fight is that the poles themselves are indeed public property, but the equipment on the poles is not, and the companies which own that equipment are arguing that it is a violation of their property rights for someone to move that equipment without their permission.

              If that's the correct interpretation, then public-property poles etc. wouldn't fix the problem.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 10:10am

          Re: Re: Government idiocy

          Kindly explain to us mere mortals how you get a free market in an industry that has to construct infrastructure on public and private land, without regulatory control at some level?

          Who said anything about a complete absense of regulation? The complaint was about "dumb/corrupt politicians"—so maybe about counterproductive/ineffective regulation, or regulation that's so complicated only huge companies can manage it.

          There's going to be some regulation of anything involving public land, but it doesn't have to be a lot. See Ammon's municipal fiber network for example—the city's in charge of digging, which cities are generally good at, but the service providers are private and there's actual competition. An alternate model I've seen suggested is for cities to have dark fiber from every home to various locations where ISPs can lease space—the city doesn't own any equipment in this model, just fibre and conduit.

          If you ever have a home built for you, be sure to ask the builder about their fiber plans. If enough people ask, they might have to actually do something to remain competitive.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          VinH, 20 Dec 2016 @ 3:32pm

          Government idiocy

          ... same way you buy a pair of shoes or rent an apartment -- voluntary agreement & exchange. If you want to own or use somebody else's property -- you mutually determine an agreeable exchange mode (usually money). Happens billions of times a day, in restaurants to mega-billion real estate deals.

          --

          If you hate COMCAST or your cable company — yes, blame it on the government (to simplify a half-century of history).

          At the founding days of the cable industry, local governments mistakenly insisted that cable TV was a “natural monopoly” that must be regulated like telephone service. Selection of government-approved cable operator was a political one, with the most flattering supplicant winning the monopolistic right from city councils to string wire on utility poles and cross right-of-ways to sell cable service. Local politicians collected big franchise fees from the cable companies, shook them down for sweeteners like municipal channels and public access studios, regulated their rates, and required the operators to wire all if not most of their jurisdiction.

          Of course, cable TV wasn’t a natural-monopoly (nor were telephones)-- but a government-made monopoly. By the time Congress and the courts reduced the power of local governments to regulate cable in the 1980s & 1990s, the damage was done. Sure, new cable operators could apply to compete, but they still had to run the vast regulatory maze and face well-entrenched government-made monopolists. In most cases, the only new entrants were previous telephone service monopolists ... with deep pockets and who knew how to play the regulatory game, such as Verizon (FIOS) and AT&T.

          By legislating local cable monopolies, government created national oligopolies like COMCAST & Time Warner Cable... grew to market dominance by purchasing existing franchises, market by market. Such a quick, massive consolidation would not have been possible if regulators had pursued policies easing the way for new entrants.

          In the cable industry, the regulatory scheme has been captured by the regulated, which is a sad but common and predictable event.

          __

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 8:41am

        Re: Government idiocy

        The internet companies that have rolled over and become arms of the government surveillance state are being rewarded with beneficial laws and a blind eye when it comes to corruption.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 20 Dec 2016 @ 9:30am

      Re: Very Simple

      That. You don't even have to find all abuses to cure all. You just need to impose fines that hurt a lot for those that see the light.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 7:00am

    And this is another anecdote against automated payments.

    No matter how inconvenient it may seem, paying "manually" ensures you don't have to ask for a refund.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 8:12am

      Re:

      Then they send you to collections and fuck up your credit score, which can honestly turn out more insidious than just being out of pocket until the refund goes through.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Brian L. Roberts, 20 Dec 2016 @ 7:26am

    Why ask why?

    Why you ask?

    Simple. Because we are a bunch of dicks who like money not customers.

    See? Simple.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 7:30am

    I wonder how much longer before Comcast realizes that new reports won't make any difference in their bottom line and they stop the charade of publicly caring.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 7:48am

    The customer is always wrong but a mob is always right.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous, 20 Dec 2016 @ 8:07am

    AT&T does this as well

    They triple down and are inept at in fixing anything. In my case they lied about their service and then refused to honor the original sales pitch and verbal agreement. They are liars and cheats, and half the time they don't even know it because internally they transfer you from department to department. I have actually seen more streamlining and efficiency in government than AT&T. I am sure they suffer from the same problem. They are too big and too monopolized to care. Both should be broken up into 100's of little companies that have to fight for every bit of business they get and will spend the time and effort to fix their nightmare customer service and horribly high prices.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 8:38am

      Re: AT&T does this as well

      Lol. About once every other year I had a sales rep come to my door and ask how my service is and what is coming down the pipe. After a couple of times of letting me know about all these new features I would be getting and not getting, I was determined to let the next person know. So someone new comes along a couple years later and repeats everything. I let her know that she is either lying or being lied too and told her everything you say will not happen. We had a good conversation but I told her to give me her business card and I will return her call 2 months after the planned upgrade was coming. 8 months later, 2 months after the planned upgrade, nothing happened. Gave her a call and let her know all the things she promised didn't happen, she informed me that they cancelled all the upgrades in that area. This was about 5 years ago, I was offered 150Mbps down and 25Mbps up as a free upgrade in the area. I think they were bragging about it since most clients wouldn't even think about checking that if they are content with the service.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 8:14am

    any monopoly can behave this way until they make the news.

    get ready for it to get much, much worse.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 9:56am

      Re:

      any monopoly can behave this way until they make the news.

      "We don't care. We don't have to. We're the cable company."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 9:18am

    Why?

    Because most of the people there are not empowered to fix such things. In fact, they can be fired for doing so. It's Comcast culture.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    geddy2112 (profile), 20 Dec 2016 @ 9:27am

    based on the trend...

    .....I believe we are headed to a point where even press attention doesn't rectify these situations. previous exposure of poor behavior obviously has not changed comcasts attitude toward stealing money from people...the press awareness is getting diminishing returns at this point and will eventually be ineffectual....just another day at the duopoly plant....

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 20 Dec 2016 @ 9:38am

      Re: based on the trend...

      And this is actually possible because 1- the market is a natural monopoly/duopoly where the other player is just as bad or even worse than Comcast and 2- the government doesn't give a fuck about the citizenry as long as the lobby money flow in. So in the future Comcast will be able to just ignore the media as well. And the marvelous competitive world Mr Pai says is already here will be even less real.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 20 Dec 2016 @ 10:50am

    Because the government refuses to meddle in the 'free-market' monopolies they are supposed to be governing, because it might stop the very small 'contributions' it takes to get them to screw the many for the wants of a few.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 20 Dec 2016 @ 11:05am

    Not Just Any Old Press Attention, But ...

    ... mainstream Press attention? You know, the same mainstream Press that gets accused of having a “liberal bias”?

    Does exposing corporate malfeasance like this count towards or against that “liberal bias”?

    Answers on a postcard, please.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      geddy2112 (profile), 20 Dec 2016 @ 11:18am

      Re: Not Just Any Old Press Attention, But ...

      nailed it. vertical integration and consolidation among media outlets leads to the vast majority of the U.S. is in the dark on this...by design, obviously.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 11:37am

    Comcast is the definition of swamp and the Ajit Pai is positioned to start felling that swamp further. If there is any item people of all political leanings can agree on it's that this ankle weight dragging basic internet access / innovation down needs to be corrected.

    Regulation? Anti-trust laws? A review is in order.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Dec 2016 @ 12:09pm

    Don't worry I'm sure the new FCC will fix this...

    I look forward to a new notice in my 2018 price increases that my month-to-month Comcast internet is now an annual fee with heavy ETF, forced renting of comcast owned modems and a 300 gb cap on my internet because the 1TB is reserved for triple play customers only.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ahmet (profile), 21 Dec 2016 @ 4:03am

    education

    Beylikdüzü Dünya Etüt Merkezi Beylikdüzü’nde butik eğitim, bire bir özel ders merkezi, etüt merkezi, eğitim koçluğu, Butik Dersane hizmetleri veren profesyonel bir eğitim kurumudur. 2011 yılından beri uzman eğitimcilerle hizmet veren kurumumuz her sene başarılarına yenilerini katmaktadır.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
DMCA Process Abused To Nuke Post About... >>
<< Seeking Open Access Deal, 60 German Academic...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

06:20 Google's Larry Page Got Bored Of Disrupting The Telecom Sector With Google Fiber (16)
03:21 First Amendment Victorious: Protects Anonymous Critics On PubPeer (4)

Wednesday

17:05 Winery Loses Trademark Suit Against Other Winery Over The Term 'Signature' (6)
14:40 Government Agency Says It Will Cost $1.5 Million To Compile Birth/Death Data, Then Refuses To Release It At All (13)
12:58 Google Finally Wins One Of Those Nutty Defamation Lawsuits Down Under (20)
11:40 European Court Of Justice Rules Against UK's Mass Surveillance Program (16)
10:46 The Battle Over Public Performance Rights Of Old Music Heats Up: NY Rejects, Supreme Court Petitioned (14)
10:41 Daily Deal: CloudApp Storm (0)
09:39 South Carolina Senator Wants To Charge Computer Purchasers $20 To Access Internet Porn (108)
08:27 Unsealed Clinton Email Warrant Asks Court To Maintain Secrecy Of Investigation James Comey Publicly Announced To Congress (33)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.