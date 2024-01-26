Utah Delays Constitutional Reckoning Over Its Social Media Law By Promising To Repeal & Replace It
As you may recall, Utah was the first of a bunch of states to pass one of the now increasingly popular laws trying to ban kids from social media. Utah legislators knew they’d get sued over it, and for that reason set a date for the law to go into effect in March of this year (over a year after the bill became law). For unclear reasons, the bill was not challenged immediately. In late December, NetChoice finally sued to block the law. By that point, bill author Michael McKell had already said he had planned to amend the law.
Apparently not wanting a court to actually examine just how unconstitutional the bill actually is, Utah’s Attorney General Sean Reyes asked the court to put off a hearing, saying that the legislature had agreed to pushback the enforcement of the law until October… and that the legislature planned to repeal and replace the bill with something else anyway.
Defendants Sean D. Reyes and Katherine Hass respectfully request that the Court amend the briefing schedule and vacate or continue the hearing currently set for February 12, 2024 because the effective date of the law at issue in this case has been postponed until October 1, 2024 and the Legislature is likely to repeal and replace the law during the current legislative session.
In response, NetChoice asked for the hearing to still be held, noting that the harm was still present (and that companies might still need to implement what the bill — unconstitutionally — requires).
Either way the judge agreed to not hold the planned hearing and to postpone it given the reasons Utah stated:
Given the delayed implementation of Utah’s Social Media Regulation Act and given the possibility that the Act will be altered during Utah’s legislative session, the court strikes the current briefing schedule and will vacate the February 12 hearing. The parties are to meet and confer and provide a joint notice by March 15, 2024 proposing an updated briefing schedule.
I understand why the judge would do this, but the whole situation seems kind of silly. If you’re going to “repeal and replace” or “alter” a law before it’s implemented, why did you pass it in the first place. And why were these decisions only made once you got sued?
It just feels like it puts an exclamation point in what a laughingstock the Utah legislature is on this issue. They know it’s unconstitutional. They know it’s pure grandstanding and culture warrioring. And they don’t want to face the music for abusing the rights of the citizens who elected them to support the Constitution, not undermine it.
if only a court defense of “We might take it back” was available to everyone.
silly black gowns
this demonstrates that “Courts” (government politicians costumed in black medieval clerical gowns) are unreliable defenders of citizen rights
the corrupt judge should be impeached, but is well protected by a dysfunctional judicial ‘culture’ long in place nationwide
Perhaps you can tell us why the judge is ‘corrupt’?
One thing about judges… they don’t like ruling on stupid shit that isn’t going to matter next week. NetChoice can still have their day in court, but only if the controversy remains after the promised repeal & revision. Or if the government renegs. Or when the revised version is presented.
Note also that the judge pushed the next meeting date back only one month (not the 8 that the State gave for enforcement), and did not close the case. NetChoice and the government have a month to get their ducks in a row, and if the State balks, it could go badly for them.
What I’d like to know is why this site so enthusiastically supports children being preyed upon and tormented via social media? 🤔
hello revenge porn freak
It doesn’t. What this site supports is the idea that “think of the children” is an argument often used to justify the curtailing of civil rights out of a need to protect children from threats that are sometimes imaginary or overblown. We can protect children without having to violate the Constitution; we can protect the Constitution without having to endanger children.
That point besides: Parents should bear the most responsibility for raising their children. The government shouldn’t be stepping in as parents if a child’s actual parents have no reason to believe the use of social media is harming said child.
The true purpose of these laws is not to protect the children. And you know it. Let’s not play games here. Just like in Florida Republicans claimed all these laws were only about the children. Now they are passing laws that restrict adults too. Every session they pass more and more restrictive laws on LGBT. Meanwhile the state is suffering under an insurance crisis the legislature flat out refuses to address. These Republicans are a complete joke!
Show that children have problem interaction with strangers rather than other children the know and interact with in the real world. Children could always be quite nasty to other children that did not fit in with them.
Q: If you’re going to “repeal and replace” or “alter” a law before it’s implemented, why did you pass it in the first place. And why were these decisions only made once you got sued?
A: Some combination of:
– Because you passed the law for performative reasons.
– Because you didn’t listen, before passing the bill, to internet-Cassandra telling you that the bill was doomed.
– Because you wanted to troll the legal landscape; if nobody arose to challenge the law, you could let it go into effect; if they did, you could ask for a mulligan.