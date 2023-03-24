Utah’s Governor Live Streams Signing Of Unconstitutional Social Media Bill On All The Social Media Platforms He Hates
On Thursday, Utah’s governor Spencer Cox officially signed into law two bills that seek to “protect the children” on the internet. He did with a signing ceremony that he chose to stream on nearly every social media platform, despite his assertions that those platforms are problematic.
Yes, yes, watch live on the platforms that your children shouldn’t use, lest they learn that their governor eagerly supports blatantly unconstitutional bills that suppress the free speech rights of children, destroy their privacy, and put them at risk… all while claiming he’s doing this to “protect them.”
The decision to sign the bills is not a surprise. We talked about the bills earlier this year, noting just how obviously unconstitutional they are, and how much damage they’d do to the internet.
The bills (SB 152 and HB 311) do a few different things, each of which is problematic in its own special way:
- Bans anyone under 18 from using social media between 10:30pm and 6:30am.
- Requires age verification for anyone using social media while simultaneously prohibiting data collection and advertising on any “minor’s” account.
- Requires social media companies to wave a magic wand and make sure no kids get “addicted” with addiction broadly defined to include having a preoccupation with a site that causes “emotional” harms.
- Requires parental consent for anyone under the age of 18 to even have a social media account.
- Requires social media accounts to give parents access to their kids accounts.
Leaving aside the fun of banning data collection while requiring age verification (which requires data collection), the bill is just pure 100% nanny state nonsense.
Children have their own 1st Amendment rights, which this bill ignores. It assumes that teenagers have a good relationship with their parents. Hell, it assumes that parents have any relationship with their kids, and makes no provisions for how to handle cases where parents are not around, have different names, are divorced, etc.
Also, the lack of data collection combined with the requirement to prevent addiction creates a uniquely ridiculous scenario in which these companies have to make sure they don’t provide features and information that might lead to “addiction,” but can’t monitor what’s happening on those accounts, because it might violate the data collection restrictions.
As far as I can tell, the bill both requires social media companies to hide dangerous or problematic content from children, and blocks their ability to do so.
Because Utah’s politicians have no clue what they’re doing.
Meanwhile, Governor Cox seems almost gleeful about just how unconstitutional his bill is. After 1st Amendment/free speech lawyer Ari Cohn laid out the many Constitutional problems with the bill, Cox responded with a Twitter fight, by saying he looked forward to seeing Cohn in court.
Perhaps Utah’s legislature should be banning itself from social media, given how badly they misunderstand basically everything about it. They could use that time to study up on the 1st Amendment, because they need to. Badly.
Anyway, in a de facto admission that these laws are half-baked at best, they don’t go into effect until March of 2024, a full year, as they seem to recognize that to avoid getting completely pantsed in court, they might need to amend them. But they are going to get pantsed in court, because I can almost guarantee there will be constitutional challenges to these bills before long.
Of course, the courts will dismiss the challenges to the legislation on the grounds of standing, because the legislation hasn’t yet gone into effect so nobody has been harmed.
So what we’ll see is that the tech companies will do … nothing, and wait for Utah to make the first move. They have the resources to stand up in court. In the meantime, smaller players might be forced either to fold or geoblock the state (because the law, as you correctly observe, is impossible to comply with as drafted). Which is a win for the big players (FAANG) – it knocks out the competition.
Anyone have pointers to open-source geoblocking, so that I can make sure that nobody in Utah sees my website?
Re: how about
A reason to raise taxes in the state?
All this going to court, and the court has to Pay someone.
Why not themselves?
Re:
Not so sure. In fighting other state regulations, the argument has been that websites have to put in place many resources to get set up to abide by it, so the costs begin immediately. I guess we’ll see.
Re:
I plan to go another route: if someone in Utah sees my website and Utah takes me to court, I’ll just ignore that. I never plan to go to Utah, and they have no jurisdiction outside the state. If they try to involve outside state actors, I’ll just point out the unconstitutionality of the law I broke and be on my way.
Age verification doesn't work.
Breaks a lot of things in trying, so stipulated.
But I really want you to look at your coverage of this vs similar moves by Newsom in CA. Oh I know you covered it and said it was a bad idea, fine credit for that. But did you use the same sorta language? Count the pejorative words. Did you mock Newsom or CA legislators for having press releases on the internet as being somehow hypocritical, merely because CA intended to limit access for minors? Did you call the CA initiative wildly unconstitutional and the legislators dumb poo poo heads? Or did you mostly just raise much pedestrian concerns about practical concerns that made it unworkable?
Pretend you’re not you when you read the two sets of coverage. Flip the political affiliations in your head.
Re:
Go for it. Knock yourself out:
https://www.techdirt.com/2022/09/15/gavin-newsom-fucks-over-the-open-internet-signs-disastrously-stupid-age-appropriate-design-code/
I’d argue that I was even more pejorative there.
Re: Re:
At least he provides the entertainment watching him get his shit handed to him over and over and over again.
Re: Re:
No, I really don’t think you were. And I was not talking about just one article, either.
Re: Re: Re:
Ultimately, that’s a matter of opinion. How you would make that determination is fairly subjective. Are you going to explain why you don’t believe that?
Okay, then explain which ones you were talking about and how they prove your claim.
Re: Re: Re:
Everyone can read the two articles and see for themselves.
As for other articles, I can’t see how they’re any less harsh.
I mean, there’s this one, which is pretty pointed:
https://www.techdirt.com/2022/08/24/dear-california-law-makers-how-the-hell-can-i-comply-with-your-new-age-appropriate-design-code/
And I’m participating in the lawsuit to stop the law.
https://www.techdirt.com/2023/02/22/i-explained-to-a-court-how-californias-kids-code-is-both-impossible-to-comply-with-an-attack-on-our-expression/
But, go on, tell me how I’m not critical of Newsom when I called literally said he’s “fucking over the open internet.”
People can read, Matthew. They can tell you’re full of shit.
Re:
Go ahead and check for yourself. Seems like he was at least as insulting in that article as he was here. Let us know what you find.
I’m unaware of either having streamed themselves regarding such bills on the targeted platforms to begin with, which is what happened with the signing of this bill in Utah. Do you have any specific examples in mind?
Yes, he did. Again, read for yourself.
I don’t think he used those words for legislators in either state, but he was equally clear that he didn’t think highly of either.
No, he did both.
Again, I have no idea why you’re asking these questions when you could easily find out the answers yourself.
I did, and I don’t see any material differences in the coverage of the two that would make his coverage of the CA bills the tamer between them.
This may be or may not be the place to list this but if anyone that challenges the state needs a resident for that, I’m happy to put my name on it. This is pure bullshit.
‘Merica where we demand corporations have more of a duty of care for children than their parents.
Utah residents can just use a VPN or proxy to hide the fact they are in Utah