Techdirt Podcast Episode 375: Could A Design Code Help Social Media Serve Society Better?

Tue, Jan 9th 2024 01:30pm -

We’re back from the holidays, and it’s time for a new episode of the Techdirt Podcast! This week, we’re joined by Ravi Iyer, Research Director for the USC Marshall School’s Neely Center and Managing Director of the Psychology of Technology Institute, to discuss a proposed “design code” that aims to make social media better serve society. Mike isn’t entirely convinced by the approach, leading to a long discussion about all its ins and outs.

