Cox Distances Itself From Claim It Spies On Users Via Phones, Cable Box Mics
For years, the cable industry has dreamed of a future where they could use your cable box to actively track your every behavior using cameras and microphones and then monetize the data. At one point way back in 2009, Comcast made it clear they were even interested in using embedded microphones and cameras to monitor the number of people in living rooms and listen in on conversations.
More than a decade later, and the cable industry is openly bragging that they’ve accomplished their vision.
Last month, 404 Media reported that Cox Media Group–an extension of Cox cable–has been happily bragging about its ability to use mics and cameras in smartphones, smart TVs, and other devices to actively monitor users and then use that gathered information for targeted ads.
From the company’s website:
“What would it mean for your business if you could target potential clients who are actively discussing their need for your services in their day-to-day conversations? No, it’s not a Black Mirror episode—it’s Voice Data, and CMG has the capabilities to use it to your business advantage,” CMG’s website reads.”
As for legality, Cox isn’t really worried about it:
“Is this legal? YES- it is totally legal for phones and devices to listen to you. That’s because consumers usually give consent when accepting terms and conditions of software updates or app downloads.”
The company can’t be all that proud of the accomplishment, since it deleted the reference to the claim very shortly after the news report emerged. And after a delay, it finally also issued a statement walking back its previous claims:
“CMG businesses do not listen to any conversations or have access to anything beyond a third-party aggregated, anonymized and fully encrypted data set that can be used for ad placement. We regret any confusion and we are committed to ensuring our marketing is clear and transparent,” the statement added.”
That statement isn’t particularly clarifying, especially given the repeated studies that have shown that the term “anonymization” doesn’t actually meaning anything. It’s a term the marketing industry often trots out as a get out of jail free card any time it’s accused of surreptitious surveillance.
(As an aside, 404 Media was launched only a few months ago by Motherboard editors fleeing the idiotic Vice bankruptcy, highlighting the benefit of having a healthy and functional independent media).
Again, the cable industry has been actively bragging about its interest in using embedded microphones and cameras to listen in and watch living room behaviors in order to sell you things for as long as I’ve been a reporter, so it would be surprising if they hadn’t implemented some flavor of the idea, carefully tailored to tap dance around our flimsy ass existing wiretap and privacy laws.
Security researchers have found it trivial to also hack Comcast cable remotes or smart televisions from different vendors to listen in on users without their consent. And for years, marketing companies have been using phones to listen in on consumer activity for marketing purposes, often using inaudible tones transmitted by TVs and collected by phones.
Why wouldn’t companies pursue such technologies in a country that’s genuinely too corrupt to pass even a baseline privacy law for the Internet era? Our regulators generally lack the staff or resources to even come close to policing the privacy abuses already happening everyday at scale, and cable and wireless companies have long been at the front of the parade of companies eager to exploit it.
'We're not spying on our customers because we call it something else.'
“CMG businesses do not listen to any conversations or have access to anything beyond a third-party aggregated, anonymized and fully encrypted data set that can be used for ad placement. We regret any confusion and we are committed to ensuring our marketing is clear and transparent,” the statement added.”
Gotta love how they shoot their own argument in the same sentence as they presented it. ‘We’re not listening in on your conversations we just have access to what you’re saying, which is then ‘anonymized’ and we sell that to whoever wants to buy it for ad placement.’
Here’s the thing though, for the process to even reach the point of ‘anonymization’ they have to be listening in and recording what’s being said in the first place, and if that’s a feature that’s already in place that means all their devices are one hack away from someone having direct access to whatever audio the built-in mics can pick up which means even if CMG could be trusted with that data they’ve created a massive security and privacy vulnerability for anyone using any of their hardware that’s mic’d up.
Android & Apple
Surely this is something Android developers and Apple developers should be tackling by making it impossible for the phones to listen without direct, transparent, informed consent of the phone user?
Oh wait, I forgot, Google and Apple love our voice data too. Silly me.
Re: It wouldn't surprise me...
If google put those “inaudible tones” in Youtube videos and ads to be picked up by Android phones as well…OTOH, if you’re already using the same google account on your PC as on your phone, they have no need to do so.
I guess that’s one more reason people should provide their own cable modems and not rent Cox’s.
Re:
Would that do anything? My understanding is that regardless of what modem you use, Cox could still access whatever traffic went through it?
Re: Re:
Well, yeah…but that’s not a revelation or really relevant to the conversation of eavesdropping on conversations. Any service provider, be it telephone, data, vpn etc. is in a unique position to look at your data. Fortunately, almost everything has moved to secure communications, so your service provider is limited to knowing your DNS quereys. Assuming you use their DNS servers as most do.
Re: Re:
I forgot to say: using your own equipment eliminates thing like microphones that cox could use for eavesdropping.
Re: Re: Re:
Unless they have an agreement with the TV manufacturers, or those microphones and cameras are not properly protected,
Re: Re: Re:2
I mean, sure. They could have an agreement with Vizo(FYI, Vizo screen scrapes and sends your viewing information), but then anyone could. I don’t generally connect my TV to the Internet, though I use Android TV…but at this point I’m pretty sure Google knows the size of my dick and which way it’s hanging today.
I highly doubt Cox is hacking I to your TV to get content from your microphone and camera.
There also the Google/Amazon/Apple assistants, your phones/tablets/computers, your cars, etc. however, it’s quite a bit different when a regulated monopoly does it.
Is their a point to your whataboutism and sealioning? It seems weird to cape for Cox cable.
In the bid for bottomless short-term profits everything is game. Doesn’t matter if it’s legal so why bother with ethics? Advertisement has become a cancer.
Re:
While in many ways being the only viable means of micropayments to many websites. The payment being lost in the costs of goods and services, and the agregation being used to pay for adverts.
Re: Re:
Advertising is a mechanism for micropayments in the same way as cancer is a mechanism for weight loss.
“Please believe our carefully crafted press release that’s been approved by the legal department rather than the off-the-cuff remarks we made when we didn’t think anyone was listening.”
Microphones can be disabled or blocked. Also technically skilled users can set up a Pi-Hole to block everything. As ads have become more intrusive I have become less tolerant and installed more blockers.
I would love to be able to sue these companies into oblivion for illegal wiretapping but I suspect the 50 pages of mouse type in the contract includes permission to violate your privacy.
This may drive a,quarterly profit but will ultimately cost them lost business
Re:
Well, that’s pretty true that since we’ve all accepted virtually everything in theses scrolls, even putting from tape on each microphone in our house would be against the law.
But it’s for our own sake, “targeted ads”, the holy grail of capitalism!
“Bad boys, bad boys… whatcha gonna do…”
long ago, Boob tubes
This fantasy of using the TV to see and listen to people at home.
Heard this Long ago.
I had to discuss with this person How radio signals worked, and How it could be done, BUT how many TV’s are around him, sending signals. And at Close range, Any radio would pick up TONS of radio static from all the noise from the broadcasts.
It was bad enough, with a Car radio and Spark plugs without resister cables.
NOW, they have the ability to READ your phone and have ALL your personal data, as well as listen to you ANYWHERE. And while you are Wifi connected to the net, Grab the data. UNLESS they want you to incur phone charges.
REAL problem is Unlike Browsers, WE have no control over MOST programs sitting on our phones. We just wonder WHY the power runs out so fast from a full charge.