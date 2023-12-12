For Some Reason, LA Drug Cops Received Intelligence, Training On ‘Muslim Extremists’ From The Israeli Military
A few years ago, hacktivist group Anonymous liberated a ton of documents from law enforcement agencies all over the world. These were published by transparency activists DDoS (Distributed Denial of Secrets). Journalists and other activists continue to dive into this 269 gigabyte treasure trove, teasing out additional information law enforcement agencies certainly wish was still their little secret.
Some early reporting highlighted the panicky bulletins and alerts issued by the DHS and FBI. The DHS tended to get duped by viral videos or encourage the domestic surveillance of people engaged in First Amendment activities. The FBI, on the other hand, was warning law enforcement that consumer products like Ring doorbell cameras now made it pretty much impossible for officers to get the drop on targets of warrant service. That revelation was steeped in irony, given that dozens of law enforcement agencies had teamed up with Ring to hand out freebie surveillance cameras to citizens — the same cameras that might later give away their position when engaging in a raid.
The Guardian has found something interesting in the so-called “BlueLeaks” stash: an extremely improbable partnership between a Los Angeles drug task force and IDF, Israel’s joint military group. Here’s what this task force was supposed to be doing:
One body whose internal archives were exposed in the hack, LA Clear, is tasked with providing “analytical and case support” in narcotics investigations in southern California, according to its website. It was established as a joint project between the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs Association, the California department of justice, and the Los Angeles county sheriff’s department in 1992.
And here’s what it was doing. Or, at least, here’s what it was looking at.
Despite its ostensible mission to combat drug trafficking, the LA Clear archive of training materials (labeled “lacleartraining”) included in the BlueLeaks trove has several analyses of previous episodes of widespread conflict in Gaza and the West Bank that are sourced directly from the IDF and closely aligned Israeli thinktanks.
Included in this set of files were an analysis of the IDF’s 22-day assault on the Gaza Strip in 2008. There’s also a presentation discussing Israel’s unique position in the Middle East, both strategically and politically. Another presentation crafted by the IDF points out the challenges Israel faces when attempting to control internal and external narratives related to its counter-terrorism efforts.
Obviously, none of this has anything to do with LA Clear’s anti-drug trafficking work. It could be that it were sent these documents by mistake. Or it could be that it requested them for reasons it’s not willing to discuss.
What is clear is that several US law enforcement agencies are working closely with pro-Israel groups and participating in seminars that encourage surveillance of Muslims — ones performed not by law enforcement agencies but rather the ADL (Anti-Defamation League), a pro-Israel non-profit group.
Emails preserved in BlueLeaks show various agencies promoting ADL training sessions for law enforcement officers, including a January 2013 session on “screening of persons by observational techniques” and a seminar at the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center on the “evolving nature of Islamic extremists”.
ADL staff are shown as registered attendees at events run by fusion centers, offering bios that advise the organization that “we facilitate workshops for law enforcement on extremism, hate crime and (in Washington DC and Israel) counter-terrorism”.
It’s all a bit strange. Cops tend to believe most outsiders aren’t worth paying attention to, but the ADL is given a pass. Members are allowed to attend events that aren’t open to other members of the public (the fusion center events listed above) and are often consulted for their “expertise” on Islamic extremism and counter-terrorism, even if those members have never actually worked in the counter-terrorism field. Maybe it’s just easier to have a single perspective on things — one that hews more closely to the US law enforcement assumption that most Muslims are probably terrorists.
Whatever it is, it probably isn’t what people assume is happening with their tax dollars. Law enforcement agencies are buying into a very singular narrative when they treat entities with an obvious bias as arbiters of unvarnished truth. And this would be just as problematic if agencies decided to use a non-profit like CAIR (Council for American-Islamic Relations) as the sole source of info on Israeli-Palestinian relations, counter-terrorism, or Islamic extremism.
And if you’re in the business of providing operation support for drug interdiction efforts, maybe you’d just better focus on the work you’re supposed to be doing, rather than pretending that skimming through a few one-sided briefings will turn you into a counter-terrorism expert.
Comments on “For Some Reason, LA Drug Cops Received Intelligence, Training On ‘Muslim Extremists’ From The Israeli Military”
Love it. A real TechDirt Twofer: anti-police hate speech + antisemitism in a single post! 👍🏻
Re:
Criticizing the Israeli government (including its military) is not, in and of itself, antisemitic because criticizing the actions of a government that happens to be led by Jewish people isn’t criticizing Jewish people as a whole. Criticizing American police departments is not hate speech because “police officer” is not a population demographic.
Re:
Ah, yes. Holding police accountable for their training and practices that are often the scapegoat in situations where cops violate the rights of citizens or even murder citizens is “hate speech.” Cops aren’t going to give you kudos for this lingual shoeshine you’re giving them.
And the disingenuous conflation of Israel with Jews continues. Criticizing Israel isn’t antisemitism. There’s a difference between a nation, it’s government, it’s military, and it’s population. You can criticize one of the former without being racist towards the latter.
Re: Re:
Tim Cushing can’t do that w/r/t this topic, however. He is an anti-Semitic cop-hater who would have Muslims murder all Jews and law enforcement officers.
Re: Re: Re:
“Tim is a poopy head who smells like banana farts!”
Your irrational ad hominems say so much more about you than about the people you attack.
Re: Re:
Actually, it is likely that conflating thus confusing opposition to Israel’s anti-Palestinian policies, with genuine antisemitism, the hatred and fear of Jews for no other reason than they are Jews, is much more damaging than keeping the two separate.
If people know that the two are two different things altogether, Jews are safer, and know they are safe. A nation’s policies are not its people, after all: how many people will readily confess to seeking a political policy on a dating site? For long-term relationship? Providing it’s not more than a thousand pages tall?
Re:
Hey, if you right-wing nuts can do it why the fuck can’t we? We’ll do it and we’ll be more fabulous than you are when you do it, bitch!
Love wins.
Re:
Well they both have something in common after all, murdering of innocents, including children.
Muslims destroyed the World Trade Center. Muslims carried out the Charlie Hebdo attacks in Paris. Muslims are now cheering the rape, murder, and kidnapping of Israeli Jews, and trying to bamboozle the referee into stopping the war that is destroying their terrorists in Gaza.
There is every good reason for law enforcement to be monitoring Muslim activity in this country. The consequences of falling down on that job were made clear on October 7.
Re:
Or maybe right-wing militant religious fundamentalists should be opposed, regardless of which version of a mythical deity they justify murder with…
Re:
Yep… You know which country they were from right? The same one elom pedo man and trump pedo man, and every single republican take money from and refuse to treat like every other muslim country.
Re:
You mean the Saudis. Who are “allied” to the US.
Who were NOT French Muslims. Fun fact: French Muslims are, IIRC, Moroccan, Algerian, and Tunisian, ie, NOT SAUDI.
Charlie Hebdo is also considered trash in France, and while the attacks were horrible, let’s not pretend that they were “noble martyrs”.
And with that said, Charlie Hebdo is free to be as racist, provocative, and insurrectionist as they want because, under free expression, they are certainly allowed to espouse that. If they can’t handle the consequences of their speech, regardless of what form it takes… Well, that says more about them, and we’re not talking about loss of life and terrorism here.
Certainly not the ones in France.
There’ve been some tragic incidents in the recent past when focusing negatively on one particular ethnicity and/or religion has meant that crimes and murders have been committed by the people the Law Enforcement weren’t paying any attention to.
The Tree of Life Synagogue massacre springs to mind, as does the Mosque massacres in Christchurch, NZ. In both those situations, the LE were focusing on Muslims as the likely cause of terrorist incidents and ignoring the rabid far-right.
