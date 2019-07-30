Amazon's Free Doorbell Cameras Only Cost Law Enforcement Agencies Their Dignity And Autonomy
from the edging-even-closer-to-midnight-on-the-late-stage-capitalism-doomsday-clock dept
Amazon isn't just handing out cheap/free doorbell surveillance cameras to cops. It's tying them into contracts that require government agency recipients return the favor by publicizing Amazon's Ring doorbells and running their PR responses through the online retailer. That's according to documents obtained by Caroline Haskins of Vice, who secured copies of Amazon Ring contracts via public records requests.
A signed memorandum of understanding between Ring and the police department of Lakeland, Florida, and emails obtained via a public records request, show that Ring is using local police as a de facto advertising firm. Police are contractually required to "Engage the Lakeland community with outreach efforts on the platform to encourage adoption of the platform/app.”
In order to partner with Ring, police departments must also assign officers to Ring-specific roles that include a press coordinator, a social media manager, and a community relations coordinator.
There's no such thing as a free surveillance camera. Amazon gives these to local cops with the understanding they will proselytize on behalf of its doorbell cameras. Police give these cameras to residents with the understanding (albeit one without the legally-binding language) that they'll hand over footage from these cameras whenever officers ask for it.
The set-up is sustainable and scales well. The more residents who download Amazon's surveillance/snitch app Neighbors, the more credits cops can apply towards the purchase of more Ring cameras. It's a new spin on pyramid schemes, with Amazon gaining market share with each deployment, allowing government employees to do the legwork.
The police become middlemen and advertisers. Some agencies might bristle at the mandated evangelism Amazon demands, but that resentment is likely outweighed by the addition of several cameras to the agency's surveillance network. As previous reporting has shown, every installed Ring doorbell cam shows up on an interactive map provided by Amazon called the "Law Enforcement Neighborhood Portal." Cops know who have cameras and can easily figure out what footage might be useful while investigating criminal activity.
This arrangement allows officers to bypass warrant requirements by approaching homeowners directly for footage. Granted, this was always the case, but a portal connecting police with Ring doorbell users streamlines the process.
Amazon -- through Ring -- claims this is all meant to make neighborhoods safer. Many residents accepting doorbell cameras likely believe this claim. But it's really about Amazon cornering a market by offering free goods to cops and the public they serve.
The contractual language that turns police PR contacts into an extension of Ring's marketing team blurs the line between public and private, pretty much ensuring the public will receive the smallest amount of law enforcement's attention. PDs will serve their own interests first, followed by those of their new corporate overlords. And what does the public get out of it? Free cameras loaded with implicit obligations to everyone on the supply chain.
Filed Under: doorbells, florida, lakeland, police, ring, surveillance
Companies: amazon
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
So for some PD's it only requires fealty toward Amazon instead of the town/state/etc?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Just removing an extra step is all
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
should be about 5-10 minutes
Well, now that it is known, I have to wonder just how long it will take for it to be hacked and perhaps even publicly accessible.
Also, in Florida, there is an interesting question of need to hack. Assume for the moment that the law enforcement neighborhood portal provides information, which is to say, records, for the police. I think that a safe asusmption for now.
How long will it take for someone to request information from there, the police to turn them down without a valid reason?
The sad part is that I have no connection to the folks hacking in. So, when the legitimate records requestor shows up in my office for a S:119 action, it will be slower to do it the ``right'' way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: should be about 5-10 minutes
It's probably all available on some annoynmous access S3 bit bucket... just have to find it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Important Thing
Is building the kind of Police State where we can easily rig elections, and control the will of the people, like the UK has. They just have to slowly sneak the cameras onto us since we pretend we care about privacy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The Important Thing
"rig elections, and control the will of the people, like the UK has"
You're mistaken. You're thinking of the US, where the candidate who was vastly voted for by the most people was not given the election win, not the UK where the majority vote was honoured. As idiotic as recent election results have been in the UK in recent times, they have not been rigged, unlike the gerrymandered states.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If you ignore the scumminess, this is actually genius on Amazon's part. They only have to advertise to the top level of the police force - the lower level police will then take care of everything else for them. Additionally they'll collect so much data from this scheme that they'll be able to turn into even more revenue.
Scummy as hell but absolutely genius.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If you ignore the scumminess, this is actually genius on Amazon's part.
Well it certainly can be both! :)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hmmm since Amazon now has some authority of a 'State Actor' does this open the door to (but not nessisarily mean) Amazon becoming a State Actor.
Or maybe it opens the door to those PD's not being State Actors.
"Wheeee no constitional bs anymore"
/sigh
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Soon one will be labeled a non-patriot if they do not sign up with this new fangled spy apparatus. Then it will become mandatory with fines for non-compliance.
And let us not forget, these IOT devices allow easy access to your lan.
I imagine insurance companies will also be interested in this footage.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Law enforcement agencies had dignity?
Who knew?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Only them, but then only from their perspective, at least in recent history.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I told y'all there's an app for that:
Guy Fawkes masks
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply