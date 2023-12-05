Documents Show A Bunch Of Canadian Government Agencies Have Access To Phone-Hacking Tools
Daily Deal: Rosetta Stone (All Languages)

Tue, Dec 5th 2023

Embark on the journey of language learning with the Rosetta Stone lifetime subscription for all languages. Trusted by top-tier organizations like NASA and TripAdvisor, Rosetta Stone has been the go-to software for language learning for the past 27 years. With its immersive and intuitive training method, you might be reading, writing, and speaking a new language with confidence in no time. It’s on sale for $190.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

