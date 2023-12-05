Google Caves In Canada: Agrees To Pay $100m News Bribe To Avoid Direct Link Tax
It seems that every other day or so we get another story of big tech companies tossing principles out the window and caving to ridiculous government demands. The latest is Google, yet again, which has cut a deal with the Canadian government to bribe news orgs with $100 million to pay them off to avoid a more specific link tax. It’s the worst kind of corruption.
As we had detailed, almost everything about the Canadian Online News Act (C-18) was a corrupt monstrosity. Link taxes, themselves, are a fundamentally bad idea, that do real harm to both the open internet and the media.
I’ve seen lots of people on both sides “claiming victory” here. The Canadian government is claiming victory because they got the corporate welfare program they wanted, forcing Google to hand cash over to news organizations (the same news organizations that endorse politicians). Google and some of its supporters are claiming victory, because the structure of the deal more or less ignores the actual Online News Act for a side agreement that says “Google gives $100 million in exchange for Canada ignoring the actual law they passed.”
That is, the agreement is that Google forks over this money (close to half of what the government had claimed the company “owed” news orgs) and doesn’t have to negotiate with different news orgs, but with a single party that will distribute the money to news orgs.
Of course, we know how that setup works, because we’ve seen it before in other industries, like the music industry, and it always ends up a corrupt mess. The big news orgs will get some cash via this program, and be forever compromised in their coverage of Google. The smaller news orgs will get shafted. Down in Australia, which has a similar setup, despite the grand promises of everyone involved, smaller news orgs have suffered.
Michael Geist points out that this deal is more or less what Google had offered pre-C-18, but which the government had rejected. Further, he notes that this money will simply replace money that Google had already been giving to Canadian news orgs through other programs like Google Showcase.
Either way, while the deal isn’t a complete victory for the Canadian government, it’s still a loss to the open internet. As with Australia’s News Bargaining Code (and a similar deal by Google and Meta there), it only serves to inspire other countries to pass similar “bribe us too!” laws.
And anyone who thinks this is going to stop at news providers is not paying attention. Others are going to start demanding free cash from successful tech companies via government lobbying. Why wouldn’t you?
I had hoped that Google would actually stand by its principles on this one, but increasingly we’ve seen that Google has no problem compromising on those principles to cut deals with governments. Meta, for now, is still standing strong, but it caved in Australia and it’s probably only a matter of time until it caves here too.
Meta seems pretty committed to blocking news posts in jurisdictions that institute these mandated payments schemes. Besides the fact that they are right that the news companies get more value from massive free distribution on Meta platforms than Meta gets from the news content, maybe Meta leadership sees even “free” news as free like a puppy. It causes bunches of headaches and user angst.
Australia
From the article:
Any predictions as to which will be the next industry demanding the geld, as giving in to blackmail only encourages more blackmail?
“geld” means “castrate” in addition to “money”.
Just sayin’.
Which the copyright cartels would like to do to Google.
Google:
Don’t Be EvilDon’t Be Principled
Oh noes, not the briar patch...
And this is why publishers keep pushing the likes of link taxes across the globe: Because it works.
They know these days that all they have to do is keep the pressure on long enough and eventually Google will fold and pay out, no matter what they might have said up until that point, and I expect Meta will follow suit in short order now that Google caved and the parasites have that to point to.
Of course why Google keeps folding would certainly explain it, sure they’re paying out a bunch of money but for a company their size it’s barely even pocket-change and in exchange the laws are devastating to any site and/or service that might have competed with them, making it an excellent deal for them no matter how much they might publicly ‘object’.
"victory" "caved"
The only ones victorious in Canada, or Australia, or any of the other countries that have attempted this (a few in Europe did, and there was a lull before Australia popped up on the scene) has been Google and Facebook!
Like you said, Google now pays less than they did before and via an organization that will most likely take a cut leaving even less for Canadian news – ultimately guaranteeing only the biggest newspaper’s shareholders will see any of this money.
In Australia Google and FB both got exemptions from the law so if anyone there caved it was the government. And with the two biggest players having exemptions there really isn’t anyone else to apply the law to!
I still don’t understand why these companies can’t just pay their taxes in each country where they operate and the local citizens can decide how it’s spent – whether that’s journalism, healthcare, education, social services, etc.
Now everyone will want to visit the Google Caves.