Techdirt Podcast Episode 371: AI Is Going To Change More Than You Realize

Tue, Nov 28th 2023

The world of generative AI has been changing rapidly, and that’s not something that’s going to stop any time soon. Today, we’re joined on the podcast by Jonathan Ross, founder and CEO of Groq (no, not Elon Musk’s new bot called Grok) — a company working on a new technology stack that drastically speeds up performance of AI models — to talk about all things AI, and the many ways it’s going to change in the coming months and years.

